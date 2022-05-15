News
Water Street in St. Paul closing due to rising Mississippi River
St. Paul’s Water Street will be closed starting Monday in preparation for street flooding caused by the rising Mississippi River.
The road will be closed to vehicle, bicycle and pedestrian traffic between Minnesota 13 and Plato Boulevard. It will be reopened when water levels have receded and travel is safe, the city said in a news release Saturday.
The Mississippi River in St. Paul is predicted to reach flood stage on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
St. Paul has several other closures due to rising water levels. For more information, visit stpaul.gov/flood.
News
Giants sign Kayvon Thibodeaux, Evan Neal; RB Jashaun Corbin stands out
Giants first-round picks Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal both signed their rookie contracts on Saturday after rookie minicamp practice. Their deals are determined by their draft slots.
Thibodeaux gets four years and $31.3 million fully guaranteed as the No. 5 overall pick. Neal receives four years and $24.5 million fully guaranteed as the No. 7 overall pick. Both contracts come with a fifth-year team option for 2026.
This is much earlier than the Giants typically sign their first-round picks.
Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas all signed in July of their respective draft years, and Kadarius Toney signed last June after a holdout.
Thibodeaux and Neal are represented by the same agency, Klutch Sports Group. First-year GM Joe Schoen and the Giants front office, together with Klutch agents Kelton Crenshaw and Damarius Bilbo, made sure the Giants’ blue-chip draft picks were locked in early.
This timeline may represent a new normal for the Giants under Schoen.
“It feels great,” Neal said Saturday of being on the field for the Giants. “To go out there and get back in the right tackle stance, I haven’t played right tackle since my sophomore year. So it brought back some pretty good nostalgia. It’s really good. Practicing on an NFL team? It don’t get better than that.”
The news of their agreements was reported by NFL Network while Thibodeaux and Neal both were still on the field taking team pictures, prepared to sign once they walked inside.
DABOLL: CORBIN STANDS OUT
Giants coach Brian Daboll said undrafted free agent RB Jashaun Corbin (pronounced JAY-shawn) “kind of stood out a little bit” during Friday’s first rookie minicamp practice.
“Athletic, quick twitch, good in individuals,” Daboll said. “The individual drills, a lot of them, you’re almost going out there on pro days or individual workouts. Some of the drills that we even do out here are some of the drills that we do when we work guys out, so you get a good feel for them. You can compare kind of apples to apples.”
Football Gameplan’s Emory Hunt, a draft guru who also works for CBS Sports HQ, told the Daily News he thinks Corbin “will be RB2 behind Saquon” Barkley this fall.
“He has vision, elusiveness, footwork,” Hunt said. “He can be Daboll’s jet sweep guy.”
The Giants showed how much they valued Corbin when they gave him $110,000 guaranteed at signing, a significant amount for an undrafted free agent.
The 5-10, 203-pound back suffered a bad 2019 hamstring injury at Texas A&M. He recovered, transferred to Florida State, and led the Seminoles in rushing last fall in his second and final season with them: 887 rush yards (6.2 per carry), seven rushing TDs, 25 catches, 144 receiving yards and a receiving score.
On Saturday, Corbin also demonstrated an ability to return punts. The Giants might have found another playmaker.
MORE NAMES TO WATCH
The Giants had 84 players at rookie minicamp this weekend: 53 tryouts, 13 undrafted free agent signings, 11 draft picks, three 2022 free agent signings, two 2021 free agent signings, and two international player pathway program players.
The News caught up with Football Gameplan’s Hunt and Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline to highlight some more names to keep an eye on:
CB Darren Evans, LSU, UDFA: Long. 6-2, 179. “Will make the practice squad,” Pauline says. Transferred from Nicholls State to LSU. Hunt: “If he’d stayed at Nicholls and been a big fish in a small pond, he would have been drafted.” An outside corner who played at LSU with Giants third-round CB Cor’Dale Flott, who is more of a slot. So they have some chemistry/familiarity. They lined up that way in some 7-on-7 at Saturday’s practice, too.
FB Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma, UDFA: 6-2, 239. Hunt’s No. 1 fullback in the class. Think of the Sooners tight end more as an H-back in Daboll’s offense who could block and carry the ball, as well. Received $30,000 guaranteed.
FB Isaiah Johnson-Mack, Saginaw Valley State, tryout: super athletic, 6-3, 227, played WR, LB and TE while bouncing around in college from Washington State to Bowling Green to Southern Miss to SVSU. Could be a “core special teamer,” in Hunt’s words, with offense/defense flex, “a chess piece on game day.”
S Yusuf Corker, Kentucky, UDFA: 6-0, 199. Julian Love projects as the Giants’ starting strong safety. But fourth-round pick Dane Belton (Iowa) and Corker give the Giants some young, sub-package options and challengers in their young, thin, developing secondary. Corker has blitz ability and “plays fast all the time,” Hunt says.
TE Austin Allen, Nebraska: 6-8, 253. “Could be a UDFA steal,” Pauline says. Set Nebraska’s single-season receiving record for a tight end as a senior (38 catches, 602 yards, two TDs). Was named Big 10′s tight end of the year. Good on contested catches.
Other UDFA signings: DT Chris Hinton, Michigan ($115K guaranteed); CB Zyon Gilbert, Florida Atlantic; S Trenton Thompson, San Diego State; TE Andre Miller, Maine; OLB Tomon Fox, North Carolina; DT Antonio Valentino, DT, Florida; OL Josh Rivas, Kansas State; DL Jabari Ellis, South Carolina.
Pauline says “Rivas was better in 2020 than 2021 but is “definitely a Bills-type O-lineman.” Also says tryout OL TJ Storment (6-6, 322) was a “decent OT” at Texas Tech who “projects to OG.”
()
News
Race tightens as Minnesota GOP picks candidate for governor
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republicans reconvened Saturday to endorse a candidate to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election, and three candidates were tightly bunched after three ballots.
Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy took a razor-thin lead with 31.79% of the vote after dermatologist Neil Shah dropped out and threw his support to him. Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator who led on the first two ballots, had 31.45%, followed by business executive Kendall Qualls in third at 30.45%. Former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka was forced to drop out after his support sank to 6%. A candidate needs 60% to win the endorsement.
All had pledged to honor the party’s endorsement and forego the right to run in the Aug. 9 GOP primary, assuming there was no deadlock. Former President Donald Trump, still a potent force within the party, has not endorsed anyone in the Minnesota races.
The 2,200 delegates had to complete their work by a 6 p.m. Saturday deadline for vacating the Rochester Mayo Civic Center, but the relatively fast and smooth electronic voting process Friday appeared to reduce the chances of running out of time and leaving without an endorsement. Delegates and party leaders are hoping at least one of their candidates becomes the first Republican elected to statewide office since Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected in 2006.
Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, got the earliest start in the race and raised the most money. He built a national following as he framed his COVID-19 vaccine skepticism — and opposition to mask mandates and school and business closures — as support for medical freedom. He stressed in his speech his efforts as a state senator to stand up against the Walz administration’s handling of the pandemic.
“Everyone in this room has grasped at some level that Tim Walz has failed. He’s done. But who’s going to step forward? Who’s going to serve for the benefit, security and the protection of all the people? Who’s going to help Minnesota find its way back to be the bright and shining Star of the North?” Jensen asked in a video preceding his speech. “The answer is you.”
Qualls highlighted his rise from poverty, to going to college, to becoming an Army officer and a business leader. He said his life is a testament to the failure of the Democratic agenda and shows that the American dream is still alive.
“The radical left thinks I shouldn’t be here. The media doesn’t think I should be here. Tim Walz wishes I wasn’t here at all,” Qualls said to loud applause. “And poor Joe Biden, he tells people that look like me that I’m not Black, that we’re not Black, we didn’t vote for him. Well, after voting for Donald J. Trump for president — both times — and I’m still Black. And I’m still Republican. And I’m going to be Joe Biden’s and Tim Walz’s worst nightmare.”
Gazelka, a state senator from of East Gull Lake who stressed his support for law enforcement, threw his support to Qualls, as did Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, who had been a candidate but dropped out before the convention.
Murphy, the mayor of Lexington a small suburb northwest of Minneapolis, slammed Walz for both his handling of the pandemic and the sometimes destructive unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.
“When Walz shut us down, locked us out of our churches and masked our children, I banned it in my city and shut it down by making my community a health freedom sanctuary city, free of all the COVID nonsense,” Murphy said. “When Walz and (President Joe) Biden attacked our Second Amendment, I defended it in my community by declaring my city a Second Amendment Sanctuary City and I will do that for the state.”
On the fourth ballot Friday night, the convention endorsed business attorney Jim Schultz for attorney general, an office Minnesota Republicans haven’t won since 1968. He’s hoping to oust incumbent Keith Ellison, a former congressman who led the prosecution team that won the murder conviction of ex-Officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death.
Schultz defeated Doug Wardlow, who was the party’s candidate in 2018 and is general counsel at MyPillow. That company’s CEO, Mike Lindell, has risen to national prominence for perpetuating the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election. Also losing were former Washington County judge Tad Jude and attorney Lynne Torgerson. Former legislator Dennis Smith plans to challenge Schultz in the GOP primary.
News
Omar Kelly: Don’t overlook Dolphins’ undrafted rookies because history is on their side
When you’re 6-foot-7 as a child it’s fairly common to have folks mention, if not praise your size, especially in the sports world.
But for offensive linemen, height isn’t everything. A player’s reach and arm length often determines their level of proficiency because of the job requirements.
That’s why there are instances where a prospect’s arm length penalizes him in the draft process. That was likely the case for Kellen Diesch, who was projected by quite a few draft analysts as an early third-day pick in the draft, but ended up as one of the 14 undrafted rookies signed by the Miami Dolphins on Friday.
“I kind of knew it in high school,” Diesch said when asked during this weekend’s rookie camp about his arm length, which measures 32 1/4 inches, which is in the eighth percentile for offensive tackles. “I’d have my mom measure my arms . . . I’m 6-foot-7 so it kind of makes up for it.”
At least that’s what the Dolphins are hoping for after giving the former Arizona State standout a $20,000 signing bonus and $140,000 of his rookie contract guaranteed to ensure he picked the Dolphins over other teams pursuing him as an undrafted free agent.
Diesch played left tackle during rookie camp and acknowledges that he’s probably too tall to play guard. But he does have the necessary athleticism (he ran a 4.89 in the 40-yard dash) and strength (24 reps of 225 at his Pro Day) to succeed in Miami’s wide-zone running scheme.
“I don’t know what people look for in draft rooms,” Diesch said. “I’m 24 years old. I kind of know what’s going on. I’m just excited to be here.”
It’s dangerous to overlook undrafted players because history proves NFL teams routinely miss on evaluating players.
Two undrafted players — pass rusher Cameron Wake and cornerback Brent Grimes — were the best performers on the Dolphins roster, so to assume all undrafted players will be roster filler is unfair.
Since the Dolphins only had four draft picks last month, the door is wide open for rookies like Diesch, Ole Miss receiver Braylon Sanders, South Carolina tailback ZaQuandre White and offensive linemen Blaise Andries and Ty Clary to earn a spot on Miami’s 53-man roster.
The Dolphins have a strong history of finding and developing undrafted rookies like Davone Bess, A.J. Francis, Chris McCain, Neville Hewitt, Robert Wallace, Marlon Moore and Patrick Laird.
Cornerback Trill Williams and offensive lineman Robert Jones made the team last year as undrafted rookies. Miami made a significant financial commitment to Jones, guaranteeing him $100,000 of his $660,000 rookie salary to land the Middle Tennessee State offensive guard.
He ended up starting the season finale, but is viewed as a developmental project.
Williams, who Miami poached off the waiver wire after the Saints cut him before training camp, impressed Miami’s coaches with his size, athleticism and physicality. The former Syracuse standout played four defensive snaps in one game last year.
History says one of these undrafted rookies will make the Dolphins’ 53-man roster because that has been the case every season since 2008, when Bess, an undrafted receiver from Hawaii, was a member of Tony Sparano’s team.
Bess started six games as a rookie and served as Miami’s slot receiver for five seasons, catching 321 passes for 3,447 yards and scoring 12 touchdowns during his tenure with the Dolphins.
Nik Needham and Preston Williams, two undrafted players who made the team as undrafted rookies in 2019, had better rookie seasons than Miami’s draft picks that year.
Needham didn’t make Miami’s initial 53-man roster. He began his Dolphins tenure on the practice squad and was called up a month into the season, and subsequently started 22 of 45 games he played in the past three years.
The Dolphins recently picked up Needham’s option as a restricted free agent, agreeing to play him $3.98 million this season.
Needham’s success as an undrafted player undoubtedly will motivate the Dolphins’ undrafted players.
“To be in these colors, to be in this locker room after growing up right down the street, I’m blessed for it,” said linebacker Deandre Johnson, a Miami Southridge product who transferred to the University of Miami last season. “It’s an opportunity I’m thankful for and something I’m striving to make a reality.”
()
