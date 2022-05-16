7th Pay Commission: Calculation of dearness allowance will be done in a new way in July, know how salary will be decided?

Recent times have seen the development of a major craze for animated work around the globe. Yes, gone are the times when anime was restricted to Asian communities, and the rest of the world did not know anything about it. With widespread advancements in technology, the world is a global village, and everything that happens anywhere in the world reaches another corner in no time. Just like the news of Upcoming Anime!

The same is the trend with anime as well. The anime series has become an important source of entertainment among individuals these days. The reason is simple. They are uniquely fresh and offer a great storyline with genres varying from comedy to action.

In this article, we will be putting forward the upcoming anime series that are either new anime like Spy X Family or old ones like Attack on Titan with new seasons. There are also movies like Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero that is part of the list. light novels adapted most of the upcoming anime to be familiar with the stuff.

The list will tell you about the upcoming anime in recent months and have release dates primarily in spring 2022 and some towards the end of the year. So read the list till the end and decide which new anticipated anime series you want to hop on or which ones you want to continue watching for the subsequent season.

1. Love All Play

Director: Hiroshi Takeuchi

Writer: Tomoko Konparu

Release Date: April 2, 2022

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Kensho Ono, Yōhei Azakami, Minako Kotobuki

Where to watch: N/A

The new anime is about the Ryo, who dreams of becoming a pro badminton player one day. He joins the badminton team of Yokohama-Minato High School under the guidance of Ebihara. Thus, his journey will continue to see his daily struggles to adapt to the new team and perform well.

And as they proceed toward the national championship, their ultimate test to prove that they are the best in the country will ensue.

The series will begin streaming in April this year, and the availability for the USA audience is not certain.

2. Aharen-san Wa Hakarenai

Director: Yasutaka Yamamoto, Tomoe Makino

Writer: Takao Yoshioka

Release Date: April 2, 2022

Cast: Inori Minase, Kana Hanazawa, Takuma Terashima[

Where to watch: N/A

The story follows a small and cute student named Reina Aharen, who is only understood by Raidou Matsuboshi, who happens to be her classmate and sits next to her. He happens to look a bit serious and dangerous but, in reality, is a kind-hearted boy.

The anime sees their odd friendship that begins to develop slowly. But unfortunately, Reina misunderstands his actions and declares them to be best friends, complicating things.

3. Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall

Director: Tensho

Writer: Makoto Fukami

Release Date: April 3, 2022

Cast: Yui Ishikawa, Misaki Kuno, Saori Hayami

Where to watch: Disney Plus

The story follows twenty years after the big automation project failed and is shortly 2062. The project was directed to attack humanity with artificial intelligence Artemis at work. But soon, among the three guardians of humanity, Empress wakes up in the laboratory.

But she does not have any memory of the before time and follows the instructions of the force. Thus she is given the order to destroy the link between Moon and Earth that Artemis was planned to construct.

Because the link gets completed, the tremendous forces produced in large numbers on Moon will reach Earth.

4. Ya Boy Kongming!

Director: Osamu Honma

Writer: Yoko Yonaiyama

Release Date: April 5, 2022

Cast: Ryotaro Okiayu, Kaede Hondo, Hibiku Yamamura, Shōya Chiba

Where to watch: N/A

The new 2022 anime is the story of Zhuge Liang Komei. He was the general of the Three Kingdoms and became known as the greatest strategist of his time owing to his outstanding skills and accomplishments.

But while fighting in the Battle of Wuzhang Plain, he dies and only wishes to be born in a peaceful world with no fights. So he reincarnates in Tokyo, the modern and outgoing city in Japan. There he happens to meet Eiko Tsukimi, an aspiring singer at the club, and now the new journey of the strategist begins amidst all the singing and dancing.

5. Daimon

Director: Fumitoshi Oizaki

Writer: Reiko Yoshida

Release Date: April 6, 2022

Cast: Kozue Yuuki, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Minami Takahashi

Where to watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

First time in a decade, Nagomu Irino returns to his home in Kyoto when his father gets admitted into the hospital. Thus, he becomes eager to take over the family’s sweet shop named Ryokushou. But things take a turn when he is instead asked to be a father figure for the actual successor of the shop named Itsuka Yukihira.

6. Ao Ashi

Director: Akira Satou

Writer: Masahiro Yokotani

Release Date: April 9, 2022

Cast: Kouki Oosuzu, Maki Kawase, Chikahiro Kobayashi

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Ashton is a young boy who wants to become a successful soccer player. But his dream to join a high school with a good soccer team comes crashing down when his incident during a match results in the loss and elimination of his team from the tournament.

But someone from Tokyo gets caught by Ashito, and it will be interesting to see how things will change for the boy now.

7. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

Director: Ryota Itoh

Writer: Yoshimi Narita

Release Date: April 10, 2022

Cast: Saori Ōnishi, Shūichirō Umeda, Nobuhiko Okamoto

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Shikimori and Izumi are high school sweethearts, and the former is an ideal girlfriend and a beautiful girl. But she happens to have a dark side that is cool and only is revealed under certain circumstances. So naturally, her boyfriend, Izumi, loves to be around when it happens!

8. Ultraman (Season 2)

Director: Kenji Kamiyama, Shinji Aramaki

Writer: N/A

Release Date: April 14, 2022

Cast: Ryohei Kimura, Takuya Eguchi, Megumi Han

Where to watch: Netflix

The anime adaptation of the manga of the same name is now set to have a second season airing soon. We know that it has been nearly two years since the last episode of the anime aired, and the fans are eagerly waiting for new episodes to air as soon as possible!

Season 2 will see Earth facing a mass disappearance in humans, including Shinjiro and Rena. And the ones responsible for it are an alien organization Dark Star. They offer to release all the kidnapped individuals in return for half of the Earth.

As Shinjiro is also present on the ship, he gets to know about the schemes of the Dark Star. Thus, all the six heroes reunite to fight the evil!

9. Summer Time Rendering

Director: Ayumu Watanabe

Writer: Hiroshi Seko

Release Date: April 15, 2022

Cast: Natsuki Hanae, Yōko Hikasa, Anna Nagase, Jin Urayama

Where to watch: Disney+

The story sees Shinpei coming back to his hometown Wakayama City upon hearing about the demise of Ushio and thus reconnects with his friend’s family. However, as the funeral goes out smoothly without any challenge, something strange is sensed to happen below the smooth-looking surface! Well, watch it to find out.

10. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

Director: Tetsuro Kodama

Writer: Akira Toriyama

Release Date: April 22, 2022

Cast: Masako Nozawa, Yūko Minaguchi, Mayumi Tanaka, Toshio Furukawa

Where to watch: TBA

The upcoming anime movie of the Dragon Ball franchise will see the return of an evil organization, The Red Ribbon Army, once destroyed by Goku in the past. Thus, the organization has been formed again to seek revenge on Goku and his family by the creators of Androids, Gamma 1 and 2.

11. Spy x Family

Director: Kazuhiro Furuhashi

Writer: N/A

Release Date: April 2022

Cast: Atsumi Tanezaki, Saori Hayami, Takuya Eguchi

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The story of Spy x Family this new series will be based on the manga series of the same name, and it will be made under the banner of CloverWorks and WIT Studio. The anime sees a successful spy named Twilight on his newest mission, where he is to create a fake family.

For this, he convinces an office worker to play his wife and adopts a young girl from an orphanage to be his daughter. But the seemingly innocent women are more than what they appear. The lady turns out to be an assassin, while their daughter can read minds.

Thus, Spy x Family is sure to create a buzz focusing on family drama, hidden secrets, and the importance of family.

12. The Demon Girl Next Door (Season 2)

Director: Hiroaki Sakurai

Writer: Keiichiro Ochi

Release Date: April 2022

Cast: Konomi Kohara, Akari Kito, Minami Takahashi, Tomoya Takayanagi

Where to watch: N/A

The anime’s second season will begin right off from where the previous season left. The installment can see Yuko trying to defeat Momo to lift the curse from her family. But new things might also come up when Sakura informs Yuko about her lost father and that there may be a way to reach him.

Even though one among Yuko and Momo is destined to kill the other, they share a special bond that all in all makes the anime special. But as more secrets and unresolved mysteries come up in the new season, it will test the bond between the girls .

And only time will tell whether Yuko has enough strength to accomplish her mission or not!

13. The Rising of the Shield Hero (Season 2)

Director: Masato Jinbo

Writer: Keigo Koyanagi

Release Date: April 2022

Cast: Kaito Ishikawa, Asami Seto, Rina Hidaka, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The Rising of the Shield Hero is an anime adaptation of the light novel of the same name. The third season of the anime series is also set to be released soon. The released official trailer gives us an idea that the next installment will begin the story from where the first season is left.

In the finale of the season, we see Naofumi fighting with Glass, where the latter believes that to save her world, she must destroy the Cardinal Heroes. So there are high chances that we might see more of her in the new season. We will also witness Naofumi continuing his adventures beyond the kingdom.

14. Kaguya-Sama: Love is War (Season 3)

Director: Mamoru Hatakeyama

Writer: Yasuhiro Nakanishi

Release Date: April 2022

Cast: Aoi Koga, Makoto Furukawa, Ryota Suzuki, Yuki Takada

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Adapted from the popular manga of the same name, Kaguya-Sama: Love is War is all ready to welcome its newest season for the keen audience.

Although there is not a specific sequence in which the story has been adapted from the manga, there are high chances that fans might be able to see the story from Chapter 105, chapter 108, Chapters 149 to 156, and various others that will be thoroughly entertaining!

15. Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It (Season 2)

Director: Tooru Kitahata

Writer: Rintarō Ikeda, Michiko Yokote

Release Date: April 2022

Cast: Yuma Uchida, Sora Amamiya, Natsuko Hara, Nichika Ōmori

Where to watch: TBA

The story for the second part of the anime will likely pick up from where the previous season left. Again, the relationship between Ayame and Shinya is set to deepen, making experiments even more hilarious.

The manga from which it is adapted comprises 10 volumes, out of which the first four have been covered in season 1, so season 2 will have plenty of material to make the story about.

16. The Dawn of the Witch

Director: Satoshi Kuwabara

Writer: Satoshi Kuwabara

Release Date: April 2022

Cast: Shūichirō Umeda, Miho Okasaki, Sayumi Suzushiro, Taku Yashiro

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The new anime is based on light novel series, originally set in the fantasy world where the story will focus on Savil, a student of the Kingdom of Wenias’ College of Magic without any hope. But without a known reason, he forgets everything before joining college.

To give him the special training, the school’s headmaster named Albus sends him to the southern part of the continent, where his real challenges will begin.

17. Tiger And Bunny (Season 2)

Director: Mitsuko Kase

Writer: N/A

Release Date: April 2022

Cast: Hiroaki Hirata, Masakazu Morita

Where to watch: Netflix

Till now, there is no clue as to what the story of Tiger and Bunny 2 will be, but what can be expected is that Barnaby and Kotetsu will come together and fight together once again. In addition, the new installment will see more character development and new characters and villains.

18. Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki (Season 4)

Director: Hisayoshi Hirasawa

Writer: WORDS in STEREO

Release Date: April 2022

Cast: Haruka Tomatsu, Mikako Komatsu, Yūki Wakai

Where to watch: N/A

The premise for the fourth season of Yatogame-chan Kansatsu Nikki is yet to be disclosed, and a little while will have to be waited to know about it. But what is certain is the fact that there is a lot of material to cover in the upcoming installment.

19. A Couple of Cuckoos

Director: Hiroaki Akagi, Yoshiyuki Shirahata

Writer: Yasuhiro Nakanishi

Release Date: April 2022

Cast: Akari Kitou, Konomi Kohara, Nao Touyama, Kaito Ishikawa

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The upcoming anime released this year focuses on a teenager named Nagi Umino who gets switched during birth. When he meets his biological parents at the dinner table, he crosses paths with Erika Amano, who wants the former to become her fake boyfriend as she does not want to get married.

But things take an unexpected turn when his parent decide to solve the hospital switch by marrying him to the girl his biological parents happened to raise. And that girl is none other than Erika!

20. The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody

Director: Mirai Minato

Writer: Michiko Yokote

Release Date: April 2022

Cast: Toshinari Fukamachi, Hina Yōmiya, Wakana Maruoka

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

Demon Lord Varvatos decides to reincarnate and makes himself an average individual. But when he realizes that the people in the modern world are weak as hell, he finds himself overpowered again!

He gets born by the name Ard and has everything in his favor, but the one ultimate goal that he has in his mind, and nobody can stop him from achieving it.

21. Birdie Wing: Golf Girls’ Story

Director: Takayuki Inagaki

Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda

Release Date: April 2022

Cast: Akari Kitō, Ami Koshimizu, Asami Seto

Where to watch: N/A

The story focuses on two female golfers, Eve and Aoi. They belong from different backgrounds, have varying playing styles, and eventually get entangled in the world of women in golf.

22. Vinland Saga (Season 2)

Director: Shuhei Yabuta

Writer: Hiroshi Seko, Kenta Ihara

Release Date: July 2022

Cast: Kensho Ono, Yuto Uemura, Akio Otsuka

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Wit Studio announced the second part of Vinland Saga last year, and now the new season is all set to air. The previous season ended with the 54th Chapter of the manga series it is adapted from, and now there are more than 15 volumes from which the story for the next installment can be made.

During the finale of the previous season of Vinland Saga, when given the option to select between his homeland and Canute, Askeladd goes head to decapitate the King. And using the opportunity to be next to the throne, Canute attempts to kill Askeladd.

But in the moment of revenge, Thorfinn attacks Canute, which leads to his capture. The new season will show the consequences of this action that affects how the rest of their life of Thorfinn.

23. Rent-a-Girlfriend (Season 2)

Director: Kazuomi Koga

Writer: Mitsutaka Hirota

Release Date: July 2022

Cast: TBA

Where to watch: TBA

The first season covered six volumes, and since there are 19 volumes in the manga, there is plenty of material you can use in season 2.

The new season will experience the developments between Cizuru, Kazuya, and Mami, and their true feelings will come up in this installment.

24. Blue Lock

Director: Tetsuaki Watanabe

Writer: Taku Kishimoto

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Ura Kazuki, Kaito Tasuku, Saitō Sōma, Ono Yūki

Where to watch: TBA

The upcoming anime, Blue Lock, has not received an exact releasing date and will be animated by Eight Bit studio. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is a famous one.

After facing repetitive defeats in the World Cup, there Blue Lock is created, where intensive training will be given to 300 young forwards so that they turn out to be the world’s greatest team from the looser football champions.

Isagi Yoichi is a young man who gets invited to the program Blue Lock after getting eliminated from reaching the nationals in the qualifier. The program will be under Ego Jinpachi, who intends to introduce a new method to train the players in football.

25. Cyberpunk Edgerunners

Director: Hiroyuki Imaishi, Hiromi Wakabayashi.

Writer: Yoshiki Usa, Masahiko Ôtsuka

Release Date: TBA

Cast: TBA

Where to watch: Netflix

The upcoming 2022 anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners is the spin-off of the CD Projekt Red video game Cyberpunk 2077 and has been animated by Studio Trigger. However, the streaming giant Netflix is yet to disclose the exact release date of the series.

The series will see a Street Kid and his struggle to survive the body modification-obsessed city of technology of the future time. Thus he decides to stay alive by becoming Edgerunner- also known as Cyberpunk.

26. Chainsaw Man

Director: Ryū Nakayama, Makoto Nakazono

Writer: Hiroshi Seko

Release Date: October 2022

Cast: Ikue Otani, Yoko Hikasa, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Takahiro Sakurai, Sumire Uesaka

Where to watch: TBA

The studio, behind the latest hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan the Final Season, MAPPA animation will be the one carrying the Chainsaw Man ahead. However, we are not certain whether it will stream on Netflix or Crunchyroll.

The anime Chainsaw Man focuses on the Devils that tend to feed on the fears of humans. The protagonist Denji is the devil hunter, and he happens to meet a chainsaw devil. He signs a contract with him to give him chainsaw legs, chainsaw arms, and a chainsaw head. A must-watch this year!

27. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War

Director: Tomohisa Taguchi

Writer: Tomohisa Taguchi

Release Date: October 2022

Cast: Masakazu Morita, Fumiko Orikasa, Yuki Matsuoka, Hiroki Yasumoto

Where to watch: Crunchyroll

The final arc of the franchise Bleach, Thousand-Year Blood War will see the peace disruption when the sirens ring in the Soul Society. Then, suddenly, the residents vanish without any apparent reason that nobody can find.

On the other hand, A dark shadow approaches, Ichigo and his friends in Karakura Town with unknown consequences.

28. Hero Academia (Season 6)

Director: Kenji Nagasaki

Writer: Yōsuke Kuroda

Release Date: October 2022

Cast: Daiki Yamashita, Okamoto Nobuhiko, Kaji Yuki

Where to watch: TBA

In Hero Academia, the sixth season release is towards the end and will focus on the Paranormal Liberation War arc. It will cover the chapters from 253 to 306. Here the heroes will fight in a war against the Paranormal Liberation Front.

There is no doubt that the upcoming arc is one of the fans’ most popular and highly anticipated ones. So keep an eye on its release.

29. Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean

Director: N/A

Writer: Ryan Raydarke, Hirohiko Araki

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Fairouz Ai, Shinya Fukumatsu, Eiko Hanawa, Mitsuaki Kanuka

Where to watch: Netflix

We know that you might be wondering that part 6 of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure manga named Stone Ocean was released in December last year with its 12 episodes, so why did it make its presence on the list. Well, the fact is that there is still more to the story, and new episodes will be airing in 2022.

The story of the anime series sees Jolyne Cujoh getting imprisoned in the Green Dolphin Street Jail for 15 years after being framed for murder. However, after her father gives her a pendant, latent abilities awaken in her manifesting into her Stand, Stone Free.

And after she gets informed by him that it was one of the disciples of Dio who framed her for the case to kill her in prison and tells her to escape and save herself. Thus, it will be interesting to see how her journey continues in new episodes.

30. Mob Psycho 100 (Season 3)

Director: Yuzuru Tachikawa

Writer: Hiroshi Seko

Release Date: TBA

Cast: Kyle McCarley, Chris Niosi, Max Mittelman, Ryan Bartley

Where to watch: N/A

The manga has 16 volumes in total, two seasons of the anime series covered the first 12. Thus, You can see the remaining four in season 3 of Mob Psycho 100. In the third season, fans can expect Divine Tree Arc, Telepathy Mini-Arc, and ???% Arc. This will mark the final season of the saga.

We can see Mob against the Divine Tree and showcase his abilities, making it a remarkable moment in anime history.

Thus, we hope you find the above upcoming anime suggestions useful and decide which one is worth your time!

