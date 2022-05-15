Finance
Trademark Law India
Trade Mark means a registered trade mark or a mark used in relation to goods for the purpose of indicating or so as to indicate a connection in the course of trade between the goods and some person having the right as proprietor to use the mark; and a mark used or proposed to be used in relation to goods for the purpose of indicating or so as to indicate a connection in the course of trade between the goods and some person having the right, either as proprietor or as registered user, to use the mark whether with or without any indication of the identity of that person, and includes a certification trade mark.(See Section 2(v) of the Trade and Merchandise Marks Act, 1958)
In other words, a trade mark is a visual symbol in the form of a word, a device, or a label applied to articles of commerce with a view to indicate to the purchasing public that they are the goods manufactured or otherwise dealt in by a particular person as distinguished from similar goods manufactured or dealt in by other persons. A person who sells his goods under a particular trade mark acquires a sort of limited exclusive right to use of the mark in relation to those goods. Such a right acquired by use is recognized as a form of property in the trade mark, and protected under common law. A person can also acquire a similar right over a trade mark, not so far used but only proposed to be used, by registering it under the Trade and Merchandise Marks Act, 1958. The law of trade marks is based mainly on two concepts ; distinctiveness and deceptive similarity.
Function of Trade Mark
The function of a trade mark is to give an indication to the purchaser or possible purchaser as to the manufacture or quality of the goods, to give an indication to his eye of the trade source from which the goods come, or the trade hands through which they pass on their way to the market. It tells the person who is about to buy that what is presented to him is either what he has known before under the similar name as coming from a source with which he is acquainted, or that it is what he has heard of before as coming from that similar source. It gives the purchaser a satisfactory assurance of the mark and quality of the article he is buying, the particular quality being not discernible by the eye. It is on the faith of the mark being genuine and representing a quality equal to that which he has previously found a mark may be used to indicate not only that the goods are of a particular maker but are goods of that maker of a particular kind or quality. Thus a trader may indicate his best quality by one trade mark, his second quality by another trade mark and so on.
Under modern business conditions a trade mark performs four functions:
(1) it identifies the product and its origin,
(2) it guarantees its unchanged quality,
(3) it advertises the product, and
(4) it creates an image for the product.
Object of Protecting Trade Mark
With the immense growth in the scale of business, and the advertising that accompanies it, modern customers rarely have that personal knowledge of suppliers which is the hallmark of a village economy. Even so, their interest in source of supply has not in essence changed. Information about origin is only a means towards an end : their main concern is in the quality of what they are buying. In the case of some goods, part of that quality may be bound up with source in a specific way : as for instance, when the goods will need servicing and the manufacturer or supplier is looked to for the services. But in a great may cases source, particularly when indicated by a Cypher such as a product mark or get-up, does not have even this significance. What it does is to enable the purchaser to link goods or services to a range of personal expectations about quality which derive from previous dealings, recommendations of others, attractive advertising and so on. Nor should it be forgotten that, however persuasively the advertiser may seek to promote this sort of symbol, it retains a neutral character in one sense : once a consumer learns that he does not want particular goods, the mark, name or get-up becomes a significant warning signal.
A law protecting marks, names and get-up accordingly, seems unavoidable in a capitalist economy. In various aspects, however, these laws have tended to develop in a manner that may appear to confer power without responsibility. The trade mark owner acquires the all important right to stop imitations of his indication of source, but his own use is conditioned by few limitations of positive requirement. It is perfectly possible for the public to be taught that a box bearing a particular mark and get-up contains 500 gm. of chocolates and then, by discreet expansion of the packaging, to reduce that amount to 475 grams. (See Surya Roshni Ltd. v. Samana Steel Ltd., AIR 1997 Del 321, where plaintiff was held entitled to temporary injunction for protecting its trade mark).
Different forms of Protecting Trade Mark
If the mark is a registrable one the best way to protect it is by registration. Infringement of the mark can be easily established. If the infringing mark is identical and the goods covered by registration, the success in an action for infringement is almost certain unless the registration can be attacked on the ground of invalidity of registration or the defendant could established honest concurrent user, or acquiescence on the part of the registered proprietor, or prior user. If the marks are not identical but only similar then the plaintiff will have to establish that the defendants` mark is deceptively similar, that is to say, the similarity is such as to be likely to deceive or cause confusion which is a proposition not easy to establish. Ultimately the question of similarity is one for the judge to decide on which opinion may often differ.
In the case of unregistered marks and marks which are not registrable the only way they can be protected is by an action for passing off. The plaintiff will have to prove sufficient use of the mark so as to create valuable goodwill of the business connected with the goods bearing the mark.
Property in Trade Mark
Under common law a trader acquires a right of property in a distinctive trade mark merely by using it upon or in relation to some goods irrespective of the length of such user or the extent of his trade. As between two who are each desirous of adopting the same mark it is entirely a question of who gets there first.
Property in a trade mark which is only proposed to be used in relation to some goods can be obtained by registration of the mark under the Trade and Merchandise Marks Act, 1958.
There is no right to the exclusive ownership of a trade mark apart from its use or application of it in connection with some vendible commodity. In other words property in a trade mark does not exist in air.
Donate For Free – No Cost, Easy Ways to Give Back on the Internet
What prevents most of us from donating to charities and worthy organizations? Like many, lack of extra money and time can be an issue even if your heart is in the right place. Luckily for all of us there is a simple, easy solution that won’t take any additional effort or time on your part. Can it really be so simple? The answer is yes!
By simply changing a few of the web sites you visit for your normal online activities, you can begin to give back without actually donating out of your own pocket. And since you are only changing the sites you visit, it won’t take any longer out of your day to start right now. There are plenty of online services that are comparable to, and in my opinion better than, their competitors that give to charities just by having you visit or use their site instead of another. These donations are usually funded by the companies that advertise on these sites or by third parties that may benefit from your patronage. Regardless, it allows everyone to give back without even trying.
Below are a few services that I have incorporated into my normal routine and it has now become second nature to visit them when I need something, making giving back effortless.
1. Search Engine – My new search engine of choice is goodsearch.com powered by the already well-respected and established company Yahoo! It lists a daily charity off to the left when you go to the site so you know what your searches will benefit that day and it also allows you the ability to suggest a charity if it is not already listed. Another easy way to promote them is to copy a link or banner to post on a personal web page directing traffic to their site.
2. Online Shopping – Shopping online is something most internet savvy people do nowadays at some point during the year. A well-known site for online shopping is charitymall.com Benefiting cancer research, a charity close to my heart, all you have to do is select the retailer and it tells you the percentage they will give back for all your purchases. Another option, also on Good Search is a link to their shopping site, Good Shop. You get to pick your participating company and you can also submit a charity to donate your purchase too. Once verified you can shop all day and know that a percentage of your normal purchases will be going to the charity of your choice.
3. E-cards – If you are like me, you will occasionally or even often send an e-card to a friend to brighten their day, for a birthday or another occasion. Make your efforts benefit a charity. There are plenty of sites that donate a set fee for each e-card sent. Sometimes I will even log on and send a card to everyone on my email address just to get the donations rolling and hope they will do the same. Check out e-cards.com There are many others that offer this kind of service year round, while some offer donations to a specific charity for a limited time.
Now that you have some more information on how to go about giving back without spending anymore time or money than you do in a normal day, what is stopping you? Use the sites listed above or find your own and share what you’ve found with your friends and family. Your referrals to these sites only add to the donations you are creating. I challenge you to surf the web for your cause!
Belize Real Estate – The Investment Hot Spot
The tourism industry in Belize is undergoing a huge metamorphosis. The boom is evident everywhere. So it is hardly surprising to find international property investors making a beeline to invest in Belize real estate.
From its pristine Caribbean shores to its lush jungle, Belize is abundant in amazing natural beauty. As the tourism industry in Belize is awakening to its potential, the property market is struggling to cope with the surge in demand for a piece of Belize real estate from foreign property investors. If recent statistics are any indicator, then Belize is well and on its way to becoming the next hot destination for international property investors.
One of the hottest expatriate destinations in Latin America, Belize offers real advantages, including a lower cost of living, a better quality of life, amazing real property opportunities, lower taxes and prolific business potential. Belize real estate listings are a great source of information for those looking to invest in property here. Prime residential properties, commercial land and business places like hotels and resorts are listed at these sites, so investors can have access to all the information that they need in one place.
Belize real estate offers excellent investment potential in the current market scenario because of several factors that are specific to this Central American country. It is a tax-shelter haven where investors do not have to pay any capital gains or inheritance tax. Property taxes are abysmally low at just one percent of the market value of the undeveloped land. Land titles can be easily transferred without going through complicated legal processes like other countries.
There are countless reasons why property investors are finding investing here as an attractive option. Foreign property investors can buy property without any prequalification or restrictions. Government rules are very flexible and do not act as a deterrent to investors. Belize, the only Central American country with English as its first language, has a stable government and a growing economy. The cost of living is inexpensive and there are retirement advantages. In fact, there is no place in Central America where property is available at such incredible rates.
The best of Belize real estate for sale can be sourced from the well-managed property portals. Property companies help investors go through the buying process with little to no hassle. They work closely with their client right from the point of initial contact until the time of title transfer. All listed Belize real estate properties are researched to ensure that the titles are clear.
Donating Your Car to Charity: Make It Easy
There are many different reasons to donate your car to a charity of your choice. If you have a vehicle that you rarely use anymore, takes up space in your garage, and you no longer want, it may be the perfect time to donate your vehicle.
Making Donation Easy
In some cases, people interested in donating a car to a charity may not care about the tax deductions they could qualify for. It may seem more appealing to simply have the charity come to pick up the car and title and take if off your hands.
For those people, the donation process is very simple, and it can be a relief to have the vehicle out of your garage. Other people may be interested in donating their vehicle to help out a good cause and receive the tax deduction benefits that come with making a charitable contribution.
The Donation Process
Depending on how many benefits you want to earn from your contribution, your tax deduction process can differ. If you intend to maximize your benefits and your vehicle is worth more than $500, you probably intend to claim full market value to reduce your total taxes.
This can make filling out your taxes more complicated than claiming basic exemptions or simply making a cash donation.
The Itemized Deduction
Claiming full market value for a car is a very difficult process, and the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) tries to dissuade people from completing it by creating restrictions on the market value donation qualifications.
In order to best understand how your contribution affects your federal income tax statements, you need to complete an itemized deduction tax form. If you don’t understand this form – or if you are unsure how to proceed after making a donation – you can go to a professional tax firm to have them complete your taxes or hire an enrolled agent, otherwise called a tax expert, to represent you before the IRS.
Finding a Qualified Charity
Not all charities are qualified as tax exempt organization that can provide tax benefits in return for donating cash and non-cash items. The only charities that are qualified are ones that have been approved by the IRS as “exempt,” some religious organizations, and charities that are a 501(c)3 organization.
If you aren’t sure on the status of the charity that you wish to donate to, you can search the internet for the charity and the qualification should be on its website. If the organization does not have a website, the IRS has a page that has a current list of the tax exempt organizations.
Fair Market Value vs. Cash Donations
In most cases, it is rare to receive fair market value for a donated vehicle. A variety of fees and underlying expenses accompany car donations, and it is fairly common for vehicles that make their way to charitable organizations to need quite a bit of work to bring them back to life.
More often than not, charities end up scrapping the cars that come in and then take the money from the scrap to apply it to the charity’s purpose. The IRS also limits the vehicle’s worth to the value that the charity has for it.
If a car will be used for a certain period of time to carry out the charity’s needs or if the charity sells the car at a significant discount to someone as a fulfillment of the charity’s philanthropic mission, the donation is set at the value of the charity’s use for the car.
Understanding your Donation
Make sure that throughout the donation, you keep records of each and every transaction and piece of information that takes place. This will be a significant help during tax season. In addition, make sure that you take the necessary steps to correctly fill out your tax forms.
Your donation can truly make a difference in many people’s lives. There are many charities that could help many people with your vehicle donation. If you don’t want to go through the hassle of donating a vehicle, you can do a private sale and simply donate that cash.
Cash donations are much easier to handle on tax forms than vehicle donations, and it is up to you how you want to proceed. Just remember, any donation that you make changes the life of other people around you.
