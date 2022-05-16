Finance
Budget and Free Travel Advice – What to Bring in Your Backpack
Most experienced and enduring budget travelers and free travel aficionados have one thing in common: their traveling bags have gotten quite lighter as the years went by. There are practical as well as psychological reasons for this.
The practical aspects are easily identifiable. It is much easier to get around when you’re walking or using public transportation if you have a smaller bag. It makes us better able to cope with and respond rapidly to the different variables present when we get somewhere we haven’t been before. It also means we are not scattered and have less things to keep an eye on.
The psychological ramifications are the most significant ones, however. For one thing, traveling light inevitably confronts us to our own insecurities about not knowing what’s coming ahead. It is a wonderful though sometimes uncomfortable therapy. Yet, there is nothing quite like that feeling of carefree abandon one experiences by traveling lightly. And for this reason alone, leaving those extra items at home is completely worth it.
It is an understandably common mistake to pack excessively the first few times we travel – especially if you’re a budget traveler or free travel seeker. But chances are you are not choosing to travel to recreate the heaviness and structure of the sedentary lifestyle. At the same time, the idea is not to go around uselessly deprived and ill-equipped.
So, what to bring in that backpack?
Backpack: Will ideally qualify as a carry-on bag on the airplane. Don’t go too cheap, it needs to be tough. But don’t go too glamorous either – an eye-catching bag is a burden.
There is no reason at all for it to be bigger than 50l unless you are bringing specialized equipment for trekking and such activities.
If you want to bring back gifts, buy them at the end of your trip and buy an extra bag (a cheap one will do) for them to go into.
Clothes: Shirts, pants, socks, underwear – no more than 2 of each. 1 may be enough. You will be able to buy clothes during your travels and you will be happy to wear them. One waterproof or warm coat may be necessary depending on where you go. Use compression bags to minimize the space your clothes take up.
Bathroom accessories: Deodorant, shaving items, soap, nail clipper. A compact travel towel that dries quickly is convenient. Maybe one extra luxury item.
First Aid: A few selected first aid items adapted to where you are going will do (Don’t overdo it! Medicine exists everywhere in the world.)
LED headlamp: More useful than a flashlight that you need to hold in your hands. You can always hold it with your hands if you feel funny having it on your head. Highly recommended.
Digital Camera: They are now quite affordable. The value of having pictures to look at after you have traveled need not be explained. Bring an extra memory card if you think you’ll be taking a lot of pictures.
Music and headphones: They can be lifesavers in noisy countries and can make the difference between insomnia and a good night of sleep.
Other electronics: a small battery charger (solar if you go somewhere sunny), a converter/adapter for your electrical apparatus depending on which country you go to.
Other: A thin tough rope to hang your clothes on is very valuable. A Swiss army knife is always called for at one moment or another (can’t bring that inside the place though). A stainless steel water bottle. Water purifying tablets can be a good idea in some countries. 1 smaller, soft bag for day trips or running errands.
Obviously, you wallet, cards and documents will be in there somewhere.
And voila! Add and remove an item or two to fit your personal needs and your bag should be fairy light and manageable.
The Brainwashing of Our Medical Students
The family doctor has traditionally been a reliable figure that parents and children alike could trust for good judgment and to oversee their family’s healthcare. Most people just assume that the education and training that doctors undergo assures them that they use the best of their judgment and that the health practices and drugs administered to patients are the unquestioned latest and correct advice. Unfortunately, this belief in the family doctor is in many ways a misperception. In many instances doctor’s judgment has been compromised by the overwhelming one-sided education they are being given by the giant pharmaceutical conglomerates. The result is unnecessary medication use, poor outcomes and sometimes dangerous results for patients all to satisfy the drug company’s insatiable need to make a buck and keep their stock price up.
From the day your doctor enters medical school his view of the world of medicine is shaped in large part by pharmaceutical companies. Most major teaching hospitals and university medical programs are heavily subsidized by pharmaceutical companies. Tens of millions in grants are given each year for research studies and scholarships to keep medical schools filled. The medical textbooks given to the students and much of the literature and reading material is provided free of charge to medical students and are written by or paid for by drug companies. Is it any wonder then that the first course of treatment for many ailments has been to take a pharmaceutical product?
The first rule of medicine is supposed to be ‘first do no harm’. But in many cases this is not being followed. Instead of medical students being trained on healthy non-pharmaceutical ways to treat common ailments, they are instead taught that drugs are the ‘first line’ of treatment. This not only exposes patient to unnecessary possible side effects from the medications but also causes them and their health insurance company to spend money needlessly. Of course the pharmaceutical companies prefer this as it means more money for them.
Courses in medical school that encourage alternative therapy or even such staples as good diet and exercise are discouraged and instead a ‘treat the symptom not the cause’ ethos has prevailed in large part due to the insidious influence of drug companies. How does this happen? Nearly every major professor at well known medical schools is given grant money from drug companies. If a professor or academic publishes a paper that is critical of the pharmaceutical practices then they simply are ‘looked over’ and skipped when it comes time for their grants to be renewed. Those who ‘tow the line’ are rewarded with trips to conferences and lavish grants to study yet another new drug. These professors then get to publish their work in medical journals which are…you guessed it…paid for by the pharmaceutical company.
The university likes professors that publish as it is good PR for the university. Published articles are also one of the mandatory linchpins in many universities determinations of professors gaining tenure and pay raises. A vicious cycle then emerges where you have drug companies using this system to promote those professors and researchers that ‘favor’ using pharmaceuticals and those that disagree are simply dropped…first from the grants…then from the publishing…and eventually from the university. By the time a young med school student graduates and enters his internship at a hospital he has been taught that for most ailments he is likely to see, drugs are the first and best way to treat them. It only gets worse from there. Make sure you stop by www.sedatednation.com and see how a young doctor is even further ‘influenced’ by drug companies once they enter private practice.
Can You Purchase Medifast Shakes in Grocery Stores, Health Food Stores, Or Pharmacies?
From all of the emails I get and from my lurking on many weight loss forums and support groups, there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that the Medifast shakes are the most asked about liquid product out there. Not only is this product filling, good tasting, and pretty convenient, there’s a certain mystery and misconception that seems to surround it. I get a lot of questions that ask which stores keep these in stock or routinely sell these items. I’ll go over this topic in the following article.
If you’ve found this article, you probably have already tried to find these products on store or pharmacy shelves. Maybe you’ve even ventured to a health food store or two or have even tried the yellow pages or local directories. It’s probably very likely that you have not been successful. The reason for this is that the company does not distribute the products through third parties.
With that said, there are some clinics scattered though out the world, but many people do not have one of these close by. I never have. The closest clinic to me is hours away. The waste of gas and time would not make this very feasible or even sensible since it’s really easy and quick for me to place an order online. They will typically ship the order the same day so you don’t have to wait all that long to receive it. In my opinion, having to order and ship the product from the company is not at all a deal breaker. They are worth the wait and, in my experience, are much more effective and healthful than anything that you can get in the grocery store
I also feel compelled to tell you that there are many different types of Medifast shakes available. Examples are appetite suppression, diabetic, women’s health, metabolism boosting, and joint health, to name some of the more popular. When many people ask me about these products, many are interested in the ready to drink variety that don’t require mixing. People really are attracted to the convenience of these and they are pretty good, but I would venture to say that the most popular option are the 55 shakes. These do require mixing, but this literally takes seconds and you can control the texture and consistency more. The 55’s are often included in the monthly packages and are part of the five plus one plan.
Speaking of the 5 plus 1, you may know this already, but the diet has many more choices in addition to the shakes. There are also soups and chili, breakfast foods, snacks, and other drink options, to name a few. There are well over 70 choices and all of the foods / liquids contain roughly the same amounts of calories, carbs, and protein. So, although the shakes are really popular and really good, there are other options that might give you a little more variety.
You can order any of the food choices individually or as part of a package. Typically, coupons and specials are only offered with the packages, but the incentives do change from time to time.
Tacoma Assisted Living Info
Located at the bottom of Mount Rainier, the city of Tacoma sits along the shores of Commencement Bay in South Puget Sound. Tacoma senior living residents can take advantage of all this international port city has to offer, including a wealth of arts and cultural opportunities, affordable living and stunning natural views.
Tacoma Recreation
There is no shortage of recreational activities to keep assisted living residents occupied. For shopping excursions, many seniors head to Lakewood Towne Center which is home to several big-name retailers. Seniors can also catch a matinee at the Loews Lakewood Town Center movie theaters, located in the mall.
For those who want to spend time in the great outdoors, Point Defiance Park is Tacoma’s largest park with over 700 acres of natural beauty and scenic views. Tacoma senior living residents can explore the park and any one of its many attractions including Owen Beach, art in the park and a restaurant.
Tacoma Activities
All assisted living facilities offer their own programs and activities, but seniors may also take advantage of the offerings of two Tacoma-area seniors centers: the Beacon Activity Center and the Lighthouse Activity Center. Both centers offer a variety of educational classes on such topics as cooking, knitting and foreign languages. They also offer scheduled outings to various attractions around the city.
These excursions could take seniors to any one of the many casinos in the Tacoma area including the Emerald Queen Casino. In addition to casino games, they also host live performances from prominent comedians, musicians and other performers.
Tacoma Medical Facilities
Residents of Tacoma senior living communities have access to some of the best medical care in the region. At St. Joseph Medical Center seniors receive quality medical care through the Franciscan Health System. St. Joseph offers specialized treatment in dialysis, cancer, spine and heart conditions. They also have a 24-hour emergency center for any unexpected medical emergencies.
Tacoma residents are also served by Multicare, a non-profit healthcare organization which operates four hospitals in the Tacoma area: Allenmore Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Tacoma General Hospital. Seniors have access to doctors in virtually every medical specialty to help them live full, healthy lives.
Tacoma Transportation
While many assisted living communities will provide their own transportation to residents, the city of Tacoma is serviced by the public transportation agency, Pierce Transit. Buses serve Tacoma and other cities within Pierce County. Residents can also travel to areas outside of Tacoma using the regional Sound Transit double-decker buses or light rail trains that provide service to and from Seattle.
For seniors with disabilities, Pierce Transit’s Shuttle program can provide door-to-door service from a Tacoma assisted living facility to anywhere within the city. The shuttles are oversized to accommodate wheelchairs and are available to those who meet conditions of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
You can find assisted living in Tacoma at our Tacoma Assisted Living page.
