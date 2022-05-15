Finance
Why Business Owners Seek to Enter Foreign Markets
It is no longer news that business investors from around the world look at entering foreign markets in order to expand their local business operations or diversify their investments and establish new operations in the international market.
Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial and growing companies consider international expansion as a marketing and growth strategy.
If you have been successful in your business for some time and you have already mastered everything about running a business, overseas expansion may just be the logical next move you have to make.
On the flip side, for a majority of others, just having an overseas registered company and business address makes more sense to them than moving over to these foreign countries to establish a brick-and-mortar office.
Whichever the case is, there are at least 7 reasons entrepreneurs incorporate an overseas company, subsidiary or a representative office.
1. EXPANSION. About 95% of the world’s consumer’s reside outside Nigeria. Entrepreneurs whose vision and target market is a global one would consider to enter new markets abroad thus increasing their company’s overall market share and growth potentials.
2. POSSIBLE UNTAPPED MARKET. The possibility of an untapped market in foreign jurisdictions may motivate a Nigerian entrepreneur to incorporate an overseas company, subsidiary or representative office of his/her local company. Nigerian entrepreneurs who produce and package local foodstuffs for sale abroad fall into this category.
3. PROXIMITY TO INTERNATIONAL CLIENTS/CUSTOMERS. Truth be told, the Internet hs done enough to bring businesses closer to buyers. However, for some reasons, several business transactions may still warrant a traditional business presence in the city or country of operation. An overseas office of a local company need not be that big, and may be a home business address, a paid virtual office, or a small/liaison office just for the sake of getting customer feedback and linking back to the Nigerian office.
4. CORPORATE IMAGE. In order to boost their corporate image in the eyes of customers, suppliers, investors and businesses, some entrepreneurs just register an overseas subsidiary of their Nigerian company. This gives their target audience an impression that they are a company with international networks. In situations like this, the “international entrepreneur” need not set up a brick-and-mortar office abroad, he/she only pays for a virtual registered office in such country plus a mailing and telephone forwarding service.
5. COMPETITION. The fact that competing businesses or brands are entering the overseas market and are doing well motivates entrepreneurs in similar businesses to follow suit.
6. INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT. There are quite a number of international banking options available to companies registered in overseas jurisdictions – whether you are currently established in the overseas country or operating the overseas company from Nigeria. Having a corporate checking account abroad makes international payment much more easier by direct deposits, cheque or international wire transfers.
7. MIGRATION. Entrepreneurs considering a migration or move to an overseas country may incorporate a company in the destination country pending the time of their travel.
The United Kingdom, for instance, grants an Entrepreneur Visa to persons outside the European Union to gain entry to the UK for business reasons.
The initial visa will give you 3 years in the UK; and if during that 3 years you can show that you met certain criteria, you can then apply for a further 2 years extension visa. Following the 5 years, you’ll have the option of applying for permanent residency in the UK.
Finance
Car Insurance With SR22 or FR44 After DWI or DUI to Regain License
Car insurance with SR22 or FR44 filing is required in most states for DWI or DUI drivers. This type of car insurance policy is tailored to meet coverage and other requirements specific to each state. SR22 and FR44 are the names of the forms used to document and submit (file) proof of insurance compliance. This is often the last step before convicted drivers regain their license. The process is similar everywhere with some distinct differences in a few states.
Each state legislature determines requirements, and their respective Department of Motor Vehicles administers the process. In 2007 and 2008 Florida and Virginia began to separate DUI convictions by using Form FR44 exclusively for them, while maintaining the SR22 form for all other high risk drivers. The FR44 compliant policy includes $300,000 of liability limits in Florida while its SR22 requires $30,000. In Virginia it is $100,000 for the FR44 and $50,000 for the SR22. Texas increased its liability requirement for their DWI drivers in 2011. Since 1980 Mothers Against Drunk Drivers (MADD) has brought this issue to the forefront and states have responded by continuously doing more to deter drinking and driving.
Another trend toward deterrence has emerged due to the sluggish economy because of vigorous enforcement. Local municipalities and states with diminishing revenues are aggressively seeking out drivers to collect fines and fees. Additional administrative and underwriting (insuring) requirements, to enhance deterrence, will likely continue by most states. Current notable differences between some major states include California and Florida having a 3 year compliance period and Texas 2. New York, North Carolina, Delaware, Kentucky, Minnesota, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania do not require FR44 or SR22 altogether. Finding out the exact requirements where you live is critical in securing a policy for license reinstatement.
Florida and Virginia, the only two states that require FR44 insurance for their DUI drivers has enjoyed much success from this program. For a number of reasons it turns out that FR44 car insurance is a benefit for everyone, including the policyholder. All states have 0.08 blood alcohol percentage as their standard legal limit. Likewise, FR44 insurance for DUI drivers may become a standard for all states due to its success in Florida and Virginia.
Car insurance policies from wherever you live with either a DUI, DWI, FR44 or SR22 are all very similar. However, the differences are critical in getting your license reinstated and how much you pay. Keep in mind requirements frequently change for convicted drivers. A knowledgeable independent insurance agent, licensed in your state, can explain the exact requirements needed and how much it will cost. The same agent can start the process by completing, binding, and submitting an application to the insurance company. The SR22 or FR44 Form is usually generated at point of sale, and submitted electronically as is required in Florida. A duplicate copy can generally be given to the applicant and brought to the DMV to expedite license reinstatement.
Finance
Bradford, You’re Fired by William Woodbridge – Book Review
Title and Author: Bradford, You’re Fired! By William W. Woodbridge
Synopsis of Content:
First published in the early 1900s this little book is a story of a young salesman who is lazy, unmotivated, selfish, and blames others for his misfortune. He is fired by his boss for his lack of a good work ethic. At first Bradford is angry and sullen. He drinks himself into a stupor.
But after a day of reflection he comes to understand that his failure and his being fired are not his boss’s fault or the fault of anyone but himself. He comes to realize that he must change himself to become successful. He then “fires” himself. That is, he fires the old self and creates a new, positive man who accepts responsibility for his own fate.
In time this change leads him to tremendous success.
This little book was in many ways ahead of its time. The author recognized over a century ago that in reality we work for ourselves and not for others even if we have an employer.
The Forward was written by Paul J. Meyer. Paul J. Meyer is a renowned author and a pioneer in the modern self improvement industry.
Readability/Writing Quality:
Woodbridge writes in the somewhat archaic style of the early 20 century. The modern reader may find the style a bit naïve but it is nonetheless an enjoyable and worthwhile read. It teaches a universal truth about the importance of accepting full and exclusive responsibility for our own destiny. It is not written in the more ponderous style of books in the early 19th century.
Notes on Author:
William Witherspoon Woodbridge was the author of a number of short classic self improvement books in the early 1900s. He also wrote That Something, Something More, and Scooting Skyward. His writings were endorsed by Thomas Edison among others. These little books and others like them were popular in the pre WWI era as they appealed to the common man and were written simply.
Three Great Ideas You Can Use:
1. Before we can change our circumstance and turn failure into success we must completely accept the fact that our success or failure is entirely our responsibility. It is natural and all too common for people to blame circumstances and other people their problems. You must change yourself before you can change your fate.
2. Applying the fundamental principles of patience, hard work, integrity and commitment is the surest path to success. Asking what you can do and how you can contribute is the key to success.
3. We do not just work for a company, we work for ourselves. In this Woodbridge was a century before his time. He recognized that one cannot depend upon or blame the company for one’s lot in life. He taught a hundred years ago that our personal success must come from our understanding that we ultimately work for ourselves first and foremost – it is the one job you cannot be fired from and cannot lose. You can only quit.
Publication Information:
Bradford, You’re Fired! by William W. Woodbridge.
Copyright: 2004 by Executive Books.
General Rating: Good
Finance
Business Office Insurance Cost: Evaluating the Factors Affecting Rates for Your Business Needs
Don’t think that just because you run your business primarily online from an office environment that you won’t need business insurance. You never know what kinds of potential financial risk you could be facing. Anybody can try to sue you for some ridiculous reason or another, whether it’s in relation to copyright infringement or problems associated with inappropriate or misinterpreted market research. The pressing question, of course, is “how much does business office insurance cost?”
The answer to this question, unfortunately, not easy to answer. Just as with any other type of insurance, there are numerous variables that must be factored in, and each individual business has its own unique circumstances.
Factors that Affect Business Insurance Rates
• The classification of your business (corporation, sole proprietorship, etc… )
• Your business’s types of services / goods
• Salary totals
• The number of employees
• Daily operations of your business, including what your employees are doing when not checking email
• Physical items that are involved in your business, such as the office, building, supplies, equipment, and any vehicles.
• Your location
• Business’s sales reports
It’s not difficult to put all of this information together and organization any documents you might need. Check with an insurance company that offers custom solutions for your type of company and the industry you are involved in, and get a personalized quote for business office insurance cost. The best providers will have pre-custom solutions for every type of industry.
At the very least, you should have some type of liability coverage you in the event that you are sued. It doesn’t matter if you run a small company in a minuscule, one-room office or a large firm, there is always a possibility that you could wind up having to pay some type of compensation.
Business Office Insurance Cost and Its Coverage
Of course, business office insurance cost will cover more than lawsuits if you choose the right policy. What about theft or damage? If your business requires expensive electronics in order to operate, you’ll want to get back on track ASAP if it’s ever damaged by a fire, flood, or lost to theft. This is definitely something to consider when looking into insurance policies.
It’s very easy to obtain a quote online. All you have to do is enter your state, profession, and go from there. Get a consultation from an expert who will ask you questions about your specific needs and help you come up with the best solution for your office insurance requirements.
Where can you get a free quote for business office insurance cost? Many people recommend Hiscox Insurance Company, Inc as it offers the most custom, industry-specific policies at affordable rates.
