Yankees win streak ends at 5, offense quiet for Jordan Montgomery in 3-2 walkoff loss to White Sox
CHICAGO — With Tim Anderson on third base, Aroldis Chapman gave up a ground-ball single to Luis Robert as the White Sox rallied for a 3-2 walkoff win over the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday.
Anderson hit a one-out single off Chapman, who was clearly bothered by Anderson’s threat to steal second. Chapman then walked Yoan Moncada.
It was the Yankees (24-8) first loss in six games. They have already assured at least a split of this four-game series with the White Sox (16-16) and will go for their 10th series win Sunday in the series finale. The Yankees dropped to 2-7 when they score two runs or fewer this season. It was the first game in the last five the Bombers did not hit a home run, after hitting 11 in their last four games.
It’s nothing new for the Yankees lefty Jordan Montgomery.
Montgomery came into the start averaging just 2.33 runs of support per nine innings. The Yankees have won two of his five starts and scored at least five runs just once — but only two of the runs were scored with him in the game. It’s not a new development, Montgomery has not received much support over his career. More than half of his career 83 starts are no decisions because of that.
Dallas Keuchel shut the Yankees down for five innings, scattering four hits. He walked three and struck out three. The left-hander has always been a thorn in the Yankees’ side, especially in his time with the Astros. In nine starts against the Bombers, Keuchel had a 2.23 ERA.
The Yankees offense, which has scored 25 runs in the first two games of the series, had their chances. DJ LeMahieu led off the game with a single, Giancarlo Stanton led off the second with a double, but the Bombers got nothing. In the fifth, as Keuchel was clearly tiring, he issued two, two-out walks to load the bases. Anthony Rizzo, who has been booed here in his return to the city where he played for a decade across town, came up with a chance to break through and just grounded out harmlessly to second base.
After Montgomery and Keuchel were long gone, the White Sox turned the game over to Joe Kelly, who had imploded on Thursday night, and the Bombers were able to punch through. In the eighth, Aaron Judge lined a one-out single into center field and Rizzo’s ground ball got past a diving Josh Harrison. Stanton singled to bring in the Yankees’ first run.
Tony La Russa, who let Kelly implode Thursday, went and got him after Stanton’s single. Liam Hendriks struck out Donaldson on a 98 mph fastball up in the zone and went to a 99 mph fastball in the same spot to beat Gleyber Torres and end the Yankees’ best threat. That snapped a three-game hitting streak for Torres.
Hendriks walked Joey Gallo to lead off the ninth inning. Isiah Kiner-Falefa lined a single to right field to advance Gallo to third. Kyle Higashioka got the run across on a sacrifice fly to right field.
Montgomery was more of a victim in his first five starts, pitching really well and getting nothing to show for it. Saturday night, Montgomery was not as sharp. He struggled to establish his curveball to keep hitters off of his fastball. He got 10 swings and misses, four with the changeup and 11 called strikes, five on his sinker.
He allowed two runs on a Robert, RBI-single and a Moncada home run to lead off the third. It was just the third home run he has allowed this season. The White Sox got six hits off him, he struck out four and walked three. The fourth-inning walk of Adam Engel was the first that Montgomery had issued in 87 batters faced, dating back to his April 21 start in Detroit.
Clarke Schmidt, who just returned to the Yankees bullpen on Friday, gave the Yankees 2.2 scoreless innings. He struck out one. Clay Holmes worked a scoreless eighth inning.
‘Spirit Song Radio’ is a ‘blessing’ to seniors in Woodbury
When they were little, Josie Schmer, Gloria Gaynor and Ruth Bunch gathered around the radio to listen to music and radio shows.
Decades later, the women are doing it again — together, this time.
Schmer, 85, Gaynor, 96, and Bunch, 82, live at the Stonecrest senior-living community in Woodbury. Twice a month, they gather for “Spirit Song Radio,” an old-fashioned radio show that features sing-along music, corny jokes and groan-inducing puns.
“It’s been such a blessing to me,” said Schmer, who moved to Stonecrest in 2017. “It’s just so relaxing, and it helps you to stay in touch with the world. I love to sing. My sister and I used to sing. My parents used to sing. It’s great to have music on the radio. I listen to it all the time.”
Spirit Song Radio is the brainchild of the Spirit Song Choir, an ecumenical and inter-generational community choir based in Woodbury. The 85 members range in age from 8 to 84 and sing “a mix of sacred and secular music – music that lifts the spirit,” said Mary Reimann, the choir’s president and music director.
Reimann founded the choir in late 2019 to bring song and community into senior-living communities like Stonecrest, St. Therese Senior Living of Woodbury and Woodbury Senior Living.
“We were in a groove, learning new music, realizing there was a call for what we did and forming relationships with three different senior communities,” Reimann said. “We were forming not just a choir, but, really, this beautiful community.”
Then COVID hit and “everybody was feeling isolated and frightened, and we realized everything in life had changed,” she said.
NEW TECHNOLOGY
A chance conversation with her sister led Reimann to explore a new technology — something Reimann is usually loath to do, she said.
“She said, ‘Well, you should try Zoom,’ and I said, ‘I don’t know what Zoom is.’ This was March 2020,” Reimann said. “She explained it to me and said, ‘It’s for meetings, but I wonder if you could figure out a way to rehearse using that.’”
Within a week, Spirit Song Choir was gathering virtually for its first Zoom rehearsal. The choir also began leading virtual sing-alongs on Facebook.
But Reimann quickly realized that the choir’s main fan base, its seniors living in the local senior-living communities, weren’t on Facebook. “We were reaching other people that way, but not this community,” she said.
It was Renee Vaughan, director of life enrichment and volunteer services at Stonecrest, who suggested using a low-watt FM transmitter to broadcast the choir’s sing-alongs for residents.
“I found a low-power FM transmitter in my basement and hooked it up,” Vaughan said. “We played Bingo, and the transmitter had to be smack dab in the middle of the building (to reach everyone). I had to call the numbers from there, and then people would call in on the phone, saying ‘I got a Bingo!’ And then we’d have the bus driver, who wasn’t driving the bus then, we’d have him go run the candy bars to people.”
Other Stonecrest broadcasts included: meditation sessions; story time; bird of the day; and “sports talk – a.k.a., the Minnesota Vikings Emotional Support Group,” Vaughan said. “We had great courses, COVID updates, etc., all over the radio. Good times that I am glad are over.”
A SHOW IS BORN
When Spirit Song Choir members reached out to see what they could do to help, Vaughan asked if they would record songs that she could play on the radio.
WSSR, or “Spirit Song Radio,” was born.
“You could walk down the hallways, covered head to toe in PPE, and you could hear people listening to the radio in their apartments, and you could hear one voice singing loud in the apartments, but you could hear in the background the radio show playing,” Vaughan said. “It gave this sense, yes, we’re alone, but we aren’t alone; we were all there together. When I heard music in the hallways again, a communal experiencing of the music, that’s when I had my first sense of normalcy, my first sense of ‘We’re going to get through this.’ Nothing can connect people the way that music can.”
Said Reimann: “There’s something about the simple, human act of singing together. It’s healing and transformational.”
The choir members produce a new sing-along radio show every two weeks. They have written and recorded 31 so far.
Each episode starts with a theme — usually connected to an upcoming season or holiday — and a selection of songs to match. Among the songs included on the “Road Trip” episode broadcast at Stonecrest on Tuesday: “On the Road Again,” “Country Road” and “This Land Is Your Land.”
Volunteer script writers put together introductions to each song, making sure to include a healthy dose of corny jokes and puns, Reimann said.
The group, which includes characters like Parking Patrol Peg, the Chatty Sisters, Anonymous Interruptus and Cliff the Mailman by Day and Farmer Every Other Day of the Year, records the dialogue together on Zoom.
During a recent show on gardening, Parking Patrol Peg, played by choir member Peg Regruth, explained that gardening was her “favorite hobby, next to camping.”
“I wanted to be a horticulturist before I went into law,” Regruth said.
“Why didn’t you?” asked Ann Kysely.
“Because I wouldn’t make enough money, as the celery was too low,” Regruth said.
Each show starts with the booming voice of choir member Tom Vaaler: “Welcome to WSSR, otherwise known as “Spirit Song Radio,” where our music is ringing, and our listeners are singing. I’m Tom V.”
Songs are recorded separately by each member of the choir using the Voice Memo app on their cellphones. The voices are blended together in the GarageBand recording app “so it sounds as if everyone is in the same room singing together,” Reimann said.
Anyone can listen to the show by clicking on a SoundCloud link on the choir’s website, but Stonecrest airs them at a scheduled time each week.
Reimann, who has spent more than 30 years working as a church music director, said she never dreamed she would one day be producing an old-fashioned radio show.
“Not in a million years,” she said. “It’s been really a delightful surprise – the way that we do the work, the writing process and recording process. I am so grateful for that technology because we are able to meet and build community and have conversations and share stories. We laugh so hard in the recording sessions when things go off the rails. The creative outlet has been really great. This is a truly beautiful community of kind and generous people, willing to share their time, their gifts and their hearts to create something beautiful together – sending love out into the world in the shape of a song.”
Schmer said she loves watching residents who live in Stonecrest’s memory-care unit listen to the broadcasts.
“Those old-time songs come right back to them,” she said. “They are able to sing out loud and clear. I’m so glad COVID is over. We survived, and we’re going to go forward.”
SPIRIT SONG CHOIR CONCERT
- What: Spirit Song Choir’s “This Is Our Song of Peace” concert
- When: 3 p.m. Sunday May 15
- Where: King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1583 Radio Drive, Woodbury
- Cost: The concert is free; a free-will offering will be taken to benefit Ukrainian relief through the Eastern European Crisis Response of the ELCA.
- COVID protocol: Masks are required.
- Website:
Twins’ bats go dark in 3-2 extra-inning loss to Guardians
The pitching is still working for the Twins, but it wasn’t enough on Saturday.
Andres Gimenez doubled home automatic runner Franmil Reyes to start the 10th inning as the Cleveland Guardians won a pitching duel, 3-2, in front of 22,939 on Saturday at Target Field.
The Twins have lost four of their past five games and saw their American League Central Division lead on second-place Cleveland and Chicago drop to two games.
Gimenez was awarded second based on his extra-inning drive off the right-field wall after colliding with first baseman Jose Miranda — Twins manager Rocco Baldelli earned his sixth career ejection arguing the call — and scored on a single to left by Myles Straw.
Gio Urshela drove in both of the Twins’ runs on a solo homer to start the fifth and a single to deep short in the 10th. Devin Smeltzer pitched five strong innings in his first major league start since Aug. 7, 2020. Sidelined by elbow irritation after one appearance last season, he injured his back and neck during rehab and missed the rest of the season.
Called up before the game, left-hander Smeltzer pitched scattered three hits over five strong innings, including a second-inning RBI single by designated hitter Franmil Reyes. Smeltzer walked two and struck out two before leaving a 1-1 game after five innings and 77 pitches.
Five Twins relievers combined to keep the game even with four scoreless innings – Caleb Thielbar, Tyler Duffey, Joe Smith, Emilio Pagan and Jhoan Duran – before the Guardians touched Jharel Cotton (0-1) for two in the 10th.
Cleveland starter Shane Bieber allowed 11 baserunners on seven hits, three walks and a hit batsman but squeaked out of trouble with the help of seven strikeouts. Relievers Trevor Stephan, Nick Sandlin (3-1) and Emmanuel Clase cleaned up, allowing one run on three hits over four innings.
The Twins left 12 runners on base, including automatic runner Gary Sanchez in the 10th. They failed to cash in on a few golden scoring opportunities, the first after Urshela started the fourth inning with a home run off Bieber that tied the score 1-1. After Jose Miranda struck out looking, Nick Gordon doubled to right and Gilbert Celestino singled him to third to bring Royce Lewis to the plate.
On Friday, Lewis doubled and hit a grand slam in a 12-8 victory over the Guardians, but the shortstop took two stabs at a bunt down the first-base line, each foul, before popping out to first baseman Owen Miller. Bieber then ended the threat by getting Luis Arraez to ground into a force at second.
The Twins loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth inning. Jorge Polanco walked to start the frame, Gary Sanchez doubled him to third and Bieber then hit Max Kepler with a pitch to juice the bases. But Gio Urshela hit an excuse-me bunt that turned into a 1-2-3 double play, and Miranda grounded out to third.
10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
By CAROLYN THOMPSON, JOHN WAWROW, MICHAEL BALSAMO and DAVE COLLINS
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motived violent extremism.”
The gunman wore body armor and military-style clothing during the attack on mostly Black shoppers and workers at Tops Friendly Market. For at least two minutes, he broadcast the shooting live on the streaming platform Twitch before the service ended his transmission.
Police said he shot 11 Black victims and two who were white before surrendering to police. Later, he appeared before a judge in a paper medical gown and was arraigned on murder charges.
“It is my sincere hope that this individual, this white supremacist who just perpetrated a hate crime on an innocent community, will spend the rest of his days behind bars. And heaven help him in the next world as well,” said Gov. Kathy Hochul, speaking near the scene of the attack.
The suspected gunman was identified as Payton Gendron, of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of Buffalo.
It wasn’t immediately clear why Gendron traveled to Buffalo to stage the assault. A clip apparently from his Twitch feed, posted on social media, showed him arriving at the supermarket in his car.
The gunman shot four people outside the store, three fatally, said Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia. Inside the store, a security guard who was a retired Buffalo police officer fired multiple shots, but a bullet that hit the gunman’s bulletproof vest had no effect, Gramaglia added.
The gunman then killed the guard, the commissioner said, then stalked through the store shooting other victims.
“This is the worst nightmare that any community can face, and we are hurting and we are seething right now,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at the news conference. “The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained.”
Police entered the store and confronted the gunman in the vestibule.
“At that point the suspect put the gun to his own neck,” Gramaglia said. Two officers talked him into dropping the gun, the commissioner said.
At the earlier news briefing, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia pointedly called the shooting a hate crime.
“This was pure evil. It was straight up racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the City of Good neighbors … coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us,” Garcia said.
Witnesses Braedyn Kephart and Shane Hill, both 20, pulled into the parking lot just as the shooter was exiting. They described a white male in his late teens or early twenties sporting full camo, a black helmet and what appeared to be a rifle.
“He was standing there with the gun to his chin. We were like what the heck is going on? Why does this kid have a gun to his face?” Kephart said. He dropped to his knees. “He ripped off his helmet, dropped his gun, and was tackled by the police.”
Tops Friendly Markets released a statement saying, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”
The shooting came little more than a year after a March 2021 attack at a King Soopers grocery in Boulder, Colorado, that killed 10 people. Investigators have not released any information about why they believe the man charged in that attack targeted the supermarket.
NAACP President Derrick Johnson issued a statement in which he called the Buffalo shooting “absolutely devastating.”
“Our hearts are with the community and all who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy. Hate and racism have no place in America. We are shattered, extremely angered and praying for the victims’ families and loved ones,” he added.
The Rev. Al Sharpton called on the White House to convene a meeting with Black, Jewish and Asian leaders “to underscore the Federal government (is) escalating its efforts against hate crimes.”
At the White House, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden was receiving regular updates on the shooting and the investigation and had offered prayers with the first lady for the victims and their loved ones.
“The president has been briefed by his Homeland Security advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., this afternoon. He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops,” she said.
Attorney General Merrick Garland was briefed on the shooting, Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley said.
More than two hours after the shooting, Erica Pugh-Mathews was waiting outside the store, behind police tape.
“We would like to know the status of my aunt, my mother’s sister. She was in there with her fiancé, they separated and went to different aisles,” she said. “A bullet barely missed him. He was able to hide in a freezer but he was not able to get to my aunt and does not know where she is. We just would like word either way if she’s OK.”
___
Associated Press reporters Eric Tucker in Washington contributed to this report. Balsamo reported from Washington and Collins reported from Hartford, Connecticut.
