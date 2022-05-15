Finance
Where to Donate Your Car – Best Car Donation Tax Deduction Tips
If you have a car that you think would give you a good tax write off you may be wondering where to donate your car. You can deduct up to $500 according to the newest tax law. Check with your tax accountant or CPA to see if this has changed if you decide to go ahead. First of all you want to make sure you have a car that can be donated.
There are a few ways to determine that. In general your vehicle must be drivable. If not drivable and just needs minor repairs it may still qualify depending on the car donation charity. The condition of the car makes a lot of difference.
Vehicles that can be donated include, cars, trucks, RVs, boats, motorcycles, ATVs, airplanes, etc. Just about any vehicle can qualify for donation. Charities will need to be able to put your car on their own car sales lot or the car sale lot of a car donation charity broker that they hire.
Once you determine that your car, truck or other vehicle. is in good enough condition to be donatable you’ll want to think about where you can donate it that will be best for you,
There are dozens of car donation programs advertising on the Internet. And of course you’ll find them advertising in your local papers. But the thing to know is that many local and national charities hire car donation brokers to handle their donations. These companies take a big chunk of the profit. You want to be aware of this, because the charity won’t be getting all of the profit, if that’s important to you. You may just be more interested in getting the tax donation deduction.
The best way to avoid the large brokers is to find out what local organizations are accepting car donations. You can watch for advertisements or even call charities you think have these programs. You want to ask them if they handle the sales of your car in-house or if they farm it out to a company that does that for them.
Many charities choose to keep some vehicles to help transport patients, clients or goods. Or they may decide to give a vehicle to a disabled or needy client. If any of this matters to you check this out with the charity as to how they’ll use the car.
Car donation programs include: Target Car Donation Program, Goodwill Industries Car Donation program, Kidney Foundation, Make A Wish Foundation and many, many others. You’ll find a lot of smaller charities too. If you’re not familiar with the charity check with the Better Business Bureau to make sure the charity is credible.
If you have favorite charities call them to see if they accept donations. This would be the way to start. Check online to see where to donate your car and what car donation companies are advertising and check out their websites or call them up to find out how to donate your car including all the qualifications for the car and what you need to know. All of these companies will supply you with the proper forms for donation. You’ll need to get the income tax forms yourself. You should check with your CPA or accountant to make sure you’ll benefit by the donation.
Wedding Receptions on a Budget: Easy and Elegant Ideas
Whether your funds are limited or you just think it is crazy to spend a fortune on your wedding, you do not have to forgo a memorable wedding reception just because you have a tight budget. With careful planning and a little creativity, you can throw a party that everyone will have a blast at and which you will look back on fondly in years to come. Breaking it down by category, here are some proven tips for great wedding receptions on a budget.
Location is key
Your venue or location for the reception is often the biggest expense, so your best bet is to search high and low for either a free or very cheap place. Aside from someone’s house, you can consider a local park, beach, social hall, church or temple hall, museum, library, farm, or even a nearby botanical garden. Many of these places can be rented at very low cost, and some may just require a permit or written permission.
Hotels and restaurants are traditional locations for weddings, but you can often get good deals if you have your reception at a non-traditional time. If you don’t mind having your wedding in the middle of the week, you can negotiate a great deal from a catering hall that would otherwise be empty at that time.
Consider non-traditional food options
The food is often the biggest part of the wedding budget, so you will need to get very creative here. Consider some of these non-traditional reception ideas for ways to save huge amounts of money on catering:
- Potluck. Throw your wedding reception the old-fashioned way and ask everyone to bring their favorite reception. This takes a little coordination so that you don’t have 50 platters of brownies and no main course. It also works best with smaller receptions, due to the need for coordination.
- Brunch. If you have your wedding in the morning you can make it a brunch reception. Serve bagels, wraps, omelets, french toast, fruit and other brunch goodies. Have some classical background music and you will have created an extremely elegant affair.
- Dessert. Serving just dessert can be a little tricky, but it works well with a shorter reception. After all, isn’t dessert everyone’s favorite part of the meal? Just make sure that it is clear on the invitation that you are only serving dessert. Otherwise, people may show up starving and will be anxious to leave to get some ‘real food’.
- Barbecue or other casual food. You can always go the extremely casual way and have a barbeque or picnic. If you decide to have your wedding at the beach, this is a particularly appropriate option. This is also another good place to bring in the potluck idea. People are used to bringing dishes to a casual party, even if it is a wedding.
Wedding Decoration Alternatives
There are many different ways to create beautiful wedding decorations on a budget that are still extremely elegant and luxurious looking. For floral ideas, look into what flowers are local and seasonal for your time of year. You can use fewer, large blooms or use bunches of colorful inexpensive flowers to create a rustic chic look. If you spend time in advance searching out colorful vases and bottles at garage sales or vintage shops, you can use these to add character and creativity to your centerpieces.
You can also forgo flowers entirely and use other ‘living’ things. Large greenery such as branches, palm fronds, or plants can make a big impact. Bowls of fruit and vegetables are modern and sophisticated still life works of art on your tables, while succulents are also becoming a popular option. Another trendy choice is to use large feathers as part of your centerpieces.
Helpful Mortgage Advice
Mortgage advice overwhelming you? Many people get advice from everyone on the planet when they talk about purchasing a home. People tell them their version of advice on most important factors and expect the potential home buyer to do as they have instructed.
What is good advice and what is bad advice? Use common sense. Here is some mortgage advice from us. We think this will help you find the best loan and avoid the issues with family advice along the way!
- Get a mortgage pre-approval before you get your hopes set on a home. When it comes to purchasing a home, you have to know how much mortgage you can afford. When you do, you can find your dream house that you can afford. So, get to the lenders before you see the real estate agent!
- Find the best interest rate. No matter what type of mortgage you decide to take out,
our advice is to shop around and compare interest rates. A small difference in one bank or lender to another is thousands of dollars over the course of the mortgage term. Advice is the most important feature to help you save money.
- Compare apples to apples, but compare them all is our advice. Finding a balance in the amount of money you pay each month and the shortest loan is
our advice. Again, shop around for all of these different options and their
rates.
- When it comes to advice on deciding on the right lender and the right mortgage, take the time to consider all aspects of the mortgage. Take this advice, it will help you! This includes the cost of the closing, the fees involved, and all terms of the mortgage. The best mortgage advice is that you should choose the mortgage term that is the best option for you.
The next time you get advice about your mortgage purchase from your uncle or a long lost cousin, think about what really matters. You need a lender that offers you the best rates,
terms, and the best overall service. You need advice on which lenders to choose, but you know that the best lenders for one person aren’t necessarily the right choices for you. Mortgage advice needs to be solid, full of good advice, free of biased advice, and the attitudes need to be left out!
You’ll find great mortgage advice starts with simply doing basic research to find the answers you need. Don’t go with Aunt Sue’s bank because she has been there for 30 years if an online mortgage can offer you a mortgage at a fraction of the cost. Take our mortgage advice; do your research before
obtaining a mortgage. That is the best advice you can get!
Where You Can Purchase Mimosa Hostilis
It will always be a lot cheaper to buy MHRB direct from the supplier than through a vendor. Many vendors sell powdered bark for as much as $160 USD per kilo. This is a fairly common price among reputable vendors who are re-sellers. The bark is usually shipped from the USA by Priority Mail which means you receive it in 2-3 days, but actual suppliers sell the bark at greatly discounted rates. Most suppliers will ship a kilo of powdered bark to you by EMS (Express Mail Service) for $60 USD which will arrive in 6-8 days. You can find even better prices by purchasing from suppliers in bulk amounts. Fortunately, most suppliers now have their own US Shipping Services so you have the option of paying them a little bit more money to ship your order from the USA by USPS Priority Mail which you receive in 2-3 days at a price that simply can’t be beat by online vendors.
There are numerous vendors selling mimosa hostilis root bark. There are some reputable online vendors of quality MHRB out there who buy the bark from the suppliers in Mexico & Brazil. They then import the bark to the USA and then re-sell the bark for a profit. This always ends up costing the consumer more than it should as the majority of the price is the profit of the vendor for providing this service.
To guarantee you receive the highest quality MHRB, take the time to find an actual supplier who sells authentic mimosa hostilis root bark which has been freshly harvested by them personally which can be shipped directly to you without a third party being involved in the transaction. In dealing directly with the actual supplier of MHRB you can be sure that you are buying real mimosa hostilis. Online vendors who are not suppliers may not be selling real bark to you. Since suppliers personally harvest the bark prior to shipping it to you, you can also be sure you are receiving the freshest product available. When dealing with a vendor, there is no way to guarantee if the product is fresh or if it has been sitting in a warehouse for several weeks or even months before you receive it.
**TIP: When buying direct from an actual supplier, the best bet is almost always in buying powdered MHRB. This is because powdered bark is far more potent than whole bark since it has been powdered and filtered removing any impurities which are inevitably found in even the highest quality whole bark.
