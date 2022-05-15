News
Yoán Moncada gives the Chicago White Sox lineup some needed pop in his return from the injured list
Yoán Moncada felt “on time” at the plate while rehabbing with Triple-A Charlotte as he recovered from a right oblique strain.
That preparation was on display Thursday when Moncada hit his first home run of the season at an ideal time for the Chicago White Sox.
The Sox trailed the New York Yankees by three runs in the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field but had two runners on and Moncada at the plate. The third baseman hit an 0-1 sinker from reliever Jonathan Loáisiga over the center-field wall for a tying home run in an eventual 15-7 loss.
“I went over there (to Charlotte) to take a good approach, the same approach that I have been doing,” Moncada said through an interpreter before Friday’s game. “I went over there to see a good pitch to hit and put a good swing and hit the ball hard somewhere.”
Moncada made his season debut with the Sox on Monday. He had four hits in his first 17 at-bats leading into his fifth game of the year Saturday against the Yankees.
Moncada, 26, entered Saturday slashing .235/.316/.412 with the home run, three RBIs, two runs and a walk. He had one hit in each of his first four games, including going 1-for-4 in Friday’s 10-4 loss to the Yankees.
“I felt really good and I’m still feeling good,” Moncada said. “The most important thing for me is continuing working hard and continuing with my approach at the plate.”
Moncada suffered the injury during the final day of spring training in Glendale, Ariz. The Sox placed him on the injured list April 5.
“I thought it was going to be less time (away), but it was more than that,” Moncada told reporters Monday. “But I’m just really happy to be back with the team.”
Moncada added that he was “100%. I don’t feel anything. I’m ready to go.”
The time in Charlotte helped with the preparation. He slashed .318/.360/.636 with a double, two homers and five RBIs in six games with the Knights from April 30-May 7.
“I’ve said it before, I’ve come to really trust and respect what happens in Charlotte with (manager) Wes (Helms) and (hitting coach) Chris (Johnson), they’ve been right on every time last year and this year,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said Saturday. “(Friday’s Yankees starter Gerrit) Cole comes out there and punches (Moncada) out, he punched out other guys who have been here. He’s throwing the ball well. (Moncada) got a base hit (against Cole in the fifth). I’m confident that he’s going to help us.”
The Sox regained another bat to lengthen the lineup this weekend with outfielder Andrew Vaughn returning from the injured list. Vaughn suffered a bruised right hand April 29. The Sox reinstated him from the IL on Friday and he started Saturday, batting fifth while serving as the designated hitter.
“Depth,” La Russa said of having Vaughn and Moncada back. “And if you watch (left fielder) Eloy (Jiménez) moving around, he’s going to be around soon too.”
Jiménez is recovering after suffering an injury on April 23 that required surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee. His estimated recovery at the time of the injury was six to eight weeks.
“I try to be careful what I ask because it sounds like I’m pushing, so I just say how’s he running, how are his legs,” La Russa said. “Everybody believes his progress is really impressive. But there is a certain buildup in the muscle that has to happen, and you just can’t fast-forward that.”
The Sox are envisioning a roster at full strength. They took a step closer with Moncada in the mix.
“We’re glad to get him back,” La Russa said after Thursday’s 15-7 loss. “He’s already taking good swings. That (home run) was clutch.”
Moncada finished third in the American League with a .375 on-base percentage in 2021 and led the Sox with 33 doubles. After missing all of April, he’s ready to contribute.
“The way I’ve been taking my approach, that’s what I’ve been trying to do and get good pitches to swing,” Moncada said Friday. “Just be ready to hit the fastballs.
“My real focus right now is to make sure I’m swinging to hit the ball hard somewhere and swinging at strikes.”
News
Twins send ailing slugger Alex Kirilloff back to St. Paul
Alex Kirilloff said Friday he’s in a transition period, learning to swing through — well, exactly what isn’t quite clear — after having surgery last July that was intended to repair his right wrist.
On Saturday, the Twins optioned the outfielder / first baseman to Triple-A St. Paul so he can play every day and get the at-bats the team thinks he needs to adjust to his condition.
“He wasn’t going to be playing every day. He probably would have been in a rotation of some kind,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But I don’t think the best thing for him is to be in a rotation right now.”
Kirilloff was optioned to make room on the active roster for left-hander Devin Smeltzer, who was set to start against Cleveland on Saturday night.
Articulating exactly what’s bothering him has been difficult for Kirilloff, the Twins’ first-round pick in the 2016 amateur draft, although he knows it is caused — or at least was caused — by the ulnar bone in his right arm rubbing against a bone in his wrist. Last July, he had season-ending surgery to fix the problem, but it doesn’t seem to have taken, despite the Twins insisting he’s healthy.
Kirilloff was given a cortisone shot on April 14 and placed on the 10-day injured list before playing a short rehab assignment in St. Paul. After being activated on May 7, he hit .333 for the Twins but is still looking for his first extra-base hit.
“Medically, he’s completely clear — from the doctor’s side, from the specialist he would go see, from our medical team, and from his point of view, too,” Baldelli said. “And he’s figuring out, I think, his new reality after coming back from the procedure and everything, just exactly what everything is going to feel like, and it probably does feel a little different now.”
Asked on Friday if that means adjusting to the reality of pain or discomfort in his wrist, Kirilloff said, “I hope it’s not going to be like that, but since (the surgery), there’s a lot of swings where I feel it.
“It’s one of those things where I think guys have played through it before. Obviously, I had the procedure done, so I’m optimistic that the discomfort and adjusting to that will, one, I’ll be able to handle it and, two, it will kind of subside.”
60-DAY FOR SANO
To make room on the 40-man roster for Smeltzer, the Twins placed Miguel Sano on the 60-day injured list. The first baseman injured his knee after his walk-off single against the Detroit Tigers on April 26, and on May 5 had surgery to repair a torn meniscus.
“His timeline, even originally I think, was going to be close to that — especially the getting back (part),” Baldelli said. “He’s going to need (rehab) at-bats, as well, when he’s completely healthy.”
With Sano on the IL and Kirilloff in St. Paul, the Twins will mostly rotate Luis Arraez and rookie Jose Miranda at first, Baldelli said, adding that veteran catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela could play first in a pinch.
“We don’t have the most experienced bunch to go play first base, but that happens,” the manager said.
MORE THAN A FEELING
Smeltzer became the 41st player to log a game with the Twins this season, and a lot of those players have found themselves major league teammates with former teammates in Minnesota’s minor league system.
Seven players have made their major league debuts this season, including former first overall draft pick Royce Lewis, who hit a grand slam for his first major league home run in Friday’s 12-8 victory over Cleveland.
A few of the other rookies could feel it coming when the shortstop stepped into the box with two out and the bases loaded in the fifth inning.
“We were saying, ‘You know, he’s going to hit a home run right here, man,’ ” said outfielder Mark Contreras, who started the season in St. Paul with Lewis and Miranda. “It was just felt among us, like, ‘He’s going to do it right here.’ And for him to do it, that’s truly special. That’s just the beginning for him. He’s going to play this game for a long time.”
Miranda made his debut last Thursday against the Houston Astros and hit a sacrifice fly in his first at-bat, driving in former minor league teammate Gilberto Celestino.
BRIEFLY
Right-hander Bailey Ober, on the IL since April 30 with a groin strain, was scheduled to pitch for the Saints on Saturday in Columbus. If it goes well, the Twins expect him to return during a road trip through Oakland and Kansas City. … Center fielder Byron Buxton, managing knee and hip issues, was given a day off Saturday. … David West, acquired with Rick Aguilera and Kevin Tapani in the 1989 trade that sent Frank Viola to the Mets, passed away Saturday after fighting brain cancer. He pitched in World Series for the Twins (1991) and Phillies (1993).
News
Bruce Zimmermann’s quality start wasted by Orioles’ anemic offense in 3-0 loss to Tigers
Barring the changeup he left atop the strike zone to begin the seventh inning, Orioles left-hander Bruce Zimmermann hadn’t missed many spots Saturday against the Detroit Tigers. That’s the way he’s been all season, giving the Orioles a chance every time he takes the mound.
He did so again Saturday, allowing two earned runs in his six-plus innings. But as the Orioles lineup continued an anemic stretch in the first two games of this series, the chance fell by the wayside, handing Zimmermann a loss when he supplied an outing worthy of more.
The 3-0 defeat for the Orioles secures a series loss, their offense a whisper that couldn’t keep up with the Tigers — even though Detroit’s batters hardly produced a roar.
“We haven’t given him a lot of run support in his starts,” Trey Mancini said of Zimmermann. “At the same time, that doesn’t matter to him at all. He goes out there, no matter what the score is, and he’s going out there and pitching really well.”
Three times an Orioles (14-20) batter reached base with one out or fewer in the third, fourth and fifth innings after walks from Anthony Bemboom and Mancini as well as a single from Tyler Nevin, Baltimore’s first of the day. Each time, those runners were wiped out by double plays. And when Mancini singled to lead off the ninth, a sharply hit grounder from Anthony Santander (106.3 mph) turned into another two outs.
Baltimore couldn’t push a runner into scoring position until the seventh inning, when a grounder from Ramón Urías ate up third baseman Jeimer Candelario and wound up in shallow left field for a double. But even then, a pop up by Rougned Odor and a Nevin strikeout ended that threat.
It continued a dismal offensive display from Friday night, when the Orioles hit 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 14 runners in a 4-2 loss. On Saturday, there were fewer runners to strand, even with an early departure for right-hander Michael Pineda.
After a rocket from Urías ricocheted off Pineda’s forearm, the 33-year-old starter exited just one out into the second inning with a right hand contusion. That set up an unexpected bullpen day for the Tigers, but the following pitchers blew through the Baltimore order. Five relievers covered the remaining 7 2/3 innings, allowing just four hits.
“It’s not always easy, I’m sure, when your pitcher and starter unexpectedly goes down,” Mancini said. “But those guys came out and did a really good job for them today. Got a lot of double-play balls in big situations, which is something as an offense we’ve got to improve upon.”
Some of the Orioles’ misfortune came down to ill luck. Twice Mancini hit balls to deep right field, leaving his bat at over 100 mph with expected batting averages at or above .770. Both were caught just shy of the fence. Eight of the top 12 hardest hit balls were from Baltimore batters, per Statcast, yet seven of those resulted in outs.
There’s another side of it, though, that revolves around the absences of injured starters Ryan Mountcastle and Austin Hays. Without those two bats in the middle of the lineup, the Orioles lack much of their firepower, something that had finally started to show after an April in which Baltimore plated 62 runs, the second fewest in the majors.
The injuries to Hays and Mountcastle propelled Urías into the cleanup hole for the first time in his career, perhaps the most obvious sign that there were few places for manager Brandon Hyde to turn. And it led to a poor offensive showing, lacking any support for another serviceable start from Zimmermann.
“That’s two of our top-of-the-order guys, two of our run producers for us, guys we’re relying on to count runs,” Hyde said. “But other guys have to step up. It’s a 26-man roster. We’re in the big leagues. And we’ve got to be able to hit.”
Another quality outing
The two pitches Zimmermann wishes he could have back both left the yard in a hurry. There was the high changeup to lead off the seventh that Willi Castro launched into the bullpens, ending Zimmermann’s outing. And there was a sinker Zimmermann left high in the zone for Eric Haase to catch.
“They jumped on me on a couple of those balls, which, when you’re in the zone as much as I am, you kind of have to expect that, especially third time through,” Zimmermann said. “That’s on me to know that and mix a little better.”
But the two solo homers and earlier sacrifice fly were minor miscues of another strong showing — something Zimmermann has done all year. Zimmermann gave up two earned runs on seven hits while recording one walk and two strikeouts. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each start, although he hasn’t pushed beyond six innings.
That’s the next step for Zimmermann, who said he’s still figuring out how to go there.
“The seventh is kind of the monkey on my back right now,” Zimmermann said. “But I know I’m going to get it off soon.”
Around the horn
>> After throwing two scoreless innings and recording two strikeouts in his major league debut Friday, right-hander Denyi Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk. In his place, the Orioles recalled outfielder Ryan McKenna, adding another bat to the bench to cover for the absences of Hays and Mountcastle.
>> Left-hander Paul Fry, who was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk earlier this week, was designated for assignment Saturday, removing him from the 40-man roster. Baltimore claimed right-hander Beau Sulser off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and optioned Sulser — the brother of former Oriole Cole Sulser — to Triple-A.
Sunday, 1:40 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
News
Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator, won the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement on Saturday to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election, going over the top on the ninth ballot with 65% of the vote.
Jensen, who led on the first two ballots, regained the lead on the seventh ballot with 59%, just below the 60% needed to claim the endorsement, once Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy backed him after being eliminated on the sixth ballot.
“Game over,” Jensen told the delegates, accompanied by his running mate, former Minnesota Viking and Baltimore Raven Matt Birk, who used repeated football metaphors to fire up their supporters.
Jensen’s comeback ended a surge by business executive Kendall Qualls, who fell to 33% on the final ballot after taking the lead on the fourth ballot. But Jensen hit a bump in the road when Qualls, who was trying to become the Minnesota GOP’s first Black gubernatorial endorsee, told the delegates that Murphy falsely claimed that Qualls had offered to make Murphy his running mate, then took back the offer.
The claim angered some Qualls delegates and forced two extra ballots. And Qualls did not appear on stage with Jensen for the traditional show of party unity, ending the convention on a note of discord.
Both pledged to honor the party’s endorsement and forego the right to run in the Aug. 9 GOP primary, and State Chairman David Hann told reporters he did not expect Jensen to face a serious challenge. Former President Donald Trump, still a potent force within the party, has not endorsed anyone in the Minnesota races.
The 2,100 delegates were aiming to complete their work by a soft 6 p.m. Saturday deadline for vacating the Rochester Mayo Civic Center, but the relatively fast and smooth electronic voting process Friday reduced the chances of running out of time and leaving without an endorsement. Delegates and party leaders are hoping at least one of their candidates becomes the first Republican elected to statewide office since Gov. Tim Pawlenty was reelected in 2006.
Jensen, a family physician from Chaska, got the earliest start in the race and raised the most money. He built a national following as he framed his COVID-19 vaccine skepticism — and opposition to mask mandates and school and business closures — as support for medical freedom. He stressed in his speech his efforts as a state senator to stand up against the Walz administration’s handling of the pandemic.
“Everyone in this room has grasped at some level that Tim Walz has failed. He’s done. But who’s going to step forward? Who’s going to serve for the benefit, security and the protection of all the people? Who’s going to help Minnesota find its way back to be the bright and shining Star of the North?” Jensen asked in a video preceding his speech. “The answer is you.”
Jensen was repeatedly accompanied on stage by Birk, who reminded delegates that he refused to visit the White House after the Ravens’ 2013 Super Bowl victory because of President Barack Obama’s support for abortion rights.
Qualls highlighted his rise from poverty, to going to college, to becoming an Army officer and a business leader. He said his life is a testament to the failure of the Democratic agenda and shows that the American dream is still alive.
“The radical left thinks I shouldn’t be here. The media doesn’t think I should be here. Tim Walz wishes I wasn’t here at all,” Qualls said to loud applause. “And poor Joe Biden, he tells people that look like me that I’m not Black, that we’re not Black, we didn’t vote for him. Well, after voting for Donald J. Trump for president — both times — and I’m still Black. And I’m still Republican. And I’m going to be Joe Biden’s and Tim Walz’s worst nightmare.”
Former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, a state senator from East Gull Lake who stressed his support for law enforcement, dropped out after the third ballot and threw his support to Qualls. Sen. Michelle Benson, of Ham Lake, who had been a candidate but dropped out before the convention, joined Gazelka in backing Qualls.
Murphy, the mayor of Lexington, a small suburb northwest of Minneapolis, slammed Walz for both his handling of the pandemic and the sometimes destructive unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020.
“When Walz shut us down, locked us out of our churches and masked our children, I banned it in my city and shut it down by making my community a health freedom sanctuary city, free of all the COVID nonsense,” Murphy said. “When Walz and (President Joe) Biden attacked our Second Amendment, I defended it in my community by declaring my city a Second Amendment Sanctuary City and I will do that for the state.”
However, it wasn’t clear Saturday if the endorsed candidate would escape a serious primary challenge. Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, who had been seeking the endorsement, was sidelined by a recent car accident and skipped the convention while he recovers and hasn’t announced a decision. Hann acknowledged he hadn’t spoken recently with the Stanek campaign.
“Rich and his campaign team are evaluating all options for moving forward to beat Walz in November,” his campaign said in a statement Saturday.
On Friday night, the convention endorsed business attorney Jim Schultz for attorney general, an office Minnesota Republicans haven’t won since 1968. He’s hoping to oust incumbent Keith Ellison, a former congressman who led the prosecution team that won the murder conviction of ex-Officer Derek Chauvin in Floyd’s death.
Schultz defeated Doug Wardlow, who was the party’s candidate in 2018 and is general counsel at MyPillow. That company’s CEO, Mike Lindell, has risen to national prominence for perpetuating the false claim that Trump won the 2020 election. Also losing were former Washington County judge Tad Jude and attorney Lynne Torgerson. Former legislator Dennis Smith plans to challenge Schultz in the GOP primary.
