What Should An Ideal WordPress Hosting Provider Give You? More Than Just MySQL and PHP
The WordPress system is an integral part of the internet. There are numerous new websites which are being built on WordPress and have become more than just "blogs". WordPress has a minimum set of requirements if you want to host it yourself through an independent hosting provider (else you can use WordPress.com). Although the list of minimum requirements are the absolutely bare minimum that you need to start a WordPress website, we recommend a little more. Here’s our list of what your hosting provider should give you so that you can start a WordPress website.
Control Panel
Having a Control Panel is something that you just have to have. You cannot miss the Control Panel, as it allows you direct and easy access to your files and configuration for your website. This is something that is very important when you want to troubleshoot or diagnose issues in your WordPress website. Whether you are hosted on Linux or Windows, you must have a Control Panel which will allow you to see error logs, statistics, ftp details, manage files and have an anti-virus or cleanup tools among other things. We love cPanel (for Linux) and so do most people who have some web hosting experience.
Auto Installer
Along with cPanel and other Control Panels, most providers also bundle Auto-Installer systems like Softaculous, Fantastico and Installatron. These auto-installers allow you to install WordPress in a couple of clicks. They are also important in helping you backup your website before you make any harmful changes. The best part about these is that you can also upgrade your entire WordPress software to the latest version, in a single click. Some auto-installers also allow you to setup a reminder when an upgrade is available. They also have an auto-upgrade function which will upgrade the WordPress install without your intervention as soon as a new version becomes available.
MySQL Databases
This is one of the minimum requirements of WordPress. Currently WordPress needs MySQL 5.0 or greater to work well. For Linux Hosting, MySQL is the standard. For Windows Hosting, you may need to clarify with your hosting provider whether they are giving MySQL Databases along with the standard MS SQL Databases in Windows. Since MySQL is also open source, it really complements WordPress pretty well.
PHP
Another minimum requirement of WordPress is PHP 5.2.4 or greater. WordPress is written in PHP and hence needs PHP to be installed on the server. Almost all hosting providers, whether Windows or Linux, provide PHP.
PHPMyAdmin
PHPMyAdmin is a Database Management tool for MySQL, which is written in the PHP programming language. It allows you to see your database in a tabular form something similar to a spreadsheet and allows you to manipulate and make important changes to the WordPress backend. You no longer need to type long SQL queries or statements and risk making a silly mistake. You can use the simple GUI and click to make changes. While PHPMyAdmin is not a minimum requirement, we cannot imagine managing WordPress smoothly without it. Resetting the WordPress Admin password when you have forgotten it, was never easier than with PHPMyAdmin.
Apache mod_rewrite
Although WordPress does mention Apache mod_rewrite as a minimum requirement for installing WordPress, it need not necessarily be there. mod_rewrite basically alters complex URLs in your WordPress system to look more user-friendly and SEO friendly for Search Engines to understand. Simply put, they change a page number, to the page title. Eg: [http://yourdomain.com/?p=4245] will be automatically replaced with whatever is there in the "Article Slug" like [http://yourdomain.com/hosting-is-best-with-hostingxtreme]. You can continue to use the number based URLs but it won’t be as much fun.
Make Easy Money From Online Business Opportunities
The pursuit of financial independence is a tough road. The sacrifices that you have to make can force one to give up along the way. But success comes to those who hold on and believe in themselves and their abilities. Most people are fed up of employment but are stranded when it comes to choosing which business to venture in.
Capital and lack of a steady cash flow are some of the major challenges faced by many to be business people. The other challenge is finding a business that has not been infiltrated by many people and also lack of experience in managing a business.
One place I would advise you to get a perfect and legitimate business opportunity would be on the internet. The internet is rich with businesses that would require a businessman to invest very little amount of money or none at all. Making easy money on the internet is brought about by the fact that many people world wide go online to purchase products and services.
Some of these business opportunities include affiliate marketing programs and multilevel marketing. In affiliate marketing you can find some companies like Marketing Tips and Strong Future International which are free to sign up. The advantage of these kinds of business programs is that you do not need a lot of experience to start making money.
The internet has a ready market for any business opportunity. So this is the time to fire your boss and start your small business on the internet.
9 Basic Steps In Moving WordPress Website to a New Host
Not satisfied with the service? Not getting what you paid for? Not having 100% assistance from your provider and afraid of losing data? Well, you might want to start moving your WordPress website to a new host. Don’t worry about damaging your site. You can move your WordPress website to a new Host free from frustrations and delays once you follow the correct procedure. Here’s how.
- Select a New WordPress Host
It really takes time to migrate your WordPress website to a new host. So, you better take your time as well in choosing your new WordPress Hosting provider. If you prefer a shared hosting provider, Bluehost is the best for you. Plus, you are eligible for 50% discount. Siteground could be the best if you choose cloud hosting or location specific providers. Not to mention their three data center in the country.
- Back Up Your Website’s Files
After deciding which WordPress provider to choose, the next major project to do is to back up all data in your site. Remember to back up your files before making any change on your website.
Plugins that can back up your files are ubiquitous. You can choose any plugins of your choice. After installing the plugin, you will see a quick set up wizard. But prepare yourself for it uses manual steps to complete the process. You can have a FTP program then connect to your web host to copy your files to a folder on a computer. It might take sometimes to complete this step depending on the number of media uploads on your website.
- Migrate your WordPress Site
Don’t lose your patience yet. It will be easier. Just login to cPanel account on your web server and open phpMyAdmin application. Then, choose the database having your WordPress installation from the list and select Expert tab on the menu.
Quick export and SQL settings would be enough for the migration. The migration process will start once you click the Go button. Once the database and FTP transfer have both accomplished, you’re good to go on the next step.
- Create the WordPress Database on Your Chosen Host Server
You’re doing a great job. See, It’s not that difficult moving your WordPress Website to a new host. But before completing the migration, you must create a database where you can transfer your SQL data.
Connect your new web host to the cPanel software. In you find this process difficult, contact your web host support team to assist you in establishing your new data base. Don’t forget to jot down MySQL username and password for you might need that later.
- Edit the wp-config.php File
Open the folder on your computer where you downloaded the files on your website. Open wp=config.php that controls the connection between WordPress and your database. You have to make a copy of this file in another folder on your computer. Just to make sure you can still restore it after the changes. Next, open the original version of the file and do these three steps:
- Change the Database Name
Don’t be surprised if you see this:
- define (‘DB_USER’, ‘db_user’);
db_user – this part will be set to MySQL database name of your old web host. So you need to change to the name you just created.
- Change the Database Username
Change db_user from the old host’s username to the new one you just made.
- define (‘DB_USER’, ‘db_user’);
Change db_user portion from your old host’s username to match the new username you just created.
- Change the Database User Password
Lastly, edit the third line.
- define (‘DB_USER’, ‘db_user’);
Make sure change this to the new password you made for your MySQL. Then, save wp-config.php and close the file,
- Import Your Database
Alright! You just created your new database. This time around, Let us begin the import procedure.
Go to your new server then cPanel and open phpMyAdmin to choose the database on the left hand sidebar. From the navigation menu, choose Import tab. Click choose file from the File to Import section and click on SQL file you exported earlier. Uncheck the Partial Import check box, secure that it is set to SQL then click Go to start the import process. The import time depends on your database size. Notice you will receive a message confirming that the import has been finished.
- Upload the WordPress Files to Your New Host
After setting up the new database, start uploading the files on your website. Using FTP program, connect to your new web host and check to the folder where your website will be held. If it’s primary then upload the files to public_ HTML folder. Your website files will now include the updated version of wp-config.php having the remote directory selected. This would take several minutes. Just a reminder, do not remove these files from your computer. They will be needed until the last step.
- Link to New URL and Defining New Domain
To avoid any issues in this process just like others have experienced, do not include your links to other posts or inserted images directly by pointing to a URL on the server that may cause to break when moved a new domain. Run the search and place on the new domain you are transferring the site to not the old one.
Changing Site URL: You are changing the site_url and home URL values in your database while doing your search and replace on your old domain. This is for the assurance that when you log in it will automatically direct you to the new domain.
- Reconfigure the Domain’s DNS settings
You’re just a few steps away from the finish line. Before using this site you need to reconfigure your domain’s DNS settings. Since it will be point on your old host, you will have to point the correct records to the new IP address. Of course, that depends on where you registered your domain. Don’t worry because your domain registrar will provide you with all the information to make the process successful. The DNS changes can fully finish up to 48 hours. Do not make any changes on your website with in the 48 hours.
Right after the 48 hour period, you will be able to access the new web host on your website. You can now visit the old host to remove file but keep a back up of these files just to be on the safe side if in case you need to repeat the migration process.
As promised, moving your WordPress website to a new host will not make you sweat. If you follow these easy and friendly steps then you can successfully complete the process. If ever you have to move your WordPress to a new host again in the future, you can always refer to these steps.
5 Elements You Must Use While Writing A Perfect Business Blog Post
You may have read a lot of business blog posts. But, have you ever come across a perfect business blog post?
Do you know how to write it? If no, then read this post.
You must have a lot of business posts. Some are good while some may not be. But, there exist no perfect blog post. So to write a perfect business blog post, you need certain elements and strategies.
Before moving on to specifics of writing a perfect post, I want to tell you the most important component of the perfect business post. And that is before writing, just ask this simple question to yourself: “What’s the unique angle of this post, and how will it help my audience?”
It means just figure out how your post is different from others?
What are your readers interests and needs?
These two elements, uniqueness and audience targeting, separates good posts from the amazing ones.
Here are five elements that can consistently be found in popular business blog posts:
1. Captivating opening: The opening of your blog post is the hook that will get people to start reading. Without a captivating opening, audience may never even click on the article or be interested in reading it in the first place.
Headline of your blog is one of the most critical elements. A survey found that 80% of people will read the headline, and only 20% will read the rest.
If you want to get most clicks, your headline must be clear, concise and self-explanatory.
While writing the opening of a paragraph or sentence, try to put yourself in the mindset of your ideal reader: What problems will he or she be looking to solve?
What you can do to show that you understand what they are struggling with?
2. Use of a Relatable Image with a Caption: Cheap-looking or irrelevant images has the potential to completely undermine the rest of your content. So, it is better to first choose relating images for your post. Also, it is good to use captions in images wherever possible.
3. Outside Data and Information: Although this is important for all the blog posts, but when it comes to business blogging, it is very important. Many readers will approach your posts with a some doubt, particularly if you run a small business blog. So, you must use outside information to increase your credibility.
For example, you may use customer testimonials, research data or expert quotes in your business blog posts.
4. A clear Viewpoint: No one likes to read a wish-washy article. As so much content is available online, having a clear and focused point of view will help set you apart. Every blog post should have clear opinion or point of view.
5. Easy to read Structure: When you write a business post, make sure that it appears easy to read at its first glance. This means use short paragraphs, subheadings, proper use of headings, lists, and generally anything that makes your content appear less intimidating to read.
These were the five strategies that work well to increase clicks and social sharing of your content. So, next time when you write any business blog post for any company or article writing services, use these five strategies.
