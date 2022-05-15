Finance
What Is Underwriting?
Underwriting refers to the process that a large financial service provider (bank, insurer, investment house) uses to assess the eligibility of a customer to receive their products (equity capital, insurance, mortgage, or credit) The word is derived from the practice of these institutions literally “writing” their name “under” the risk information for any given venture. The practice started with sometimes risky ventures such as sea voyages in the old days.
Underwriting has come a long way since those early times and have been affected by many changes over the centuries. Technology has probably had the greatest influence on underwriting and financing of risk… until now. We are getting ready to witness a huge change in how health insurance is underwritten. If everything goes into effect as it is supposed to, the health care exchanges will start open enrollment on Oct 1 of this year with coverage going into effect on Jan 1 of 2014.
Normally health insurance is underwritten by sex, age, health status, geography, habits, family history, tobacco use, etc. These criteria were used to properly assess the risk and assign an appropriate premium for the risk assumed by the insurer. Starting on Jan 1 of 2014 an insurer will only be able to use age, geography, tobacco use to underwrite the risk. Along with this, rate compression which is the requirement that rates for older insured will only be able to vary by a ratio of 3 to 1. The current ratio is anywhere from 8 to 1 up to 10 to 1. The overall effect of this is that unsubsidized rates are expected to fairly high within the health care exchanges, especially for younger enrollees.
The only way for insurance to work properly is for the pool of insured to be large enough in any given situation, that the high users will be offset by those who do not have claims. This has always been the way insurance is supposed to work with any type of insurance. But with insurers being unable to properly underwrite the risk, it remains a question if the exchanges will ultimately succeed.
But before you think about dropping your coverage at work to shop for a plan on the exchange, there are a few caveats to keep in mind, especially about the subsidies. Even though it is true that the income requirements to receive a subsidy are quite generous; you will only be eligible for a subsidy under certain circumstances.
If you have group insurance at work and that coverage is affordable accordingly to the new law (less than 9.5% of you income) and is of minimum value (60% actuarial value), you will not be able to receive a subsidy from the exchange. So chances are if you have employer provided insurance at work, you are getting the best deal that you can get anyway. After all, the exchanges were originally designed to give uninsured individuals a way to buy coverage.
As always, advice from a qualified insurance broker who specializes in health insurance is vital when it comes to making decisions about your insurance program.
Finance
The Seven Kinds of Houses You Don’t Want to Buy
The Luddite Manor :
Some contractors haven’t quite heard about all the new technology we’ve invented in the 20th and 21st century, and how we’d actually like to use some of it. The whole house has three outlet sockets, one phone line, and no setup for cable, satellite, or Internet. Socrates would feel right at home here; but members of later centuries will spend more money retrofitting this shack than they would building a new one from scratch.
The Bohemian Pad :
Artists are wonderful people, as long as you don’t have to live with them. A house that was owned by an artist will forever bear his or her mark and not your own. Which would be great for buying Michelangelo’s old digs, but will suck when taking over a house from one of those flaky new-agey artists who like to challenge what we mean by “art”. Be prepared for things like a stove painted in polka-dots, a scary arrangement of doll heads mounted on candelabras in the attic, a very creative approach to “fixing” the plumbing that went on for years, and 400 pounds of scrap iron in the weedy back yard which he was saving for a “project”.
The Redneck Ranch :
In some parts of the world, a single-story ranch home is considered classy. And these are just the places you don’t want to live. Building with a rustic design shouldn’t exclude sanitation or a good foundation, but apparently it does. When you have plugged the fortieth hole that you’ve found that’s letting the warm air out in the winter, when you’ve given up on ever getting the stink of old dog out of the bedroom, and you come to the realization that a gravel yard is simply another way to be too lazy to tend grass, you’ll start to lose your appreciation for “down-home” living in favor of living like somebody who’s heard of shoes and dentists.
The Gerrymandered Home :
Wow, this neighborhood is experiencing a real Renaissance! Why, there hasn’t been a shooting in weeks, they did a great job installing those new streetlights, and just look at that street, will you! Why, the biggest pothole in it is only the size of a wheelbarrow. And the house itself has been marvelously restored after the meth lab fire. You can try to take on this civic challenge of a home, or you can decide that you’ll support society through the usual Unicef donation and not stake your place of residence on a social project that could dry up any minute.
The Central Base :
You have to watch for this one in the ads. “Convenient to airport”, “close to shopping and schools”, and “seconds from the highway exit” can all be taken to the extreme of having the planes over your roof, the shops in front of your house, and the highway exit ramp ending at your yard. Easy access is a good thing for you to have to the city; not such a good thing for the city to have to you. A fact you’ll appreciate when the basketball from the community center over the fence bounces off your house every morning.
The “Improved” Home :
Bah on those silly plumbers and electricians? What would they have learned at their prissy school that the rest of us couldn’t dope out with a copy of “Home Repairs for Half Wits”? You don’t know how bad it gets until you’ve seen a home that has been held hostage by a dedicated “do-it-yourselfer”, which actually means that they were too stinking cheap to pay anybody to fix anything. The creative approach they take to everything, what with the exposed wiring, strategic glue and duct tape, and stacks of bricks doing important jobs like holding the furnace up! You’ll be impressed with the resourcefulness, but will wish it was anybody else but you who has to tear out the “repairs” and do them right.
The McMansion :
It looks good at first glance. Even if its an exact clone of its neighbors for miles in either direction, it’s decently presentable for the price. But if you own it, you will discover that it is built very cheaply, by contractors who basically make a punk biker gang look responsible. Test it out: does the door come in more than one part? When you turn the kitchen tap, does the whole faucet turn with it? Is there more than three ways to open a window? Does the house sag when it rains? You might want to pass this one by.
Finance
Payroll Puerto Rico, Unique Aspects of Puerto Rico Payroll Law and Practice
The Puerto Rico State Agency that oversees the collection and reporting of State income taxes deducted from payroll checks is:
Department of the Treasury
Bureau of Income Tax
Intendente Alejandro Ramirez Bldg.
Paseo Covadonga, Stop 1
P.O. Box S-4515
San Juan, PR 00905
(787) 721-2020
http://www.hacienda.gobierno.pr/
Puerto Rico has no State Income Tax. Therefore, there are no State W2’s to file, no supplement wage withholding rates and no State W2’s to file.
The Puerto Rico State Unemployment Insurance Agency is:
Department of Labor and Human Resources
Bureau of Employment Security
Prudencio Rivera Martinez Bldg.
505 Munoz Rivera Ave.
Hato Rey, PR 00918
(787) 754-5262
The State of Puerto Rico taxable wage base for unemployment purposes is wages up to $7,000.00.
Puerto Rico has no provision of quarterly wages on magnetic media.
Unemployment records must be retained in Puerto Rico for a minimum period of five years. This information generally includes: name; social security number; dates of hire, rehire and termination; wages by period; payroll pay periods and pay dates; date and circumstances of termination.
The Puerto Rico State Agency charged with enforcing the state wage and hour laws is:
Department of Labor and Human Resources
505 Munoz Rivera Ave.
Hato Rey, PR 00918
(787) 754-2119
http://www.dtrh.gobierno.pr/
There is no provision for minimum wage in Puerto Rico.
The general provision in Puerto Rico concerning paying overtime in a non-FLSA covered employer is one and one half times regular rate after 40-hour week except under contract, custom, nature of work.
There is no provision of new hire requirements in the Puerto Rico law.
There is no provision of rules for direct deposit for Puerto Rico.
Puerto Rico has no Wage and Hour Law provisions concerning pay stub information except that employees paid by direct deposit must get a voucher showing all deductions.
Puerto Rico requires that employee be paid every 15 days.
In Puerto Rico there are no statutory requirements concerning the lag time between when the services are performed and when the employee must be paid.
Puerto Rico payroll law requires that involuntarily terminated employees must be paid their final pay by next regular payday.
Puerto Rico has no general provision on when voluntarily terminated employees must be paid their final wages.
There is no provision in Puerto Rico law concerning paying deceased employees.
There is no provision of when unclaimed wages should be paid in Puerto Rico.
There is no provision in Puerto Rico law concerning record retention of abandoned wage records.
There is no provision in Puerto Rico law concerning tip credits against State minimum wage.
In Puerto Rico the payroll laws covering mandatory rest or meal breaks are only that all employees must have 1-hour meal period after 3rd and before 6th hour of shift unless agreed otherwise.
There is no provision in Puerto Rico law concerning record retention of wage and hour records therefore it is probably wise to follow FLSA guidelines.
The Puerto Rico agency charged with enforcing Child Support Orders and laws is:
Child Support Enforcement Program
Department of Social Services
P.O. Box 3349
San Juan, PR 00902-3349
(787) 767-1500
Puerto Rico has no provisions for child support deductions.
Please note that this article is not updated for changes that can and will happen from time to time.
Finance
Where to Donate Your Car – Best Car Donation Tax Deduction Tips
If you have a car that you think would give you a good tax write off you may be wondering where to donate your car. You can deduct up to $500 according to the newest tax law. Check with your tax accountant or CPA to see if this has changed if you decide to go ahead. First of all you want to make sure you have a car that can be donated.
There are a few ways to determine that. In general your vehicle must be drivable. If not drivable and just needs minor repairs it may still qualify depending on the car donation charity. The condition of the car makes a lot of difference.
Vehicles that can be donated include, cars, trucks, RVs, boats, motorcycles, ATVs, airplanes, etc. Just about any vehicle can qualify for donation. Charities will need to be able to put your car on their own car sales lot or the car sale lot of a car donation charity broker that they hire.
Once you determine that your car, truck or other vehicle. is in good enough condition to be donatable you’ll want to think about where you can donate it that will be best for you,
There are dozens of car donation programs advertising on the Internet. And of course you’ll find them advertising in your local papers. But the thing to know is that many local and national charities hire car donation brokers to handle their donations. These companies take a big chunk of the profit. You want to be aware of this, because the charity won’t be getting all of the profit, if that’s important to you. You may just be more interested in getting the tax donation deduction.
The best way to avoid the large brokers is to find out what local organizations are accepting car donations. You can watch for advertisements or even call charities you think have these programs. You want to ask them if they handle the sales of your car in-house or if they farm it out to a company that does that for them.
Many charities choose to keep some vehicles to help transport patients, clients or goods. Or they may decide to give a vehicle to a disabled or needy client. If any of this matters to you check this out with the charity as to how they’ll use the car.
Car donation programs include: Target Car Donation Program, Goodwill Industries Car Donation program, Kidney Foundation, Make A Wish Foundation and many, many others. You’ll find a lot of smaller charities too. If you’re not familiar with the charity check with the Better Business Bureau to make sure the charity is credible.
If you have favorite charities call them to see if they accept donations. This would be the way to start. Check online to see where to donate your car and what car donation companies are advertising and check out their websites or call them up to find out how to donate your car including all the qualifications for the car and what you need to know. All of these companies will supply you with the proper forms for donation. You’ll need to get the income tax forms yourself. You should check with your CPA or accountant to make sure you’ll benefit by the donation.
ASK IRA: Is playing Kyle Lowry off the bench in his return a viable Heat option?
What Is Underwriting?
Top 3 Altcoins With Huge Potential in May 2022
Literary calendar for week of May 15: ‘Democracy Under Fire’ and ‘What? I’m a DOG?’ And more
The Seven Kinds of Houses You Don’t Want to Buy
Payroll Puerto Rico, Unique Aspects of Puerto Rico Payroll Law and Practice
Literary picks: Readings: ‘Sea of Tranquility’ and ‘The Adventures, Obsession and Evolution of a Fly Fisherman’
Where to Donate Your Car – Best Car Donation Tax Deduction Tips
Wedding Receptions on a Budget: Easy and Elegant Ideas
Helpful Mortgage Advice
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
What is Headless WordPress and How to Use it?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach