Finance
Antique Jewelry – Buy the Perfect Vintage Piece For Your Collection
Wonder what more to add to your jewelry collection in your jewelry box? If you are looking for something exclusive, antique jewelry can be the perfect answer. Classic and charming, antique jewelry can add that perfect touch to your couture. Flaunting such a timeless piece of jewelry would surely be a signature style statement.
Any jewelry crafted in the time period before the 1900s is usually termed as antique. The more old the piece, the more expensive it becomes. The price of a piece of antique jewelry also depends on the intricacies of the craftsmanship, the condition of the jewels used and the number of repairs done to the piece.
It is easy to locate a store for ordinary jewelry. However, you would not find exclusive antique jewelry in any store. You need to know where to look for if you are shopping for such pieces. Boutiques and antique dealers are known to buy and sell antique gold and silver jewelry pieces. You can buy them at auctions as well.
Online stores also offer connoisseurs the option of choosing and buying pieces of antique jewelry according to their wish. It is a good idea to choose a reliable store for buying a piece of antique jewelry. Go for the popular ones that have been working in this field for many years and are well-known among customers.
It is difficult for a buyer to judge the authenticity of a particular piece of antique jewellery. So it is best to opt for a store which is well-renowned in this particular field. This ensures that the piece you are buying is a real one and not a replica. However, it is advisable that you look for certain things before you buy any such piece.
Look for the seam of any piece of antique jewelry. The presence of a seam indicates repairs done to the piece. It is best not to choose any jewelry with multiple seams. The puns and clips of the item are also sure tell-tale signs of their age. It is the back portion of the piece of jewelry that reveals its original condition.
Be it a gold necklace set with guineas or chandelier earrings studded with rubies, or even a gold ring, classic jewelry have an appeal of their own. Wearing a single piece of antique jewelry can make you the cynosure of all eyes at any party. Owning such a collector’s item adds to your aura of style and elegance.
Often antique jewellery pieces are passed down from one generation to the next as family heirlooms. It’s a huge misconception if you think that any such piece of vintage jewelry is only suitable for the aged to wear. An antique piece of jewelry can enhance the charm and appeal of anyone, young or old.
Owning a piece of antique jewelry can sure make you the talk of the town. However, you need to possess a certain amount of poise, dignity and grace if you wish to flaunt it properly. Antique jewelry is also pretty expensive. However, shelling out a heavy amount becomes worthy when you feel the ethereal appeal of the amazing adornment!
Finance
Counseling for Depression and Anxiety
Some depression and anxiety can be helped by incorporating caring self-talk and by supporting self-worth and assertiveness. We tend to do to ourselves and to others that which was done to us in childhood. Now as adults we must give to ourselves all the healthy things we needed from healthy parents. Here are some things to do to change the foundation of depression and anxiety:
Step 1. Write down the negative things you think about yourself, others, and your circumstances. This activity will bring to your conscious awareness the negative thinking and self-talk that is common to many kinds of depression and anxiety. The negative and self-critical self-talk demoralizes the ego and manifests as feeling down, blue, sad, anxious, fearful and self-doubting. This low mood and anxiety then affect sleeping, eating, and low energy. Common examples of negative self-talk are: I am incapable, I can’t do it, I am unlovable, I am a failure, I failed again, I can’t do it, No one wants to talk to me, No one cares about me, etc.
Step 2. Write down statements that are self-caring, nurturing, reassuring, supportive, and validating. This exercise helps to identify the opposites of the negative self-talk: I can do it, I have many abilities, I am caring and kind, I can get what I need and want, I deserve to be happy, I can succeed, etc.
Step 3. Write down negative things parents said or communicated to you when you were growing up. Here you can write down what you thought parents felt about you by what they said or did such as: I wish you were never born, I do not like you, I do not care about you, I do not want to be around you, You are in the way, You are a bother, You should be seen but not heard, etc.
Step 4. Write down things you needed or wanted parents to say to you as a child. Here you can write the things you wanted or needed parents to say or do such as: I love you no matter what happens, I am so glad you are in my life, You can succeed, It’s OK to cry when you’re hurt, Everything will be OK, I felt the same as you sometimes, You can do anything, You are good at that, Thanks for helping me, You are so kind and caring, etc.
Step 5. Write down what you would do or say if you saw another child being treated the way you were treated in #3. If you heard someone say mean things to a child or slap a child, what would you say? Maybe you would say things like: You have no right to say that, Be nice to the child, The child needs your love, You need to support your child and be reassuring and caring and loving and affectionate, You need to be encouraging, etc.
Step 6. If you had all the positive things as a child that you needed from healthy parents, how do you imagine your life might be different today? If your parents had said encouraging, caring, and supportive things to you as a child, how do you imagine your life might be different today? This step helps you formulate and create a vision for how your life can be different in a healthy way. Depression that comes from negative self-talk is a form of self-abandonment and self-abuse. The ultimate self-abuse and self-abandonment is self-harm and suicidal thinking. Conversely, hope, optimism, self-worth, and self-confidence form the basis of a stable mood and sense of security, safety, confidence, well-being, inner peace, personal power, and happiness.
Step 7.Now you must be for yourself all the things that you needed your parents to be for you: encouraging, nurturing, loving, caring, supportive, and reassuring. This means you need to say to yourself and be for yourself all the positive things you needed from healthy parents. If no one else can give you the caring that you need, who does that leave? Ultimately, you are the one who must care for you. So this means you must choose healthy people to be in your life, and you must be supportive of yourself and of that other caring person. In this way you will be caring of yourself. Another important piece is to stand up for yourself and support yourself when you are treated badly by others.
Step 8.You must be assertive and say things like: I don’t like your tone, I deserve more respect than that, I deserve a raise in salary, I feel annoyed when…etc. Take care of that little boy or girl who was abused and mistreated. That little boy or girl is still inside you and needs your protection. Be for yourself now what you needed then. Will you stand up for him or her?
Finance
What You Don’t Know About Malaysia 2
Hello there. ‘Selamat Datang ke Malaysia’. That means, ‘Welcome to Malaysia’ in our national language Bahasa Malaysia. It would be impossible to tell you everything about Malaysia in such a short period of time, but I will give you a general idea.
People
One of the things you will find most fascinating about Malaysia is its people and culture. Being a multi-ethnic, multi-cultural and multi-lingual society of 28 million is no easy feat, as race continues to be a hotly debated issue and permeates almost every aspect of Malaysian life.
The Malaysian population consists of 62% Bumiputeras, which includes Malays and the Indigenous peoples, 24% Chinese, 8% Indians, and the rest are other minorities. Or as we say in Malaysia, ‘lain-lain’ or others. Citizenship in East Malaysia or the states of Sabah and Sarawak are a little different from citizenship in Peninsular Malaysia for immigration purposes. When West Malaysians visit East Malaysia, they are required to bring their MyKad, a biometric smart chip identity card, which must be carried by citizens of Malaysia at all times.
The Malays form the largest community, and they are defined as Muslims in the Constitution of Malaysia- in other words, if you are Malay, you are automatically Muslim. The Malays are the big brothers of politics, dominating the political scene. Their native language is Malay, the national language of the country. They are also sometimes called ‘bumiputra’, or ‘princes of the soil’ and are favoured with certain affirmative action policies. This has been a point of discontent with a lot of minorities. Among others, getting a 10% to 25% discount when buying a house and receiving government tenders and scholarships are some of these benefits. How did this come about? I’ll tell you more in the economy section.
The second biggest group are the Chinese. They are mostly Buddhists, Taoists or Christians. The Chinese community speaks a variety of Chinese dialects including Mandarin, Hokkien, Cantonese, Hakka, and Teochew- all from the native familial provinces in China. But today, many Chinese speak English as their first language; in fact there are some who speak only English. If the Malays dominate the political scene, the Chinese dominate the business scene. There is a sizable middle class consisting of the Chinese.
The third biggest group are the Indians. The Indians in Malaysia are mainly Hindu Tamils from southern India whose native language is Tamil. Of course there are other Indian communities living here and they speak many dialects like Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Many middle to upper-middle class Indians in Malaysia also speak English as a first language. There is also a vigorous 200,000-strong Indian Muslim community that thrives as an independent cultural group. In fact, if you get hungry in the middle of the night, you most probably will head to a ‘mamak’, a kind of 24-hour restaurant that is often owned by an Indian Muslim. There is also a sizable Sikh community in Malaysia numbering over 100,000.
The largest non-Malay indigenous tribe is the Iban of Sarawak, who number over 600,000. Some still live in traditional jungle villages in long houses along the Rajang and Lupar rivers, though many have moved to the cities. Then, there are the Bidayuhs, who number around 170,000 and are concentrated in the south western part of Sarawak. Then there are the Kadazans, the largest indigenous tribe in Sabah and they are mostly Christian farmers. Then there are the 140,000 Orang Asli, or aborigines, living in Peninsular Malaysia. Traditionally nomadic hunter-gatherers and agriculturalists, many have been partially absorbed into ‘modern’ Malaysia.
Besides that, through interracial marriage, there are a significant number of racial groups such as the Eurasians, who are descendants of marriages among the British, Dutch and Portuguese and the locals. They speak a Portuguese-based creole, called Papiá Kristang. There are also Eurasians of Filipino and Spanish descent, mostly in Sabah. Descended from immigrants from the Philippines, some speak Chavacano, the only Spanish-based creole language in Asia. Then there are Cambodians and Vietnamese, who are mostly Buddhists. Then there are Thai Malaysians, who populate a big part of the northern peninsular states of Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Kelantan and Terengganu. Besides speaking Thai, most of them are Buddhists, celebrate Songkran or Water festival and can speak Hokkien, but some of them are Muslim and speak the Kelantanese Malay dialect. Then there are the Bugis and Javanese, who make up a part of the population in Johor. In addition, there have been many foreigners and expatriates who have made Malaysia their second home, also contributing to Malaysia’s population. Then there are the Babas and Nyonyas, or Straits Chinese; descendants of Chinese who came to trade in ancient Malacca who married local Malays. They combine Malay and Chinese traditions in such a way as to create a new culture. Most of them dress in typical Malay fashion, wearing the kebaya ketat, which is a Malay traditional costume, and they speak a special kind of Malay, and cook food that is a mix of the both cultures.
Being a multiracial country, cultural exchanges and cultural integrations are inevitable. For example, this can be seen in Malay wedding ceremonies, which incorporates elements of the Hindu traditions of southern India. The bride and the groom dress in gorgeous brocades, sit in state, and feed each other yellow rice with hands painted with henna. Another example is that the Muslims and Hindus have adapted the Chinese custom of giving little red packets of money or ‘ang pau’ at festivals such as Aidilfitri, and Deepavali. The colours of the packets vary, but the practice is similar.
In Malaysia, it is entirely possible to go from a kampong or a village, to a rubber estate to a Chinese coffee shop and feel as if you’ve seen so many different sides to one country. Travel to any Kuala Lumpur suburb and observe. A Chinese house will have a mother praying and lighting joss sticks for her ancestors, an Indian family will be playing the radio featuring the latest Tamil hit, while the Malay family will be getting ready to walk to the closest mosque.
Racial relations remain a thorny issue that permeates every aspect of the Malaysian life. Stereotypes are then inevitable. The Malays are lazy and slow, the Chinese are greedy and like to gamble, and the Indians are always drunk and they beat their wives. You can still hear this very often in the streets, most of the time as a joke, but sometimes as an insult. To be identified with your race is very common. For instance, job interviews require you to state your race, though this practice is slowly diminishing. When you tell a Malaysian that you saw a road accident, he would likely ask you if it was a Malay, a Chinese or an Indian. If you got robbed, you’d be asked if it was a Malay or an Indian. If you get paid peanuts, your boss is likely Chinese. If you ride a motorbike, you’re most likely Malay. If you live in a high-end neighbourhood, you’re most likely Chinese. I could go on, but I encourage you to find out these stereotypes yourself!
Besides being a melting pot of various races, Malaysia is also a multi-religious society with Islam as the official religion. Roughly 63 percent of the population practice Islam; 18 percent Buddhism; 7 percent Christianity; 6 percent Hinduism; and 2 percent traditional Chinese religions such as Taoism. The remaining numbers are accounted for by other faiths, including Animism, Folk religion, Sikhism, while 1 percent has no religion.
While the Malaysian constitution guarantees religious freedom, Malay Muslims are obliged to follow the decisions of Syariah courts when it comes to matters concerning Islam. Converting out of Islam in Malaysia is a largely problematic issue, and while it has been attempted by some, it is a process that requires long legal battles and is not well-received by the majority of the Muslim faithful. The Islamic judges in the Syariah courts are expected to follow the Shafi`I school of Islam, which is the main denomination of Islam in Malaysia. The power of the Shariah court is limited only to Muslims over matters such as marriage, inheritance, apostasy, religious conversion, and custody. No other criminal or civil offenses are under the jurisdiction of the Syariah courts. But there have been moves by the Pan Islamic Party to implement the hudud law, or Islamic law.
That was a lot to digest. But it’s worth understanding how culture, race and religion work in Malaysia in order to understand Malaysian life. Now go out and see if you can recognize who’s Malay, who’s Chinese, who’s Indian, and who’s, as we Malaysians love to say, Lain-lain, or others.
Economy
Let’s take a quick look at the Malaysian economy now.
Spice trade used to be big business in Malaysia during the time of the Malaccan Sultanate. When the British took over, rubber and palm oil trees became big business. Soon, Malaysia became the world’s largest producer of tin, rubber, and palm oil. With these three lucrative commodities, Malaysia was poised for great economic growth.
During this growth period, the government tried to eradicate poverty with the controversial New Economic Policy, or the NEP, after the May 13 Incident of racial rioting in 1969. At that time, the economies were raced based- the Malays worked as farmers in the paddy fields or civil servants, the Chinese owned businesses and the Indians tapped rubber trees in the rubber estates. The policy’s main objective was the elimination of the association of race with economic function as it was during the time of the British. However, the New Economic Policy was laden with controversial affirmative policies that favoured the Malays, and it was a source of discontent even until today.
Back then, Malaysia was very reliant on agriculture. It needed to move to an economy based on manufacturing. Inspired by the Asian Tigers in the 70s, which were South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Singapore, Malaysia moved from being reliant on mining and agriculture to an economy based on manufacturing. Then, Malaysia consistently achieved more than 7% GDP growth along with low inflation in the 1980s and the 1990s. Today, Malaysia is home to one of the world’s largest computer hard disk manufacturing sites.
The Asian Financial Crisis hit in the fall of 1997 and delivered a shock to Malaysia’s economy. Foreign direct investment fell sharply and, as capital flowed out of the country, the value of the ringgit dropped from 2.50 Ringgit versus 1 US Dollar to, at one point, 4.80 Ringgit versus 1 US Dollar. A National Economic Action Council was then formed to deal with the monetary crisis. Bank Negara, the country’s central bank imposed capital controls and pegged the Malaysian ringgit at 3.80 to the US dollar. Malaysia refused economic aid packages from the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, much to the surprise of many analysts.
Rejuvenation of the Malaysian economy coincided with massive government spending and budget deficits in the years that followed the crisis. It eventually enjoyed faster economic recovery compared to its neighbours. Malaysia’s rapid economic growth and prosperity is symbolized by the building of the Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, the tallest twin buildings in the world and the headquarters of the national oil giant.
While the pace of Malaysia’s development today is not as rapid, it is seen as more sustainable. Malaysia is also the world’s largest Islamic banking and financial centre.
Eventually, the fixed exchange rate was abandoned in July 2005 in favour of a managed floating system within an hour of China announcing the same move. In that very same week, the ringgit strengthened one percent against various major currencies and was expected to appreciate further.
Currently Malaysia is recognized as a newly industrialized country and as of 2008, has a GDP per capita of 14,215 USD, ranking the country 48th in the world, and 2nd in Southeast Asia, but lagging far behind its Southern neighbour, Singapore.
Healthcare
Let’s take a quick look at healthcare in Malaysia. Malaysia generally has an efficient and widespread system of healthcare. It implements a universal healthcare system, and co-exists with a private healthcare system. Anyone can walk into a government hospital and get treatment for free, though waiting time is usually longer. Prescriptions may cost money but are often given to the patient at a subsidized rate. Infant mortality rate – a standard in determining the overall efficiency of healthcare – in 2005 was 10, coming in favourably in a comparison with the United States and Western Europe. Life expectancy at birth in 2005 was 74 years.
If you need medical assistance in Malaysia, you’re free to walk into any government or private hospitals, but as a tourist, you will not be able to enjoy the free healthcare.
Education
Before we get into some language lesson, I’d like to tell you how the Malaysian education system is organized. Why do different children go to different types of school? At this point, you’d not be surprised if I tell you that the education system is very much based on race too.
If you’re between 3 to 6 years old, you’d most likely go to a kindergarten. Usually they are run privately, but some are run by the government.
When you turn 7, you’d move on to primary school for the next six years. There are two types of primary school you could go to. The first is the SRK, or Sekolah Rendah Kebangsaan, which are government run schools. You’d be using the Malay language as the medium of instruction.
Or, if your parents are Chinese or Indian, they could choose to send you to the second type of school called SJK, or Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan. Here, you will be using either Mandarin or Tamil, depending on which school you go to. If you’re a girl, you will wear a dark blue pinafore, coupled with a white shirt, or the dark blue and white baju kurung, or Malay traditional costume. If you’re a boy, you will wear dark blue pants or shorts and a white shirt. And you’ll happily slog through 6 years, and by the end of year 6 or when you’re 12 years old, you’ll be taking a much-dreaded exam called the Primary School Achievement Test or Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah, UPSR.
Then, you’d move onto Secondary education where you will study for the next 5 years. National secondary schools use Malay as the main medium of instruction. At the end of Form Three when you turn 15, you will sit for another much-dreaded exam called Lower Secondary Assessment or Penilaian Menengah Rendah, not so fondly known as PMR. And finally, in the last year of secondary education or Form Five when you turn 17, you sit for the really dreaded Malaysian Certificate of Education or Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia, SPM. It is similar to the British Ordinary or ‘O’ Levels, and more comprehensive that the American SATs.
You’ll realize there are a lot of exams for Malaysians students to take. This is because we take after the British system of ‘qualification by examination’, a legacy of our colonial days.
While English and Maths used to be taught in English for a short period, the government has decided to scrap this measure and revert to Bahasa Malaysia, starting in 2012, a move many have protested.
Here’s another stereotype. Due to the stringent teaching methods, Chinese schools are noted for producing some of the top students in the country, making some Malay and Indian parents send their children to these schools as well.
Oh, your education journey is not over just yet. At 17, if you’re lucky enough to be born Malay and bumiputra, you get into a fast track called matriculation and secure a safe seat at university. In line with affirmative action policies that favour your race, you won’t have to worry much if you’ll get a place. If you’re Chinese, Indian or Lain- Lain, you’ll have to go through two years of upper secondary education called Form Six, divided into Lower Six and Upper Six, at the end of which you will be rewarded with the most dreaded of all exams- the Malaysian Higher School Certificate or Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia, or STPM. It is the Malaysian equivalent to the British Advanced or ‘A’ levels. However, if you have money to burn, you can buy your way out of STPM by enrolling yourself in a matriculation course in private colleges.
And finally, the pinnacle of education- the university. The number of public universities in Malaysia is few, in fact less than 20, so places are very limited. Finding a place in a public university is an annual source of frustration, with many qualified students going to the media to complain they have been denied a place. If you’re Malay or bumiputra, you can save your parents’ retirement fund and secure an almost guaranteed place in a public university, where schooling fees are minimal. However, if you’re Chinese or Indian and you fail to secure a place, your other option is private college education, where you will need to ask your parents to postpone their retirement by a couple of years.
I did tell you that race plays an important role in the Malaysian society.
Then, after 3 to 6 years of university, you graduate with a degree and can choose to continue your post graduate studies.
Language
Alright, that’s the end of our education on education. And now, comes the practical part. Here are some handy tips for you to make your stay in Malaysia better.
Communication is easy in Malaysia. Contrary to popular belief, most of us speak English, at least some English. Bahasa Malaysia or Malaysia language is the official language. Here are some helpful conversational Bahasa Malaysia phrases you can try. Let’s begin!
Good morning! Selamat Pagi
Good evening! Selamat Petang
How are you? Apa Khabar?
I’m fine, thanks! Khabar Baik, Terima Kasih
Thank you! Terima Kasih
You’re welcome! Sama-sama
Good night! Selamat Malam
See you later! Jumpa Lagi!
Good bye! Selamat Jalan!
If you need to ask for some help or directions, these are some useful phrases:
I’m lost Saya Sesat
Can you help me? Boleh Tolong Saya?
Where is the toilet? Mana Tandas?
Go straight! Then turn left/ right! Jalan Terus/ Kemudian Pusing Kiri/ Kanan
I’m looking for my friend. Saya Cari Kawan Saya.
How much is this? Berapa Harga Ni?
Excuse me!Maafkan Saya…
If you’re really enthusiastic about trying out even more Bahasa Malaysia, here are some more advanced phrases.
Do you speak English? Awak Cakap Bahasa Inggeris ke?
Just a little. Sedikit sahaja.
What’s your name? Apa nama awak?
My name is… Nama Saya…
Where are you from? Awak Dari Mana?
I’m from…Saya Dari…
Where do you live? Awak Tinggal Di mana?
I live in…Saya Tinggal Di
I have to go Saya Pergi Dulu.
I will be right back! Saya Akan Pulang Nanti.
I Don’t Understand! Saya Tak Faham!
I Don’t Know! Saya Tak Tau!
Now that you know some simple phrases, get cracking and converse with some locals, and get them to teach you more! There’s no better way to make friends than by taking some effort in learning their language. Malaysians will love you for it!
Tourist Tips
Here are some tips for you. If you’re being introduced to a Malay Muslim for the first time, extend both your hands, grasp theirs and bring yours back to your chest. This is the traditional Malay ‘salam.’ To keep it simple, smiling and nodding is fine if you don’t know whether to shake hands or not. With Muslim women, in general, if a hand is not offered, it’s best not to shake hands!
If you ever get lost or need any help, look for the tourist police officer. They can be recognized by their chequered hat bands, dark blue shirts and trousers, and the letter “I” for information on a red and blue badge on their breast pocket. They usually stand around tourist areas. However, if you’re looking for regular policemen, the number to call is 999 from your phone. Emergency calls in Malaysia are free.
Malaysia has approximately 20 public holidays in a year, so plan your trip wisely and check with the Tourism Malaysia website. Also affecting travel are school holidays, as families take days off with their children, so certain parts of the country, like tourist sites and beaches could get crowded.
As you’ll be doing a lot of walking, you can always buy mineral water bottles for drinking, and it’s generally not safe to drink straight out of the tap. The electrical supply is on a 240-volt 50-cycle system, similar to Britain.
Should you wish to catch up on local news and events, the English language papers that are available are The New Straits Times, The Star, Business Times, Malay Mail, Daily Express, Sabah Daily News and Sarawak Tribune. If you want international newspapers, you can most certainly find them at any major bookstores and newsstands. For events, try Time Out and Klue magazines.
The two significant climate changes centre on the monsoon season, but besides that, the weather rarely changes. It is either hot with rain, or hot without rain. The temperature ranges between 21 C and 32 C, but with high humidity. Rain tends to occur between November and February on the east coast of Peninsular Malaysia, western Sarawak, and the north-eastern part of Sabah.
Due to the climate, light clothing is ideal. It is advisable for ladies, when entering mosques and temples, to wear long sleeves and loose pants or long skirts. Or you could carry a shawl- it’s a lighter alternative.
If you need to adjust your watches before arriving, Malaysia is 8 hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).
Remove shoes when entering homes and places of worship. Malaysians do not wear shoes around the house.
While sitting down or resting in a group, do not direct your feet towards someone, or any religious statues.
Public display of affection in larger cities like Kuala Lumpur is generally tolerated but might invite unnecessary attention from the public. Public displays of affection in more rural areas are frowned wupon and should be avoided. Also, same-sex relationship is taboo in Malaysia, so gay and lesbian travellers should avoid outward signs of affection, and this includes holding hands in public. Due to strong influence from Islam, homosexuality is technically illegal, although there are many underground gay and lesbian clubs.
End
This is the end of part two of About Malaysia. I hope you’ve enjoyed learning more about the people of Malaysia, and its economy, healthcare and education systems, as well as the short language course and general tourist tips.
Now that you’ve gotten an idea of the country, it’s time to go out and explore! Do make sure you take your time to soak in the essence of the country, its people and most importantly, its food! Have a great time in Malaysia.
Until next time, Selamat Tinggal and goodbye.
For the best and only audio guides to Malaysia, visit Audio Guide Malaysia.
Finance
Free Online Charity? A Review of the Free Charity Game Websites
A new internet phenomenon has sprung up these past two years. Free charity game websites pledge to donate to various causes if the visitor is simply willing to play an online game. The games available include simple word definition questions, geography trivia, number memorization and even crossword puzzle questions. The visitor is able to play for as long as he likes, donating increasing amounts of resources towards the designated charity.
It is now possible for a person to be selective about which site he wishes to spend his time on. Users can now choose from different games to play as well as different kinds of donations.
Which sites are the best? Which ones should you visit? Below is a summary of the current free charity game websites out there.
Freerice.com
Free Rice is the free charity game juggernaut. Since its opening on October 7, 2007, the site has donated over 41 billion grains of rice to needy communities. Free Rice plays a bit like a never ending SAT test. You are given a particular word, and four possible answer words are then listed below. The player must choose the answer that is similar to the listed word. If the player is correct, twenty grains of rice will be donated to the UN World Food Program. The site claims that playing the game may improve your vocabulary. The words used in the game get more difficult as the player answers more questions correctly.
Charitii.com
Charitii.com is an interesting and fun take on the free charity game concept. The game plays like a multiple choice crossword puzzle. The clues are similar to the ones found in crossword puzzles, and the answer is what you would be writing into the boxes. Some of the puzzles are quite creative, often leaving the player with an “A-HA” feeling after realizing the answer. For each correct answer, Charitii.com will donate five ounces of clean drinking water to the charity: water nonprofit organization. This organization will utilize 100% of the funds it receives to give water to communities living in poverty. The game plays quickly, and the water donations easily add up. The website claims over 10,000 puzzles in their custom database, and players are also able to submit new puzzles to the database for others to play. Charitii.com automatically adjusts the game’s difficulty level as the player solves more puzzles.
Freeflour.com
Freeflour.com is a web charity site that looks very much like the Free Rice website. With the same boxy look and general layout, the website hasn’t changed much, but the colors are now brown instead of green. The website presents users with tough multiple choice geography trivia questions. For each correct answer, 1 spoon of flour will be donated on the player’s behalf. The site says that 100 spoons of flour are needed to make a single loaf of bread. Freeflour.com states that it will donate an amount of money that is equivalent to the value of the flour collected on the site to the “Bread for the World Institute.”
Aidtochildren.com
This site also looks quite a lot like the Free Rice website, utilizing the same boxy green style. The game itself is essentially the same as Free Rice as well. You are given a target word and then 4 possible answers. Like Free Rice, you must pick the word that best describes the target word. If you select the correct answer, $0.0025 (a quarter of a penny) will be donated to help buy gifts for children through World Vision, a Canadian relief organization.
Freepoverty.com
Like Freeflour.com, this site also uses geography trivia questions for the visitor to play. The website relies heavily on JavaScript to provide a more interactive experience. The game tells you the name of a geographical landmark or city, and then gives you a limited amount of time to place a marker on a map indicating where you think it is located. Depending on how close you are to the precise location, a different amount of water will be donated. FreePoverty.com currently does not specify anywhere on their website how and where exactly the water is donated, which is cause for concern.
Helpthirst.com
This is another site built to donate water to poor communities. The site layout is clean and simple. The game tells you a number, such as 4295, which you then have about three seconds to memorize. After the time limit, the number is erased, and you must then tell the game what the number was. This site will donate 1 cup of water to World Vision for every correct answer. As you get more answers correct, the length of the number to memorize gets longer. The game concept is different from all the other charity websites, but players may grow bored memorizing increasingly long strings of numbers.
Simple Click Charities
Simple click charity web sites, such as http://www.thehungersite.com, are the original free online charity. They require you to click on a banner to then donate a predetermined amount to charity. There is no game to play. The website visitor must simply click on a banner to open up a page showing numerous advertisements. This type of charity is somewhat limited since the user can only click on the banner once a day. Future clicks that day will not donate to charity, so users are limited in the amount of help they can do. Also, since there is no game to play on these websites, players may quickly lose interest and subsequently will stop visiting.
The number of free charity websites has increased steadily these past couple of years. I hope that this guide has been helpful towards understanding what is currently available on the internet.
ASK IRA: Could Heat’s Tyler Herro be a swing vote in East finals?
Antique Jewelry – Buy the Perfect Vintage Piece For Your Collection
BSF Recruitment 2022: Opportunity to get job in these posts in Border Security Force, salary up to 1.4 lakh, know selection & others details
Counseling for Depression and Anxiety
What You Don’t Know About Malaysia 2
Free Online Charity? A Review of the Free Charity Game Websites
The Real Easy Way to Internet Writing
15 Best Countries To Visit Without Visa From India in 2022
How To Help People Know About Lymphoma Awareness Month
The Beginners’ Guide To Digital Marketing
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach