10 Advantages of Search Engine Marketing Over Other Forms of Traditional Advertising
Search engine optimization services and search engine marketing services are essential to every small or medium sized company. More than 55% of all customers will search the internet looking for products or services before using the yellow pages.
To be able to compete in today’s markets, small and medium sized businesses need search engine optimization promotion much more than big businesses. Big businesses have huge budgets to advertise and can afford to market in many other types of offline media. An efficient internet strategy will ensure that the maximum amount of traffic will be directed to your website by the various search engines at a very affordable cost.
There are many advantages of search engine optimization marketing over other forms of advertisement:
- The cost of SEO promotion is much less than any other type of advertising.
- Every aspect of an internet campaign can be easily traced, measured, and tested. Advertisers can determine which messages are more effective in reaching targeted audience and getting the desired response. The results of campaigns can be tracked and measured within hours, so modifications and improvements can be applied immediately
- The results of successful SEO promotion last longer than any other type of advertising. Once your search engine optimization advertising campaign has finished, the sales and profits will continue to come for a long time.
- Affordable SEO advertising services are now more available than any time before as there are more SEO consulting firms competing to serve small and medium sized business.
- Advertisers can reach a much wider audience than with traditional advertising.
- SEO promotion allows consumers to research and purchase products and services at their own homes with much more convenience.
- Free search engine optimization promotion services in the form of free seo consultation, free SEO analysis and free seo reports are offered by many SEO firms now and render the process even much more affordable.
- Guaranteed SEO services ensure good quality website promotion by most expert SEO services.
- Combining social media techniques, like using Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube will create a buzz which will quickly spread through the Internet.
- Effective SEO campaign will generate a good number of high quality one way back links.
Small and medium sized businesses are always on a tight budget. SEO is definitely the most cost effective method to choose. There should be no doubt that neglecting SEO services in today’s challenging markets can be a fatal mistake to many small and medium sized businesses. Search engine optimization marketing must be the primary foundation to all your internet strategies and internet advertising campaigns.
Make Money Online Now – The Psychology of Earning Big
More and more people are becoming aware that they can make money at home online. This is a dream come true for many because the attraction of finally being able to break free from inflexible work, office and income conditions is ever present. Unfortunately, a lot of those who start out hopeful don’t get to realize their dreams.
Failure and success are not surprisingly dictated in part by the psychological elements that people choose to maintain. At the onset, you would probably imagine that this has something to with thinking positive. True enough, your success depends somewhat on your ability to visualize your dream, own it and realize it without negativism. This however is not the entire story of how successful people make real money online. There are some other psychological factors that need to be addressed.
Aside from thinking positively, you also need to maintain a learning attitude. Because learning something completely new can be taxing, it would be a good idea to focus a lot of your energies on what you already know and love. This is why many experts recommend starting businesses based on passions and preferences. It is so much easier to persevere on something you already love or one that you are at least interested in. Be warned though, even if you pick what you like, there are some aspects that you really need to learn from scratch.
If you want to make money online now you have to be aware of the extra challenges. An internet business requires knowledge in SEO, basic site development and marketing. Some aspects of these are similar to what you need when you set up an offline business but many other components are specific to the internet and require some studying to master. This is where it becomes necessary to maintain a strong learning attitude that can push you to move forward even when you encounter some points that you don’t relish.
After you’ve learned enough, you need to take the next psychological step. You need to condition yourself to act on your decision to make real money online. This is where many people fail. They may have picked up so many insights and may even already have the right tools but they still fail to generate income because they do not act. The lack of action may be due to several different factors including fear and hesitation.
It goes without saying that without action, you cannot profit from what you have learned. If there are enduring negative feelings and thoughts in you, you can adopt some security measures. You can for example, choose to maintain your day job while you are testing your income generating scheme. Consider leaving your job only when you are fairly certain that you will succeed.
Your thoughts and feelings do have a definite say on whether you succeed or fail at your goal to make money at home online. This is why unraveling your psychological processes is vital before you even get into the thick of technical planning and execution.
Digital Marketing: All You Need to Know
Coming out with the right offer at the right time and in the right place–cleverly supported by an exciting gift or a coupon or a free service–is the Number 1 Rule in marketing now.
Today, your clients, by and large, are busy surfing: using the different social media platforms, keeping themselves updated on news sites & blogs, and surfing when they have a special need.
Thanks to Digital Marketing, you find yourself in those channels, so that your would-be customers may find you, find out more about you, and even throw questions to figure out not only more about you, but also about the products or services you could be offering.
No wonder, right from optimizing content to personalizing offers to administering contacts at different channels, firms of all kinds are harnessing the exclusive reach of Digital Marketing, to make the customer experience better, and multiply the sales.
You also must join the Digital Marketing bandwagon, if you haven’t already done so.
What’s Digital Marketing?
As you can figure out, it’s the creative and path-breaking marketing of products or services, harnessing digital technologies.
It employs different channels and technologies that enable a firm or company to examine campaigns, content and strategy, to decode what’s leading to results and what’s not.
Though Digital Marketing drives mostly hinge on the Internet, you can’t leave mobile phones, display advertising, and any other digital platform–via text messaging, podcasts, electronic billboards, digital television and radio channels, etc.
Online and offline are the 2 main kinds of Digital Marketing. While the latter involves stuffs–such as radio and television–the former has 6 major categories:
1. Search Engine Optimization (SEO): The search engine biggie, Google, is focusing on user experience. By figuring-out the way search engines rank websites, you may optimize a website, to exploit its chances of ranking decently for the related searches. In case you come out with a robust site architecture, and offer clear navigation, search engines will index your pages rapidly, and with ease. It will also proffer you with a good experience of using your website pages and inspire many visits. But since search engine algorithms are constantly changing, stay up-to-date with the best practices, to rank high for the appropriate keywords.
2. Search Engine Marketing (SEM) & Pay-per-click advertising (PPC): Characteristically, SEM and PPC advertising is done via search engines, which charge a prearranged money from you every time someone clicks your ad. While the search engines make good money through this model, you, as the site owner, too, gain as you get a chance to accurately target your would-be clients.
3. Content Marketing: It involves interacting with your clients minus any hard selling. Use Content Marketing strategies to educate your prospects while you share consistent, treasured details to win their loyalty.
4. Social Media Marketing (SMM): A SMM strategy guides your actions and informs you if you’re succeeding or not. Each and every post, reply, like, and comment should serve a special goal. Use exciting mode to realize your business aims, if we talk about building brand equity, making customer service better, netting new clients, and getting response from the existing ones. In case you generate social media content that gives value to others, you will connect with your clients in a better manner.
5. Affiliate Marketing: It’s the comparatively new procedure of pocketing a commission, via promoting other people’s (or firm’s) products. This is the procedure of spreading product creation and product marketing across different parties, where each party gets a share of the revenue on the basis of their contribution.
6. E-mail Marketing: Since too long it has helped businesses generate sales, via the internet. It provides direct contact with your clients and allows you to visit your website. It helps if your e-mails show your brand’s general character. Find the right balance of the types of e-mail marketing for your organization, for maximum traction.
The Worthless College Degree
Its time that somebody said it loud and clear: a college degree is a waste of time. Remember, you heard it here first.
Everybody “knows” that people with a college degree make more money. The only problem with that fact is that it’s false. It’s easy to make it appear that a college degree will mean more money in your pocket when you balance the salaries of college educated folk against everyone else. That doesn’t make any sense. The guy who doesn’t have an interest in doing anything more challenging than flipping burgers shouldn’t figure into this discussion. The better approach is to compare specific types of work. In other words, the question isn’t whether college grads make more money than those without the sheepskin; the question is do biochemists (for instance), make more money than bricklayers? The answer happens to be no.
The average income for a senior biochemist is just over $59,000 per annum; a bricklayer can expect to earn a little over $54,000 a year. But that isn’t the whole story. The biochemist will spend at least $50,000 to collect his BA from a state school and over $100,000 if he decides to attend a private school. [1]After that he will need to finish a graduate degree and gain “at least 5 years of experience in the field or in a related area” before he can expect to achieve the national median income for his profession. [2] The cost of the graduate degree will be in the neighborhood of an additional $100,000.
We also need to consider lost wages during the four to six years it takes to earn the BA (very few students complete their degree in the “normal” four year time frame). Figure that in and you are looking at an added loss of $60,000 to $160,000. This assumes the loss of a mere $7.50 an hour on the low end and $13 per hour on the high end – with no raises. (We’ll give the biochemist the benefit of the doubt and ignore the fact that he would not be earning a market wage while he finished his graduate program. He may, however, be able to live on the stipends he receives as a grad student. For the sake of making this comparison easy let’s ignore the graduate years and focus on the years spent acquiring the BA.)
In a nut shell the biochemist leaves college at least $110,000 behind the bricklayer. Meanwhile the bricklayer has been working as an apprentice (at a starting wage in the neighborhood of $10-$13 per hour) [3], and if he is reasonably competent he will have achieved journeyman status about the time the biochemistry student collects his BA. This means that he will begin making the $54,000 yearly salary when the biochemist is starting his graduate program. The biochemist will not reach the median salary of a “biochemist III” for another five years or so. Bottom line, the bricklayer is $110,000 to $200,000 ahead of the biochemist – a head start that the biochemist will never be able to overcome.
“So what” you may say. “Comparing a biochemist and a bricklayer is arbitrary. It’s no more relevant than comparing all college grads to non college grads.” Perhaps: yet take a look at these examples chosen randomly from the Monster.com site.
When we consider professions requiring a degree we see that the median expected salary in the United States for a typical:
Biologist V is $88,625.
Staff Nurse – RN is $58,924.
Accountant III is $58,866.
Social Worker (MSW) is $48,845.
Engineer V is $102,298.
Activity Director – Nursing Home is $34,385
High School Teacher is $50,562.
Biochemist III is $59,100.
When we consider professions that do not require a degree we see that the median expected salary for a typical:
Electrician III is $48,739.
HVAC Mechanic III is $50,591
Carpenter III is $44,793.
Machinist III is $49,075.
Bricklayer, Sr. is $54,019.
Plumber III is $50,138.
Insurance Agent is $41,287.
Automotive Mechanic III is $49,563. [4]
In addition, “business administration and economics/finance graduates” receive an average of $38,254 and $40,630″ a year respectively upon graduation. “The average starting salary for marketing grads” is $34,712 and $41,058 for accounting majors. “Liberal arts graduates” earn $30,212, per year upon graduation. “Starting pay for English majors” is $31,113; “political science majors,” $32,296 and “psychology majors” enjoy? “entry-level salaries averaging $28,230.” [5] Meanwhile responsible working folk are already making twice as much after four years on the job.
As you can see most college degrees are an incredible waste of time and money. The exceptions are the professional degrees; law, medicine, engineering and the like. Even those occupations don’t really require a formal degree but that’s another article for another time. And remember, these figures do not address the cost of the degree and lost wages.
Moreover, the non-degree vocations are often more welcoming to an entrepreneurial spirit. The figures above reflect the circumstance of a skilled worker collecting a wage, not business owners who have the drive to write their own financial ticket. Truly the sky is the limit for a self employed plumber, electrician, mechanic or insurance agent who wants to build a business employing and managing others in order to boost his own bottom line. Those folks pull down six figure incomes. I am personally acquainted with insurance agents and carpenters who were making well over $100,000 a year by their middle thirties. Your typical biologist or engineer would still be trying to pay off their college dept at that age – while making substantially less money than the insurance agency owner or the building contractor.
The college degree is also a waste of time from an academic standpoint. Everything you are supposed learn at the university you can learn on your own if you really want to. But then, most people don’t go to college to learn. A large percentage never graduate. Those who do are not really educated in the classical sense. Rather, they are trained to embrace the subservient, anti-intellectual, self-centered, godless worldview required to maintain the current bureaucratic state.
Honestly, college is for people who are unwilling or unable to face the responsibility of the real world. It is a place where people go to extend their childhood (and generally screw up their lives), using Daddy’s money or tax dollars confiscated from the plumbers, bricklayers and insurance agents who are responsible enough to earn their own living.
The primary reason that our society places such a high premium on a college education is because people have been brainwashed into believing that you cannot make it in life without a degree. This fiction is pushed by big business and government because it allows more time for the establishment to dumb down the populace thus creating the sheep-like servants necessary to maintain the bureaucratic state.
The fact is anyone can acquire the education that is promised (but never delivered), by the system. All it requires is a library card and access to the inter-library loan system. You want a degree in history or literature or sociology (and so on)? Get yourself a reading list from a top university and then check out or buy the books you see on the list. But don’t stop there; to be truly educated you need to move beyond the politically correct university curriculum. You want to learn to think critically so you need to read the classics and modern authors like Paul Johnson, Erik von Kuehnelt-Leddihn, Michael Denton, Michael Behe, G. K. Chesterton, Otto Scott, Theodore Dalrymple and so on. If you need someone to direct you in the pursuit of knowledge, then buy or check out a guide to the discipline of choice (for instance the Politically Incorrect Guide To Literature). If you prefer a living, breathing guide then hire a tutor when necessary. If you want the system to “validate” your learning then take your knowledge to Excelsior College or Thomas Edison State College and test your way to an accredited Bachelor of Arts or Science.
If you are not able to do this then you obviously don’t have the intellectual fire power or discipline to do much of anything in life so you may as well jump on the treadmill, complete your worthless degree and get a job pushing paper for “The Man.”
____________________
1. See: MoneyCentral online.
2. See: SalaryWizard online.
3. See: HelmetsToHardhats online.
4. Figures obtained From Monster.com
5. See: MoneyCNN online.
