Finance
5 Reasons to Donate to Charity
The saying that charity can begin at home is true when we consider the role of charity gifts, and with such a wide variety of charities available to donate to, it’s no wonder that some people can feel a little overwhelmed when they first go looking for a charity gift that matches their expectations.
1. Making the world a better place: If you’ve ever been offered help or support without being asked to be paid back in the future, or if you’ve ever been in a position of being able to help someone that has fallen on hard times, you’ll know that these actions are done out of the goodness of one’s own heart. These selfless acts are in part what makes human nature truly special.
2. You might not think that what you give can make a difference but you must think of the butterfly effect. One small change can affect millions or billions of people. The amount you give does not have to be a large sum, but it does have to be given freely. There are many charities that are in dire need of funds to keep their organizations operational. Each small amount adds up.
3. As the current economy has faltered, the government has received less money from taxes. With government resources stretched, there is little remaining to pay for charitable causes. It is therefore vital that you support the charities that you want in whichever way possible.
4. One of the most popular charities that people donate to is Save The Children. They have many different venues in which they provide funds to places and people that need it. A few other charities to donate to that you might consider are Peta, or many cancer foundations. These are considered some of the best charities to donate to as they are efficient with the funds that people provide them. They do not waste a lot of money on overhead or salaries. The bulk of the funds are spent where it is needed.
5. Another reason to donate to a charity is that you can see the effects that the charities do in various communities around the world and the nation. They make the world a much better place to live in. Positive changes in one area often spread elsewhere.
Studies have shown that people who do for others are happier. You can affect changes in your local community or globally, the choice is yours. It does not have to be a large amount of money, any amount you decide to donate will be appreciated. The government can no longer support as much as in the past due to lack of economic resources and helping others will give you a brighter outlook on the world as well as improve your happiness. The next time you need to buy a present, consider a charity gift through one of the online charity websites.
Finance
Hawaii Camping on Oahu – Try Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden for Hawaii Budget Vacation or Eco Travel
Camping on Oahu has its challenges. Unlike the other islands in Hawaii, many of Oahu’s campgrounds have litter and/or roudiness issues. However, you can find a few very nice, clean, quiet, safe and scenic places to camp on Oahu. The Ho’omaluhia Botanical Gardens in Kaneohe is one of them.
Ho’omaluhia Botanical Gardens lives up to its name, which translated to English means, “to make a place of peace and tranquility.” This is a very peaceful environment. And rules are very strict about noise; for example, even in the middle of the day, radios and CD players must be kept low enough to not disturb camping neighbors.
The gardens meander through 400 acres and are back dropped by the green, castle like peaks of the majestic Ko’olau Mountains. Plants from tropical regions around the world are grouped here geographically, and special emphasis is placed on conserving plants native to Hawaii. The Hawaiian garden here like many of the others here has some very nice tent sites, along with clean indoor restrooms and showers.
You can camp here free of charge from 9 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sunday, except for Christmas and New Year’s Day. There is no camping on the other days of the week, but this is a nice place to stay for the weekend. While it doesn’t have 24-hour security, everyone I spoke with said it is very quiet.
The gate to the gardens closes at 4 p.m. and those camping there will be given car passes so they can use the later gate that is open from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Considering all this, and that it is a mile hike from the gate to the first campground, this takes it off the list for “party spots.” Since it doesn’t have beach access, it’s not a place where big extended families gather with good Hawaiian music and food either. People come to the gardens to enjoy the flora and fauna and the peacefulness.
While there’s no beach here, there’s a trail that will take you to a wonderful spot for watching the sun rise over the ocean.
Tent sites are on the lawns and include fire pits and picnic tables. You must bring your own firewood and grills.
The staff members we spoke to in the garden’s Visitor Center were warm, generous with their time and very knowledgeable. The center features an art gallery with cultural exhibits and a botanical library. You’ll also find a network of trails and a lake (catch and release fishing; no swimming).
Ho’omaluhia Botancial Gardens is located near several wonderful sightseeing, water play and other destinations including the Byoda Temple tucked away in the Valley of the Temples and featuring a larger than life Buddha statue, meditation garden and pond with 10,000 koi; Kaneohe Bay with its white sandbars appearing as tiny islands in azure waters at low tide; the cities of Kaneohe and Kailua with several shopping and dining opportunities; the country and very Hawaiian town of Waimanalo where horses still roam free and the beach is one of the best on the island; and Kailua Bay, the quintessential water playground of the Windward side that offers a long stretch of white sand and protected waters popular with beginning boogie boards, kayak paddlers and windsurfers.
A variety of programs are offered at the gardens throughout the week such as orchid growing, weather making, and botanical drawing to name a few. Some of these have fees, while others are free of charge. For a current schedule, use the contact information above and request one.
Hawaiian ecology is emphasized in these programs. Day use and camping programs can include ethnic, craft, botanical, horticultural and environmental activities. Free guided nature hikes, covering topics such as local birds, cloud watching and medicinal plants, are offered at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and 1 p.m. on Sundays.
The catch to this free and peaceful campground in a garden? It’s in a rainforest. So remember to bring a waterproof tent and gear. It will still be warm though, so something light-weight, like the poncho that fits in your pocket or a light-weight jacket will work best. You may also want some mosquito repellant, although I wasn’t bothered by them. You will find picnic tables here and campfire rings. If you want to use a tarp, bring poles because they don’t allow tying anything to the trees. A small camp stove or hibachi might also be useful.
You can get a detailed map with hiking trails in the Visitor Center or at Ho’omaluhia Botanical Gardens. However the Website’s map doesn’t include a legend, so if you use it just know that the hiking trails are shown by dashes, and the H-3 Freeway is shown by bold printed dashes. Distances aren’t shown on the map, but the Visitors’ Center can answer you questions.
Finance
Why Choose to Donate A Car To Charity
Donating a car to charity can be a great thing to do. With the high costs of living expenses, there are many families and individuals who cannot afford buying a car even at a used car price from a used car dealer. Existing charities who accept car charities have helped tons of families obtain vehicles for necessary transportation needs. So here are a few things that can help you donate a car to a charity.
Find a reputable charity
Not all charity foundations accept cars. Do some research and find a charity that supports car donations. Research on charities can be done through the Charity Navigator at the website of the Better Business Bureau.
Deliver it yourself
There are many reasons why you should take the time out to deliver your car donation on your own. One of the reasons is that there are companies who promote car donation assistance services which actually charge a fee that can take up to 90 percent of the total worth of your car donation. In the event that you decide that the charity of your choice should pick up the vehicle themselves, think twice. Remember that these charities do not usually have their own tow trucks to pick up car donations. They will have to hire an outside service to pick up the car, which costs money.
Tax deductions
If you are thinking about getting a tax deduction for your car donation, make sure to do your research and keep a paper file on all documentation relating to your donation. You will not receive a tax deduction if the proper steps were not taken in the process of the donation. So, be detail oriented and take the time to ensure a smooth and beneficial process for both the charity and your tax deduction.
Finance
Should You Purchase a New or Used Exercise Rebounder?
As a rebounding enthusiast, I’m continually checking out the current market for great deals on exercise rebounders also known as mini-trampolines as well as updates on the latest improvements for these products as the technology being used on them gets better.
In my research, I’m finding some questionable previously owned exercise rebounders being offered for sale online. Some of the information being presented to unsuspecting potential customers is not correct.
One thing that everyone should know is the length and conditions of the warranty. Warranties are only good on new exercise rebounders no matter what brand that you purchase. The manufacturer will not honor its warranty (lifetime or a 5-year warranty, for example) on its unit if you’re not the original owner. Consequently, if you see someone indicating that there is a warranty covering your purchase for a used product, then the seller is either unaware of the conditions of the warranty or he is banking on you being unaware of that fact and is using it as a selling point.
If you’re not the original owner, you will be responsible for the entire cost of any repairs that need to be performed on the unit going forward. This is important. Regrettably, that $100 you originally saved on buying used rather than new will totally be gone when you need to replace the springs of your exercise rebounder the first time around. In case you didn’t realize, this will be a yearly expense if you bought a bungee-spring or soft-bounce unit like the Bellicon or Needak and you bounce on it often if not every day.
Recently, I encountered a listing on eBay for a seldom used Half-Fold Cellerciser® with balance bar for a price well under the cost of a new one. The picture of the item looked good — in fact, it looked too good. I realized that it was an image found on the manufacturer’s website of a brand new Tri-Fold Cellerciser® with its balance bar already attached for display purposes. It wasn’t a picture of the used item being sold on eBay at all. I painstakingly got through to eBay Customer Support by phone with three days left on the auction and explained to the representative taking the call about this situation. He indicated that he saw the photograph of the new Tri-Fold on the Cellerciser® website and told me that he would file a report with eBay’s Trust and Safety Department to have the picture removed. Did eBay ever remove the photo? No, they didn’t and some unsuspecting eBay member bought a used rebounder off the picture of a brand new one which wasn’t even the model of what was being sold. By the way, the listing didn’t even indicate the year the product was manufactured so this used Cellerciser® possibly could have been 10 years old.
With this in mind, here are a few tips to help avoid problems with used exercise rebounders:
1. Consider buying only used when you can try out the product first in person.
2. Find out the year (and month if possible) when the unit was first purchased.
3. Determine from the original owner how often the product was used (daily, weekly, seldom, or rarely). If the unit was used frequently, the springs may need to be replaced in the not too distant future depending on the brand that you’re thinking of buying.
4. Ask the seller when he took the picture of the merchandise being sold.
5. If you’re considering buying a used exercise rebounder online off a site like eBay or Amazon, figure out ahead of time how much it will cost to ship the unit back to the seller if the product is not all that you thought it would be. Even if the seller misrepresented the item, you will only be covered by the buyer protection policies of these sites for the original price and the shipping cost you incurred in receiving the product. You, the buyer, will be on the hook for the cost to ship the product back to the seller and that can run you anywhere from $40 to $100 using UPS Ground or USPS Select Parcel.
6. When purchasing online, buy a new unit rather than one that has been used whenever possible. If your finances are tight, consider using programs like PayPal’s financing program called Bill Me Later® to spread out payments for a brand new exercise rebounder over a six-month time period.
Rebounding is a great exercise with a tremendous amount of health and fitness benefits available for you to experience. Making a sound purchase and avoiding pitfalls when considering a new or used exercise rebounder will enable you to enjoy rebound exercise even more.
Orioles reset: With three gloves and four positions, Tyler Nevin has carved out a role with Orioles through his versatility
5 Reasons to Donate to Charity
Hawaii Camping on Oahu – Try Ho’omaluhia Botanical Garden for Hawaii Budget Vacation or Eco Travel
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebounds After Recent Slump as Bulls Start Dominating
Why Choose to Donate A Car To Charity
Should You Purchase a New or Used Exercise Rebounder?
Ethical Gift Ideas
How to Sell a House by Owner by Employing Real Estate Investor Secrets – Part 2
LUNA Is Back On Crypto.com
Utilize a Car Donation Program for Easy Disposal of Your Old Car
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach