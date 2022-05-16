News
‘Barry’ S3E4: Sally’s Show Is Certified Fresh, Barry’s Life Is Dangerously Rotten
It’s a basic principle of comedy that violence is inherently funny, so long as it has no real consequences. It’s why action movies can use a kill as a punchline, or why we can watch Daffy Duck get repeatedly shot in the face; with very rare exception, you’re never going to have to think about that nameless henchman again after he takes a harpoon to his chest, and Daffy’s going to keep making jokes no matter how far his beak moves from its proper position on his head. This season of Barry is actively removing the separation between violence and consequences, and this week’s episode “all the sauces” even reveals the miserable reality behind the show’s very first grim joke.
The episode’s teaser follows an as-yet-unnamed woman (Annabeth Gish) returning home from some errands while chatting with her husband on the phone. It’s one of those casually lovely conversations that immediately reads as a happy, carefree couple sharing their life. On this show, we’re trained to be suspicious, and Gish’s performance is just a hair too sincere for comfort. Is she actually happy, or is her next call going to be to Barry, telling him to execute her spouse?
That might be the funny version of this vignette, but that’s not what we’re here to do this season. Instead, the scene is played straight. At the end of the call, we cut to her husband (Benjamin Hardy) settling into bed in his hotel room, just before Barry shoots him dead. If the victim looks familiar to you, it should; that’s the body from the opening shot of the series. Back then, he was a prop for a darkly comic scene about the mundane life of a hired killer. Now, he’s a person, and his death is the beginning of a totally different story, that of his family coping with his murder. We smash cut to the widow months later, and there’s no ambiguity here. This is a soul hollowed out by tragedy.
Enter Monroe Fuches, in the guise of private detective Kenneth Goulet, who offers the widow and her son (Alex MacNicoll) the name and address of the man responsible for their pain. Later, Fuches pays a visit to George Krempf (Michael Bofshever), father of actor Ryan Madison, whose death sent the entire series into motion. Fuches is giving life to Ana’s fable of the vengeful villagers, creating a pack of panthers and setting them loose to destroy on his behalf. The episode ends with the widow and son buying a handgun and swearing to stand by each other as they exact their revenge. This puts the audience in a complicated position. Fuches is a bastard who took a confused and wounded veteran and exploited him for profit, and we don’t want him to get what he wants. His pawns, on the other hand, are innocent people in pain who he’s just sent after a highly-trained killer, and there’s a reason Fuches is visiting more than one of Barry’s victims-by-proxy: He doesn’t expect all of them to survive. Are the storytellers cruel enough to let Barry kill one of these ad hoc assassins in self-defense? Do they dare to punctuate their deaths with a sick joke? On Barry, not only is such a twist possible, it’s even conceivable that they might get us to laugh at it.
And “all the sauces” does score some solid laughs, even if a few feel like the result of punch-up rather than natural consequences of the story. Gene Cousineau’s agent Tom (Fred Malamed) gracefully conveys an impossibly long string of accumulated insults from throughout Gene’s career, though it’s the sort of gag that feels like it belongs to another series. Natalie’s misunderstanding of Sally’s personal remembrance as some sort of series pitch also feels out of place, but it’s still good for a chuckle. The source of humor most on-point this week is Barry’s assignment to plant a bomb beneath Cristobal’s house and assassinate the entire Bolivian hit squad (minus Cristobal, who’s supposed to be at pilates). The bomb, bought on the dark web and represented only by a plain cardboard box and some excellent sound design, is a great prop, and the concept of the “Detonator App,” complete with a run-of-the-mill customer service line, is executed brilliantly.
The comedy dissolves very naturally as the smoke clears from the explosion, Barry finds Cristobal in shock but in one piece, and returns him to the loving embrace of Noho Hank. Barry doesn’t know how close he came to killing Cristobal, nor how nearly he saved him from being executed by Fernando and his men for his affair. What we (and Barry) see is Hank’s relief at the return of the man he loves, and how his concern makes everything else seem unimportant. It’s enough to make Barry drive straight to Gene’s apartment and deliver him the full payment he received from Hank for the bomb job, along with a promise that neither Gene nor his family will ever need to see or fear him again. Between the money and Gene’s restored career (of course the TV execs loved his explosion on the set of Laws of Humanity), Barry now offers the final, most necessary piece of his apology: his absence.
Across town, Sally attends the world premiere of her series, Joplin, which to everyone’s surprise is an overwhelming critical success. We watch Sally process the news of Joplin’s 98% Rotten Tomatoes score, unable to speak for nearly a minute from the surprise and ecstasy of having her journey validated at last. As Sally, actor Sarah Goldberg stuns in this scene, which contains a 20-second unbroken take of her face as she cycles through emotions, as if her entire life is flashing before her eyes. It’s a magnificent performance that builds to another important triumph for her character: Thanks to the brave intervention of her mentee, Katie (Elsie Fisher), Sally finally realizes that Barry’s behavior has sent her sliding back into her old habits of apologia and self-blame for how poorly her partner treats her. She confidently ends the relationship, leaving Barry alone and stupefied. For anyone but Barry Burkman, this would be rock bottom, but with four episodes left in the season and at least three people plotting his death, things are only going to get worse before (or even if) they get better.
3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs road trip, including Justin Steele answering a challenge for shorter at-bats
The Chicago Cubs hoped Nico Hoerner’s fluke injury wouldn’t require time on the injured list.
Unfortunately for Hoerner, the Cubs couldn’t continue to wait for his sprained right ankle to progress as they deal with thin infield depth. So Hoerner went on the 10-day IL before Sunday’s 3-2 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Cubs activated shortstop Andrelton Simmons off the IL. Simmons had been sidelined with right shoulder soreness that emerged shortly after he signed in March.
Hoerner hurt his ankle getting tangled with second base umpire Dan Iassogna during an outfield collision in the first inning Tuesday in San Diego. He remained in the game, striking out in the top of the second, before leaving in the bottom of the inning. Hoerner had not appeared in a game since.
Hoerner can’t seem to catch a break. It’s the fifth time in two seasons the 25-year-old infielder spent time on the IL. He was getting in a groove before the fluky injury, hitting .305 with a .328 on-base percentage to accompany stellar defense to anchor the middle infield.
Simmons wasn’t in the lineup Sunday but should provide defensive stability at shortstop for however long Hoerner is sidelined. Simmons went 2-for-24 with seven strikeouts and two walks in six rehab games at Triple-A Iowa.
The Cubs need Simmons more for his defense than his offensive potential. The middle infield has not looked good since Hoerner’s injury. Ildemaro Vargas has struggled to field the ball cleanly in four games filling in at shortstop. His two-out error in the fourth Sunday allowed the Diamondbacks to score the tying run.
Despite some defensive shakiness, the Cubs’ West Coast trip featured their first back-to-back series wins in 2022. Here are three takeaways from the 4-2 trip.
1. Justin Steele takes on a challenge to limit long at-bats.
The Cubs know Steele possesses swing-and-miss talent and is capable of racking up strikeouts. The quality of the left-hander’s stuff usually isn’t the problem. Extended at-bats and long innings too often have tripped him up.
To be a successful big-league starter, recording outs early in the count needs to be part of the equation. It will help Steele limit his pitch count and last deeper in games.
So pitching coach Tommy Hottovy has given Steele a goal for his starts: How many batters can he retire on three pitches or fewer? Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Steele ended 11 at-bats in three pitches or fewer and another six at-bats in four pitches.
It was part of Steele’s best start of the season. He pitched a season-high six innings, struck out a career-high 10 batters and gave up two runs (one earned) on three hits and two walks in 90 pitches. The Diamondbacks had no answer for Steele’s slider, which generated nine whiffs and produced eight of his strikeouts.
“He was really efficient, throwing strikes,” manager David Ross said. “That’s how he’s been. Usually he has one little bump-in-the-road inning that costs him a lot of pitches and makes us get somebody up. But today he did a really nice job of just pounding the zone, making those guys earn it and didn’t give a lot of free passes.”
A 10-pitch walk and Vargas’ error contributed to a 30-pitch fourth, but Steele bounced back to go two more innings. Starts like Sunday’s are important for Steele’s development.
“It’s just being more consistent in the strike zone when I need to be, like early in the count, 0-0, getting that first strike’s huge,” Steele said. “Felt like I did a pretty good job with that tonight.”
2. Kyle Hendricks makes an elusive in-game adjustment.
After Hendricks came an out away from a shutout Monday in San Diego, Hottovy was actually prouder of what he saw from the veteran during Saturday’s 4-2 win.
Hendricks’ performance was solid, holding the Diamondbacks to one run in 5⅔ innings. But his outing was heading the wrong way early as he struggled to get in a groove during the first three innings. Afterward, Hendricks credited catcher Yan Gomes for helping him work through it by sticking with fastballs down and away and telling Hendricks to stay on top of the baseball.
Usually when Hendricks struggles, it happens early in the start, often in the first or second inning when he can’t make an adjustment. In the past when Hendricks is off, he’ll know he doesn’t have it that day, try to adjust his sight lines and get by as best he can.
That was not the case Saturday.
“I told him that he’s probably going be mad at me at the end of the game because I could tell early, even in the warm-up, and I just was on him the whole time,” Hottovy said Sunday. “We talked earlier in the year about being more that way and not just hoping that would we find it. Like, if we see stuff’s off, talk about it. Let’s make the adjustment and go.”
This is a different way of thinking for Hendricks. Hottovy and the Cubs don’t want him just to grind through a start on days he knows something with his delivery is off. The mission is to actively try to identify and fix it within the outing.
When Hendricks gets out of whack, it typically occurs at the top of his delivery. Between starts, he has drills he can fall back on to recalibrate his mechanics. Those don’t always happen in starts, Hottovy said, so instead it’s important to talk through what those drills do and then ideally make the in-game adjustments.
They were able to make that happen Saturday when Hendricks recovered to pitch into the sixth.
“When he gets to that balance point, he’ll either at times roll through it and not really engage the legs and throw all arm,” Hottovy said of Hendricks’ off stretches. “There’s other times he’ll have to focus so much on getting to that position, he will get there and then it’s a very slow move down the mound. The feeling that he wants to feel … is like he’s kicking on that back leg.
“In the long run, by being able to execute that fastball down to play the changeup off of it, it’s going to be a real big focal point most of the year.”
3. Frank Schwindel is rewarded for a weeklong stretch of battling.
In the week since Frank Schwindel’s demotion to the minors ended before he even departed for Triple-A Iowa, he had hit the ball better than it showed in his numbers.
Schwindel entered Sunday 3-for-15 on the trip, with balls finding gloves or — as was the case Tuesday night at Petco Park — falling a foot or two from a go-ahead grand slam. It made Schwindel’s clutch hit Sunday especially satisfying.
His opposite-field single drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth. He collected two hits in the win, while a 97.8 mph liner to center in the sixth appeared headed for the wall but was caught near the warning track.
“A crazy week,” Schwindel said, “and then come back and put a bunch of good swings together, not really having much luck, so it was nice to squeak one out and put the team ahead right there. It’s a good feeling.”
Schwindel barreled three balls in five games on the trip and twice was robbed of hits.
“Definitely a positive sign that I’ll get back to where I want to be,” he said, “and build off that.”
Vigil held at Peace Officer Memorial in St. Paul on Sunday
The Minnesota Law Enforcement Memorial Association held a vigil at the Peace Officer Memorial in St. Paul to commemorate Law Enforcement Memorial Day on Sunday.
The LEMA Honor Guard began walking the Thin Blue Line at 6 p.m. on Saturday, and continued for 24 hours leading into a remembrance ceremony at 7 p.m. the next day.
Officers from several different Minnesota agencies participated in the event.
50 Rupees holders alert! You have this note of 50, all the tension is over, sell it today for Rs 6 lakh, know the details
50 Rupees holders alert! You have this note of 50, all the tension is over, sell it today for Rs 6 lakh, know the details
New Delhi : If you are fond of collecting old notes and coins in childhood or now, then check your purse once. If you have old notes and coins with you, then you can easily fulfill the dream of becoming a millionaire. There are some websites in the international market, which are buying old notes and coins by bidding for lakhs of rupees.
You too can easily take advantage of these websites. All you need is an old 50 rupee note with the number 786 written on it. Instead of this note, you can easily earn 3 lakh rupees. If you have two such 50 rupee notes, then you will earn 6 lakh rupees instantly. You can easily sell this note on the Ebay website.
For information, let us tell you that the number 786 is considered holy in the Islam community. Muslim people consider the number 786 to be very sacred. However, different religious experts have different opinions regarding this number. The number 786 is considered lucky not only by Muslims, but by people of all caste-communities.
How to sell notes
- To sell the note, first click on www.ebay.com.
- Register now on the home page.
- Register yourself as a ‘Seller’.
- Take a clear photo of your note and upload it to the site.
- Then, Ebay will show your ad to people who are fond of buying old notes and notes and coins and use this platform.
- Now those who are interested in buying this Antique Note will contact you.
- Here you can contact these people and make a deal for your note.
- After this, you can sell your note after getting the right price.
- If there is a special number 786 note, then you too can easily fulfill the dream of becoming a millionaire sitting at home. By registering on Ebay’s website, you can sell notes with this number like – 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500, 2000 rupees notes.
