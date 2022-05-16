Finance
5 Tips to Help You Buy Men’s Jewelry
Buying jewelry for both men and women is a challenge, but giving jewelry items as a gift is a common way of expressing love. In this article, we are going to talk about a few tips that will help you buy your desired jewelry. Without further ado, let’s check out these tips. By keeping these tips in mind, it will be a lot easier for you to choose the best item for your man.
1) Style and Taste
First of all, if you are buying jewelry for your partner, keep in mind that you are buying it for him. In other words, if you like something doesn’t mean that he will like it too. So, you may not want to make this decision based on your desires. What you need to do is take your time to consider his taste and style before opting for something. After all, there is no point in buying something that he won’t like. So, keeping these likes and dislikes is an important thing to keep in mind.
2) Keep It Simple
You may want to keep it simple unless your partner likes shiny stuff. In other words, if he has not worn any type of jewelry before, chances are that he may show a little hesitation when putting it on for the first time. To get started, you should think small. You should buy him a pair of cufflinks rather than a necklace.
3) Environment
If you are buying casual jewelry for your man, make sure you consider something that matches his environment. In other words, his learning institute and workplace may have a special dress code that may not allow some types of jewelry. So, if he puts on casual jewelry to work, you should get something that is in fashion. At the same time, it must be casual so that he can use it on a daily basis.
4) Skin Tone
Different people have different skin undertones. This is why some colors look better on some people. Typically, women can pull off a variety of colors. So, you may want to go for a color that looks great on him. For instance, you can choose light metals, such as rose gold, brass, yellow, platinum or gold. Here the idea is to consider something that matches the skin tone of your man. Keep in mind that this is of paramount importance.
5) Think Proportion
Lastly, regardless of the kind of jewelry you want to go for, make sure you get something that is proportionate to your man’s frame. Let’s understand this with an example. For instance, if he is a big, tall guy, make sure you give a go to chunky bracelets and rings. But if he is a lean guy, you may want to get delicate jewelry. The reason is that it will create balance. So, it is important to consider the proportion factor before you get your desired product.
Long story short, if you are going to buy men’s jewelry for the first time, we suggest that you consider the tips given in this article. These 5 tips will help you avoid some common mistakes when it comes to buying your desired jewelry. After all, you want to buy something to make your partner go over the moon for you. So, make sure you consider these tips before placing your order online or buying the product at a local jewelry store.
Finance
Help! My Low Back Pain and Sciatica Are Killing Me!
The pain in your low back drops you to your knees again. All you did was bend over to pick up the pen you dropped on the floor. This time is different, though. It’s worse than it’s been in the past. This time you feel pain shoot down the back of your leg. A white-hot dagger is stabbing you in the rear end and you feel numbness and tingling in your leg, perhaps all the way down to your foot. You can’t straighten up to walk and you are limping along like you’ve been shot. You remain still and pray the pain goes away…but it doesn’t go away. In fact, it’s getting worse. Your thoughts come in rapid-fire succession, “what is happening to me, what should I do, who do I call, should I go to the emergency room, will I need surgery?” Good questions.
If you are experiencing any combination of these symptoms, chances are you have a herniated disc in your lower back, one of the causes of mechanical back pain. The swelling from inflammation or the disc itself can cause an impingement or “pinching” of the spinal nerve root. The lower lumbar nerve roots eventually form the sciatic nerve in your leg. Inflammation of this nerve is commonly known as sciatica. “Mechanical low back pain is one of the most common patient complaints expressed to emergency physicians in the United States accounting for more than 6 million cases annually. Approximately two-thirds of adults are affected by mechanical low back pain at some point in their lives, making it the second most common complaint in ambulatory medicine and the third most expensive disorder in terms of health care dollars spent, surpassed only by cancer and heart disease.” 1
But just because you have these symptoms, doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to rush to the surgeon. According to a landmark study published in the medical journal Spine, “an operation should not be performed if other treatment will give equivalent results within an acceptable period of time…the patient with low back pain and sciatica should not automatically be referred to the surgeon.” 2 If that’s the case, then what are some of your other options? If you are like most people, the first place you will think to visit will be your family doctor’s office (or an emergency room, if you are really in a panic). Traditionally, medical doctors will prescribe medications, such as pain killers, muscle relaxers, anti-inflammatories or any combination of these. There are three problems with taking medication, if this is all that is done.
- Medication only treats the symptoms.
- Medication only provides temporary relief.
- Medication has many unhealthy side-effects. Take the time to read the warning insert with any of these medications and you will know what I’m talking about.
By contrast, chiropractic care has been shown to be more effective in treating chronic low back pain than traditional medical care. In one study published in the Journal of Manipulative Physiological Therapeutics (JMPT), it concluded that “…the improvement for chiropractic patients was 5 times greater [than for medical patients]. Patients with chronic low-back pain treated by chiropractors show greater improvement and satisfaction at 1 month than patients treated by family physicians.” 3
Are there times when surgery is necessary? The answer is, most definitely, yes. Absolute signs for surgical intervention are those patients with cauda equina syndrome (which is rare), in the presence of severe motor deficits resulting from a large extruded or migrated disc fragment, and in patients with intractable pain. Unless one of these conditions is present, chiropractic care for the treatment of discogenic or mild to moderate sciatic pain from intervertebral disc herniation has been proven to be safe and effective. One study shows that chiropractic treatment (in this case in the cervical spine) is 100 times safer than using Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs like asprin, ibuprofen, naproxen, etc. 4 Another study shows patients had an 86% improvement in chronic low back pain after a course of chiropractic care. 5
As a side note, let me also say that medical care and chiropractic care are not mutually exclusive ways to treat mechanical low back pain and sciatica. In my experience, I have seen great results with the most severe cases when managing these conditions cooperatively with a patient’s primary care doctor or pain management specialist. In these cases the medication is useful or necessary in order for the patient to tolerate conservative care; for example, when it is extremely difficult for the patient to move or to be moved.
Lastly, not every case of sciatica is caused by a herniated disc. A condition called piriformis syndrome can cause impingement of the sciatic nerve as it exits the pelvis. Basically, the piriformis muscle attaches at the sacrum, passes through the greater sciatic notch of the pelvis, and attaches to the top of the femur (the upper leg bone). Atheletes who participate in sports where they are sitting, such as rowing or cycling are particularly vulnerable to strains of the piriformis. Runners who overpronate are also susceptible to piriformis injury. When the muscle is injured, it causes swelling due to inflammation, which can then irritate or compress the sciatic nerve as it exits the pelvis. It is important to rule out spinal injury as the cause of sciatica, but the following video will demonstrate a stretch for the piriformis muscle. If your symptoms resolve after performing the stretch for a week or two, then you probably had piriformis syndrome and should continue this stretch as part of your daily routine to help prevent future injury. However, if you are still experiencing the same symptoms or if they intensify, seek professional help as soon as possible.
- Kinkade S. Evaluation and treatment of acute low back pain. Am Fam Physician. Apr 15, 2007;74(8):1181-8.
- Weber H. Lumbar disc herniation: a controlled prospective study with ten years of observation. Spine 1983;8:131-40.
- Nyiendo J, Haas M, Goodwin P. Patient characteristics, practice activities, and one-month outcomes for chronic, recurrent low-back pain treated by chiropractors and family medicine physicians: A practice-based feasibility study. JMPT 2000 May;23(4):239-245.
- Hurwitz EL, Aker PD, Adams AH, Meeker WC, Shekelle PG. Manipulation and mobilization of the cervical spine. A systematic review of the literature. Spine 1996 Aug 1/21(15):1746-59.
- Harrison DE, Cailliet R, Harrison DD, Janik TJ, Holland B. Changes in sagittal lumbar configuration with a new method of extension traction: nonrandomized clinical controlled trial. Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation 2002 Nov;83(11):1585-91.
Finance
Why Should I Invest In Binary Options?
Why should I invest in binary options? This is the most common question asked by almost every single investor who comes to me for getting suggestions about where to invest. Stock markets have lost their charm particularly after the financial crunch of 2007 as poor economic conditions have badly affected the investors all over the globe. High risk associated with ordinary trading is the major reason why investors are losing interest in them. Binary option trading is like a new hope for the investors as this unique and innovative trading opportunity allows everyone to earn profits irrespective of his or her experience in this niche.
When I suggest new investors to take benefit from investment opportunities offered in binary trading then they first look at me thinking that I am a fool. Some of them straightforward ask me why should they do so and I always convince them by providing following reasons.
Binary options trading is far better and secured compared to ordinary stock trading as you can control risk in it. The loss you may bear is always equal to the amount of funds, which you have kept at stake. You must invest in binary option as it enables you to increase your revenues by just buying or selling the option not the asset itself.
Binary trading also provides additional investment opportunities but only those investors can get benefit from them who always remain ready to take benefit from any sudden events. These events may include the death of any high profile politician, change in government regulations, change in value of currency etc as these small incidents through seems irrelevant but they directly affect the price of commodities especially oil, gold, gasoline etc.
You should invest in binary option just because it is far less complicated than ordinary trading as it does not forces you to read huge financial reports or other complex data. What it requires is to just predict the market trend of those commodities or assets, which you are trading. You can do binary trading in the comfort of your home and that is the best thing about it.
I hope after reading article just like those investors, who comes to me, you will also be convinced that it is wise to invest in binary trade rather than ordinary trade. Now is the time to join any efficient binary options platform not only for hiring a binary broker but also for investing in this niche. You can easily Google search binary platform.
Finance
Human Resource Planning for Healthcare
The WHO defines HRH (Human resource for health) planning as “the process of estimating the number of persons & the kinds of knowledge, skills, & attitudes they need to achieve predetermined health targets & ultimately health status objectives”.
HR planning is a dynamic process, involves 3 stages; stocktaking, forecasting, & designing temporary workforce. In the first stage of stocktaking, recruitment & selection of key types of employees align with strategic business plan to achieve specific targets. The second stage of forecasting is subdivided into two phases, forecasting future people needs (demand forecasting) & forecasting availability of people (supply forecasting). The third & final phase involves flexible strategy to recruit temporary employees as per need assessment & cost-effective benefits.
1. Stock-taking: – The principle is to identify how many people are needed at every level of the organization to achieve business objectives- in line with overall strategic plans – & what kind of knowledge, skills, abilities & other characteristics these people need.
The optimal staffing of modern health services requires many different types of staff. These include; –
1. Clinical workers – doctors & nurses.
2. Technical staff for diagnostic services, such as laboratory & radiology, pharmacy staff.
3. Environment health workers, such as health inspectors.
4. Preventive & promotive staff, such as community health workers, administrative staff, etc.
In a healthcare organization, traditional quantitative approach are used to make enumerative judgments based on subjective managers prediction to allocate certain budgets for employee’s payroll expenditure & need assessment of key employee potentiating responsive to organizational system & design. Resource allocations are best executed with the help of activity based cost management, that controls cost & labor required for specific job/event & reduce wastage.
For example: Comparative rates of healthcare activity: –
Inpatient care bed days per capita
Acute care bed days per capita
Acute care staff ratio – staff per bed
Acute care nurses ratio – staff per bed
Inpatient admissions per 1000 population
Acute care admissions per 1000 population
Doctors consultation’s per capita.
The types of health staff in a particular country are dictated by the kinds of health services provided & level of technology available.
For example: –
Nature of health organization: primary, secondary, & tertiary.
Types of sector: public, private, non-profit funded organization.
Infrastructure: size of the hospital (200 beds, 400 beds, 1000 beds).
General (multispecialty) or specific care providers (cardiovascular, cancer).
2. Forecasting: –
Demand forecasting: – Planning for the medical workforce is complex & determined by relatively mechanistic estimates of demand for medical care. Dr. Thomas L. Hall (1991) proposed 5 generic methods for estimating demand for health care, such as
1. Personnel to population ratio method: – This method calculates ratio of number of health
Personnel as compared with the population count. However, with inappropriate data available, it has serious limitations, such as it is only applicable with acceptable health conditions, a stable health sector, & a limited capacity for planning.
2. The health-needs method: -This method requires & translates expert opinion about people’s health needs to staff requirements. Health needs are derived from the determination of disease specific mortality & morbidity rates. The staff requirements are evaluated from the norms for the number, kind, frequency, & quality of services,& staffing standards that convert the services into time requirements by a certain category of health workers to perform the services. This method initiates the need for sophisticated data system & survey capabilities, & a high level of planning expertise which are not readily available.
3. The service -demands method: -This method accounts the numbers & kinds of health services people will use at an anticipated cost of obtaining them, rather than their professionally determined need for such services. This specifically provides data about economical regression pertaining to utilization of private healthcare sector as compared to government funded health sector.
4. The managed healthcare system’s method: – The managed health care system’s entails a known client population who would have reasonably good access to health amenities. But flexible socio-political trends & economical recession influence healthcare reform policies.
Supply forecasting: –
Forecasting HR supply involves using information from the internal & external labor market. The calculation of staff turnover & workforce stability indices measures internal supply for HR Planning. External labor market gives detailed spectrum on tightness of supply, demographic factors, & social/geographic aspects.
Internal supply: – The evaluation of the gross number of people needed for a specific job & arrange for other provisions of HR processes, such as training & developmental programs, transfer & promotion policies, retirement, career planning, & others have crucial importance in maintaining constant supply of HR in an organization.
1. Stock & flow model: – This model follow the employee’s path through the organization over time, & attempt to predict how many employees are needed & in which part of the organization.
a)Wastage analysis; – This analysis refers to the rate at which people leave the organization, or represents the turnover index.
The number of people leaving in a specific period
Wastage analysis= x 100
The average number employed in the same period
b) Stability analysis ( Bowey, 1974): – This method is useful in analyzing the extent of wastage in terms of length of service.
Total length of service of manpower employed at the time of analysis
Stability analysis=x 100
Total possible length of service had there been no manpower wastage
2. Replacement Charts: – Replacement chart is a list of employee’s for promotion, selected upon the opinions & recommendations of higher ranking people ( Mello, 2005). Some replacement charts are more systematic showing skills, abilities, competences, & experience levels of an employee.
3. Succession Planning: – An aging workforce & an emerging “Baby boom” retirement waves are driving the need for new management process known as succession planning that involves analyzing & forecasting the talent potentials to execute business strategy.
Will Powley,senior consulting manager for GE Healthcare’s performance solutions group says, that the first step in effective succession planning is a quarterly talent review that begins with an examination of the hospital or health system’s organizational chart.
In a 2008 White Paper on succession planning, GE Healthcare identified a few best practices for healthcare for succession planning:
1. Identify & develop talent at all levels
2. Assess top performer’s talent rigorously & repeatedly
3. Link talent management closely with external recruiting
4. Keep senior management actively involved
5. Emphasize on-the-job leadership & customized employee development
6. Create systematic talent reviews & follow-up plans
7. Maintain dialogue with potential future leaders.
External supply: – HR managers use outside information, such as statistics concerning the labor market from the organization & external labor market, in other words external & internal statistics.
External statistics: – Graduate profile
Unemployment rates
Skill levels
Age profile
Graduate profile: – There is substantial public sector regulation of all health care markets, & entry to labor market is highly constrained by licensing & professional regulations.
Unemployment rates: – There is lack of economic principles, the role of incentives is largely ignored & supply elasticity in the labor market is mostly unknown & poorly researched.
Skill levels: – Higher education (specialization & super-specialization) are proportionally restricted to limited seats of admission governed by medical regulatory bodies.
Age profile: – The organizational charts of recruitment gives details of rates of recruitment, retention, return & early retirement of employee’s, which helps to enumerate future vacancy rates, shortages, & need for replacement.
Internal statistics: – Demographic profile
Geographic distribution
Demographic profile: – Demographic changes (e.g. the number of young people entering the labor force) affect the external supply of labor. Age composition of workforce will force to review recruitment policies. The trend of increasing proportion of women in employment has lead to progressive development of both organization & country.
Geographic distribution: – The attraction of workforce to urban areas are influence by following reasons; employment opportunity, access to facilities – transportation & technology, & others.
3. Temporary workforce planning: –
Herer & Harel (1998) classifies temporary workers as: temporary employee’s, contract employees, consultants, leased employees, & outsourcing.
High social costs has initiated work sharing strategy which are flexible & provides more benefits, such as
1. Part- time temporary workers numbers & hours can be adapted easily with low maintenance cost to meet organizational needs,
2. Employees possessing appropriate/ specialized skills benefits functional areas within & outside the organization.
3. No responsibility for exclusive benefit enrollments, such as job security, pension plan, insurance coverage, etc.
In today’s work environment, outsourcing can be added as a temporary worker planning technique. Outsourcing requirement is assessed & evaluated on cost & benefit decision. Ambulatory services, pathological or diagnostic testing services, laundry, catering, billing, medical transcription, & others are most commonly outsourcing services promoted in healthcare organization.
5 Tips to Help You Buy Men’s Jewelry
Help! My Low Back Pain and Sciatica Are Killing Me!
Why Should I Invest In Binary Options?
Human Resource Planning for Healthcare
‘Barry’ S3E4: Sally’s Show Is Certified Fresh, Barry’s Life Is Dangerously Rotten
Overview of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
History Of Electronic Medical Records
Attractive E-Mail Design Drives Traffic
Things to Consider When Buying Eyeglasses Online
Five Qualities of a Results-Driven SEO Company
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach