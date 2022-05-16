Are You Looking to Achieve Weight Loss in Newport?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Given a choice, would you rather prefer a healthy life or one filled with health problems of all sorts? Surely, you would choose the former and so, you may be looking for resources for weight loss in Newport. Newport is one of the biggest cities in south Wales and you may not have much difficulty in getting the right equipments, trainer and gym. Newport is located in between two of Britain’s major cities, Bristol and Cardiff.

Newport is a fantastic city to live in if you want to loose weight. There are a wide variety of health clubs with fantastic facilities available. These are just a number of the gyms in Newport. In and around Newport City centre there are over 45 gyms of varied sorts. Picking a gym close to your home, in close proximity should not be a problem.

However, even with so many gyms the statistics for Newport’s health are quite alarming. 31% of Newport residents are classes as obese. Out of the whole population of Newport 8% are morbidly obese. A further 23% of Newport citizens are overweight. This accumulates to 54% of Newport’s residents as being obese or overweight.

Newport has fantastic facilities to get fit and is located in a brilliant place. Within a 15 minute drive from Newport there are rock climbing facilities, white water rafting facilities, exclusive weight loss gyms and clinics. In Newport city centre there are many leisure centres that offer a pay as you go payment system – getting to the gym in your spare time has never been more convenient. So it is very surprising that these statistics are so alarming, with all that Newport has to offer.

Newport has fantastic outdoor facilities to get fit, with many great routes along the canals and river beds. I use many of these with my wide range of personal training clients. The scenery and terrain on certain runs along the river beds is perfect and these routes provide a great sense of well being once they are achieved.

The leisure centres in Newport offer a wide range of classes from spin to yoga, as well as bootcamps. These bootcamps take place outdoors in local parks and my research has shown that all those who have took part in one particular Newport Bootcamp since February 2010 have lost an average of 9 lbs of fat.

The mild weather in Newport, not only makes the outdoor training in the form of bootcamps popular, but also recreational activities, such as walking and cycling. The mild weather in Newport, makes early morning walks or evening walks a great possibility. Walking an extra 30 minutes per day can have significant advantages on body weight, body fat and muscle definition.

If outdoor training is your thing a bootcamp or a run along Newport’s river banks or canals could be your perfect choice for exercise. If in door training is your thing, then check out the facilities of one of Newport’s 45 gyms.

There are many shops in Newport that sell fitness equipment. While buying equipments, keep in mind your fitness goals. There are many different equipments which can help you lose weight, buy few provide value for money. That is why you may want to purchase a treadmill and a multi-exercise apparatus. The treadmill can give you your daily does of cardio and the multi-gym can help you do exercises specifically aimed at working out different muscles of your body. You can look for online retailers or even shops selling fitness equipments at a discounted rate. It is easy to buy the wrong things when buying Fitness equipment, so shop around and take a look at the 3-4 Newport City Centre shops that supply this type of fitness kit

Make sure you buy only from reputed retailer and products of a well-known brand. Joining a gym is an option if you don’t want to buy equipment or hire a trainer. A gym can provide you all the equipments and expert guidance you need for losing weight quickly. It is not too difficult to locate a popular gym and you can easily find more than one good gym in Newport.

Once you find the right resources for weight loss in Newport, you should focus on your workouts and the keep losing weight as you progress.