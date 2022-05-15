News
Ukraine: Russians withdraw from around Kharkiv, batter east
By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI and DAVID KEYTON
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops were withdrawing from around Ukraine’s second-largest city after bombarding it for weeks, the Ukrainian military said Saturday, as Kyiv and Moscow’s forces engaged in a grinding battle for the country’s eastern industrial heartland.
Ukraine’s military said the Russian forces were pulling back from the northeastern city of Kharkiv and focusing on guarding supply routes, while launching mortar, artillery and airstrikes in the eastern province of Donetsk in order to “deplete Ukrainian forces and destroy fortifications.”
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine was “entering a new — long-term — phase of the war.”
In a show of support, a U.S. Senate delegation led by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday in Kyiv. A video posted on Zelenskyy’s Telegram account showed McConnell, who represents the state of Kentucky, and fellow Republican senators Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas greeting him.
Their trip came after Kentucky’s other senator, Rand Paul, blocked until next week Senate approval of an additional $40 billion to help Ukraine and its allies withstand Russia’s three-month-old invasion.
After failing to capture Kyiv following the Feb. 24 invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shifted his focus eastward to the Donbas, an industrial region where Ukraine has battled Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.
The offensive aims to encircle Ukraine’s most experienced and best-equipped troops, who are deployed in the east, and to seize parts of the Donbas that remain in Ukraine’s control.
Airstrikes and artillery barrages make it extremely dangerous for journalists to move around in the east, hindering efforts to get a full picture of the fighting. But it appears to be a back-and-forth slog without major breakthroughs on either side.
Russia has captured some Donbas villages and towns, including Rubizhne, which had a prewar population of around 55,000.
Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s forces have also made progress in the east, retaking six towns or villages in the past day. In his nightly address Saturday, he said “the situation in Donbas remains very difficult” and Russian troops were “still trying to come out at least somewhat victorious.”
“Step by step,” Zelenskyy the president said, “we are forcing the occupants to leave the Ukrainian land.”
Kharkiv, which is near the Russian border and only 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of the Russian city of Belgorod, has undergone weeks of intense shelling. The largely Russian-speaking city with a prewar population of 1.4 million was a key military objective earlier in the war, when Moscow hoped to capture and hold major cities.
Ukraine “appears to have won the Battle of Kharkiv,” the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank, said. “Ukrainian forces prevented Russian troops from encircling, let alone seizing Kharkiv, and then expelled them from around the city, as they did to Russian forces attempting to seize Kyiv.”
Regional Gov. Oleh Sinegubov said via the Telegram messaging app that there had been no shelling attacks on Kharkiv in the past day.
He added that Ukraine launched a counteroffensive near Izyum, a city 125 kilometers (78 miles) south of Kharkiv that has been held by Russia since at least the beginning of April.
Fighting was fierce on the Siversky Donets River near the city of Severodonetsk, where Ukraine has launched counterattacks but failed to halt Russia’s advance, said Oleh Zhdanov, an independent Ukrainian military analyst.
“The fate of a large portion of the Ukrainian army is being decided — there are about 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers,” he said.
However, Russian forces suffered heavy losses in a Ukrainian attack that destroyed a pontoon bridge they were using to try to cross the same river in the town of Bilohorivka, Ukrainian and British officials said.
Britain’s defense ministry said Russia lost “significant armored maneuver elements” of at least one battalion tactical group in the attack. A Russian battalion tactical group consists of about 1,000 troops.
The ministry said the risky river crossing was a sign of “the pressure the Russian commanders are under to make progress in their operations in eastern Ukraine.”
Zelenskyy has warned of a global food crisis as Russia blockades Ukrainian grain from leaving port.
The Group of Seven leading economies echoed that Saturday, saying that “Russia’s war of aggression has generated one of the most severe food and energy crises in recent history, which now threatens those most vulnerable across the globe.”
Putin launched the war in Ukraine aiming to thwart NATO’s expansion in Eastern Europe.
But the invasion has other countries along Russia’s flank worried they could be next, and this week the president and prime minister of Finland said they favor seeking NATO membership. Officials in Sweden are expected to announce a decision Sunday on whether to apply to join the Western military alliance.
In a phone call Saturday, Putin told Finnish President Sauli Niinisto that there are no threats to Finland’s security and joining NATO would be an “error” and “negatively affect Russian-Finnish relations.”
The Kremlin said the two leaders had a “frank exchange of views.”
Niinisto said the discussion “was straightforward and unambiguous and was held without exaggeration. Avoiding tensions was considered important.”
Russia’s response to the moves by Finland and Sweden has so far been muted, though Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said their accession to NATO would heighten security tensions in the Arctic, “turning it into an arena of military competition.”
Russian energy group Inter RAO suspended deliveries of electricity to Finland on Saturday, according to a statement from the Finnish national electrical grid operator. But only around 10% of Finland’s electricity comes from Russia, and authorities did not expect shortages.
The Nordic nations’ potential bids were thrown into question Friday when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his country is “not of a favorable opinion.”
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to meet his NATO counterparts, including Turkey’s foreign minister, this weekend in Germany.
In other developments:
— Ukrainian fighters holed up in a steel plant in the ruined southern port of Mariupol faced continued attacks on the city’s last stronghold of resistance. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said authorities were negotiating the evacuation of 60 severely wounded troops, but Russia had not agreed to the evacuation of all wounded fighters at the steelworks, who number in the hundreds.
— An adviser to Mariupol Mayor Petro Andryushenko said via Telegram that a convoy of between 500 and 1,000 cars carrying civilians from the city was allowed to enter Ukraine-controlled territory and was headed for Zaporizhzhia, the first major city beyond the front lines.
— The deputy speaker of Russia’s parliament, Anna Kuznetsova, visited Kherson, a region bordering the Black Sea that has been held by Russia since early in the war. Russia has installed a pro-Moscow regional administration, and Britain’s defense ministry said Russia could stage a local referendum on joining Russia with results likely manipulated to show majority support.
— Zelenskyy signed into law a measure allowing for the banning of political parties found to be supporting or defending Russia’s invasion, the head of the national parliament’s legal policy committee reported.
Yesica Fisch in Bakhmut, Yuras Karmanau in Lviv, Mstyslav Chernov in Kharkiv, Elena Becatoros in Odesa, Jill Lawless in London and other AP staffers around the world contributed to this report.
Five things the Wild need to figure out this offseason
If it felt like general manager Bill Guerin was pushing his chips to the middle of the table a couple of months ago, it’s because he truly believed the Wild could win the Stanley Cup this season.
His busyness at the trade deadline proved that much as he acquired legendary goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, to go along with a few other shrewd moves that netted the Wild hulking defenseman Jake Middleton, skilled center Tyson Jost and veteran winger Nic Deslauriers.
Unfortunately for the Wild, the win-now moves backfired, and their season ended last week with a loss to the St. Louis Blues in the first round.
Now the Wild must shift their focus to this offseason knowing things are going to look a lot different next season. While superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov is under contract for the foreseeable future, meaning the Wild will have the best player on the ice more often the not, Guerin still needs to fill out the rest of his roster.
With the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts causing massive amounts of dead cap over the next few seasons, that could be easier said than done.
There are many questions the Wild have answer this offseason. Here’s are five things that stand out:
WHAT TO DO WITH KEVIN FIALA?
There’s very little doubt that this offseason is going to be defined by what the Wild do with star winger Kevin Fiala. He’s up for a new contract, not to mention a big raise, and it’s hard to figure out how the Wild can afford him.
The biggest question: Do the Wild even want to bring him back?
While he starred with 33 goals and 52 assists in the regular season, Fiala once again went missing in the playoffs, finishing with no goals to his name. That ineffectiveness in the postseason is a big reason the Wild didn’t give Fiala the bag last offseason. It’s hard to imagine the feelings have changed much heading into this offseason.
That said, Fiala has proven to be an elite goal scorer, which isn’t easy to find nowadays. Thus, if the Wild can’t figure out a way to re-sign Fiala, or simply decide they don’t want to, there will likely be massive interest on the trade market.
It’s something to keep an eye on either way.
WHO’S THE STARTING GOALTENDER?
While goaltender Cam Talbot is under contract next season, and Fleury is not, it feels like the Wild might have a decision on their hands this offseason. Especially if Talbot harbors any ill will from the Wild benching him for Fleury in the playoffs.
Though he’s went on the record saying he wants to come back next season, Talbot might feel differently after fully digesting how things went down in the playoffs.
It’s also possible the Wild decide they want to ride with Fleury heading into next season. If that’s the case, they will need to trade Talbot to be able to afford Fleury.
This was going to be a story the moment Guerin decided to acquire Fleury at the trade deadline. Now it’s going to play out in real time over the next couple of months.
WHO ELSE NEEDS A CONTRACT?
Looking at the rest of the roster, there will be decisions to make regarding some pending free agents.
It’s highly likely the Wild want to re-sign Middleton after he skated alongside captain Jared Spurgeon on the top defensive pairing. He’s on the verge of a big raise, however, so that’s something to consider moving forward.
On the flip side, it’s hard to imagine the Wild re-signing Deslauriers, and veteran winger Nick Bjugstad, unless they’re willing to take a team-friendly deal. If they are willing to sign for less than, say, $1 million, then Guerin might be willing to play ball.
WHAT’S AVAILABLE IN THE DRAFT?
Aside from free agency, the draft is the tentpole event of the summer. Though it’s unlikely that anyone the Wild select in the 2022 NHL draft will make an impact next season — it’s very, very rare that a draft pick contributes at the NHL level right away — it’s always good to replenish the prospect pool.
It’s clear how much Guerin values his first-round pick. Asked about it at the trade deadline, Guerin essentially deemed it a nonstarter in potential deals. Perhaps he knows that whoever he takes with his first-round pick this summer will need to be an impact player down the road as the Wild navigate the Parise and Suter buyouts.
IS MARCO ROSSI READY TO STEP UP?
While the Wild are likely to lose a good player this offseason — Fiala is the first name that comes to mind — they will add a highly touted prospect next season in the form of skilled center Marco Rossi.
Some people think the 20-year-old was ready to contribute at the NHL level this season. He finished with 18 goals and 35 assists in 63 games with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.
There’s a very good chance that Rossi will be on the opening night roster next season, and if he is, the Wild will need him to contribute at a high level right off the bat.
Vikings won’t sign QB Brett Hundley following conclusion of rookie minicamp
The Vikings won’t sign veteran quarterback Brett Hundley following the conclusion of a two-day rookie minicamp, a source said Saturday.
The Vikings brought in Hundley, 28, as a tryout player for practices on Friday and Saturday. Hundley has been with four teams since being selected with by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2015 draft, and has gotten into 18 NFL games with nine starts. He spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts but didn’t get into a game.
Minnesota has four quarterbacks on the roster in starter Kirk Cousins, Sean Mannion, Kellen Mond and Nate Stanley.
The Vikings entered the rookie minicamp with 90 players on the roster, which is the NFL offseason maximum. So if they end up signing any of the 17 tryout players at the minicamp, a roster move would need to be made.
At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
By CAROLYN THOMPSON, MICHAEL BALSAMO and DAVE COLLINS
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — At least 10 people were killed Saturday afternoon in a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.
Details on the number of additional people shot at the Tops Friendly Market and their conditions weren’t immediately available. Buffalo police said earlier Saturday afternoon that the alleged shooter, who was not identified, was in custody.
The two officials were not permitted to speak publicly on the matter and did so on the condition of anonymity.
Police officials and a spokesperson for the supermarket chain did not immediately respond to messages from the AP seeking comment.
The gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire, one of the officials said. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online, the official said.
The official cautioned the investigation was in its preliminary stages and that authorities hadn’t yet discerned a clear motive, but were investigating whether the shooting was racially motivated.
The supermarket is in a predominately Black neighborhood, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of downtown Buffalo. The surrounding area is primarily residential, with a Family Dollar store and fire station near the store.
Witnesses reported the gunman was wearing military-style clothing and body armor, one of the officials said
Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill, both 20, pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was exiting. They described him as a white male in his late teens or early twenties sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle.
“He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?” Kephart said. He dropped to his knees. “He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police.”
Police closed off the block, lined by spectators, and yellow police taped surrounded the full parking lot. Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz were at the scene late Saturday afternoon, gathered in a parking lot across the street from the Tops store and expected to address the media.
Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she was “closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo,” her hometown. She said state officials have offered help to local authorities. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office said on social media that it ordered all available personnel to assist Buffalo police.
The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.
Associated Press reporter Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report. Balsamo reported from Washington and Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut.
