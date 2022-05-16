News
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
By DAMIAN DOVARGANES and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Police say churchgoers detained the gunman who shot multiple people Sunday at a California church, calling their intervention an act of “exceptional heroism and bravery.”
Police say the suspect in the shooting is an Asian male in his 60s who investigators do not believe lives in the community.
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning service in the church.
Police say by the time they arrived on the scene the parishioners had the man hog-tied and in custody.
Investigators were interviewing between 30 and 40 witnesses.
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.
One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon at a Presbyterian church in a suburban Southern California community where the majority of residents are seniors, officials said. A suspect was in custody.
The shooting was reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.
A man died at the scene and a fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said. All the victims were adults.
Deputies detained a suspect, an adult male, and recovered a weapon, officials said.
About 30 people witnessed the violence, said Carrie Braun, a sheriff’s spokesperson. The majority of those inside the church are believed to be of Taiwanese descent, Braun said.
Investigators were looking at many factors, including whether the bloodshed could be a hate crime and whether the gunman was known to the church community, Braun said.
The gunfire erupted during a lunch reception honoring a former pastor of a Taiwanese congregation that has services at Geneva, according to a statement from the Presbytery of Los Ranchos, a church administrative body.
“Please keep the leadership of the Taiwanese congregation and Geneva in your prayers as they care for the those traumatized by this shooting,” the presbytery’s Tom Cramer said in a statement on Facebook.
More details were expected from a sheriff’s department news conference scheduled for 5 p.m.
Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene. The FBI was also sending agents to the scene to assist the sheriff.
Laguna Woods was built as a senior living community and later became a city. More than 80% of residents in the city of 18,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles are at least 65.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on Twitter that he was closely monitoring the situation.
“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event,” the tweet said.
The incident occurred in an area with a cluster of houses of worship, including Catholic, Lutheran and Methodist churches and a Jewish synagogue.
On its website, Geneva Presbyterian Church describes its mission as “to remember, tell, and live the way of Jesus by being just, kind, and humble.”
“All are welcome here. Really, we mean that! … Geneva aspires to be an inclusive congregation worshipping, learning, connecting, giving and serving together.”
The shooting came a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.
“This is upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo,” said U.S. Rep Katie Porter, whose district includes Laguna Woods. “This should not be our new normal. I will work hard to support the victims and their families.”
___
Weber reported from Los Angeles, along with Associated Press journalist Stefanie Dazio.
News
Buck Showalter’s Amazin’s can weather the storm; teammates have Travis Jankowski’s back; Mets supporting Rangers
Another injury hit. First series loss of the season. Five games won, and five games lost, in the past 12 days. Depending on how one views the Mets’ recent batch of games and the injury bug making its way through the locker room, the team is experiencing yet another early-season test complete with challenges.
Tylor Megill (biceps tendinitis) became the latest player to land on the injured list on Sunday, capping a weekend that saw James McCann (left hamate surgery) also become sidelined for the next several weeks. The Mets (23-13) went 8-5 in their 13-game stretch against the division, only to return to Citi Field and lose their first series of the season. The Mariners, a sneaky-good team according to Brandon Nimmo, surprised the Amazin’s with how well they played against them, winning two out of three.
But the way manager Buck Showalter views the club’s recent stretch is no different than how he expected things to pan out when the Mets opened spring training. Being prepared for tough situations and foreseeing challenges is this skipper’s modus operandi, which is why these Mets seem better positioned than in previous years to weather the current storm.
“We’ve been grinding since the first day of spring, trying to hurry and get ready,” Showalter said. “We lost Jake (deGrom), we lost (Sean) Reid-Foley, we lost (Trevor) May, it’s part of the game. Nobody cares about your problems; they’re happy you got ‘em.”
That last sentence from Showalter is one he often uses when he’s asked about the team navigating tough situations. Showalter, like three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer and a handful of other players on the 2022 team, is not one to make excuses for dealing with adversity.
Only a rare breed of humans can smoothly turn a negative situation into a positive—perhaps this is a chance for an underrated player to step up—and Showalter is one of those people. Yes, two of his top arms are down. Yes, his starting catcher is set to undergo surgery on his hand. Yes, the Mets are still on top of the NL East with one of the best winning percentages (.639) in the league. For Showalter, who won three Manager of the Year awards across a 20-year span, the Mets’ challenges just present more opportunities to surprise a lot of people.
“We knew stuff like this was going to happen,” Showalter said. “Nobody’s going to wallow around in self pity. We’re going to look at it as an opportunity to shine.”
GOT YOUR BACK
A couple of weeks after Travis Jankowski said, “No one’s going to be buying my jersey,” joking about his bench role with the Mets, his teammates can be seen walking around the clubhouse and doing early work on the field all while wearing a Jankowski shirsey.
Third baseman Eduardo Escobar ordered a box of white Janksowski t-shirts for the team following his self-deprecating comment. Escobar recently unloaded the box and handed out the Jankowski shirseys to all of his teammates.
Jankowski was humbled by the gesture, saying he wasn’t expecting his teammates to support him like that after a meaningless remark. But lifting each other up has been the composition of this 2022 squad. No man left behind, including fourth outfielder Jankoswki.
SUPPORTING THE RANGERS
Francisco Lindor had his No. 23 Adam Fox jersey draped over his clubhouse chair after the Mets lost, 8-7, to the Mariners on Sunday. Lindor and a handful of other Mets players had a suite for Game 7 of Penguins-Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. Nimmo sheepishly admitted he, too, was getting ready to head over to MSG. But he wouldn’t give up a prediction for the game outcome.
“No predictions, but looking forward to a good game and hopefully New York wins,” Nimmo said.
()
News
Tylor Megill lands on 15-day injured list with biceps injury
The Mets rotation has taken another hit.
Tylor Megill was placed on the 15-day injured list with right biceps inflammation, the club announced on Sunday. He promptly underwent an MRI, which revealed right biceps tendinitis. The Mets will shut Megill down from throwing for a few days, the team said in a statement, and reassess his plan afterwards. Right-hander Colin Holderman was called up from Triple-A Syracuse.
“It just creeped up,” said Megill, who is dealing with biceps tendinitis for the first time in his career. “I was worried just because … I know what soreness feels like and this wasn’t that. I was a little freaked out about it. But the (MRI) results came back really well, so not too bad. Not worried.”
The injury news arrived after Megill’s worst start of the season, to date. The righty struggled against a bottom-tier Nationals lineup last Wednesday, getting tabbed for eight earned runs on eight hits in just 1.1 innings. Just five weeks prior, Megill overpowered the very same Nationals lineup, cruising through five scoreless innings on Opening Day.
Megill’s biceps tendinitis could be the reason behind his unusual disappointing outing last week. But, depending on the severity of the injury and his time missed on the IL, it could also spell trouble for the Mets rotation. For now, Megill believes he could spend the minimum on the IL, which would pencil in his return for sometime during the team’s next homestand, beginning May 27, against the Phillies and Nationals.
“Technically I could throw through it,” said Megill, who first felt the discomfort the morning after his start in Washington. “But obviously you don’t want it to linger or get worse. So taking it one day at a time right now.”
Megill carried a 2.43 ERA into his meltdown at Nationals Park. His early success this season arrived at just the right time, with the injured Jacob deGrom opening the year on the IL with a stress reaction on his right scapula. Megill’s 5-2 record over seven starts into 2022 helped the organization ease the pain of losing deGrom to begin the year.
But Megill means significantly more to this team than only serving as a deGrom replacement.
Megill has grown into a prominent member of the Mets rotation, one that helped contribute to the second no-hitter in franchise history late last month and goes by the nickname “Big Drip” within the clubhouse. Megill’s 25.7 strikeout percentage is third-best among Mets starters, living up there with Chris Bassitt (26.9%) and Max Scherzer (32.5%). His rise, following his 2021 rookie season, quickly gained a large following among the Flushing faithful.
“Really tough,” said Brandon Nimmo on losing Megill to the IL. “We’d been so good with the pitching. We want everyone, regardless of who it is, to be healthy, to be able to help out in their capacity and to not try and pitch through anything that they feel like is a detriment to themselves and their career. We want our guys to be healthy and be able to help out in their way, whatever way that is.”
Now, the Mets will look internally to fill yet another hole in the pitching staff.
As far as an immediate bandage, left-hander David Peterson is the obvious choice to jump into the rotation. But Megill was scheduled to start in the series opener against the Cardinals as soon as Monday, and Peterson just pitched for Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, hurling six scoreless innings against Scranton, making him unavailable for Monday’s St. Louis outing.
Trevor Williams pitched after Megill’s early exit in Washington last Wednesday, so he is the likely candidate to start against the Cardinals on Monday. Williams, who held the Nationals to 3.2 scoreless innings last week, has a 5.73 ERA in five games and 11 innings this season. Williams’ last and only previous start for the Mets this year was on April 23 in Arizona, when he coughed up four earned runs on seven hits in two innings against the Diamondbacks.
“We need to continue to work hard,” said Carlos Carrasco, expressing confidence that the rotation can overcome Megill’s absence.
()
News
Struggling Joey Gallo starting to get better results
CHICAGO—For Joey Gallo, patience paid off. The Yankees left fielder came up with two outs in the second inning on Sunday and just let White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech get himself in trouble. Gallo drew a walk, the first blow in what would become a weird, three-run on one hit and four walks inning.
Kopech gave a two-out walk to Gallo and Kiner-Falefa singled. The White Sox right-hander walked Jose Trevino to load the bases and then walked Aaron Hicks after a seven-pitch at-bat to bring in the first run. He walked DJ LeMahieu to bring in the second and then Trevino scored on a wild pitch.
Gallo then drove in two with his fifth home run of the season in the ninth inning.
“I feel good. I felt pretty good all year, but I’m getting some results now which is good,” Gallo said. “That (second inning) was a big inning for us and I think that’s what’s important about walks is they’re not as valued but they can start something like that.”
“That was two outs and then it just gives the next guy a chance. And that was the big inning and it seemed like after that inning the game was kind of in our hands the rest of the way,” Gallo added. “So that was nice to get that going with a walk. Sometimes you don’t need to swing.”
Gallo came to New York as a power hitter with an eye for drawing walks. He’s struggled since coming from the Rangers last season in a deadline deal. This year, the power has only just started to really show itself and the 15 walks have been overshadowed by the 37 strikeouts.
Through 31 games this season, Gallo is hitting .202/.317/.382 with a .699 OPS and seven RBI. Aaron Boone, however, sees the slugger getting closer to where he needs to be.
“More good at bats today and a big walk in the three-run inning. And obviously an exclamation point there in the end to kind of give us a little cushion and some breathing room,” the Yankees manager said. ” Yeah, the quality of the at-bats just keeps getting better and better which is good to see.”
POSSIBLE SURGERY?
Ben Rortvedt, the catcher the Yankees acquired in the trade for Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson, could be looking at surgery for his knee injury. He will be looked at by team doctors this week.
“We should have something, probably by this week. I know he’s gonna see Dr. (Chris) Ahmad to have an idea. It’s something he’s dealt with in the past,” Boone said. “So we’ll see. It could be some kind of surgical procedure that he may have to get. But we’ll see.”
The young catcher has been sidelined since the Yankees acquired him. He had an oblique strain at the time of the trade. He had just started his “spring training,” with the Tampa Tarpon when he was shut down by a knee injury.
LOCASTRO ON TRACK
Tim Locastro, who suffered a strained lat muscle on the last road trip, is making steady progress, Boone said.
He’s actually doing pretty well, especially considering the injury. I mean it’s one of those things that if he plays through it, it could end up really hurting him and cost the rest of the year. So I think right now, it’s hopefully, it’s just a couple more weeks,” Boone said. “He was responding pretty well when he had the injury. And he has continued to progress pretty well over the last week. In kind of his rehab to get back.”
Locastro had been establishing himself as a very good late-inning replacement to run the bases. He injured the lat stealing a base in Toronto.
GERMAN UPDATE
Domingo German, who began the season on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement, will face live hitters for the first time this week.
“I don’t know if it’s tomorrow or not. But it is this week. He’s scheduled for live batting practice,” Boone said. “So he’s doing well and progressing.”
Boone said that the Yankees will build German up to where he could potentially make a start—50 to 60 pitches—so they “have that option.”
()
