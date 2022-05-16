News
ASK IRA: Could Heat’s Tyler Herro be a swing vote in East finals?
Q: Ira, so what are your thoughts on the Heat vs, Celtics? What are the keys for the Heat? I think Tyler Herro needs to have a big series. – Joel.
A: I believe you have hit on something significant. If the Heat are forced to open the series in the absence of Kyle Lowry, it likely means Max Strus and Gabe Vincent again starting. So that, to a degree, could allow the Celtics to put Marcus Smart defensively on Jimmy Butler and somewhat rest Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on that end on Max Strus and Gabe Vincent (with all due respect to Max and Gabe). So while I doubt Erik Spoelstra starts Tyler Herro, I could see him getting into the rotation earlier than previous series. Tyler was a huge swing vote the last time the teams met in the playoffs and I would expect that to be the case again.
Q: It may well come down to who can get hot with their threes, and Boston has been red hot in their last two games against the Bucks. We sure could use a revival of the long ball in this upcoming series. If there ever was a time for Duncan Robinson to reignite, it is now. – Roland.
A: I agree about the longball thought. I’m not so sure about the Duncan Robinson element. When going against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, you also need defensive components out there. To this point in the postseason, opponents have put a huge defensive target on Duncan. The expectation is that the Celtics would do the same. But, yes, the 3-point shooting likely will have to be better than the 76ers series, a lot better. But also, the Heat likely still will give up their share of 3-point opportunities. That’s just what they do defensively.
Q: So last season when the Heat went from the NBA Finals to losing in the first round it was because of the bubble. But what about the Bucks and Suns going out in the second round this year? So does that mean last season was a fluke for them? – Edison.
A: As Erik Spoelstra says, it’s hard to win in the playoffs. In any round. The Bucks and the Suns learned that this year, as the Heat did last year. It’s what makes the the dynastic teams all the more impressive. As it is, the Heat could make it NBA Finals in two of three years. That, in itself, says plenty about staying power.
News
BSF Recruitment 2022: Opportunity to get job in these posts in Border Security Force, salary up to 1.4 lakh, know selection & others details
BSF Recruitment 2022: Opportunity to get job in these posts in Border Security Force, salary up to 1.4 lakh, know selection & others details
BSF Recruitment 2022:Various Group B posts are being recruited by BSF. Under which online applications have been invited from the candidates on the official website of BSF, rectt.bsf.gov.in.
BSF Recruitment 2022: Various Group B posts are being recruited by Border Security Force, BSF. Under which online applications have been invited from the candidates on the official website of BSF, rectt.bsf.gov.in. Note that interested candidates can apply for the posts till 8 June 2022. The application process for the same posts is started from 25 April 2022. See below all the details including recruitment related vacancy details, selection process and notification.
Under the recruitment, a total of 90 Group B posts will be filled in BSF. In which Junior Engineer Sub Inspector, 32 posts of Electrical, 1 of Inspector and 57 posts of Sub Inspector are included.
Selection Process
Candidates will be selected on the posts through examination. Which will be conducted in 2 phases. In the first stage, candidates will have to appear in the written examination. Successful candidates will be called for document verification, physical standard test and physical efficiency test. After successful in both the phases, there will be a medical test of the selected candidates.
Age Limit
Candidates up to maximum 30 years can apply for the posts. For any other recruitment related information, see the notification from the link given below.
News
News
15 Best Countries To Visit Without Visa From India in 2022
Every travel enthusiast has some International vacations on their bucket list. But the formalities and rules and regulations of visiting a foreign country are not as fun as your vacation is going to be. When you are excited about the dream country you plan to visit, the lengthy Visa procedures become quite a hassle. There are a lot of countries to visit from India without Visa which you can opt for to get past the strenuous rules. We have listed some visa-free countries you can visit from India.
Here we have listed 10 countries to travel without visa from India get so that you can get ready for a fantastic vacation:
1. Cook Islands (maximum of 31 days)
A group of 15 islands is scattered over a vast area in South Pacific, Cook Islands are the best if you want to try scuba diving and snorkeling. The Cook Islands is visa-free for Indians for a maximum of 31 days, about a month though they have political links to New Zealand.
Highlights of the Cook Islands:
- Visit the Aitutaki Lagoon for a beach experience
- The famous One Foot Island
- Experience the best local food experiences in The Muri Night
2. Macau (maximum of 30 days)
Want to get into some casino games? Then you can plan your vacation in the Las Vegas of Asia. You can go casino hopping in this former Portuguese colony. Macau is one of the countries to visit without visa.
Highlights of Macau:
- Witness the Macau buildings, a mix of Portuguese and Chinese architechture
- Casino hopping
- Taipa Village
- Try the famous Portuguese egg tart
3. Mauritius (maximum of 90 days)
Who doesn’t dream to visit beautiful Mauritius? It is among the visa free countries where you can explore the blue lagoons, reefs, and beaches.
Highlights of Mauritius:
- Chamarel to witness the various colors of the uneven volcanic surface
- Visit the sugar museum and sugarcane fields, L’Aventure Du Sucre
- Taste of the street food
4. Fiji (maximum of four months)
One of the best countries to visit without visa is the islands of Fiji in the South Pacific. Fiji islands are close to New Zealand and Australia. If you haven’t added Fiji to your bucket list, now is the time to do so. Plan your visit to this visa-free beach paradise.’
Highlights of Fiji islands:
- Kula Eco Park
- Snorkeling
- Jet Ski in Denarau Island
5. Jamaica (maximum of 30 days)
One of the countries to visit from India without visa is Jamaica. The beautiful Caribbean island nation is a must add to the foreign places to visit bucket list.
Highlights of Jamaica:
- The lush green rainforests
- Reef-lined beaches
- Dunn’s River Falls in Ocho Rios
- Blue Mountains National Park for a hike and taste the world-famous coffee
Also Read: Top 20 Cheapest Places To Visit In India – Budget Travel 2022
6. Maldives (maximum of 90 days)
Made up of 1000 coral islands, Maldives is a tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean. This visa free country to visit from India is a favourite honeymoon destination. You can also witness the beauty of the Maldives with your family or solo. The Maldives is known for blue lagoons, beaches, coral reefs, and thrilling water sports.
Highlights of Maldives:
- Magnificent beaches
- Canoeing
- Scuba diving
- Rollerblading
- Snorkeling
- Jet-skiing
7. Cambodia (maximum of 30 days)
Cambodia can be added to the list of cheap foreign trips from India without visa. It is a country that is a must-visit for a traveler.
Highlights of Cambodia:
- Historic sites
- Blessed beauty
- Massive ancient temples
- Beautiful cities
8. Nepal (Freedom of Movement for Indians)
Nepal is one of the places to visit without passport from India. The highest mountain in the world, Mt Everest is located in Nepal.
Highlights of Nepal:
- High on adventure
- Rich in history
- Experience the culture
Also Read: 30 Best Places to Visit in India in Summer 2022
9. Ecuador (maximum of 90 days)
If you want to explore the dense forests of the Amazon, you should visit this country that lies between Colombia and Peru on the Equator in north-western South America.
Things to do in Ecuador:
- Visit the famous Andean Highlands
- Explore the wildlife in the Galápagos Islands
- Visit the middle of the world or the equator
10. Bhutan (Only Valid Indian Passport Required)
If you are wondering which country does not require visa from India? Well, Bhutan is the answer. Known to be the world’s happiest country, Bhutan is situated at the edge of the Himalayas.
Things to do in Bhutan:
- Visit the serene monasteries
- The dzongs (forts)
- Visit the Paro Dzong
- Get a taste of authentic Bhutanese cuisine
- The Taktsang Monastery
- The capital city of Thimphu
11. Samoa (maximum of 60 days)
Samoa, an island nation in Polynesia, is blessed with rainforests, reef-bordered beaches, gorges, and waterfalls. Samoa is a paradise on earth and one of the countries to visit without visa.
Things to do in Samoa:
- Explore the rainforests
- Visit the gorgeous waterfalls
- Soak in the beauty of nature
12. Hong Kong (maximum of 14 days)
To visit Hong Kong as an Indian Citizen, you need to have a valid passport and fill out a form available online. The place is full of life and is a must-visit for a traveler as there is lot to explore in Hong Kong.
Things to do in Hong Kong:
- Explore the pubs, lively markets, restaurants
- Disney land in Hong Kong
- Temple market and Ladies’ market for shopping
13. Trinidad and Tobago (maximum of 90 days)
Plan a perfect Caribbean vacation as Trinidad and Tobago is a beauty!
Things to do in Trinidad and Tobago:
- Vacation with beaches
- Pristine mangrove forests
- Rainforests and hills
14. Laos (maximum of 30 days)
Laos is a gem of South East Asia, blessed with wonderful locations for a perfect vacation.
Things to do in Laos:
- Explore the charming scenery
- The vast history
- The culture of Laos
15. Saint Kitts and Nevis (maximum of 90 days)
Once again this breathtakingly beautiful Caribbean country, Saint Kitts and Nevis are one of the visa-free countries for Indians.
Things to do in Saint Kitts and Nevis:
- Explore the beaches in this two-island nation
- The lofty mountains
- And many more
So, now you know 15 countries to travel without visa from India, don’t waste more time, go plan your trip, grab your tickets, and get going!
Also Read: Top 10 Backpacker Hostels In India Every Traveller Should Know in 2022
News
News
Ravens roundtable: Breaking down the toughest tests, best games and more in the 2022 schedule
The Ravens haven’t played a game since early January, haven’t won a game since late November and haven’t beaten a 2021 playoff team since mid-September. But with the release of the NFL’s 2022 schedule Thursday — and the expected return of a litany of injured starters — hope springs eternal in Baltimore.
The Ravens, looking to return to the postseason after an 8-9 season, will open their slate with a four-game stretch against AFC East opponents and finish it with an AFC North-heavy itinerary. In between, they’ll face Super Bowl contenders and perennial also-rans. They’ll play games on Sunday, Monday, Thursday and maybe even Saturday. They’ll take on a division where Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield are no longer Lamar Jackson’s toughest competition at quarterback.
Four months from the Ravens’ season opener, 2022 predictions are almost entirely speculative. But someone’s got to make them. Here’s how Baltimore Sun reporters Childs Walker and Jonas Shaffer and editor C.J. Doon see the team’s schedule shaking out.
Who’s the best team on the Ravens’ schedule?
Childs Walker: The Buffalo Bills sure looked like the best team in the league until the last seconds of their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and they have fortified their roster since that all-time classic. They have a dangerous passing offense led by Josh Allen, one of the top five quarterbacks in the league, and a defense that was actually their best unit in 2021. The Ravens will get them at home, but the Bills will be quite the October measuring stick.
Jonas Shaffer: It’s probably the Bills. As of Friday, they had the NFL’s best Super Bowl odds, according to the DraftKings Sportsbook, which is all the more impressive considering the gauntlet of AFC teams standing in their way. Buffalo should have a top-five offense and a top-five defense, and now it even has Matt Araiza, AKA the “Punt God.”
If the Bills aren’t the Ravens’ toughest opponent, the Buccaneers are. Look at their depth chart and try to find an obvious weakness. Squint, and you can maybe find one or two. Depth is a concern, of course, one that revealed itself when injuries knocked Tampa Bay off course last season. But quarterback Tom Brady’s game management keeps the pass rush at bay and receivers happy, and the defense has been reliably sound under coordinator (and now head coach) Todd Bowles.
C.J. Doon: The Buccaneers. Brady is back, along with wide receiver Chris Godwin, cornerback Carlton Davis and center Ryan Jensen. The Bucs have some holes after losing starting guards Ali Marpet and Alex Cappa, safety Jordan Whitehead and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, but the additions of wide receiver Russell Gage and guard Shaq Mason should help keep this offense rolling. If Brady can maintain his NFL Most Valuable Player-worthy level at age 45, this will be the Ravens’ toughest test.
Which game are you most looking forward to?
Walker: Though the Ravens held the AFC’s top seed after Week 12, you could argue their slide actually began with a Week 10 loss in Miami in which they could not protect quarterback Lamar Jackson from the Dolphins’ blitzes. So they will surely be eager for revenge in their home opener against a team that added wide receiver Tyreek Hill in the offseason. Will the Ravens have their pass blocking in order? Will they show off their recaptured mojo by stomping the Dolphins as they did to start the 2019 season? We shouldn’t overstate the importance of anything that happens in Week 2, but this one will tell us a few things.
Shaffer: Give me Ravens vs. Bengals on “Sunday Night Football.” Recent history suggests the Week 5 game in Baltimore won’t be competitive, and nothing drives a narrative like a blowout. But who’s getting blown out? Last year, Cincinnati took their two meetings by a combined 44 points. Over the previous three games, the Ravens won by no fewer than 24 points. If we finally get a competitive game, that works, too. Sign me up for Jackson and Joe Burrow trading blows well into the fourth quarter. However it unfolds, the winner might well emerge as the favorite to win the AFC North.
Doon: Bills at Ravens in Week 4. Jackson vs. Allen speaks for itself, but I’m curious to see how the Ravens’ defense handles Buffalo’s playmakers. It’s early enough in the season that cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters might not be fully up to speed after their injuries, which means wide receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and Jamison Crowder could take advantage. The Ravens need their pass rush and secondary to improve this season to compete with the top teams in the AFC, and this will be the first big test.
What’s a trap game the Ravens can’t afford to look past?
Walker: The Ravens will play a bunch of difficult games between the middle of September and the first weekend in November. The one opponent that looks like a pushover in that stretch? The New York Giants. Even after a celebrated draft, the Giants have a long way to go to revive one of the league’s dullest offenses. But it’s still a road trip sandwiched between divisional wars against the Bengals and Cleveland Browns. If complacency is to strike the Ravens, New Jersey will be the place.
Shaffer: How about the first game? Four months out from the Ravens’ opener against the New York Jets, we don’t know how many of the team’s rehabilitating starters will be available. We also don’t know whether Jackson will be tentative in his first meaningful action since his ankle injury, or how well defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald can make midgame adjustments, or even how good Zach Wilson will be in his second year as the Jets’ starting quarterback. If the Ravens lose in Week 1, they might not be favored again until Week 6.
Doon: At Jacksonville in Week 12. After this game, the Ravens host quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos before embarking on a season-defining stretch of four AFC North matchups in five weeks. You think they might be looking ahead? The Ravens have clear advantages on paper, but if edger rusher Travon Walker and inside linebacker Devin Lloyd live up to their first-round billing and quarterback Trevor Lawrence takes a big step forward in Year 2 under Super Bowl-winning coach Doug Pederson, this is no gimme.
Which individual matchup are you most looking forward to?
Walker: There’s plenty of fun to be had with Allen, Brady and a relocated Russell Wilson on the schedule, but the answer has to be Jackson vs. Burrow. And it’s really Burrow vs. the Ravens’ pass defense. Cincinnati beat the Ravens by a combined score of 82-38 last year, with Burrow throwing for 941 yards over the two games. No quarterback has ever eviscerated the Ravens so thoroughly in a single season, and the Bengals grabbed the AFC North as a result. Can the Ravens turn the tide with a new defensive coordinator and a fortified secondary? Can Jackson, in turn, regain divisional quarterback supremacy? If they don’t come up with answers for Burrow, they could be in for a long decade.
Shaffer: Few on-field matchups are as fun to imagine as Tampa Bay’s Brady against the Ravens’ Kyle Hamilton. Brady, 44, will be more than twice as old as Hamilton, 21, when they meet in Week 8. The rookie safety from Notre Dame will have started, at most, seven NFL games. Brady’s won seven Super Bowls. The best quarterback Hamilton faced last year might have been Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, a third-round draft pick. Brady’s seen everything and studied everyone. Hamilton’s football IQ and range separate him from other elite safety prospects. Brady and Tampa Bay’s prolific downfield passing game will test both.
Doon: Jets defensive end Carl Lawson vs. Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley. Stanley will face better pass rushers this season, but this will be the first test for his surgically repaired left ankle since struggling in last year’s season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Stanley can get back to his All-Pro level, that’d be a huge sigh of relief for the Ravens. Lawson himself is coming back from a torn Achilles tendon, which makes this an intriguing matchup of star players with something to prove.
What’s your way-too-early prediction on the Ravens’ record?
Walker: 11-6. They’ll be healthier, with their running game and pass defense restored to past strength, so a middle-of-the-road schedule will not keep them out of the playoffs.
Shaffer: 12-5. It’s impossible to know who on the Ravens’ schedule will actually be good, but we have a pretty good idea of the talent returning in Baltimore. If Jackson and the secondary bounce back this year, they’ll take care of business in the AFC North.
Doon: 12-5. In a loaded AFC, the Ravens aren’t getting their due. They have just the seventh-best Super Bowl odds in the conference despite having one of the best quarterbacks in the league and an ascending young roster. Not to mention, their schedule is the 11th easiest in the NFL based on projected win totals from Vegas oddsmakers. Assuming good health, they could be the surprise top seed in the AFC.
