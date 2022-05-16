Finance
Budgeting For Your Business
What is a Budget?
A budget is a plan to:
- Ensure you have enough money for activities in the future.
- To control and monitor all the finances of the business, including its income and expenses.
- To enable information to be extracted so the business can make decisions as to direction and growth.
The budget enables the owner of the business to rely on accurate figures that would otherwise have been based around guesswork alone. At any time, the owner should not confuse a budget with a forecast. A forecast is a prediction of the future, whereas a budget is a planned outcome of the future that the business wants to achieve.
What is Business Budgeting?
Most of us do not really think much about it, but we are preparing a budget every time we estimate how much cash we are going to need for a particular purchase and how much money we will have left over at the end of the month after paying our bills. A budget is simply an estimate of what is going to happen in the future as far as our income and our expenditure is concerned.
Business Budgeting is a term often used to mean forward planning in a business. It has, of course, a wider meaning than planning because it also includes coordinating, managing and controlling. In simple language, a business budget is the financial plan of a future period in your business and represents a suggested way or plan of achieving a particular result. It is a means of expressing the goals of your business in financial and monetary terms.
Why Create a Budget?
A budget enhances the chance of success of your business because it estimates your future requirements and predicts a profit position, as well as outlines what your spending should be and how your cash flow should run. The budget is designed to highlight potential problems before they occur, so that you have time to make changes to prevent those problems either getting worse or occurring at all.
Many small business owners run their business totally without setting any budgets because they feel they can make profits even if they don’t budget. The fact, however, is that even if the small business is profitable, there is always the possibility that if they used budgets and ran the business closer to the plan of those budgets, their profitability could increase far more than what was achieved without the budgets.
Business Budget is a Financial Business Plan
The process of creating a budget should be simple if there are appropriate systems in place to extract accurate information. A budget is organised in the same way and format as a financial statement such as a revenue statement, or profit and loss, and usually covers a one year or 12 month period. At the end of that year, the estimated results of income and expenses as put down in the budget are compared to the actual performance of the business, as recorded in the financial statements. Budgeting, therefore, expresses the business plans of a business in financial language.
Types of Budgets
The whole budgeting process involves realistic forecasting, monitoring and planning. It requires estimates to be calculated, based on future events, taking into account the information available at the time.
There are many different types of budget.
These include the following budgets:
- A sales or revenue budget.
- A purchases budget.
- A stock or inventory budget.
- An expenses budget.
- A profit budget.
- A cash budget.
- Break-even budget.
- Capital funds budget.
Finance
Which Platform Is Better for Your Business – WordPress or SquareSpace?
Website building is no longer a tedious task. Tools like WordPress and Squarespace makes it very easy to build a website. 25 percent of the world’s entire website is built on WordPress which is an interesting number in itself. This 25% include around 1.2 billion websites in total. Squarespace has its fan following. Although it does not have as many features as WordPress yet because of its simple interface and better marketing options, it is popular among many users. Though, not billion but still several million developers use SquareSpace. Many surveys have been conducted to find which between two tools is the best regarding overall performance. Many of these surveys confuse the first time user instead of clarifying. That is why the few pros and cons of both the technologies are mentioned below:
WordPress Pros:- Community and Flexibility
As we know that majority of the users in the world uses WordPress compared to Squarespace, the community and online support are just great in this case. Starting from its initial versions such as 2.9 to its latest version 4.8 WordPress has never disappointed its users. Even today many of the users use the older version of WordPress because it was smaller in size and yet almost error free. Starting from the WordPress Codex to different Facebook groups are all filled up with enthusiastic developers and experts.
Learning new things about WordPress is very easy and interesting. This strong community network can help anyone anywhere. Anyone can get any level of advice from this strong community network and that too free of charge. Another best thing about WordPress is that the user doesn’t need to hover here and there to pay the hosting fees, the hosting fees can be paid on WordPress.com itself. Apart from this, there is a beginner guide available on WordPress for the first time developers and fees for such people is only 60$ / annum. This is just the starting fees it can increase in the upcoming years.
WordPress Cons:- Security and Complexity
One of the biggest question for the first time developers is that whether they should host their website using WordPress.com or they should go with the self-hosting. This is a common dilemma faced by every first time user. Majority of the user among the total 25% sites in the world uses the free hosting from WordPress.org. They have created a.org website which provides the best customization options as well as lower hosting fees. Here the biggest con is that the customization options that are provided by WordPress are a lot more complex than its rivals Wix and Weebly. Even the hosting fees for basic websites using these tools is very less compared to WordPress. Also, for WordPress site owners can it is vital to stay updated to the latest version. Otherwise, they might have to face security issues in the long run.
Squarespace Pros:- No Tech Skills Required
The best thing about Squarespace is that no prior coding knowledge is required to develop a website. Building websites using WordPress still needs some prior knowledge of computer science or programming. Whereas any newbie can develop Squarespace website. It provides a wide range of temples and functions which we can add to our website. The backend is very powerful, and it can handle every heavy template that is provided in its library. This can create one of the most beautiful website experience for the visitors. The templates of Squarespace are so popular that they are being used in Squarespace sites as well.
Squarespace Cons:- Cost and Ownership
The cheapest plan for a self-hosted WordPress starts from $5 per month whereas the basic plan of Squarespace starts from the $12 per month. This is even more than the double of WordPress. Though paying such a high amount to Squarespace, our website is not exactly in possession of them. Hence in any case if the website goes down for some reason, Squarespace does not own it and because of which our data will be lost. Apart from this, there is no migration option available in Squarespace so, whenever the user wants to migrate the site they have to start building their site from scratch.
Conclusion:
For the people who do not have any prior knowledge of programming and need to make a minimal static website with a very fewer chance of making the change in the website in future are suggested to use Squarespace instead of WordPress. Because it provides one of the simplest user interfaces with more default templates and functions. As there are very fewer users with such a requirement majority of them chooses WordPress to build the website.
For the people who want to make money out of their website in any form including affiliate marketing or by conversion of customers they choose WordPress to build a site because it is a little bit tough for the first time users, but it is going to be beneficial for the rest of the time until the user wants the website to shut down. It is one of the oldest website building and hosting tool so, the kind of trust WordPress has gained is second to none. Because of its reliability today many big news sites or business site where change is the only constant thing are still using WordPress. WordPress is only recommended for the people who want to build their platform and are into the long race.
Finance
Purchasing Your First Pair of Ice Skates
With so many options online today we are purchasing more and more through the internet than ever before. And, there are certainly some better deals to be had by purchasing things online. HOWEVER, ice skates is not one of them!
As a long time skating coach, I cringe when I hear that someone is considering purchasing ice skates online. In essence, this means a person is going to purchase professional equipment online without trying the boots on, talking to someone about the quality of the equipment, reqlinquishing their warranty and get no promise of fit or continued service on the equipment. Really???? This doesn’t make sense.
I think the biggest argument that I hear for someone considering this option is that they think they are getting a better deal. Well, in the case of professional equipment, there rarely is a “deal” but more often a regret later after their purchase. The average cost to buying a good pair of skates in a pro shop at the rink for a beginning skater is about $120! Yep, that it! And, here are the upsides to purchasing them from a professional rink:
– They will measure your feet and recommend the best brand of boot and blade that fit the goals of the skater. Taking also into account experience level, age and ability.
– If the boot is a Jackson or similar, they will heat mold the boot to your foot.
– They will allow you to upgrade the blades separately, if needed or desired.
– They will guarantee the boot and the blade and have a money back guarantee if something goes wrong.
– They will mount the new blade on the boot and sharpen the blade before you get on the ice for the first time as part of the initial price. Usually blade mounting and sharpening are separate fees.
– You will also be able to purchase additional accessories for your skates while you are there just for your boots such as blade guards, soakers, wax, laces, etc.
– And, they will answer all your questions so that you will learn all about your equipment and how to care for it and protect it.
Last but not least, purchasing equipment from your local ice rink supports the smaller business. Ice rinks operate at a very low margin and often barely get by. Support them by shopping with them so that they can stay in business.
So, please, please, please do not purchase ice skates online. Save yourself the headache. When skates don’t fit right, it can negatively impact your learning experience and make it frustrating for your coach who really wants you to progress. Buy locally from your rink for professional equipment!
Finance
How to Sell Your House to a We Buy Houses Real Estate Investor – Can They Really Solve My Problems?
So you need to sell your house but you are on short time constraints. By you being stuck in a bad economy and Realtors selling houses slower than ever how in the world are you going to be able to sell an unwanted house? Well welcome to the New Year ladies and gentleman. In the new decade you have several options selling your house. Now you can sell your house to your local We Buy Houses Real Estate Investor that will put cash in your pocket within 30 days.
Selling your house to a We Buy Houses Investor is a fast, hassle free, straight forward, no strings attached a way to sell your house in any market. Selling to a We Buy Houses Real Estate Investor can be the answer to all of your real estate problems. It does not matter if you live in Baltimore, Virginia, Prince Georges County, Washington DC, Florida, California or surrounding areas. We Buy Houses Real Estate Investors can buy your house in any area/any condition. You will literally get a offer within 24 hours.
When you sell your house to a We Buy Houses Real Estate Investor you will benefit because…
1. You can sell your house usually within 30 days
2. You sign a short, no hassle, straight to the point contract and as soon as you sign that contract you will find yourself at the closing table collecting your check in no time.
3. You can sell your house in its as-is condition. We Buy Houses Investors love to do the dirty work. They deal with houses filled with trash, cracked windows, damaged roofs, fire damaged, inherited houses, any situation, they know what its like to be in a messy situation! A+ Neighborhood Homebuyers is a full service real estate investment company based in Baltimore, MD that buys five to ten houses a month. They have helped homeowners in Washington DC, PG County, Baltimore County, Baltimore City, Woodlawn, Randallstown, Owings Mills, Fort Washington, District Heights, Northern Virginia,Toledo, Ohio, and Harrisburg, PA.
4. You can sometimes avoid unwanted fees. Liens, property taxes and code violations are no problem for We Buy Houses Real Estate Investors. They successfully buy houses and usually pay all the unwanted fees at settlement to put more money in your pocket at settlement. We Buy Houses Investors mission is to help you put your problems behind you they will do anything in their power to make the process easier for you. It does not matter if you live in Maryland, Virginia or Washington DC, in most situations they will pay off any unwanted or hidden fees that were placed on your house.
We Buy Houses Investors are the right people to call if you just want to get rid of your Maryland, DC or Virginia House. If they agree on a price you will be at the closing table collecting your check before you can even blink your eyes. This is a straight to the point solution that many homeowners and investors have been using for years when they simply don’t want to deal with their property anymore. Selling your property to a Web Buy Houses Real Estate Investor is a great alternative for you then letting your house sit on the market and drain your time and money.
