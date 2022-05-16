Finance
Attractive E-Mail Design Drives Traffic
When you prepare a direct mail campaign, you want your advertisements to be bold and to the point. Your postcard or tri-fold flier has to vie for the attention of your target audience, and if you mail something that just washes into the background of catalogs and bills and ends up in the trash, you just wasted your money. So it is with e-mail marketing – you have to grab a reader’s attention and get them not only to open your message, but read it and follow through. An eye-catching subject line and an uncluttered yet pleasing design are the keys to high open rates and increased traffic to your business.
Grab them with an effective sale hook
Writing the right subject line can be tricky. Every day we check our inboxes to find messages promising rapid weight loss, dream work from home jobs that pay obscene amounts of money for little work, and other dubious offers. The advantage to having an opt-in database of e-mail addresses, however, is that you have a set captive audience – people who want to read your mails – so the risk of automatic deletion before opening is lessened. However, you still need to get these subscribers to open the mail.
The subject header of your mail is your initial sale pitch – be concise and direct, and avoid tactics that may trigger spam filters. Try not to use “Free” as the first word, and definitely do not capitalize any words or exclamation points. Try to keep the line around 50 characters so the entire subject can be seen.
Keep them with a beautiful and simple message
A natural concern in e-mail marketing is whether or not one style of message can be seen by all the recipients. Of course, Internet users employ a variety of mail programs – from web-based accounts like Google Mail and Yahoo Mail, to accounts at work and home ISPs. Some people access mail on the Web, others use Outlook or Eudora or other programs. Even if one e-mail send results in a relatively uniform result, there may be minor differences from user to user. However, this should not deter you from creating an attractive, HTML mailing designed to bring customers and clients to you.
You don’t have to be a marketing guru to launch a successful e-mail campaign, nor do you have to spend thousands of dollars hiring a designer to create a template for your messages. There are advantages to creating mail with HTML – it is easier to send readers live links to your site, and you can brand each message with your logo – yet it is advised not to go overboard in design. For one, having a graphic-intensive message risks setting off spam alarms. Also, having large photos included in a mail, even if they are scaled down in the actual message, may take too much time to load for some readers, and even freeze the mailbox.
For an effective yet colorful e-mail design that won’t raise the suspicion of spam filters, consider a simple banner featuring your logo along with one or two small photos relevant to your message. If you are not selling specific products, try a stock royalty-free image to liven the tone of your message – clip art, while easy to obtain, may look too cartoony or obnoxious, and it risks making your message appear unprofessional.
Don’t forget that content is king here, more so than bells and whistles. Make the offer up front and all online points of sale clear and easy to find. Don’t pitch a product for sale and wait until the end of the mail, after a rambling description, to offer the URL to your site.
For assistance with e-mail newsletter and alert design, a quick Internet search will lead you to a number of free template sites to assist you. Choose a simple template if you wish, one that won’t obscure your message, and test every mail before sending to your readership. Always keep the content equally, if not more, attractive. For even though the package looks nice on the outside, it is the message that will bring customers to you.
Finance
Things to Consider When Buying Eyeglasses Online
If you are going to buy eyeglasses online, you can choose from thousands of styles from different brands. Therefore, when buying online, your first move is to check out different collections. Next, you can follow the steps given below to make this selection process easier.
1. Opt for Glasses that Suit your Face
First of all, you should consider your face shape to choose eyeglasses that will suit your face. This is quite important as far as style is concerned.
2. Look for Your Frame Size
The next important step is to consider the size of your glasses. If you already wear glasses, it will be easier for you to look for the right frame size. You should consider some important factors such as temple length, bridge length, and eye size when looking for the frame size.
3. Get a Prescription
As far as good optical health is concerned, make sure you get regular exams. However, if you don’t have a recent prescription, your optician will get in touch with your eye doctor to get a prescription for you.
But if a prism is required, the service provider can help you. The online store you are buying from will verify your prescription by contacting their applications. However, if your prescription already includes a prism, the service provider will confirm with you prior to making a custom lens for you. However, you may have to pay a bit more money for this service.
4. Types Of Lenses
The majority of people that are farsighted and nearsighted go for single vision lenses with just one corrective power. Aside from this, single vision lenses are typically used for reading glasses. On the other hand, multifocal lenses feature different powers.
5. Lens Materials
Different materials are used for making eyeglasses. Let’s take a look at some common material used for this purpose.
Plastic: Plastic is the number one choice for making eyeglasses. They cost less and are an ideal choice for users with light prescriptions.
Polycarbonate: These lenses are strong enough to tolerate impacts. Therefore, they are recommended for kids and people who follow an active lifestyle. They are ideal for prescriptions that go beyond +/- 3.00.
High Index 1.67: They are considerably lighter than the lenses made of plastic. If you have a prescription higher than +/-8.00, you can give them a go.
High Index 1.74: This is the lightest and thinnest material. Therefore, if you have a high prescription, you can use this material.
6. Lens Treatment
Most lenses are coated with special material for scratch resistance. Aside from this, they come with edge polish and UV protection as well. Aside from this, you may also consider other lens features. Some of them are described below:
With Duraclear Anti-Reflective coating, your lense can get rid of the glare on the back and front. As a matter of fact, this is an important feature of today’s RX eyeglasses as it reduces strain on your eyes and is easier to clean.
Digital Light Protection is a type of precision-engineered coating that can save your eyes from a lot of harmful violet/blue light and offers scratch resistance as well as anti-glare properties.
Also, Transitions® lenses can darken and lighten to adjust based on the outdoor light conditions.
So, these are some things you should consider when buying eyeglasses online.
Finance
Five Qualities of a Results-Driven SEO Company
It is essential for a business of any scale to undertake a digital marketing campaign. With smartphone users growing by the hundreds of thousands per day, having your respective website and a presence in all populated digital networks is essential to grow your leads and create conversions.
Search engine optimization (SEO) is an essential aspect of digital marketing. The use of voice-recognition software in smartphones use search engines to answer your queries. In fact, most mobile browsers use Google and other engines to find the answers to their queries.
Social media’s continuous growth had convinced many digital marketers that SEO is dead. The truth is, it is still alive. Borrell Associates, an industry think tank, found that US companies with digital campaigns have spent about $65 billion on SEM campaigns in 2017. In fact, it believes that the SEO services industry can grow to $72 billion in 2018 alone.
SEO services from companies will help you rank for search engines and become the preliminary audience choice when searching particular topics using keywords. The growing industry has made SEO companies numerous with competitive prices.
It can be difficult to choose the best one for your company. However, we understand that a quality company is one that has the following traits.
Observe Their Analysis (And Answers All Your Questions)
Free consultation or recommendations might seem like a sales strategy for these businesses, but if you try their free SEO services once, then you haven’t anything to lose in the process.
However, when you do use their free service, pay attention to the information they ask from you. They will ask about your traffic’s demographic, the brand’s products and services, and your website URL for starters.
A good company will not have an instant answer within a single day. A good SEO service provider may take 3-4 days before they can give you their consultation results. However, the best ones will accommodate questions you might have.
Feel free to ask the SEO service provider about the milestones and objectives they recommend to you if you take them up on their offer. Also, ask them why they are confident with the presented methods and how they measured the possible outcomes of the project.
A good SEO service will answer your questions without fail.
Sets Realistic and Achievable Milestones
A good SEO service provider doesn’t want to profit from their old customers. They want to create partnerships. Therefore, they will do their utmost to help.
They also know the right stepping stones to achieve even the grandest objectives you can have when it comes to your marketing campaign. They will create their initial timeframe. However, they are willing to adjust it to meet your deadline.
These reliable companies will talk to you about the right digital marketing channels you can use. In their plan drafts, you might see plans to use organic SEO and pay-per-click (PPC) tandem campaigns to raise awareness regarding your brand.
Lastly, if all the timeframes and milestones are finalized, a reliable SEO company will provide a contract that guarantees they will deliver all the promised results by the end of the project.
Experience in the Industry
Experience is the best teacher. Even the most bookish companies become better when they have had years in their respective industries.
However, for the SEO service industry, experience is a must.
This is because every few months, digital marketing shifts. Old strategies need updates to work effectively. Experienced companies have the know-how to improve ineffective strategies within the quickest time possible. But still, make sure to check their methods; a top SEO agency, Singapore or worldwide, is updated with the newest services to keep their clients’ sites ranking.
A Good Project Record
With experience comes a great number of happy clients. An SEO company expert, Singapore, Asia, or in the US, can refer to their case studies when making crucial campaign decisions. They may choose to publish these case studies in their website’s blog or they can refer it to you upon request.
Their portfolio speaks plenty about their methods and services. Data-packed portfolios are excellent and informative especially if they mention the brands they have worked with. However, make sure to observe the solutions they provided for clients in similar situations such as yours.
Excellent Feedback
Lastly, never underestimate the value of client feedback. Businesses who have found them to be positive will have plenty to say about their time working with the particular SEO agency. If you wish to know more about their feedback, you can ask the company to talk to references in industries that is similar with yours.
Discuss with these previous clients the methods the SEO companies used and the efficacy of their solutions. Ask about the handling of data and contracts. The more informative their answers, the easier
Conclusion
It is not difficult to find a company specializing in internet marketing in any countries because of the competitive markets nowadays. However, to avoid ending up with a company that won’t give you the optimal SEO campaign results you need, make sure to take note of these five qualities. SEO campaigns are an investment, so make sure you’re working with a reliable company.
Finance
Dr. Cyrus Peikari, Dallas MD, Discusses Concierge Medical Care
Dr. Cyrus Peikari received his MD from Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, which included several prestigious externships abroad. He then finished his Internal Medicine training at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Dr. Peikari is a well recognized physician as well as an author haven written several books. His medical textbook is used by physicians nationwide as a study guide for the ABIM Internal Board Exam certification.
After 10 years of holding leadership positions at Baylor Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital, Dr. Peikari decided to change course and opened a solo practice. Being born and raised in Dallas, he has always felt a strong tie to the local community. A few years later, he turned to a Concierge style medical practice.
With a Concierge style practice (also commonly called boutique or retainer based medicine) patients are charged a monthly or yearly fee. Insurance is not accepted. This, according to Dr. Peikari, eliminates a whole host of problems the typical physician encounters. Dr. Peikari typically takes no more than 200 patients in his practice and spends at least 30 minutes with each patient per visit. This allows for highly individualized care. Most physicians see 30-50 patients per day. Patient satisfaction in this type of setting is predictably higher.
Although this model tends to favor those with higher incomes and individuals with more complex medical conditions, the model has been successful in places like Seattle where Quliance has not accepted insurance reimbursement for over 15 years. Patients pay a flat monthly fee for unlimited access to 13 physicians. This model has been extremely effective since typically 40-50% of the overhead in a medical office is spent on billing and collections. As Dr. Piekari states “Everyone in health care is in transition, the market is eliminating traditional practices, which are going bankrupt. It’s becoming either Concierge Care or Mass Medicine.”
We were fortunate enough to take a few moments out of Dr. Piekari’s busy schedule and have him answer a few of our questions about Concierge style medical care.
Kevin: Dr. Peikari, one of the major complaints from most patients is that they are seeing an increase in waiting time and a decrease in individual attention from their doctor. Concierge care is a trend that is increasing in popularity. Could you explain the basic business model and why more physicians are opting for this type of practice?
Dr. Peikari: Concierge or “cash only” practices are changing medical care back to the way Marcus Wellby practiced it on TV. Until now, third parties, such as insurance payors and the government, have crowded themselves into the exam room. Concierge care brings back that close, private and personal care. You once again have a trusted physician, just like the one you had growing up.
Kevin: How can a patient expect to be treated differently in this type of setting?
Dr. Peikari: Concierge medicine allows enough time for a full discussion of your issues. Often, I don’t figure out what the real problem is until 30 to 45 minutes into the conversation with a patient. It is so refreshing to be able to get these major breakthroughs in health. This is what you miss in a 3 minute visit.
Kevin: Do you feel this will be viable alternative to traditional insurance based medical care now that The Affordable Care Act is about to take effect?
Dr. Peikari: It is viable because in a cash only practice, the market determines the prices. Although the nature of our specific services puts us at the higher end of the cost spectrum, you can now find Concierge services at a great price… thanks to free market forces at work.
Kevin: Can you explain how this type of practice gives you the ability to spend more time your patients?
Dr. Peikari: By eliminating 3rd party payors, our busywork time goes down by 90%, which allows our face time with our patients to increase by 1,000%. So a rushed 3 minute visit automatically becomes a leisurely 30 minute visit.
Kevin: How can a patient get the individualized attention of Concierge care and at the same time be prepared in the case of catastrophic illness?
Dr. Peikari: We do recommend higher deductible catastrophic insurance. In fact, this is what “insurance” originally was created to be: to “insure” you against catastrophe.
Kevin: To wrap this up Dr. Peikari, what is the biggest consideration one should make when deciding on what type of physician care best suits their needs?
Dr. Peikari: Your personal view on healing is what is important. If you believe that a prescription for drugs and a 3 minute visit is all you need, then the current system works well for you. However, others believe that it is the relationship with the physician, rather than just drugs, that helps unlock your inner healing abilities.
Dr. Cyrus Piekari runs his Texas MD medical practice in Dallas, Texas. He can be reached at 214-739-6100. His business website is texasmd.com.
Kevin Nimmo is an online media strategist and writer. He interviews subject matter experts and educates his readers based on information provided by experts in their respective fields.
