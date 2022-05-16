Finance
Choosing The Best Accounting Software – Sage or Quickbooks
QuickBooks versus Sage
QuickBooks and Sage One are two mainstream business administration administrations. Both offer marginally unique administrations. QuickBooks concentrates more on accounting and bookkeeping administrations while Sage One is a component rich undertaking administration benefit. The two administrations cover in a few classifications, at the end of the day, the two administrations enable your business to develop in various ways.
How They Help Your Business QuickBooks Online versus Sage One
QuickBooks offers effective bookkeeping and accounting devices while Sage helps keep representatives on-assignment when chipping away at cooperative tasks. Here are a couple of the manners by which both QuickBooks and Sage can help your business:
Advantages of QuickBooks
QuickBooks has been a well known private venture bookkeeping programming since the 1990s and conveys many years of experience to the table. Today, QuickBooks Online saddles new advances like distributed computing to streamline business administration. QuickBooks likewise has a 30 day free trial.
QuickBooks Online enables business administrators to abstain from depending entirely on a bookkeeper. Here are a couple of the advantages QuickBooks conveys to the table:
Wage and cost following: Easily screen how much cash your business is getting and how much it’s investing over specific times of energy.
Adjust with ledgers: QuickBooks synchronizes straightforwardly with financial balances and Visa accounts, which implies all exchanges made in your records will consequently show up in QuickBooks.
Accounting apparatuses: This is the place QuickBooks truly separates itself from Sage – QuickBooks offers a full suite of accounting instruments to help deal with your business, including pay and cost following, finance administration (on more elevated amount accounts), and budgetary administration devices.
Adaptable designs: If you as of now utilize accounting programming or finance programming, at that point it might appear as though there’s no point behind QuickBooks. Be that as it may, plans scale as indicated by your necessities, and you don’t have to pay for the majority of the QuickBooks accounting instruments on the fundamental arrangement. Plans scale to address the issues of your business and the most minimal level arrangement begins at $12.95 every month with insignificant accounting highlights.
Advantages of Sage One
Sage is basically an undertaking administration apparatus that offers a couple of essential accounting highlights – including cost following and receipt announcing. It’s as yet an amazing alternative for the present organizations, yet it won’t have the capacity to deal with the greater part of the accounting administrations your business requires.
All things considered, Sage helps organizations in various ways, including:
Task administration on the cloud: Businesses are more gainful on the cloud. Cloud-based venture administration is one of the essential advantages of Sage One. Various representatives can at the same time deal with a solitary venture and work together in the cloud.
Solicitations and statements: Every Sage One record accompanies boundless solicitations and statements. You can send a boundless number of solicitations and statements to your clients. These solicitations have your business’ logo stuck at the best and give an expert face to your business.
Include boundless colleagues: Sage offers two designs. On the more elevated amount design, Sage One Accounting Standard, there’s no restriction to what number of colleagues you can have chipping away at a solitary task. That is a brilliant advantage for bigger organizations.
Versatile designs: The least Sage One arrangement, Sage One Invoicing, is generally utilized for following wage and costs and sending solicitations to organizations. The higher arrangement, Sage One Accounting Standard, is an element rich task administration benefit that likewise incorporates everything from the Invoicing plan.
QuickBooks Online versus Sage One Supported Services
Versatile applications: QuickBooks and Sage both offer a suite of portable applications for the iPhone and iPad and also Android gadgets. With the two administrations, you can perform basically all center capacities over the applications – including venture joint effort and cost following.
Online access: You can get to QuickBooks and Sage One from any web associated gadget and all information will match up crosswise over gadgets on the web. Regardless of whether your gadget isn’t upheld by portable applications, you’ll have the capacity to login and see account information from your versatile program.
Cloud bolster: Sage and QuickBooks both utilize cloud servers to synchronize data over all gadgets. Sage spends significant time in offering cloud-based venture administration administrations to its customers.
Similarity: Sage and QuickBooks can be utilized close by each other however they’re not straightforwardly perfect with each other.
Ledgers: Users can include financial balances and Visa records to QuickBooks and record data will consequently adjust over the product. Sage One additionally gives you a chance to add ledgers to the stage, in spite of the fact that exchange data won’t naturally match up.
Online installments: Sage gives clients a chance to acknowledge installments from customers by means of PayPal. Clients can likewise utilize the inherent online installment handling framework, Sage Payment Solutions, which acknowledges Mastercard installments in return for exchange expenses. QuickBooks does not offer installment handling of any kind.
Different Points of Comparison On QuickBooks Online versus Sage One
Free trial: Sage One offers an amazing free trial. Clients can test the product for nothing without submitting charge card information. Clients approach the full suite of Sage One administrations amid that trial. QuickBooks additionally offers a free trial, in spite of the fact that you have to enter Visa information and drop your record before that 30 day time span is finished. On the off chance that you don’t drop your record in time, at that point your record will start to be charged as an ordinary membership.
Boundless utilize: Sage One gives clients a chance to add boundless quantities of partners to a solitary venture. Clients on all designs can likewise send boundless solicitations. QuickBooks additionally gives clients a chance to make boundless solicitations and evaluations.
Additional expenses: Sage One charges additional for adding managers to your record. As a matter of course, all designs have a solitary executive and including more administrators costs $10 every month. Something else, the value you agree to accept is the value you’ll likely observe on your month to month charge. QuickBooks constructs its evaluating in light of highlights, and the more you’re willing to pay, the more highlights you get. The most elevated amount designs match up your record with Intuit Online Payroll, where you’ll have to pay $2 per representative every month to document finance charges.
Our Verdict On QuickBooks Online versus Sage One
Sage One and QuickBooks give two unique sorts of administrations. QuickBooks has practical experience in accounting administrations while Sage One has some expertise in customer invoicing and venture administration.
Nonetheless, the two administrations do cover in a few classifications. The two administrations let clients track salary and costs over characterized timeframes. In that class, the two administrations are for all intents and purposes meet, despite the fact that QuickBooks has a slight edge because of its capacity to naturally match up exchange data crosswise over financial balances.
When contrasting QuickBooks versus Sage, you ought to likewise consider the extra administrations offered by the two stages. On the off chance that your business every now and again expects workers to team up on ventures, at that point a task administration benefit like Sage One is a phenomenal method to spare time. In the event that, then again, you don’t have a decent accounting administration, at that point QuickBooks can help.
Obviously, there’s nothing preventing you from utilizing both Sage One and QuickBooks. A few organizations utilize Sage One simply as an invoicing and undertaking administration apparatus, while QuickBooks handles all other accounting usefulness. That is alright as well.
Basically, QuickBooks is an element rich accounting program that lets you consequently synchronize business data crosswise over financial balances, while Sage One is a cloud-based task administration benefit with broad invoicing highlights. The two administrations offer impressive incentive to your business without burning up all available resources.
Finance
What Does Flood Insurance Cover?
Nobody knows when floods happen. These are natural disasters that can just strike when we least expect it. We may live in deserts or atop a mountain and still experience flooding.
In fact, 50 states have reports of flooding. The reason behind this is that hurricanes or tropical storms are not the only causes of natural flooding. Flooding inside homes can also be due to the flash flooding and rising river water.
In layman’s terms, flooding is the combination of mud and water in an area. So if the water is not wet on a normal basis but it still combines these two elements, then there is still the possibility of flash flooding taking place.
What does flood insurance cover? This is a question practical people ask. They know that it is a necessity for any homeowner.
It protects their assets and saves them from additional costs just in case flooding is something they have to include in their problems.
The coverage depends on the kind of plan your insurance company offers you. There is a definition that you should know. If you live in a 100-year flood plain, this does not mean that flooding in your area will just occur once in a 100 years.
In fact, a lot of people ask What does flood insurance cover when they are in a 100-year flood plain. They don’t know whether they should get an insurance or not because of this.
The solution to this confusion is to look at the flood maps in order for them to know whether the location of the home puts the homeowner at a risk when it comes to flooding.
The homeowner should know the kind of flood plain that the risk level he is in with the area that he is residing.
So after discovering the cost of flood insurance, the next question for homeowners is What does flood insurance cover. Well, imagine that there are a lot of factors that should be looked upon.
Flood insurance covers a percentage of the damages cost depending on the following factors. They look at the coastal policies of the client. For example, living along a coast gives the insurance holder a high premium.
In this scenario, the question to what does flood insurance cover is lower than people who are residing in an area that rarely gets wet.
As accommodating as insurance companies are to people who are looking for flood insurance, they still have to make a business and the coverage of an insurance policy really depends on the possibility of the area taking place.
The higher the possibility of this happening and the higher the flood insurance means the less coverage in actual cost.
Finance
Steps To Optimize a High Traffic WordPress Blog
WordPress is one of the best content management system (CMS) for blogging. And the best thing about WordPress is, it is free and open source, yet powerful. It have committed growing community which develop plugins and themes. And according to Wikipedia, WordPress shares over 12% of 1.000.000 biggest websites on the internet. This make WordPress unbeatable on this kind of CMS.
But like a double edged sword, WordPress so powerful but also resources sucker. More complicated the system, and more resources taking it will be. If it is just a plain WordPress installation, it doesn’t take so much resources. But if you add more and more plugins and more complicated themes, then it will take so much resources. So why not uninstall all the plugins then?
Let’s come what is the WordPress plugins for. The WordPress plugins goal is to extended the WordPress core function with to add more features to the WordPress. Since WordPress plugins developed by community or personal developer, not all WordPress plugins are good. Most of them are dead projects or abandon projects. And this will make many issues to the WordPress blog itself. And high CPU load is one of them.
Low traffic WordPress blog usually won’t make problems with high CPU load or high memory usage. But when it comes to high traffic blog, you have to think about the CPU load and memory usage. Otherwise your blog will slowing down and worst your account will be suspended. Getting suspended is really bad experience, you lost visitors, and that’s not good for your site SEO.
Follow the tips below to optimize your high traffic blog:
1. Plugins
WordPress plugins system is one of the most powerful feature from WordPress. Developers or the community can easily make plugins to extend WordPress feature. Beside its easy to use API, it also have complete API documentation. And there are lot of samples and articles on the internet how to develop a WordPress plugin. But this is the double edge feature. Even it is powerful, not all plugins are good. Some of them are dead project or discontinue, and worse it leave security holes to your WordPress blog. So my suggestion is, minimize the use of WordPress plugins. Use only the highly recommended (high rating and most download) and live plugins (not discontinued). Always test plugin on your dummy site before you upload to your live site. One mistake could bring disaster to your site. So choose carefully.
2. Themes
WordPress templates/themes system also one of the best feature of WordPress. You can change themes and customize it easily. And there are lots of themes free or premium themes you can find. I suggest you to use simple, easy to read and beautiful themes for your high traffic blog. Because if your themes is complicated, it will take more resources to your server. For example sliding featured post, this is a good feature for user. But not for server load. Minimize your themes (css, image, and javascript), so it will optimize your server load.
3. Optimize Script
Script Optimization means, delete unnecessary script and modified to optimize script algorithm. Scripts included php, css, sql and javascript. Check your script execution time, and do optimize, optimize and optimize.
4. Use Cache mechanism
This is one of the most important thing you should have for high traffic blog, Caching mechanism. There are lot of WordPress plugin to do caching. There are 4 caching mechanism: database caching, page caching, memory caching and object caching. Database and Page caching that you should have. There are some plugins to do that, but i highly recommend to install db cache reloaded and hyper cache. These 2 plugins would be the best for caching mechanism.
5. Host images to another server or use cdn
Host your images on another server or use cdn could be better. Host images on another server or cdn will reduce your server cpu load. Imagine if you have 1k images stored on your server. And you have to serve 10k visitors a day. This will take your cpu resources, and the result your site will response slower. Beside images, you can host css and javascript files too on another server or cdn.
6. Analyze your traffic
Use and analyze your analytic or traffic monitoring application. I recommend Google analytics and Awstats. Google anayltics to analyze your traffic sources, daily traffic, and many things. And from this data you can make decision where you should host your site, for example most your traffic is come from US, then host your site inside US. And analyze your traffic with Awstats (available on Cpanel), to find less traffic hours. And you should do your backup or update on this hours.
7. Optimize database and backup regularly
Optimize database, is also important, if you have lots of data on your MySql database, it will make overhead data. So you need to regularly optimize your database to keep your MySql database performance. And You should backup your database regularly, for disaster prevention.
8. Upgrade to VPS
At last, when you get 5K traffic per day, you don’t have another option but go for VPS (Virtual Private Server). Buy the the smallest or medium VPS just for a start. And later as your site growing, add more resources to your VPS.
That’s it for now. Final words, good luck to your blogs and happy blogging.
Finance
Rare American Coins and the 1981 US Assay Silver Dollar
The US Assay Commission was formed by the Mint Act of 1792 and continued to function until 1971, when precious metals were no longer used in American circulated coinage.
In 1977, no members were appointed to the commission. Then in 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed legislation to abolish the Assay Commission completely.
These 1981 Assay one ounce silver dollars have become rare American coins, not produced by the US Mint.
The Assay Commission’s function was to supervise the annual testing of the gold, silver, and in its final year’s base metal coins produced by the United States Mint to ensure that they met specifications. Beginning in 1797, it met in most years at the Philadelphia Mint.
In the late 1960s, the Defense Logistics Agency had over 165 million ounces of silver in its stockpile. The Federal Government sold much of this silver on the open market in 1980 and 1981.
After the US Mint stopped using silver in circulating coinage, the US government felt compelled to sell portions of its reserves to the public in order to stabilize the high silver market partially created by the Hunt brothers hoarding large quantities of silver.
The Continental Coin Company of California purchased a great deal of this silver from the U.S. government Treasury reserves. They proceeded to mint 1oz rounds, as well as 10 oz and 100 oz bars in 1981.
They made sure that everyone knew it was made from silver that had been stored at the San Francisco Assay Office by boldly stating MINTED FROM US STOCKPILE SILVER and Formerly Stored at US ASSAY OFFICE SAN FRANCISCO. Many people who buy these bullion products continue to think they were minted by the U.S. Mint in San Francisco for the Assay Office.
The CC on the reverse stands for Continental Coin rather than Carson City, further adding to the confusion. These bullion rounds are even represented by sellers as being minted by the US Government for the purpose of public distribution.
The obverse features an American Bald Eagle flying in front of the U.S. flag. The legend above the eagle says “One Troy Ounce 31.1 Grams” and the legend below says “.999 Fine Silver Trade Unit” with olive branches between the words around the rim. The design is reminiscent of US Mint coins, but not as detailed.
The center of the reverse states “Formerly Stored at U.S. Assay Office San Francisco” with the CC logo beneath. The legend “Minted From U.S. Strategic Stockpile Silver” is around the border, and the date 1981 is flanked by 3 stars on each side.
These are only slightly more difficult to find than Engelhard Prospectors or other bullion silver rounds, but they aren’t exactly rare American coins. They are an example of American precious metal bullion history that preceded the Prospector by a year.
The 10 oz and 100 oz silver bullion bars have similar details stamped in them, but aren’t so easily confused for actual US Mint products. They look like standard bullion bars.
