4 Reasons Why The Retail Industry Should Invest In Mobile App Development

Smartphones are no more a luxury, and the traditional means of shopping are not the only means. Research reveals that in the US, sales that occurred via smartphones increased by 101 percent in 2016’s first quarter. The purpose of any mobile app development company is to reconstruct the traditional shopping practices consequently improving the model of mobile marketing.

A mobile app, for now, is not just the future of e-commerce but also for retail. For clients to instantly get what they want, smartphone apps serve as a personal browsing and comparison tool in their hands. Mobile shopping is earning wider popularity, for the convenience it provides. As an outcome, mobile app development companies offer high-quality and cost-effective technology solutions.

It’s more of m-commerce, not e-commerce.

As per a recently conducted survey, e-commerce accounts more of 30 percent of the entire e-commerce and will grow exponentially. Mobile usage is increasing at a lightning-speed rate than any of Google’s internal forecasts.

The most significant benefit of m-commerce to users is that it demands less time in transacting. Also, users can do transactions from anywhere and at any time of the day. Users enjoy more in swiping the relevant curated images as retailers make several kinds of offers for the business promotion. This is all because mobile app developers recognize the end-user needs and create customized apps that fulfill user expectations.

Buyers spend more time on Mobiles Apps Than PCs.

The m-commerce is flourishing at an escape velocity that provides a platform for this kind of technology shift. As per stats, 90 percent of all buyers spent most of their time on mobile apps. Retail apps are remarkably convenient to use and user-friendly. Buyers get access to ample of information about the business products or services quickly. 63% of Americans today prefer a mobile app for the smooth convenience that it offers.

More engaging user experience

UI-UX are essential aspects of retail app development. Users appreciate using apps as each of them has their unique features, which often follow industry standards. Research reveals that most of the buyers give an app a chance once or twice.

Creating a feature-rich retail app by the developers is growing increasingly successful as it delivers an instant impact on the first-time users. Plenty of apps are available in the play store, but only a few of them make a difference.

Mobile App growth is flaming.

There is a regular shift from mobile web to mobile app-based buying, which means that apps are more accessible and acceptable. The growth is increasing day by day, inspired by a massive expansion in the number of mobile devices. Buyers use their smartphones to see what is around them, and retailers today needs to be smarter on efficient application of mobile app and satisfying the needs of mobile-empowered buyers. For a long time, success and prosperity, it is incredibly essential for the retail app developers to create applications that have a clear-cut visibility factor.

Conclusion

Building successful and high-traffic mobile apps is the end-purpose of the development companies. Numerous buyers still relish the in-store experience as they consider touch, see, and try products that they can’t do online – but that’s a pretty less number of users. Retail app development benefits buyers with up-to-date market trends. Shortly, mobile retail will entirely replace the traditional retail as the favored shopping means.