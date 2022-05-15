Where You Can Purchase Mimosa Hostilis

Share Pin 0 Shares

It will always be a lot cheaper to buy MHRB direct from the supplier than through a vendor. Many vendors sell powdered bark for as much as $160 USD per kilo. This is a fairly common price among reputable vendors who are re-sellers. The bark is usually shipped from the USA by Priority Mail which means you receive it in 2-3 days, but actual suppliers sell the bark at greatly discounted rates. Most suppliers will ship a kilo of powdered bark to you by EMS (Express Mail Service) for $60 USD which will arrive in 6-8 days. You can find even better prices by purchasing from suppliers in bulk amounts. Fortunately, most suppliers now have their own US Shipping Services so you have the option of paying them a little bit more money to ship your order from the USA by USPS Priority Mail which you receive in 2-3 days at a price that simply can’t be beat by online vendors.

There are numerous vendors selling mimosa hostilis root bark. There are some reputable online vendors of quality MHRB out there who buy the bark from the suppliers in Mexico & Brazil. They then import the bark to the USA and then re-sell the bark for a profit. This always ends up costing the consumer more than it should as the majority of the price is the profit of the vendor for providing this service.

To guarantee you receive the highest quality MHRB, take the time to find an actual supplier who sells authentic mimosa hostilis root bark which has been freshly harvested by them personally which can be shipped directly to you without a third party being involved in the transaction. In dealing directly with the actual supplier of MHRB you can be sure that you are buying real mimosa hostilis. Online vendors who are not suppliers may not be selling real bark to you. Since suppliers personally harvest the bark prior to shipping it to you, you can also be sure you are receiving the freshest product available. When dealing with a vendor, there is no way to guarantee if the product is fresh or if it has been sitting in a warehouse for several weeks or even months before you receive it.

**TIP: When buying direct from an actual supplier, the best bet is almost always in buying powdered MHRB. This is because powdered bark is far more potent than whole bark since it has been powdered and filtered removing any impurities which are inevitably found in even the highest quality whole bark.