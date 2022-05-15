Vasil Hard Fork Update For Cardano All Set For June 29 This Year

- According to IOHK, the testnet might be ready by the end of May.
- Cardano has released a new version of its Daedalus wallet, Daedalus 4.10.0.
Charles Hoskinson, the CEO of Cardano, has announced that the Vasil Hard Fork is on track. Cardano and Plutus, the platform for smart contracts built on Cardano, will see substantial improvements with the Vasil Hard Fork, scheduled on June 29. According to IOHK, the testnet might be ready by the end of May.
Weekly Development Updates
A “massive performance improvement to Cardano” in smart contract capabilities is what Hoskinson believes will be achieved by the impending Vasil Hard Fork update. For example, CIP-31 (Reference Inputs), CIP-32 (Inline Datums), and CIP-33 (Reference Scripts) will be introduced in the forthcoming Vasil update, as disclosed by IOHK.
Every hand is still on deck for the preparation of June’s Vasil Hard Fork event, according to IOHK’s weekly development report. Improvements have been made to the logging and pipelining tests. The UTXO HD integration, which focuses on procedures for testing and troubleshooting, has already started. After redeploying eight IOG nodes, Cardano has added 51 pre-registered SPOs to the P2P testnet so that the network may be analyzed for performance and receive feedback.
This week, Cardano has released a new version of its Daedalus wallet, Daedalus 4.10.0, which fixes a pairing problem with the Ledger Nano S on the Windows operating system and enhances the display of tokens that are not identified. Hydra’s 0.5.0 version was distributed the following week.
In addition, IOHK presented a graphic showing network expansion data. Cardano projects currently under construction have increased from 925 to 937. Cardano has recently seen 84 new projects, while the total number of NFT projects stands at 5,549. The number of Github connections reached 2,609 this week, while the total number of Cardano native coins reached 4.7 million within the same period.