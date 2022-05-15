News
Tylor Megill lands on 15-day IL with biceps inflammation
The Mets are concerned about one of their top starters.
Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list with right biceps inflammation, the club announced on Sunday. He will undergo an MRI on Monday, until which the organization will be holding its breath in hopes of good news on their rising pitcher. Right-hander Colin Holderman was called up from Triple-A Syracuse.
The injury news arrived after Megill’s worst start of the season, to date. The righty struggled against a bottom-tier Nationals lineup last Wednesday, getting tabbed for eight earned runs on eight hits in just 1.1 innings. Just five weeks prior, Megill overpowered the very same Nationals lineup, cruising through five scoreless innings on Opening Day.
Megill’s biceps inflammation could be the reason behind his unusual disappointing outing last week. But, depending on the severity of the injury, it could also spell trouble for the Mets rotation.
Megill carried a 2.43 ERA into his meltdown at Nationals Park. His early success this season arrived at just the right time, with the injured Jacob deGrom opening the year on the IL with a stress reaction on his right scapula. Megill’s 5-2 record over seven starts into 2022 helped the organization ease the pain of losing deGrom to begin the year.
News
Business People: University of Minnesota names Shane Stennes first systemwide chief sustainability officer
OF NOTE – EDUCATION
The University of Minnesota announced the hire of Shane Stennes as its first systemwide chief sustainability officer, responsible for leading the university’s sustainability strategy, planning, programs and initiatives across its five campuses. Stennes joined the university in 2006 and has served as the director of sustainability on the Twin Cities campus since 2015.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Merchants Financial Group, the Winona-based parent company of Merchants Bank, announced that Molly Jungbauer, chief executive officer and co-owner of Hollstadt Consulting, and James Rogers III, chief business development officer for Mayo Clinic, have been elected to three-year terms on its board of directors..
FOOD
General Mills, Golden Valley, announced that Karen Wilson Thissen will join the company as general counsel and corporate secretary, effective June 6. Thissen formerly was with Ameriprise Financial, Minneapolis, where she was general counsel and executive vice president.
HONORS
Gateway Bank, Mendota Heights, announced that Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Laura Mayer has been selected as a 2022 Notable Women in Banking and Finance honoree by Twin Cities Business. … Project Turnabout, a Granite Falls, Minn.-based organization providing inpatient and outpatient addiction treatment services, announced that its recently retired CEO, Mike Schiks, has received the National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers Nelson Bradley Career Achievement Award. … The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that it has named WomenVenture the 2022 Minnesota Women’s Business Center of the Year. WomenVenture is a St. Paul-based organization providing women-owned business with consulting resources and access to financing.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, a Maple Grove-based pharmaceutical company, announced that Taku Nakaoka has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer, and that Rich Fisher has been promoted from senior vice president of corporate strategy to president and chief operating officer. Nakaoka also serves as corporate officer and group chief officer of corporate strategy of Sawai Group Holdings, Upsher-Smith’s parent company, based in Japan. … Humanetics Corp., an Edina-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, announced it has appointed Douglas W. Bryce to its board of advisers. Bryce served with the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army, most recently in the position of joint program executive officer for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense.
NONPROFITS
The American Craft Council, a Minneapolis-based national nonprofit promoting the craft field and its artists, announced the hire of Andrea Specht as executive director. Specht previously worked at Normandale Community College as executive director of its foundation and vice president of advancement. … The Children’s Defense Fund-Minnesota, a St. Paul-based advocacy organization for children, announced that Da’Lacie McGrew, vice president in operations and technology at Thomson Reuters, will join its Minnesota Advisory Board.
OPENINGS
Entrepreneur Tameka Jones announced the opening of Lip Esteem, a Black-owned storefront offering plant-based, gluten-free and cruelty-free cosmetic products located at 876 Selby Ave., St. Paul.
ORGANIZATIONS
Greater Saint Paul BOMA, a commercial property trade organization, announced the hiring of Tina Gassman as president, replacing Joe Spartz, who is retiring on June 30.
REAL ESTATE
Compass Inc., a national real estate technology company, announced the signing of agent Kent Pitlick in Minnesota.
SPONSORSHIPS
The University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, announced that St. Thomas Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, Tommie Sports Properties, announced it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Wings Financial Credit Union, Apple Valley, as the exclusive banking partner of St. Thomas Athletics.
TECHNOLOGY
3GO Security, a consumer cybersecurity company, announced that Quinn Shamblin, the founder and chief consultant at Minneapolis-based Mobius, has joined as a security advisory board member. … Nerdery, a Minneapolis-based digital product consultancy, announced it has formed a new partnership division and promoted Peter Carlson to vice president of partnerships. Carlson previously served as general counsel at Nerdery.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
News
Why won’t more older Americans get their COVID booster shots?
Even as top U.S. health officials say it’s time America learns to live with the coronavirus, a chorus of leading researchers say faulty messaging on booster shots has left millions of older people at serious risk.
Approximately 1 in 3 Americans 65 and older who completed their initial vaccination round still have not received a first booster shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers have dismayed researchers, who note this age group continues to be at the highest risk for serious illness and death from covid-19.
People 65 and older account for about 75% of U.S. covid deaths. And some risk persists, even for seniors who have completed an initial two-dose series of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or gotten one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Among older people who died of covid in January, 31% had completed a first vaccination round but had not been boosted, according to a KFF analysis of CDC data.
The failure to boost more of this group has resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of lives, said Dr. Eric Topol, founder and director of the Scripps Research Translational Institute. “The booster program has been botched from day one,” Topol said. “This is one of the most important issues for the American pandemic, and it has been mismanaged.”
“If the CDC would say, ‘This could save your life,’” he added, “that would help a lot.”
Although the initial one- or two-dose vaccination course is effective at preventing hospitalization and death, immunity fades over time. Boosters, which renew that protection, are especially important for older people now that covid cases are rising again, more transmissible omicron subvariants are proliferating, and Americans are dropping their masks, Topol said.
Some older people, who were prioritized for initial vaccination in January 2021, are now more than a year from their last shot. Adding to the confusion: The CDC defines “fully vaccinated” as people who have completed an initial one- or two-dose course even though a first booster is considered crucial to extending covid immunity.
Numerous studies have confirmed that the first booster shot is a critical weapon against covid. A study of older veterans published in April found that those who received a third dose of an mRNA vaccine were as much as 79% less likely to die from covid than those who received only two shots.
A central question for scientists championing boosters is why rates have stalled among people 65 and older. Surveys have found politics and misinformation play a role in vaccine hesitancy in the population at large, but that’s not been the case among older people, who have the highest initial vaccination rate of any age group. More than 90% of older Americans had completed an initial one- or two-dose course as of May 8.
By contrast, 69% of those vaccinated older Americans have gotten their first booster shot.
Overall, fewer than half of eligible Americans of all ages have received a booster.
The discrepancy for seniors is likely due to changes in the way the federal government has distributed vaccines, said David Grabowski, a professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School. Although the Biden administration coordinated vaccine delivery to nursing homes, football stadiums, and other targeted venues early last year, the federal government has played a far less central role in delivering boosters, Grabowski noted.
Today, nursing homes are largely responsible for boosting their residents, relying on pharmacies they traditionally hire to administer flu shots, Grabowski said. And outside of nursing homes, people generally must find their own boosters, either through clinics, local pharmacies, or primary care providers.
Dr. Thomas Frieden, a former CDC director, said that, in theory, shifting responsibility for ongoing covid immunization from government-sponsored clinics to individual providers might seem logical, given the privatized design of U.S. health care. In reality, Frieden said, that approach is not working because “our primary health care system is life-threateningly anemic” and not set up to readily take on a public health mission.
Most health care providers don’t have the technology to securely track which patients have been vaccinated and schedule follow-up shots, Frieden said. Nor are there financial incentives for doctors to get their patients vaccinated and boosted.
Even before the pandemic, 28% of Americans didn’t have a regular source of medical care.
Grabowski said nursing homes in particular need more support. Although fewer than 1% of Americans live in nursing homes or assisted living facilities, they represent more than 20% of covid deaths. He would like the Biden administration to resume coordinating booster delivery at nursing homes through mass vaccination efforts. “I would have these centralized clinics go back to get residents and staff boosted all at once,” Grabowski said. “That strikes me as a no-brainer.”
The Biden administration has touted its continuing efforts to vaccinate older people. For example, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has sent quality improvement teams to advise nursing homes with low vaccination rates. The Medicare program has mailed letters to all 63 million beneficiaries to encourage them to get boosters and has sent millions of emails and text message reminders.
Still, many health advocates agree that the country has lost the momentum it had during the first months of the covid vaccination campaign.
“There doesn’t seem to be the urgency that we saw with the initial shots,” said Lori Smetanka, executive director of the National Consumer Voice for Quality Long-Term Care, an advocacy group.
Some researchers attributed the slowdown to the initial disagreement among health leaders over the value of boosters, followed by a staggered rollout. Boosters were approved in stages for different age groups, without the fanfare that typically comes with a single major policy change. The CDC recommended booster shots for people with weakened immune systems in August; then for older people in October; for all adults in November; and for kids 12 and up in January.
In addition, although advertisements for vaccines seemed to be everywhere a year ago, government agencies have been less vocal about encouraging boosters. “I felt like we were all getting hit over the head originally and all roads led to vaccines,” Grabowski said. “Now, you have to find your own way.”
For many older people, the barriers that can make private health care difficult to access in non-pandemic times also exist for boosters. For example, many seniors prefer to walk in to receive a vaccination, without an appointment, or to make appointments by phone, even as pharmacies increasingly turn to online-only scheduling that requires customers to navigate a multilayered system. Some seniors also lack ready transportation, a sometimes-towering obstacle in rural areas where health clinics can be 20 to 30 miles apart.
“If people have to take two buses or take time off from work or caregiving for their family, people are less likely to be vaccinated,” Smetanka said.
Dr. LaTasha Perkins, a family physician in Washington, D.C., said she has worked hard to persuade her family in Mississippi to get vaccinated. Her grandmother agreed to get her first shots in the fall, just as the CDC approved boosters for all adults.
“We finally got to a place where we got people to get two shots, and then we said, ‘Oh, by the way, you need a third one,’” said Perkins. “That was jarring for a lot of communities. They would say, ‘You convinced me to buy in, and now you’re saying that two shots aren’t good enough.’”
Although national leadership is important, Perkins said, local connections can be more powerful. Perkins has given talks about vaccines at her church. Congregants are more likely to trust her medical advice, she said, because she’s a tithing member whom they see every Sunday.
Some communities have done a better job of overcoming reluctance than others. Minnesota has boosted 83% of vaccinated residents ages 65 and older, a larger share than in any other state, according to the CDC.
Minnesota’s Dakota County has boosted a greater percentage of vaccinated people 65 and older than any other U.S. county with at least 50,000 seniors, according to a KHN analysis of CDC data.
Christine Lees, an epidemiologist and public health supervisor for Dakota County, said her department hired an agency to provide booster shots to residents and staffers in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. The health department runs vaccine clinics at lunchtime and some evenings to accommodate working people.
The department drew on money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act to purchase a mobile vaccine clinic to bring boosters into neighborhoods and mobile home parks. “We ran it all last summer, and we’ve started it back up again,” Lees said. “We went to food shelters and libraries. We went out at least once a week to keep those numbers high.”
Community health workers paved the way for vaccine clinics by visiting residents in advance and answering questions, Lees said.
Dakota County also used funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to provide $50 incentives to people receiving initial vaccines and boosters, Lees said. The incentives “were really important for people who might have to pay a little extra to travel to a vaccine site,” Lees said.
Topol, at Scripps, said it’s not too late for federal leaders to look at what’s working — and not — and to relaunch the booster effort.
“It will be hard to reboot now. But an aggressive, all-out campaign for seniors — whatever it takes — is certainly indicated,” Topol said. “These people are the sitting ducks.”
Phillip Reese, an assistant professor of journalism at California State University-Sacramento, contributed to this report.
News
Finland, Sweden inch closer to seeking NATO membership
By FRANK JORDANS and JARI TANNER
BERLIN (AP) — Finland’s government declared a “new era” is underway as it inches closer to seeking NATO membership, hours before Sweden’s governing party on Sunday backed a plan to join the trans-Atlantic alliance amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Russia has long bristled about NATO moving closer to its borders, so the developments will be sure to further anger Moscow. President Vladimir Putin has already warned his Finnish counterpart on Saturday that relations would be “negatively affected.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, speaking Sunday after top diplomats from the alliance’s 30 member states met in Berlin, said the process for Finland and Sweden to join could be very quick. He also expressed his hope that Ukraine could win the war as Russian military advances appear to be faltering.
In Finland, President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin confirmed earlier statements that their country would seek membership in NATO during a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki. The Nordic country, which was nonaligned before changing its stance on NATO, shares a long border with Russia.
“This is a historic day. A new era begins,” Niinisto said.
The Finnish Parliament is expected to endorse the decision in the coming days. A formal membership application will then be submitted to NATO headquarters in Brussels, most likely at some point next week.
Sweden, also nonaligned, moved a step closer to applying for NATO membership after the governing Social Democratic party met Sunday and backed joining the trans-Atlantic alliance.
The plan to join the alliance will be discussed in Sweden’s parliament on Monday, and Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson’s Cabinet will make an announcement later that day.
“Our 200-year-long standing policy of military nonalignment has served Sweden well,” Andersson said during a news conference in Stockholm late Sunday. “But the issue at hand is whether military nonalignment will keep serving us well?”
“We’re now facing a fundamentally changed security environment in Europe.”
NATO’s secretary-general, meanwhile, sought to highlight Russian setbacks, which he said may portend a victory for Ukraine.
“Russia’s war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow had planned,” Stoltenberg said by video link to the NATO meeting in Berlin as he recovers from a COVID-19 infection.” “They failed to take Kyiv. They are pulling back from around Kharkiv. Their major offensive in Donbas has stalled. Russia is not achieving its strategic objectives.”
“Ukraine can win this war,” he said, adding that NATO must continue to step up its military support to the country.
Sweden has also already taken steps toward joining the alliance, while Georgia’s bid is again being discussed despite dire warnings from Moscow about the consequences if its neighbor becomes part of NATO.
Nordic NATO member Norway said it strongly welcomed Finland’s decision to seek membership. Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt described Helsinki’s move as “a turning point” for the Nordic region’s defense and security policies.
“Finnish membership in NATO will be good for Finland, good for the Nordic region, and good for NATO. Finland has Norway’s full support,” Huitfeldt said in comments emailed to The Associated Press.
Huitfeldt said the Norwegian government would facilitate “a swift consent to ratification by the Norwegian Parliament” for Finland’s accession into NATO.
“We are now seeing unprecedented unity in NATO. With the Finnish membership, we will further strengthen the Nordic flank of the military alliance,” Huitfeldt said.
Stoltenberg said he was confident the accession process for Finland and Sweden could be expedited. In the meantime, the alliance would increase its presence in the Baltic region to deter Russian threats, he said.
“All allies realize the historic magnitude of the moment,” Stoltenberg added.
That sentiment was echoed by German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.
“Sweden and Finland, if you’re ready, we’re ready,” she said.
But NATO member Turkey has raised concerns about the two countries joining, alleging they support Kurdish militants that Ankara considers terrorists.
The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, has waged an insurgency against Turkey since 1984 and the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people. Turkey has also been infuriated by U.S. support for PKK-linked Syrian Kurdish militants to fight the Islamic State group.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu told reporters in Berlin that Finland and Sweden had also imposed restrictions on defense sales to Turkey that he called “unacceptable.”
“It’s not because we are against the expansion of NATO but because we believe countries who support terror and follow such policies against us should not be NATO allies,” Çavuşoğlu said.
However, Stoltenberg said his understanding is that Turkey aims not to keep Finland or Sweden out but rather to have its concerns addressed first.
“Turkey has made it clear that their intention is not to block membership,” he said.
Nonetheless, Turkey’s raising of its grievances has led to concerns in Washington and Brussels that other NATO members might also use the admission process as a way to wring concessions from allies, possibly complicating and delaying accession.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who spoke with Çavuşoğlu and will see him again on the margins of a special U.N. Security Council meeting later this week in New York, declined to comment on those concerns. But he was optimistic that all NATO members would support bids from Finland and Sweden.
“I’m very confident that we will reach consensus,” he said after the meeting in Berlin.
On the sidelines of the Berlin meeting, Blinken met earlier Sunday with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to discuss the impact of the war and how to get Ukraine’s grain to international markets
Denmark’s foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, dismissed suggestions that objections from Putin could hinder the alliance from letting in new members.
“We see now a world where the enemy of democracy number one is Putin and the thinking that he represents,” Kofod said, adding that NATO would also stand with other countries, such as Georgia, which he said were being “instrumentalized” by Russia.
___
Jari Tanner reported from Helsinki. Matthew Lee in Berlin, and Zeynep Bilginsoy in Istanbul, contributed to this report.
___
Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at
