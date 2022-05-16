News
30 Lesser Known Facts About BTS’ Jin AKA Kim Seok-Jin That Every Army Should Know About
The swoon-worthy Boyband, Bangtan Sonyeondan AKA BTS has been stealing hearts across the world. The super talented and charming BTS members are Jungkook, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jin. BTS has broken several records set by iconic celebrities within a short span of eight years.
Kim Seok-Jin of BTS is popular by his stage name Jin. Since 2013 he has been an active member of the South Korean boy band BTS. Jin’s age is 29 years old (30 years old in Korean age). Kim Seokjin’s date of birth is December 4, 1992. He was born in South Korea.
Jin is known for introducing himself as Worldwide Handsome followed by a flying kiss in a fun way. He is loved by ARMY members not only for his looks but also for his vocals (his falsetto and emotional range as a singer), his fun and charming personality. Fans must be aware of the primary fact that Jin was scouted by Big Hit Entertainment while he was getting off the bus and that is how he got into the world of BTS.
Here are some lesser-known facts about Jin that many people don’t know about, so read along to check them out:
1. Jin is an avid animal lover and a proud owner of exotic pets.
He had an adorable and cute Maltese mix dog named Jjangu, who lived with him and his family for 12 long years. He also had two sugar gliders, Eomuk and Odeng. Unfortunately, the dog and the sugar gliders passed away. As of now, he has a sugar glider named Gukmul.
2. He was interested in Journalism when he was younger
Before stealing hearts, Jin wanted to be a journalist to help the socially disadvantaged people to be heard during the first year of high school. He changed his mind later and got interested in acting after watching Kim Nam-Kil in Queen Seondeok.
3. He has a Congenital Disorder
The singer has a congenital disorder that reduces collagen production in the body leading to molecular structure damage.
4. Jin has a strong sense of smell
According to Biaswrekker, Jin carries a set of personal chopsticks in his bag because he does not like the smell of wooden chopsticks.
5. He is obsessed with sunglasses
Jin goes completely overboard when it comes to sunglasses. He was even spotted sporting more than one at a time. BTS members are known for their fashion statements and stylish looks worldwide.
6. Jin is very Athletic
Jin is very grateful for his athletic gifts, he is proficient in Tennis, Golf, and Snowboarding. He also managed to do well in wakeboarding on his first try in a TV show.
7. Jin’s Laugh
He is known for making clichéd dad jokes and his weird laughter. BTS army refers to that as the Windshield wiper laughter.
8. Kim Seok-Jin has a Strong Jaw
Jin sometimes finds it harder to open his mouth because of his strong jaw. He chews his food well and often takes big bites of food.
9. Drunk Jin Gets Clingy
Many BTS fans do not know that Jin gets super clingy when he is drunk. According to Koreaboo, Jin once stated that he is cute and clingy with the other members when he is sober but his ‘aegyo’ kicks in and he gets aggressively clingy when he is drunk.
10. Jin has a Blinking Habit
Jin has dry eyes and he blinks excessively due to it and due to his contact lenses. He also blinks when he is nervous. According to Koreaboo, in a staring contest, Jin can abstain from blinking for 5 long minutes.
11. Jin is the Second Tallest Member of the Band
Jin is 5.8ft tall (179 cm), which makes him the second tallest member among the seven members after RM who is 5.9ft tall (181 cm).
12. He got his first offer from an Entertainment Company in middle school
You heard it right! Jin got his first offer from SM Entertainment when he was in middle school but he rejected it even after clearing the audition because he thought it was a scam. Later he got scouted by Big Hit Entertainment when he was in college and the rest is history.
13. When it comes to his facial features he has the golden ratio
An anonymous plastic surgeon analyzed 269 male faces in 2018 and concluded that in terms of facial features, the singer exemplifies the ‘golden ratio’ of 1:1.618. The particular ratio between his ears, hairline, and chin is the perfect ratio, proving his nickname is ‘worldwide handsome’.
14. Jin has Hypermobile Fingers
Jin has hypermobile fingers which give his hands a unique flair. He likes the way they are, but according to Biaswrecker he once stated that would he not mind trading his hands for Jimin‘s cute hands. He also has freakishly agile toes.
15. Jin’s Eating Habit
Fans must know that Jin loves to eat and cook. He is known for making cute noises when he eats fast food.
[BREAKING] BTS Jin aka Worldwide Handsome struggles to eat a super duper cheesy cheese burger with his cute little eating noises. Their fans, ARMY, are found dead after busting their biggest uwu.
(@BTS_twt)
pic.twitter.com/jNaabZ9xvD
— spirit (@outrotokki) July 9, 2018
16. BTS Group Chat Name by Jin
Seok-Jin has once named the group chat that he shared with the other BTS members as “Seokjin and the 6 babies”. The chat was shared on BTS’ official Twitter account.
실시간 방탄방 pic.twitter.com/YqDTZZMJ39
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) January 23, 2017
17. He missed an attempt in college
Jin actually missed his chance to sign up for the classes when he wanted to attend college Konkuk University to study acting and arts. So he ended up taking Politics 101 instead.
18. He can play multiple musical instruments
Seokjin can play piano, we have seen him perform the song ‘Epiphany’ onstage where he sings while playing the piano. But a lot of people do not know that he can also play the pipe organ, he was also learning guitar and he said in an interview that mastering that was his goal for the year.
19. He was not a good dancer when he started
Back in his rookie days, his dancing was not very good. The audience found his dance steps awkward. He did not have a solo dance performance and was never put in the center position till 2016. During the performance of ‘Wings’, he amazed the audience with his improvement.
20. He was ranked the best-sculpted face by a doll company.
A Czech doll company, CzDollic conducted a poll for ‘best-sculpted face’ in 2018. The singer bagged the first position after beating thousands of competitors from 58 countries. The singer got about 1 million votes among the total number of 1.5 million votes.
21. Most Handsome Idol
According to Arirang TV, Jin was selected as the most handsome idol by the fellow KPOP Idols.
22. Jin’s Favourite Color
Jin’s favorite color is pink, he often flaunts pink hair and wears pink.
23. Jin’s own show on V live
Seokjin is the first to launch his own show, “Eat Jin Live,” on V Live’s BTS channel among the other BTS members.
24. Jin is the cook in the group
Jin is often seen cooking for his bandmates, he enjoys cooking. He also shares cooking in his blog.
25. Jin is a Picky Eater
Jin likes chocolate-flavored items but does not eat chocolates. On the other hand, he eats strawberries but does not like strawberry-flavored food items.
26. Secret behind Jin’s flying kiss
Fans say that it started back in 2016 when their song ‘Fire’ came out because there was a move where he blows a kiss.
27. Jin’s future child
After watching “The History of the Three Kingdoms,” Jin wants to call his future child “Yu-sun,” after Liu Bei’s son Liu Shan.
28. His distant goal is to be a farmer
When he was in middle school, he experienced farm life on his uncle’s strawberry farm and he got interested in farming.
29. Jin has Monolids
Seokjin does not have any crease in his eyelids, so he has monolids.
30. Seokjin lived for a short time in Australia
When he was in middle school, he lived in Australia for a short time. He opened up about this for the first time, in a 2019 Season’s Greetings video, where he said that he felt ashamed of his poor English.
Borahae BTS ARMY! We Purple You Jin!
The post 30 Lesser Known Facts About BTS' Jin AKA Kim Seok-Jin That Every Army Should Know About appeared first on MEWS.
Who has the edge: Heat-Celtics could go the distance, and why it could be in Heat’s favor
About the only sure thing in the Eastern Conference finals is take the under.
This will not be about who can outscore who.
Instead, this well could be how low can you go?
Which, to a degree, makes sense, considering how Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo believes that the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award won by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart should be his.
It starts Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at FTX Arena, continuing every other night until the Heat or Celtics secure the necessary four victories to advance to the NBA Finals against the winner of the Western Conference finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Golden State Warriors.
The familiarity is ample, with the Heat having defeated the Celtics in six games in the 2020 Eastern Conference finals at the Disney World quarantine bubble amid the initial COVID breakout. This time the fans at 601 Biscayne Boulevard and TD Garden will be added into the equation, with the Heat to host Games 1 and 2, and then Games 5 and 7, if needed, by virtue of securing the regular-season No. 1 seed over the No. 2 Celtics.
The matchups will be both fluid and compelling.
Center: Of all the memorable moments in Heat-Celtics playoffs lore, Adebayo’s block of Jayson Tatum at the conclusion of Game 1 of the 2020 East finals might stand as most iconic. Adebayo’s agility in that series forced the Celtics to rethink their approach in the middle. This time around, Boston is loaded with options – and potential fouls – in the middle to throw at Adebayo, when considering Robert Williams, Grant Williams, Al Horford and Daniel Theis. Edge: Heat.
Power forward: P.J. Tucker’s hustle was relentless, with the Heat’s 37-year-old power forward then rewarded with six days off between the Heat closing out the Philadelphia 76ers and the start of this round. This time the Celtics will come with an outside-shooting threat of their own, be it Grant Williams of Horford. At this point, it is discount Tucker at your own risk. Edge: Even.
Small forward: Not sure there is a better matchup in the playoffs at this point than the Heat’s Jimmy Butler vs. Tatum. The reality, though, is that the Celtics can shift Smart onto the defensive assignment here because of the lack of the other significant offensive wing threats in the Heat starting lineup. At most other junctures, Tatum would get the nod here. But at this juncture, an argument could be made that Butler is playing as well in the postseason as anyone, with the possible exception of the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic. Edge: Heat.
Shooting guard: This is where the Celtics might hold the swing vote among the starters. With all due respect to what the Heat’s Max Strus has accomplished since his insertion into the starting lineup in March, Boston’s Jaylen Brown is simply at another level. And it is the two-wing circumstance with Tatum and Brown that makes the Celtics unique. Strus will have to be at the top of his game, as he was at the close of the 76ers series, to keep this competitive. Edge: Celtics.
Point guard: A series like this is why the Heat added Kyle Lowry in the offseason, for a feistiness-vs.-feistiness battle against the Celtics’ Smart. And then Lowry’s left hamstring acted up three games into the first round. And then it acted up again against the 76ers. Now Smart figures to have room to roam against capable Heat fill-in starter Gabe Vincent, including stints against Butler. Edge: Celtics.
Bench: The Celtics have shored up their bench with the additions of Theis and Derrick White and the shotmaking of Payton Pritchard. The depth would be further bolstered by Robert Williams getting back to speed. But, as in those 2020 East finals, this is where Tyler Herro has to make a stand. To win the series, the Heat probably will have to do it by committee, which could require ample contributions from the likes of Herro, Victor Oladipo, Dewayne Dedmon, Caleb Martin, and possibly even Duncan Robinson. Edge: Heat.
Coaches: There is ample respect both ways between coaches who trace their roots to Portland, Ore. The Heat’s Erik Spoelstra was a finalist for NBA Coach of the Year, while Boston’s Ime Udoka arguably was NBA coach of the second half of the season, named Eastern Conference coach of the month for February and March. Udoka’s growth has been impressive. But Spoelsrta has been here, done this, beaten Boston. Edge: Heat.
Intangibles: Lowry’s hamstring is a huge, huge question mark, but so is the troublesome left knee of the Celtics’ Robert Williams, with both forced to miss time this postseason. The Celtics’ ultimate advantage in pushing past the Milwaukee Bucks was hosting Sunday’s Game 7 by virtue of their No. 2 East seed. As the No. 1 East seed, the Heat gets to host a potential Game 7 against the Celtics. Edge: Heat.
Prediction: The seeming one sure thing is that this will not be a short series. That said, as mentioned above, Game 7 will have a decided South Florida slant. Heat in 7.
Eastern Conference finals
Game 1: Tuesday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Thursday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Friday, TD Garden, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 4: May 23, TD Garden, 8:30 p.m., ABC
Game 5*: May 25: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 6*: May 27, TD Garden, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 7*: May 29: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
* – If necessary.
(No local television in conference finals.)
()
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 Declared : Download PDF Here
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 : Download FAA Scores PDF @jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Staff Selection Board (JKSSB) has uploaded a list of the marks of OMR Based Exam for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance). Those who appeared in JKSSB Accounts Assistant Exam 2022 on 06 March 2022, can download the JKSSB FFA Result by visiting the official website i.e. jkssb.nic.in. You can also download JKSSB FAA Result through the JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result Link given below:
Shortlisted candidates may called for Document Verification Round.
How to Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 ?
Visit the official website of JKSSB
Click on the link – Result/Score Sheet of OMR based Objective type Written Test for the post of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020, Under Item No 106, held on 06th of March, 2022.
JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result Download Link Click Here
Download JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result PDF
Check your scores given against Roll Number, Application ID, Name, Father_Name, Mother Name and Category of the candidates
JKSSB Organized the exam for the post of FAA in the month of March 2022 and the answer key for the same was uploaded on the same day. The board had also invited the objections from the participants on official website. On 25 February 2022, JKSSB Final Answer Key was released.
The exam was consist of 120 marks and there were questions from General Knowledge with special reference to J&K UT, Accountancy and Book Keeping, General English, Statistics, Mathematics, General Economics, General Science and Knowledge of Computers.
The post JKSSB Accounts Assistant Result 2022 Declared : Download PDF Here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
20 Best Hindi dubbed Romantic South Indian Movies To Watch in 2022
South Indian films have established dominance in the film industry. When Bollywood ran out of content during the lockdown, the south came to the rescue. In an interview, Anupama Chopra stated that regional film is here to stay. These superhits romantic South Indian movies were dubbed in Hindi to reach a larger audience and become household names.
Here are the top 20 finest south Indian movies dubbed in Hindi to see in 2022 (in no particular order).
1. K.G.F: Chapter 1
On the same day that gold was discovered in the Kolar Gold Fields (K.G.F), a saviour was born. In Bombay in the 1970s, a poor youngster grows up to become a mafia don. He returns home as an undercover slave to combat the owner of the infamous gold mine. He is led down an unusual path by his pledge to his dead mother to become great and wealthy. The ascension of an anti-hero and his heroic tales make him the “chosen one.” Not only action, but K.G.F is a south romantic movie also in Hindi dubbed list 2022.
2. Fidaa
“Fidaa” is currently the best romantic film to see. Varun and Sai Pallavi share a fantastic love story in which Varun meets Bhanumathi at his brother’s wedding and falls in love with her. Despite countless twists and turns, they eventually reunited and lived happily ever after. It is one of the best south Indian romantic movies dubbed in Hindi.
3. World Famous Lover
In this romantic South Indian film dubbed in Hindi, Ram Pothineni plays Hari and Keerthy Suresh plays Shailu. A flashback scene of Hari on a beach, musing on his love life, opens the film. The entire film recounts Shailu and Hari’s extraordinary love story.
4. Uppena
The story of a fisherman who falls in love with a wealthy woman is told in the film “Uppena.” The difficulties they face after falling in love are depicted in this film. In this romantic film, Krithi Shetty plays a rich girl and Panja Vaishnav Tej plays a fisherman. It portrays a new love story with new characters.
5. Tholi Prema
The love story of an overweight chef and his coworker Tara takes an unexpected turn when a woman named Maya enters their life. The film is both engrossing and entertaining. You should see this one. It is also one of the best south romantic comedy movies.
6. Geeta Govindam
The story revolves around a young speaker who falls in love with a woman. It’s a simple plot that looks amazing because of the direction, cast, storyline, and exceptional performances. If you see this romantic comedy with your significant other or family, you will not be disappointed. It’s a film that will keep you captivated on your screen for two hours and forty minutes. This is among the best romantic comedy movies in Hindi.
7. Dear Comrade
This film, which came out in 2019, is about a student union leader who has trouble controlling his rage. He falls in love with a girl who plays state-level cricket. His personality, on the other hand, prevents him from marrying her. One of the south romantic movie in Hindi, “Dear Comrade,” was adapted into different languages.
8. Majili
Poorna, a poor cricketer, has his life turned upside down when he marries his next-door neighbour after being heartbroken by his ex. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni play important parts in the film. In this film, the scorching chemistry between the principal actors is worth witnessing.
9. 96
’96 has a distinct feel when it comes to current South Indian romantic flicks, notably in the Hindi dubbed version. During a reunion, two high school sweethearts from the class of 1996 reunite 22 years later. Given this plot idea, it’s worth keeping an eye on. The Shahrukh-Kajol pair is revered and appreciated in Hindi films, and the same can be said for Setupathi-Trisha. They led us on the most gorgeous love journey we’ve ever seen by inhabiting their characters in the film. 96 is among the list of top 10 south Indian romantic movies.
10. Googly
Googly is a romantic love story film. It’s a Kannada romantic comedy film. This film depicts a beautiful love tale between Yash and Kriti Kharbanda. It is dubbed into a romantic south movie in Hindi and makes it to the south love story movie list.
11. Arundhati
Arundhati is a member of the reigning Gadwal family. She visits the fort of Gadwal a few days before her marriage to Rahul. She is being dragged towards an opulent fort by an unknown power. A wicked spirit is imprisoned in that fort. When the evil is defeated, Arundhati is forced to battle the ghost once more, much like her great-grandmother Jejamma did years ago. This is one of the best south romantic movies in Hindi.
12. Sivaji
Sivaji, a software engineer, returns to India from the United States to serve the country and engage in its welfare. Few politicians and government officials attempt to stop him, destroying and confiscating all of his assets. The rest of the film is interesting because of how he overcomes all of the challenges. Sivaji is one of the best romantic south movies dubbed in Hindi.
13. Magadheera
Mitravinda, a princess, and Kala Bhairava, the warrior she adored, died together in 1609 AD. The warrior is resurrected as Harsha, a motorbike stuntman, 400 years later. What does Harsha’s future hold?
14. Eega
A murder victim is resurrected as a housefly who seeks vengeance. His girlfriend promises to assist him in any way she can. But the man they’re up against is a monster, not a regular man. Watch the movie to see how they get their vengeance.
15. Brindaavanam
Krish is the sole son of a multimillionaire industrialist, and he adores Indu. Bhoomi, Indu’s companion, lives in a village where his father forces him to marry. Bhoomi is unconcerned about her father’s proposition. Indu resolves to aid Bhoomi by asking Krish to play the role of Bhoomi’s boyfriend in front of her father. The rest of the story takes place in Bhoomi’s home.
16. Chandramukhi
Rajinikanth’s thriller was so famous that it was replicated several times in different regional languages. This film was also recreated in Hindi under the title Bhool Bhulaiya, starring Akshay Kumar in the role played by Rajinikanth.
17. Arya
Allu Arjun’s romantic-action-comedy superhit not only made ripples in the South but also established Allu Arjun as one of the Hindi audience’s favourites. Its song Amalapura is a favourite with the audience in the North.
18. Julai
Bunny is a carefree Pizza shop employee who observes a robbery and is arrested as a result of his testimony. Bunny’s romantic life is depicted in the film, as Bittu plots his retribution on him. In Hindi, it’s known as “Dangerous Khiladi.”
19. Athadu
This is a fantastic scene in which a politician plots his assassination, but it turns into a genuine assassination and he is slain. Another gunman double-crosses the hired gunman. There is also a death in cross-firing. It’s now up to the hired gunman to prove his innocence and hunt the criminals. “Cheetah, the power of one” is how it’s known in Hindi.
20. Oopiri
A millionaire admires another man’s easy-going demeanour and wishes to learn how to live like him. It’s a Telugu comedy-drama with Hindi dubbing. It’s known as “Businessman 3” in Hindi.
The post 20 Best Hindi dubbed Romantic South Indian Movies To Watch in 2022 appeared first on MEWS.
