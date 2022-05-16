Finance
Affiliate Marketing – Don’t Be Mislead by Clickbank Gravity
If you are an affiliate marketer, you are probably familiar with Clickbank. Clickbank is a large online marketplace and publisher of downloadable information products. You can buy ebooks and software at the site, but most people use the site to either publish information products or to find products to promote as an affiliate. Clickbank offers tools that make it easy for both publishers and affiliates to easily make sales of the products offered there.
Affiliates often search through the Clickbank Marketplace to find suitable products to promote and Clickbank provides a number of statistical measures that show how successful a product may be in the marketplace. Many affiliates, especially those who are new to online marketing, automatically choose the products that have the highest popularity or “gravity” without realizing that doing so may actually make it more difficult to make sales.
Gravity is a score that shows how popular a particular product is among other marketers and how well the product is selling. The formula for determining gravity is proprietary, but the higher the number, the more popular the product. Many new marketers make the mistake of choosing high gravity products when they would be better off choosing a product with a more modest score.
Although there is nothing inherently wrong with choosing a popular product to promote, there are a couple of potential pitfalls of using high gravity as your selection criterion:
Products with high gravity tend to be new and have typically been on the market only for a few weeks. Because of that, it can be hard to determine if the product is actually of high quality. Often it takes a few weeks for customers who are dissatisfied with a product to return it for a refund. Everyone may be buying a product this week, but the same buyers may be returning the product for a refund next week.
You will face a lot of competition if you elect to promote a popular product. The score itself indicates that the product is being heavily promoted, so that means you will find yourself competing with a lot of marketers, both established and new, in trying to earn your commissions.
Today’s hot product is tomorrow’s forgotten product. A lot of “hot” Clickbank products have sharp sales spikes when they are new, only to see sales drop to nothing in a few weeks’ time when something better comes along.
The Clickbank marketplace has tens of thousands of products for sale. Some of them are new, but a lot of them have been around for a long time and have an established track record of good sales over a prolonged period of time. If you are new to marketing, you might be best served by taking some time to find high-quality quality products that have been around for a while. You likely won’t face the stiff competition that you would encounter with more popular products and you will also be promoting a product that you know will be a steady seller for you over time.
While there are many useful and potentially profitable products for sale at Clickbank, it sometimes pays to promote a product that is not among the most popular, as less competition means greater profit. Sometimes less is more.
Use These 3 Tips to Boost Your ECommerce SEO
Use Relevant Keywords
In order for product information to be user-friendly to shoppers as well as search engines, a website should be easily found, read and understood in terms of its colors, measurements, sizes and prices, among other details. When its viewers come from different regions, it should have standard and/or metric measurements. The images of these products should match the physical items to make sure their color and size are accurate.
There are sellers who only display the prices of their products when these are added to the cart of users. Perhaps this is because they either have a special promotion or are trying to avail the minimum pricing of the advertising policy. However, even if hiding prices does not directly affect SEO, shoppers tend to leave at once when the product page does not show the pricing details. This can lead to a higher bounce rate, which will be discussed in the following section.
Design Thinking About Shoppers
A website and product page should be designed in such a way that will provide a great shopping experience. Granting that businesses offer the best products with the most reasonable products in their industry, if their website is difficult to search or navigate, shoppers can get frustration and leave.
Design is also an essential part of SEO. When search engines discover that a website has an exceptionally high bounce rate, wherein visitors leave as soon as they land on its web page, the site’s rankings will begin to plummet. A website that is designed well is able to lower bounce rates and let visitors browse a number of pages even though they do not easily find the information they need or want.
For an eCommerce website to become successful, it should be easy to find and navigate, have reasonable menus and navigation options that let visitors know the information they will see once they click a link. Images should only be used sparingly because loading them can take time, which can make shoppers impatient and hit the back button. In this regard, load time is also a ranking factor. Therefore, it is best to have web pages that load fast.
Do Not Add Cluttered or Complex URLs
Visitors are able to access a webpage on an online shop by means of an address, which is called URL. This includes a lot of information squeezed into a small space. It can contain product names, category name, types of files and/or actions such as “_blank” to allow users to open a new link in another window
Based on SEO standards, URLs should be possibly clear and easy to read, with keywords that are relevant to the text on the resulting page.
Search engines can obtain many, different pieces of information from a URL like lawnmowers for sale or offers of a green and gas-powered variety. At first glance, users should be able to see what a URL leads to. When they send the link to others, the recipient will see that the site is about lawnmowers and click to view the products. A complicated URL such as the first example could confuse people, who would not know where it would lead to.
Does Video Marketing Have to Cost You a Lot of Money?
Let’s get one thing clear. One of the main reasons why your competitors probably haven’t jumped into video marketing is because of their fear of cost. Please understand that the reason why they are not cranking out one marketing video after another probably is not due to their inability to appreciate the power of video marketing.
In fact, most people in the marketing field would agree that video marketing brings a lot of value to the table. This is not the argument. This is not where people disagree. Instead, people have all sorts of misconceptions regarding the costs of video marketing. They can see the benefits with no problem. What they’re unclear on is whether the costs would justify the benefit.
Use video marketing to reach out to your customers. Ask customers to email you with questions about what you offer, or questions about industry topics, and answer the questions you like best in a weekly video. If you need to generate some interest, give people a chance to win a free product if they send you a question.
Most video marketing attempts fail the first time
What really clouds this whole picture is the fact that when you try anything the first time around and you don’t have some sort of blueprint of plan your chances of failure are quite high. This is not just a video marketing thing mind you. This applies across the board.
Video marketing is a great way to give customers an idea of what your products look like before they order these items. You should create some videos in which you demonstrate your products. Show the different functions, test the products in extreme situations and do a lot of close ups.
Maybe you’re trying to ride a bike. Maybe you’re trying to build a house or an addition. Maybe you’re trying to do a painting or you’re trying to sculpt. I am almost guaranteeing that your first few attempts are not going to be all that good. You probably already know this. Why should video marketing be any different? When people just jump in both feet because they got all excited about the benefits of video marketing, they might end up making rookie mistakes. How come. They did not have proper guidance and that’s the good news here.
With the proper blueprint or coaching or video marketing consulting, you don’t have to commit those beginner mistakes. Your stuff doesn’t have to look amateurish and basic. You can come up with something truly professional the first time around. In fact, it’s not uncommon for small businesses to get out of the gate with high-quality videos that connect powerfully with their target audience members.
Their secret, there is no secret at all. They just read the right resources and allow these resources to guide them in producing one hard-hitting quality video after another. If they can do it, you can do it too.
To help garner even more views embed your video in your website. Most people when they think of video marketing think only of posting a video on YouTube. Instead, post it on your website and include a link on your Facebook wall and Tweet about your new video on Twitter.
This really is not an issue of cost but more of information. With the right information, high-quality videos that truly go a long way in building up your brand doesn’t have to cost a lot.
There are many ways to solve the video marketing problem
For people who are new to video marketing, try to keep your videos short. Around 30-45, seconds is a good length to start. You really do not have a lot of time to get your message through with the viewers’ short attention spans. As you become more experienced, you will notice that you are able to get your message across within this time frame easily.
One of the main reasons why a lot of people have this idea that video marketing has to cost a lot of money is the misconception that they have to produce Hollywood or Madison Avenue level videos. Absolutely wrong. In fact, in certain niches, audiences respond favorably to very amateurish or very basic videos.
You really just have to know your niche. More specifically, you just must know how to segment and break up your niche into little sub-markets. Put simply, the better you know your audience the more powerful your video can be and has nothing to do with how polished or smooth it is. Instead it has everything to do with your video’s ability to communicate with your target audience members on a very human, personal, and emotional level.
There are many tools you can use
One of the best pieces of advice about video marketing is to keep it real. Make a script, rehearse it, and then shoot your video. That’s all there is to it. You will end up looking over produced and fake if you do more than that. Real is honest and reliable.
Another piece of good news. You can drastically reduce your video productions costs by understanding that there are many different levels of videos. At the top of this hierarchy, of course, are high-quality videos. These are very personal, these are professionally shot, and these really are your meat and potatoes videos. These are the kind of videos that really champion your brand, but the levels beneath this kind of video are not as quality intensive.
You can use the software to crank out a video for supplemental marketing. You can use software for video that is intended to supplement or support your text content. Obviously, the relationship with these different video levels goes a long way in reducing your overall cost. Keep the facts above in mind if you are still on the fence regarding video marketing. It doesn’t have to be expensive. It doesn’t have to cost a lot.
If you plan to begin a video marketing campaign, put some time into designing a YouTube channel for your business. This will make your videos easy to find, and if a viewer enjoys the first video, they will have multiple others right at their fingertips. This organized, clustered way of presenting your videos will help to draw more viewers, and thus more customers.
Do they have to cost you a lot of money?
5 Advantages of Hiring an SEO Expert
For any business in web, SEO plays a major role in increasing profits and get recognized online. SEO helps in getting your business online into top pages of search engines. There are different SEO strategies online. If you are new to business online or planning to start a new venture, it is always advisable to hire an SEO specialist to take care of your business SEO. This article provides an overview of how SEO experts help you get profitable for your business online.
Advantages of hiring SEO Specialist
SEO Specialists are very important to optimize your SEO strategies for business online. Given below are the top 5 advantages of having SEO Specialist for your marketing and online business.
Identify Target Market
Main thing that should be taken care while starting online business is to identify your target market. As SEO specialists have good knowledge about business online, they can analyze your business and identify target markets. Target markets can be geogrophical targets, social media groups etc.
Minimize Marketing budgets
Most of online business use different SEO strategies online. If you are new to business or starting new venture of business, it is difficult to know which marketing strategy will be successful for your business. SEO specialists help you to identify the right marketing strategy for your business and help you decrease marketing budget.
Know your Target persona
Knowing target market helps in using your marketing strategies to capture these target markets. Identifying target personal is very important for business. SEO and Inbound marketing specialists help you to identify the target persona by providing you information of how to design your website and how to use the latest analytical tools.
Inform you about latest marketing strategies
Online business is full of competition and it is important to know about the latest marketing strategies online. As a business person or blogger, you may not be aware of latest marketing strategies online. SEO Specialists attend the latest SEO meetings, discussions and stay updated about the latest marketing strategies. Hiring them helps you in using these latest marketing strategies for your business.
Stay ahead of your competitors
It is important for businesses to stay ahead of competitors. SEO Specialists exactly do this for your business. They help you to capture the majority of market share.
If you are small business online, get a free quote from SEO experts which help you analyze your business. Once you increase your business, you can hire them to expand your business.
