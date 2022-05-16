Finance
Combining Web Design Business With Web Hosting Can Generate More Income For Web Designers
Web designers and developers are the foundation of the Internet. If you are skilled in web design or web development you can make a growing income on the Internet. The secret to making money with your web design and development skills is to include web hosting in your web design or web development quotes or standard packages.
You can add $50 a month to your income, hosting your client sites with more ease. You don’t need to get a dedicated server and you don’t need to worry about trying to compete with web hosting companies. What most people think is just getting a website up. They contact the web designers first, without really knowing that there are web designers and web hosts. Terms with “web designer”get more searches per day than terms with “hosting”. People are looking for web designers to get their sites on the Internet.
Web designers and developers can incorporate the sale of hosting into their web development and design projects. As a web designer you can bill your customers for the hosting fees within the design and then host the account for a year or on a month to month basis. You will be surprised at how much extra income you can generate from your web design customers.
Providing hosting for your web design clients will give you greater assurance that your customers will come back to you to make changes or update their site. This allows you to keep generating income from your work and customer base. Let’s look at some numbers, and how billing for hosting on top of your web design work can make you some serious money. Let’s assume you get paid $500 – $1000+ for a site design. If you charge your client for hosting as well you could generate up to $50 extra per site, per month in hosting fees. You could make up to $1100 to $1600 per site, per year instead of just $500 or $1000 per site. With 100 clients this could equate to $110,000 or $160,000 per year instead of $50,000 – $100,000 per year. On top of this, remember your client is more likely to come back to you to update and maintain your site which means more money for you, for easy work.
With a little effort and focus you could generate a very healthy income in your web design business. With tools like Joomla, WordPress and other highly customizable content management systems you can make the hard work incredibly efficient so you can focus solely on the design. Right now there are a myriad of powerful web applications, content management systems and shopping carts you can quickly install in your reseller web hosting account and produce a design for very quickly. There are also a myriad of ready to run, specialist applications written in ASP, ASP.Net and PHP that you can bolt on to your customers site, customize the design for and really impress your them. With these easily installable web applications you can very quickly impress your customers and raise the value of your web design fees – and the fact that they are specialist customized web applications you have put together, your web design customer will be happy to pay your hosting fees.
For your design business you don’t need anything fancy, you don’t need dedicated servers or specialists billing or server management systems. You can utilize the cost efficiencies of shared hosting to maximize your profit. One way to do it and a lot of designers do this, is get a new shared hosting account for each site they design and charge the customer more than they pay.
The better way to do it and really maximize your profit is to get a reseller hosting account where you can host all your customer sites in the one hosting account. This works out much cheaper than getting a separate account for each customer site. A good reseller account will give you far more room to move and even greater cost effectiveness which means even more profit and less effort.
Getting up and running with a good reseller hosting account is easy and incredibly affordable. For just a few hundred dollars per year you can host 50 or more sites. A quick search on reseller hosting will give you plenty to choose from. In our experience Windows hosting reseller packages are a good idea as a Windows reseller hosting account will give you the freedom and choice to run ASP, ASP.Net as well as PHP sites with MySQL or SQL Server databases. Linux hosting is incredibly efficient and gives you some of the cheap hosting options available but does not support ASP or ASP.Net applications. For an extra few dollars a month you can get Windows hosting and dramatically increase your options for your web design customers from a wider array of available web applications and freely available code in ASP and ASP.Net.
With Windows hosting you can use all your favorite web design tools and you’ll have the vast resources of Microsoft development products like Visual Studio at your disposal. As a reseller looking at Windows hosting accounts make sure the host offers Multiple IIS sites and not just unlimited domains. To properly host multiple sites on Windows each site needs to have it’s own entry in IIS (Internet Information Server – the Windows web server). Many hosts say unlimited domains and what they really mean is running unlimited domains on one site. All you get with unlimited domains on one site, is your multiple domains show the same site or requires you to write code to detect the domain and redirect to a directory. This is not a great way to run your customer sites.
With each site having it’s own entry IIS means you can have separate application settings, assign it to different application pools and maintain separate log files. This means you can have more control, more flexibility and produce a much better solution for your client. Being able to put your customer sites in separate application pools means that if one of your customer sites get’s busy or some crazy bug causes a problem it will isolate it to just that site and you wont end up with all your customers screaming at you that their sites are down.
After 12 years working on the internet. Through booms, through busts, good times and bad times web designers and developers quietly rule the web. Businesses of all sizes look for web designers first and in our experience they really don’t want to know too much about hosting. As a designer you can save your clients from the complexity and confusion of hosting and make money from it. To make money from hosting your client work you really don’t need to leap out and set yourself up as a web hosting provider with billing systems, hosting plans and support systems and processes. Start off by hosting all your sites in one reseller hosting package and you’ll be surprised at just how much extra money you can make for very little effort. The best thing of all you can keep your focus on why you became a web designer – designing web sites!
Finance
Travelling Through Mozambique on a Budget
Mozambique is a popular destination for budget travellers from South Africa and abroad, thanks to its good weather, the excellent surfing and diving opportunities that it offers, and its relatively inexpensive accommodation and transport costs. Travellers generally begin their journey in Maputo and spend a few days exploring the city before venturing into the more rural parts of the country.
Maputo is the capital city of Mozambique, and it is worth spending a couple of days in Maputo before travelling further north along the coastline. Maputo has a number of inexpensive accommodation options, and there are a number of hostels and affordable self-catering guesthouses that have opened up in different parts of the city due to the surge in demand for budget accommodation. Maputo’s most popular tourist attraction is the bustling fish market to the north of the city in Costa do Sol, where one can buy every imaginable type of seafood.
After spending some time in Maputo, budget travellers usually make their way to Xai-xai or Tofo. Xai-xai is a small town along the coastline. There are minibus taxis from Maputo to Xai-xai, and the drive takes approximately 5 hours on gravel roads. Xai-xai’s beach area attracts tourists seeking a relaxed, stress-free beach holiday. It is a less commercialised area, and does not have any actual hostels providing accommodation to backpackers. However, it does have campgrounds for travellers with tents, and there are also a number of affordable guesthouses in the area. Xai-xai’s beach is clean and unspoiled due to the relatively low number of tourists who visit the area.
Tofo is the other popular destination for budget travellers, and it is further north than Xai-xai. Tofo is about 8 hours’ drive from Maputo and 30 minutes’ drive from the bustling town of Inhambane. It has a number of hostels and budget accommodation options, the most well-known being Fatima’s Nest and Bamboozi Beach Lodge. Travellers in Tofo can sign up for one of the many PADI diving courses on offer, and dives take place along the Tofo coastline which is rich in marine life including whale-sharks, manta rays and many fish species. Tofo Beach is also a popular surfing spot due to its barrel-waves which provide excellent surfing conditions. Tofo gets extremely busy during peak holiday times, and is particularly busy in December and January.
Mozambique has much to offer to travellers with budgetary constraints who are seeking a truly African experience. It offers unique and exciting activities that can’t be enjoyed elsewhere in Southern Africa, and it remains inexpensive because it is a relatively obscure destination which has not yet become heavily commercialised.
Finance
Magento Hosting and the Magento eCommerce Platform
Magento has been created for the ease of online dealers and other sellers so that they can manage their stores online. The very exciting and famous platform of e commerce brings several opportunities for the convenience of buyers and sellers over the internet. You can easily deal with the product and services online.
Magento also helps in creating search engine optimization friendly web stores. Magento hosting provides very convenient place for the online store user and it is also very useful for the ecommerce. Magento hosting has various tools offered for the convenience of the people. You can easily get all the marketing tools, SEO and catalog management services with the help of Magento. It is highly sophisticated administrative system provides good interface for the users. Magento can provide you 24 hours accessibility of your online stores.
You can easily maintain and run your business online. Even form a single administrative panel you can easily manage your online stores. It has also several options of payment even on single click. All the automation offered by the Magento provider is good and you can also check the Magento hosting reviews for this particular topic. The Magento hosting reviews are easily available on the internet. The opinion of experts and of the people will let you know the exciting features and administrative capability of Magento hosting.
It provides a customizable outlook and also other facilities for your convenience. You can get easily downloadable facility in very quick time without any hurdle. Magento hosting provides reliability to the customers of online stores. Customer can easily trust on the web stores if they have a link with Magento. It will provide you the best profit for your business and good opportunities to explore in new area of business.
You can have success in your online business only with the use of the Magento eCommerce platform. Magento hosting reviews are also available for your reference. Any reference about Magento Providers can be found from Magento hosting reviews. It is very appealing and exciting for the new as well as existing online stores. The user friendly platform of the Magento CMS is the boon of eCommerce of the online stores. Every buyer can easily get his or her products at his/her doorstep in easier way. Buyers just need to file their order online and they will get their purchase products in few minutes of shipping.
For a leap in the right direction, Magento is the best way to go when it comes down to advancing your online and offline business.
Finance
Tips to Help You Purchase a Spring Making Machine
A lot of things have changed since the introduction of spring making machines. Before the advent of these machine, making springs and washers was a manual process. With the passage of time, this technology is getting better as far as features and functionalities are concerned. In this article, we are going to talk about a few tips that will help you purchase the best spring making machine. Read on to find out more.
Consider your Needs
Before you make a choice, you must consider a lot of important factors. Ignoring these factors is not a good idea. Based on your needs, you may want to get a computerized or digital unit. The role of these machines is to make sure that the manufacturing process is quite straightforward.
Consider Popular Brands
Another important factors to consider is the brand of the unit. After all, you don’t want to risk buying something that is non-branded. This is to make sure that you are getting the best value for your money. Today, you can choose from a large variety of spring coiling machines. They are different based on features and functionalities. Therefore, we suggest that you buy from a reputable brand.
Apart from this, you may also consider the model numbers. Each model comes with its own set of features. Therefore, considering the model numbers is also important for a number of reasons.
Consider Features
As far as features are concerned, you need to consider a variety of aspects. Therefore, you need to answer a lot of questions. Some features of these units can help accelerate the production process. Also, you can use different types of tools in the machine. Some basic features improve the efficiency of these machines significantly. Therefore, we suggest that you consider the features of these units before making a choice.
You can read about the features of the unit on the internet. Alternatively, you can call the manufacturer and they will provide you with the list of features that may help you make a choice.
Read Customer Reviews
An easy way to get a better estimate of whether the product will meet your expectations is to read reviews. Customer reviews will tell you a lot about the features quality and efficiency of the spring making machine. These reviews are left by really uses. Therefore, you can rely on them to find out if you should go for a product. If a product has a lot of negative reviews, you may want to stop looking at it and look for a different one.
Long story short, we suggest that you consider these tips before investing in a spring making machine for your business. Hopefully, these tips will make it easier for you to make the best choice.
