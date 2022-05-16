News
A fluke injury lands Nico Hoerner on the injured list after the Chicago Cubs shortstop collided with an umpire
The Chicago Cubs hoped Nico Hoerner’s fluke injury wouldn’t require time on the injured list.
Unfortunately for Hoerner, the Cubs couldn’t continue to wait and see how his ankle progressed as they deal with thin infield depth. So Hoerner went on the 10-day IL with a right ankle sprain before Sunday’s series finale in Arizona.
The Cubs activated shortstop Andrelton Simmons off the IL. Simmons spent the Cubs’ first 34 days sidelined with right shoulder soreness, an issue that emerged shortly after he signed in March.
Hoerner hurt his ankle getting tangled with second base umpire Dan Iassogna during an outfield collision in the first inning Tuesday in San Diego. He remained in the game, striking out in the top of the second before leaving in the bottom of the inning. Hoerner had not appeared in a game since then.
Hoerner can’t seem to catch a break. It’s the fifth time in the last two seasons the 25-year-old infielder spent time on the IL. He was getting in a groove before the fluky injury, hitting .305 with a 328 on-base percentage to accompany stellar defense to anchor the Cubs’ middle infield.
Simmons wasn’t in the lineup Sunday, but should provide defensive stability at shortstop for however long Hoerner is sidelined. Simmons went 2-for-24 with seven strikeouts and two walks in six rehab games at Triple-A Iowa.
()
Buffalo shooter targeted Black neighborhood, officials say
By CAROLYN THOMPSON and MICHAEL BALSAMO
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The white 18-year-old who shot and killed 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket had researched the local demographics and arrived in the area a day in advance to conduct reconnaissance with the “express purpose” of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said Sunday.
The chilling revelation prompted grief and anger in the predominantly Black neighborhood around Tops Friendly Market, where a group of people gathered to lead chants of “Black lives matter” and mourn victims that included an 86-year-old woman who had just visited her husband in a nursing home and a security guard who fired multiple shots at the suspect.
“Somebody filled his heart so full of hate that he would destroy and devastate our community,” the Rev. Denise Walden-Glenn said.
Speaking at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial service at the U.S. Capitol, President Joe Biden said “we must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.”
As the country reeled from its latest mass shooting, new details emerged about the gunman’s past and Saturday’s rampage, which the shooter livestreamed on Twitch. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Buffalo native, demanded technology companies to tell her whether they’ve done “everything humanly possible” to make sure they are monitoring violent content as soon as it appears.
“If not, then I’m going to hold you responsible,” she said.
Twitch said in a statement that it ended the transmission “less than two minutes after the violence started.”
The shooter, identified as Payton Gendron, had previously threatened a shooting at his high school, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia confirmed at a press conference that the then-17-year-old was brought in for a mental health evaluation afterward.
Federal law bars people from owning a gun if a judge has determined they have a “mental defect” or they have been forced into a mental institution — but an evaluation alone would not trigger the prohibition.
Federal authorities were still working to confirm the authenticity of a racist 180-page manifesto that detailed the plot and identified Gendron by name as the gunman. A preliminary investigation found Gendron had repeatedly visited sites espousing white supremacist ideologies and race-based conspiracy theories and extensively researched the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, and the man who killed dozens at a summer camp in Norway in 2011, the law enforcement official told AP.
Portions of the Twitch video circulating online showed the gunman firing volley after volley of shots in less than a minute as he raced through the parking lot and then the store, pausing for just a moment to reload. At one point, he trains his weapon on a white person cowering behind a checkout counter, but says “Sorry!” and doesn’t shoot.
Screenshots purporting to be from the broadcast appear to show a racial epithet scrawled on his rifle, as well as the number 14 — a likely reference to a white supremacist slogan.
Authorities said he shot, in total, 11 Black people and two white people Saturday.
“This individual came here with the express purpose of taking as many Black lives as he possibly could,” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said at a news conference Sunday.
The manifesto, posted online, outlined a racist ideology rooted in a belief that the United States should belong only to white people. All others, the document said, were “replacers” who should be eliminated by force or terror. The attack was intended to intimidate all non-white, non-Christian people and get them to leave the country, it said.
It wasn’t immediately clear why Gendron had traveled about 200 miles (320 kilometers) from his Conklin, New York, home to Buffalo and that particular grocery store, but investigators believe Gendron had specifically researched the demographics of the population around the Tops Friendly Market, the official said.
He conducted reconnaissance on the area and store the day before the shooting, Gramaglia said.
Gendron had appeared on the radar of police last year after he threatened to carry out a shooting at Susquehanna Valley High School around the time of graduation, the law enforcement official who spoke on condition of anonymity said. The official was not authorized to speak publicly on the investigation.
New York State Police said troopers were called to the Conklin school last June for a report that a 17-year-old student had made threatening statements. He spent a day and a half at the hospital before being released, authorities said, and then had no further contact with law enforcement.
Gendron surrendered to police who confronted him in the supermarket’s vestibule and convinced him to drop the rifle he had put to his neck. He was arraigned later Saturday on a murder charge, appearing before a judge in a paper gown.
Federal agents served multiple search warrants and interviewed Gendron’s parents, who were cooperating with investigators, the law enforcement official said.
The Buffalo attack was just the latest act of mass violence in a country unsettled by racial tensions, gun violence and a recent spate of hate crimes. It came just a month after a shooting on a Brooklyn subway wounded 10 and just over a year after 10 were killed in a shooting at a Colorado supermarket.
“It’s just too much. I’m trying to bear witness but it’s just too much. You can’t even go to the damn store in peace,” Buffalo resident Yvonne Woodard told the AP. “It’s just crazy.”
___
Associated Press reporters Robert Bumsted in Buffalo, Michael Hill in Albany, New York, Travis Loller in Nashville and Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed reporting. Balsamo reported from Washington.
William ‘Worldwide’ Wesley tabbed to change the Knicks dreary lottery luck
After a career of operating in the shadows, William ‘Worldwide’ Wesley is stepping into the spotlight.
The Knicks executive and backroom basketball operator will represent the team at the draft lottery Tuesday in Chicago, where James Dolan’s squad will face long odds to move into the top-4.
Wesley, nicknamed ‘Worldwide Wes,’ had been a connector and relationship specialist often benefitting Kentucky basketball and agency CAA before joining the Knicks in 2020 with his longtime associate, team president Leon Rose.
Wesley, whose official title is Executive Vice President of the Knicks, will try to reverse the luck of a franchise that hasn’t moved up in the lottery since the “frozen envelop” conspiracy in 1985.
The Knicks enter Tuesday’s drawing at No. 11 after finishing last season with a 37-45 record. They own just a two percent chance of landing the No. 1 pick and a 9.4% chance of cracking the top-4.
The most likely scenario is the Knicks pick 11th with a 77.6% chance. They can also move back to 12th (12.6% chance) but can’t pick 5th to 10th.
There is no clear-cut No. 1 pick this year but a top-4 pick could net the Knicks intriguing prospects Jabari Smith (Auburn), Paolo Banchero (Duke), Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga) or Jaden Ivey (Purdue).
Coincidentally, Wesley’s career took off in Chicago, where he resided in the 90s while connecting with Michael Jordan, among other luminaries.
Wesley was hired in New York with the hope of enticing superstars through his relationships. Over the first two years, it hasn’t bore fruit. The Knicks were a disappointment last season after an underwhelming 2021 summer that included the NBA’s most cap space but a swamp of wasted signings.
Rose, who worked with Wesley at CAA before they partnered with the Knicks, represented the team at the last lottery in 2020, when they entered the drawing in the seventh spot but fell to eighth.
Patrick Ewing represented the Knicks at the lottery in 2019, when they had the NBA’s worst record but fell to third in the draft.
Scott Perry (2018), Phil Jackson (2017) and Steve Mills (2015) were the previous Knicks representatives.
Wesley, who forged a relationship with Dolan over the years, hasn’t spoken publicly since joining the Knicks. The 57-year-old was privately blaming coach Tom Thibodeau for the team’s struggles last season, according to sources.
Wesley, according to SNY, even told Dolan that Thibodeau was the problem.
Thibodeau, who is returning for his third season as Knicks coach, brushed aside the reports of Wesley’s backstabbing.
“I talk to Wes all the time,” Thibodeau said in February. “I don’t respond to rumors or any of that stuff. I know the drill here. I’ve been here before (as an assistant with the Knicks), so I don’t worry about any of that stuff.”
()
