What Is Psychology?
Psychology has evolved from the Greek word “psyche,” which means “soul” or “mind,” and “logos,” which means speech. It is an academic and applied field concerning the study of the mind, brain, and behavior, both human and nonhuman. Psychology also refers to the practical application of such knowledge to diverse spheres of human activity, including problems of people’s daily lives and the treatment of psychological illness.
Psychology differs from anthropology, economics, political science, and sociology in seeking to capture illustrative generalizations about the mental function and explicit behavior of individuals. However, contrary to this, other disciplines depend more heavily on field studies and historical methods for extracting expressive generalizations. In reality, however, there is much “cross-fertilization” that takes place among different fields. Psychology differs from biology and neuroscience in that it is mainly concerned with the interface between mental processes and behavior of a person. It also refers to the common procedures of a system and not merely the biological or neural procedures themselves.
However, subfields of psychology, such as neuropsychology, combine the study of the actual neural processes with the study of the mental effects they have intuitively produced. Psychology in literal terms means the study of the human mind. It illustrates and attempts to explain awareness, behavior, and social interaction. This study can be structured purely in terms of phenomenological descriptions of internal experiences or as a result of behavior, which includes social conduct. Empirical psychology is mainly dedicated to describing human experience and behavior as it actually occurs.
The study of the correlation between consciousness and the brain or nervous system has been undertaken only recently. However, it is still not clear in what ways they interact.
Psychology is a particularly extensive field, which includes various approaches to the study of mental processes and behavior. An understanding of brain function is gradually being included in psychological theory and practice, particularly in areas such as artificial intelligence, neuropsychological, and cognitive neuroscience. Mechanical and electronic computing has played an important role in developing the information-processing hypothesis of the mind.
Offshore WordPress Development Services
WordPress has become the favorite content management systems in the world. There are thousands of blogs and websites, which use WordPress. These include company blogs, personal blogs and websites. WordPress developers are using this cutting edge technology to provide robust and pragmatic solutions to businesses. Multinationals like Yahoo, CNN and Wall Street Journal use WordPress development to manage their blogs.
This is an ideal platform for development and customization of websites. Although popular with bloggers, WordPress CMS can be conveniently used for all kinds of web portal development. It is extensively used for design works, integration, module installation and existing modification
In the last decade number of offshore development centers have emerged which are providing cost effective website and blog solutions to businesses. You can outsource your custom development projects to these developers and get highly interactive websites and blogs developed. WordPress CMS, being customer friendly, is used extensively to publish and manage websites and blogs. As a user, you don’t need to have technical expertise to use it.
Advantages of Outsourcing WordPress Development
- Your website or blog is developed by expert developers who have experience of working on varied websites and blogs ranging from company blogs to ecommerce sites and galleries. This varied experience lets them deliver solutions, which meet the exact needs of the business.
- Offshore centers have huge experience in search engine optimization, which is one of the must-haves if you wish to make business out of your blog or website. This helps in increasing targeted traffic to your website and adds to your brand value.
- You will be able to hire the best developers from around the world which isn’t possible when you recruit someone directly into your payroll. You also don’t need to incur any cost on the training of your employee.
- When you outsource you get the option of hiring services flexibly depending on your exact needs. You will have the option of hiring developers at hourly, daily, weekly and monthly basis. This is ideal for businesses, which have a small budget for their website development needs.
- Offshore development centers offer you support after development of the website or blog. This is especially needed in case of WordPress development, which will be of great help if you are new to the web technology.
- Offshore development centers take extra care in client handling to build a good reputation in the market so that old customers refer them to fresh ones. For the same reason, they also maintain transparency in all financial transactions.
These reasons make outsourcing WordPress development such a good proposition for small and medium businesses. You not only save money but also get awesome products developed by expert WordPress developers like at http://www.evontech.com/wordpress-development.html
Social Work Theory and Practice – Making the Links
Our experience is that many students on the social work degree can be intimidated by the word ‘theory’. This immediately inhibits effective learning about theory. Theory in social work is about how we relate to others and how we make sure that we are providing effective services. It is important that theory is not seen as the preserve of academics or senior social workers. Through understanding and applying theory to social work practice our work with service users can become far more effective and person centred.
Lots of people think that theory is something purely academic, with no link to “real life”. Many social work students cover theory at university, but begin their practice learning experience intimidated by the idea of how to apply theory to their practice and especially concerned about how to demonstrate the links they have made in their assignments and reflective accounts..
Practice learning is about relating the ideas learned in University to the practice setting. However, in order to link theoretical knowledge to practice, students need a firm grasp of the fact that theory is something everybody uses every day in social work and that theory has a clear link to common sense/what works/real life or whatever the phrase of choice is. Without this, theory can become something which seems abstract and this develops the idea that theory is something you learn at University and then forget when you enter the “real world” of work.
The Requirements for Social Work Training state that all social work programmes must:
“Ensure that the teaching of theoretical knowledge, skills and values is based on their application to practice.” (Department of Health 2002)
Whilst the basic aspects of social work theory will be taught in the University setting, practice learning is about you transferring your knowledge and applying theory to your practice, and you will need to demonstrate that you can make the links in your written work.
What is theory?
It is our view that social workers in the field and social work students on placement are applying theory every day. However, they may not realise it, and they may not be able to describe the theory or name it.
Theories in social work are nothing more than an attempt to explain situations and social relationships. Theories have been developed since it became clear that there were similar patterns or repeating cycles of behaviour both in an individual’s life and in the lives of lots of different people. Since theories have been expressed by academics and social scientists, they often use an academic language. Don’t let that put you off. Theories are life dressed up! Many theories actually have a very straightforward, accessible message even if you sometimes have to look beyond the jargon.
There has been some debate about what actually constitutes a theory. Generally, a theory helps to explain a situation and perhaps how it came about. In science, a theory is seen as helping to:
** describe (eg: what is happening?)
** explain (eg: why is it happening?)
** predict (eg: what is likely to happen next?)
Sometimes theories are also seen as helping to control a situation and bring about changes.
Social Work Theory and Practice Learning
In supervision discussion, placement assignments, portfolios etc you need to be able to describe the situation you are working with, explain why you think this came about, what you can do to bring about change etc. In doing so, you will be drawing upon some form of theory. You may, however, not always be aware of this.
Whenever you are considering theory, we would urge you to:
1. Recognise that no single theory can explain everything: When a person engages in an action (or inaction) the reason for their behaviour can be rooted in a range of causes or motives.
2. Related to the first point, recognise that some theoretical approaches just don’t work with some people. Applying Brief Solution Focused Therapy can be really effective with some people. For other people, it leaves them cold.
3. Take a critical approach to theory. If it doesn’t “work”, why not? Can you adapt aspects such that it is helpful?
4. Always apply the value base to theory – much of the theory used in social care practice and social work is drawn from outside of the profession. Theory may have its roots in education, psychology or management. As such, it may not incorporate social work values and you should take responsibility for applying these
5. And finally, never be intimidated by theory. You use it every day.
Why do we need to apply social work theory to practice?
Whilst individual social work theories have different purposes, using all kinds of theory in our work offers us, as social workers, some important things.
** Theories can help us to make sense of a situation. Using theory, we can generate ideas about what is going on, why things are as they are etc. For example the information obtained as part of an assessment can seem like a jumble of information – applying theory can help “make sense” of the information.
** Using theory can help to justify actions and explain practice to service users, carers and society in general. The aim is that this will lead to social work becoming more widely accountable and ultimately more respected.
** In work with individuals, making use of the theories which may relate to their specific situation will give us more direction in our work with them.
** Using theory can give an explanation about why an action resulted in a particular consequence. This can help us review and possibly change our practice in an attempt to make the consequences more effective.
It is clear then, that theory is important in practice – both for work with service users and for social work to be more valued in society.
Online Pharmacies – A Welcome Alternative To Drug Purchase
The manifold benefits of Internet pharmacies have made them an instant favorite among customers. Less than a decade back, patients had to depend upon the traditional drugstores to get their prescriptions filled. The severely sick patients and the older lot had to depend on others to bring them the medicines. Those who could manage to go down to the nearby drugstore often ended up queuing in front of it. Patients then had to deal with an array of problems like, unavailability of drugs, insecurity with respect to their medical status and definitely the ever-increasing drug prices.
Such patients now have a much better alternative in the form of Internet pharmacies. Canadian Internet pharmacies have been a welcome relief for a majority of patients. They no longer have to go queue up in front of a drugstore nor do they need to purchase medicines in full public view. The ones who are dependent on others can even order their drugs without even moving out of their bed. All they need to do is to log in to an online pharmacy website and then look for the drug they want. Once their desired purchase is tracked, it can be ordered online right away.
Canadian pharmacies offer a range of value added services that go a long way in satisfying patients’ needs. Prescriptions can be refilled with a single call to their toll free number. Some good online pharmacies have the infrastructure in place to attend a patient’s requirement to deliver the drugs anywhere in the world. On request, prescriptions can be filled in Canada and mailed to the patient’s doorsteps. Apart from that, the pharmacy staff is well trained to handle customer queries. Patients who get all the prescription medicines filled from a single drugstore enjoy extended benefits like drug interaction check. This safeguards them from possible harmful drug interactions.
Apart from these, the low cost of drugs and increased degree of confidentiality with respect to the patient’s details are the major advantages of ordering drugs from an online pharmacy. The Canadian government has regulated the prices of prescription medicines, which in turn has made drugs a lot cheaper in Canada. Time to time discounts further lowers the cost of medicines. Besides, the drugs are delivered to the customers with utmost security and confidentiality.
Quality drugs at low prices, easy ordering process, confidentiality and a host of other services has made online pharmacies a welcome alternative to the community drugstores. With increase in Internet usage, the popularity of online Canada drug pharmacies will exceed unimaginable limits in times to come.
