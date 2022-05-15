The Harmony mainnet attempts to revolutionize the production of blocks.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins with huge potential in May 2022.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is a fully-functioning open-source project that provides decentralized financial (DeFi) solutions using blockchain technology’s permissionless nature. The Solana protocol aims to make it easier to develop decentralized applications (Dapps). Scalability may be improved by incorporating a proof-of-history consensus (PoH) and proof of stake (PoS) consensus into the blockchain, which is already in place.

According to CMC, the Solana price today is $51.36 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,816,136,279 USD. Solana has been up 2.56% in the last 24 hours.

TRON (TRX)

Developed by the Tron Foundation, TRON (TRX) is a blockchain-based operating system unveiled in 2017. To begin with, TRX tokens were deployed on Ethereum as ERC-20 tokens; however, after a year, they were migrated to their own blockchain. There is no central authority that governs the TRON network’s data storage. TRX tokens are given to content providers as a reward for their hard work.

According to CMC, the TRON price today is $0.068660 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $929,453,528 USD. TRON is down 7.61% in the last 24 hours.

Harmony (ONE)

Decentralized apps may be created and used on Harmony’s blockchain platform. By concentrating on random state sharding, the network hopes to revolutionize the way decentralized apps function. The Harmony mainnet attempts to revolutionize the production of blocks by focusing on processing speed and validity. The introduction of the sharding procedure resulted in a considerable reduction in node validation times.

According to CMC, the Harmony price today is $0.048432 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $52,783,859 USD. Harmony is up 1.40% in the last 24 hours.