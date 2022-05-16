Finance
5 Golden Parameters To Follow Before Selecting A CRM Software
I often hear people complaining about their CRM software. Most of them claim that it fails to help them interact with their customers. I was always sceptical about what they said, solely because I have seen people turning the tides of their business using a CRM system.
I did a bit of research and it didn’t take me much time to discover why some people were unhappy with their CRM software. The systems they opted for were not capable enough to gratify customer requirements. But it would be criminal to blame it on the software. Without a second thought I’d question the buyers because they failed to select a CRM that works for them.
It’s a common problem all around the place. Most businesses think that buying a CRM will guarantee them a happy customer circle. The fact is, it does. But, it has to be the right one.
How do you know that the CRM you’re opting for is the one you need?
Consider the following list; a tick on all 5 checkboxes will surely get you your dream CRM software!
1. Customizable forms:
Are you going to bug your customers or potential customers with a flurry of calls for a feedback? That’d be disastrous, right? Rather, offer them forms that they can fill up at their own volition. Do not settle for generic forms that ask the same, unfruitful questions. While choosing a CRM software, ensure that it empowers you to customize the forms.
This way, you will be able to record specific data that can be used to understand your customer base better, and cater to their needs in an enhanced manner.
2. Lead assignment:
It is a well known fact that, if you make tasks simpler for your employees, they’ll be able to function better and deliver more. A major chuck of work involves segregation and task assignment. It can get complex at times, sucking out valuable energy and time from your employees. To avoid such situations, opt for a CRM that offers Lead Assignment.
Automatic Lead Assignment segregates leads as they come, assigns them to the right people and keeps a track of the same. It saves a lot of organizing effort, helping your employees focus just on the leads and nothing else.
3. Activity History:
Have you ever called people 4-5 times just to remind them about an offer? That happens to most businesses out there. And if you are met with a hurl of abuses, you probably deserve it!
Not knowing the progress with a particular lead is disastrous. You got to know where you stand. But at the same time, it is very difficult to keep a check. That’s precisely why you need a CRM software that records and shows activity history of every lead.
Using the same, you’ll be able to be more precise with your communication and you’d certain dodge some abuse before they’re thrown at you!
4. Scheduling and Tracking:
‘Customer Relationship’ is all about communication and interaction. You have to schedule messages and reminders and keep a track of all communication. If your CRM software does that, buy it within a blink of an eye!
5. Reporting and Analysis:
‘In God we trust, all others must bring data!”
Quantifying your progress is the single most powerful tool you need to have in order to know how well your business is functioning. Reports and analysis speak volumes about where you stand, reflects upon where you need to improve and highlight your strong points.
A customer is satisfied only when you change for the better, right? Quantifying helps! Make sure that the next CRM software you purchase helps you with reports and analysis.
5 ticks on the checklist and you are done! You have bought yourself a CRM software that will not disappoint.
Finance
4 Reasons Why The Retail Industry Should Invest In Mobile App Development
Smartphones are no more a luxury, and the traditional means of shopping are not the only means. Research reveals that in the US, sales that occurred via smartphones increased by 101 percent in 2016’s first quarter. The purpose of any mobile app development company is to reconstruct the traditional shopping practices consequently improving the model of mobile marketing.
A mobile app, for now, is not just the future of e-commerce but also for retail. For clients to instantly get what they want, smartphone apps serve as a personal browsing and comparison tool in their hands. Mobile shopping is earning wider popularity, for the convenience it provides. As an outcome, mobile app development companies offer high-quality and cost-effective technology solutions.
It’s more of m-commerce, not e-commerce.
As per a recently conducted survey, e-commerce accounts more of 30 percent of the entire e-commerce and will grow exponentially. Mobile usage is increasing at a lightning-speed rate than any of Google’s internal forecasts.
The most significant benefit of m-commerce to users is that it demands less time in transacting. Also, users can do transactions from anywhere and at any time of the day. Users enjoy more in swiping the relevant curated images as retailers make several kinds of offers for the business promotion. This is all because mobile app developers recognize the end-user needs and create customized apps that fulfill user expectations.
Buyers spend more time on Mobiles Apps Than PCs.
The m-commerce is flourishing at an escape velocity that provides a platform for this kind of technology shift. As per stats, 90 percent of all buyers spent most of their time on mobile apps. Retail apps are remarkably convenient to use and user-friendly. Buyers get access to ample of information about the business products or services quickly. 63% of Americans today prefer a mobile app for the smooth convenience that it offers.
More engaging user experience
UI-UX are essential aspects of retail app development. Users appreciate using apps as each of them has their unique features, which often follow industry standards. Research reveals that most of the buyers give an app a chance once or twice.
Creating a feature-rich retail app by the developers is growing increasingly successful as it delivers an instant impact on the first-time users. Plenty of apps are available in the play store, but only a few of them make a difference.
Mobile App growth is flaming.
There is a regular shift from mobile web to mobile app-based buying, which means that apps are more accessible and acceptable. The growth is increasing day by day, inspired by a massive expansion in the number of mobile devices. Buyers use their smartphones to see what is around them, and retailers today needs to be smarter on efficient application of mobile app and satisfying the needs of mobile-empowered buyers. For a long time, success and prosperity, it is incredibly essential for the retail app developers to create applications that have a clear-cut visibility factor.
Conclusion
Building successful and high-traffic mobile apps is the end-purpose of the development companies. Numerous buyers still relish the in-store experience as they consider touch, see, and try products that they can’t do online – but that’s a pretty less number of users. Retail app development benefits buyers with up-to-date market trends. Shortly, mobile retail will entirely replace the traditional retail as the favored shopping means.
Finance
Online Spreadsheets vs. Microsoft Excel and How a Combination of Both Works
There has been lots of rumor about Google’s plan competing with Microsoft’s most profitable office product suite. The release of Google Docs & Spreadsheets made it pretty obvious that the leader of search engines is also interested in getting a piece of the office cake. When Google announced the launch of their spreadsheet people had very high expectations from it. These high expectations turned into some disappointment and people started to realize that a powerful desktop application just cannot be replaced so easily by a web 2.0 app. But what is the motivation for companies like Google, Zoho, EditGrid and many more to build online versions of Excel?
It’s a known fact that file based documents like Word and Excel have serious limitations when it comes to collaboration. Although Microsoft offers complex solutions like SharePoint, people still end up emailing documents around which turn into different copies and versions of the same file. The chaos is just about to begin. An online spreadsheet on the other hand is stored on a server and can only be opened with a web browser. People can edit simultaneously without locking each other out. Changes are always propagated in real-time. The downside of an online spreadsheet is that a user needs to learn a new tool. Microsoft Excel is a de facto standard and a web application will never be able to provide the same rich functionality as Excel does.
As a final option let’s look at a combination of both. A service called Xcellery (www.xcellery.com) combines Excel with all the features of an online spreadsheet. Xcellery let’s you share and edit spreadsheets online using Microsoft Excel itself. Changes are automatically propagated to all the collaborators in real time and a user doesn’t need to consolidate and resend new versions of the file anymore. Edit conflicts are resolved and changes can be rolled back to any previous revision. It also let’s you work offline and synchronize back later.
The demand for better collaboration support for file based documents is clearly there. For a fact people don’t like changes but accept new things if they are easy enough to learn and use. Time will tell which approach is going to be accepted.
Finance
Assessing the Volatility and the Reliability of the Nigerian Stock Market
Nigeria and its financial sectors have long been viewed as an avenue of intense risk. Foreign investors and Nigerians in Diaspora previously shield away from investing in these sectors and the economy for fear of losing their money due to government upheaval by virtue of coups, sanctions, political witch-hunting or other measures. With the on-goings in the Nigerian stock exchange and the amount of profit taking being witnessed at humongous rates, some investors were too tempted to let such great opportunities pass them by and they poured in heavy amounts of money into the Nigerian Stock Exchange with fingers crossed and anticipating losses while praying for profits.
African Petroleum a company in the oil and gas sector of Nigeria’s economy was one of such companies invested in. The company had a rich history but its recent times had been marred by political tussles, the CEO of the company was rumored to be a front for a former Nigeria’s Vice President who was not in rather good terms with his President and yet investors could not resist making investments into the company due to its presence in the profitable oil and gas sector of Nigeria’s economy and the attendant benefits of being in that sector.
Political games ensued as the company was accused of owing debts to the state-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and by guise of recovering such debts majority shares were forcefully transferred to the state and the CEO of the company and his cohorts were ousted. Investors were perturbed but the company’s share prices were placed on a technical suspension preventing any panic sales that is, selling the company shares at a higher or lower price. Confusion ensued as nail-biting investors pondered what to do next.
When the technical suspension was lifted, the prices only rose higher and higher. Investors with the company who had entered still with baited breath watched as the prices went even further. Further political intrigues ensued when a businessman known to be the favorite of the sitting President and a major dealer of downstream petroleum products waged a bid for the majority shares of the company ( now held by NNPC) versus another businessman who was known to have a long standing relationship with the company.
Problems ensured in court with the former winning the case amid further series of technical suspensions. At the end of the intrigues investors who held onto shares they had purchased at less than 100 Naira were quickly rewarded by a share price that rallied to around 300 Naira. So much for the instability myth. Investors who would have entered into African Petroleum shares at 6.2 million naira earlier would be rewarded with shares in excess of a value of 30 million months later.
Having get over the initial crises now, the company is about to expand it operational coast by way of issuing public offer at the rate of N250 per share.
This stock is strongly recommended as a must buy for any profit seeking investor.
