Differences Between Home Trade And Foreign Trade Along With Their Complexities
Without trade, it is impossible for raw materials to reach the manufacturers either at home or abroad and for the finished goods to reach the final consumer because there will no one to arrange for their transfer. In simple words, home trade takes places within a country where as in foreign trade; goods are exported out of the country. Surely there are some complexities which a trader has to face in both the home trade and foreign trade.
Higher cost of transport and insurance owing to longer distances between markets
In home trade, goods are moved from one part of a country to another. Usually, it is not necessary to move the goods over large stretches of water, unless of course it is a nation made up many islands like Indonesia and Philippines. Sometimes, it may be necessary to use rivers. Thus, the usual mode is by road, rail, river or canals. Normally, the distance travelled is shorter than foreign trade. In foreign trade, goods travel a greater distance, sometimes overseas. This means higher transport as well as storage costs and insurance costs due to increased risks. The usual mode of transport for goods in foreign trade is by sea or air.
National Boundaries
Home trade takes place within a single political entity where there is uniformity in the banking, legal and fiscal systems. Foreign trade takes places when people from different political entities who do not share the same banking, legal and fiscal systems. Each nation would normally act in its own self-interest.
Custom duties, quotas and more complex documentation
When goods move across safe boundaries within a country, they are not subject to customs duties or quotas. However, they may be subject to excise duties. When goods are moved across national boundaries as in foreign trade, they are liable to custom duties, quota restrictions and exchange control restrictions. Details of the exports and imports would have to be declared in the customs declaration forms. They will then have to be verified by means of documents such as consular invoice, certificate of origin, bill of lading, etc. the goods will also have to be packed and marked in accordance with the customs requirements of the importing countries concerned. Finally the goods will have to be cleared by the customs and arrangements will have to be made to store them in bonded warehouses. As a whole, these are not such very serious complexities if one has decided to trade.
What Are the Benefits of a POS System?
A POS system is an easy to use and efficient option for processing transactions in a shop or restaurant environment. They have the ability to generate sales reports and stock inventory to make a business easier to manage. Here are a few of the major reasons to use a POS system in place of a traditional cash register:
Greater efficiency
A practical benefit is the ability to make life a lot easier for the employees. For instance, there is no longer a need to enter a lot of data into a traditional cash register. Also, there is less need to memorize a long list of product prices. With less information to remember, the error rate in processing transactions is certain to be a lot lower compared to manually entering transaction data. A further positive is the speed in which these systems can be used to make the turnover more efficient.
Stock management
The traditional method of monitoring stock is to physically review the volume of goods left in storage. But, this is certain to be a very time-consuming and laborious job, especially for the large size business. A more practical alternative is the POS system which has the capacity to hold a digital database of all available stock. This gives the convenience of being able to check the volume of stock at a glance.
Accurate reports
Many of the latest POS systems have the ability to generate a wide range of customizable reports. The reports can include useful information like daily income and expenses which keeps a business owner updated on the overall success. Other useful information includes stock management to help know when to reorder supplies.
The most high-tech systems are designed to calculate seasonal variations and sales trends to know which items sold are most in demand. This is a useful indicator for business owners to buy in stock that is the most successful and increase the ability to maximize the potential income.
Also, the historical data created can help to highlight areas of wastage or overspend which can be better controlled in the future.
Employee tracking
The POS systems often include a unique clerk code which helps to track the activity of an individual employee. This tracking ability can even apply when multiple employees are using the same machine.
The option to track staff behavior can help to give an idea of staff with strong or weak sales figures. This information can be used to help the weaker staff members or to create a healthy competitive spirit in a business environment. Also, there is a much lower risk of employee theft when all transactions are tracked.
Where And How To Find Affiliate Products To Promote?
Once you have your own target market and knowing their needs and wants, the next question is where and how to find relevant affiliate products to promote to them so that you can make money? This is what I am going to talk about in this article.
1. ClickBank
The first place you can head down is what most gurus have been preaching to their students.
For your information, ClickBank is among the largest online marketplace in selling digital and information products as in the form of e-books, video tutorials, software and website templates be it HTML or WordPress.
They range anything from Arts and Entertainment, Business and Investing, Health and Fitness to Self Help etc.
Registering for ClickBank is free and easy.
However in order to earn your first commissions, you need to generate at least 5 sales at the time of me writing this before given the option to receive checks delivered to your home or direct deposits into your bank account.
2. Paydotcom
Originally founded by established online marketer Mike Filsaime and now taken over by another called Shawn Casey, this is where I got started in making my first commissions.
it is very much like ClickBank as in promoting information courses.
Once you made commissions, you will get paid via PayPal that you can withdraw and deposit into your bank account.
3. Amazon
The second affiliate marketplace is Amazon which is well-known globally.
In contrast to ClickBank, they sold mainly physical products as in things people like you and me buy everyday from shops and stores.
Such as wine, video games, home appliances, electronics, clothing and accessories just to name a few.
To get paid, you need to make at least $100 in commissions before they send the check to your house. Though they have direct bank deposit as well, that option is only available to US residents currently.
The only disadvantage is that they pay only 4% for a start. But once you helped them make more sales, they will increase that rate eventually.
4. Market Health
Market Health is another affiliate network that touches mainly on beauty and healthcare products for men and women.
Here you have the option to get paid for every sale or lead you generated for them.
Once you are registered and get approved as an affiliate, they will issue you an ATM card that you can withdraw money from your local bank once you made commissions.
5. More Niche
More Niche is a direct competitor to Market Health.
The only difference is that they not only provide you with the tools and resources as in graphics, landing page templates, articles, free reports and ads, they also provide you with an affiliate manager who will guide you through if you are new to this whole internet marketing game.
Here you also have the option to receive checks, direct deposits or payment through PayPal.
These are the 5 main places I channelled my efforts on for the last 5 years.
You may also do your due diligence in finding others simply by typing your niche followed by affiliate networks in Google
5 Simple Ways To Customise Your Odoo ERP Software
Every business seeks best methodologies and efficient workflows to make the functioning of different departments seamless and quicker. Most industry and business houses customise their core processes and workflows according to their specific work processes and requirements. However, with increased competition in the market, every business to attain competitive edge implements ERP software solutions to make sure that their work processes become efficient and streamlined with great success. This ensues the demand for out-of-the-box and tailored ERP solutions by businesses in different sectors. While there are loads of choices available in Odoo customisation, here are some of the basic ways on how to customize an Odoo ERP software for realising maximum results.
#1 Newer module development
While most modules are available online, they are common among the businesses and offer basic functionalities. So, businesses bagging assistance from ERP software providers can ask them to develop newer module from the scratch. Newer module development from scratch ensures that your ERP modules are custom-made for your specific business needs and workflows.
#2 Adding up fields
Businesses can move to high-end personalisation of their ERP software with Odoo as adding up different fields, buttons or menus as drop-down is extremely easier with Odoo customisation. According to the nature of the business, adding the layout for fields is too simple.
#3 Choose your reports presentation
Odoo offers the facility to enterprises to customise their business reports according to their convenience. Reports can be generated either in Word/Excel format or in PDFs, whichever the organisation deems suitable. Report customisation assures that companies have an easy way to generate reports on various processes or customer data in the form they want.
#4 Moulding software requirements with workflows
One of the foremost steps of Odoo customisation is contemplating each of departmental processes and daily workflows before assigning a software developer for the ERP system. Irrespective of the size or scale of the business, entrepreneurs must make it sure that their ERP system empowers them in all aspects of the operation, including Warehouse management, Sales management, HR management, Project Management, Purchase and Manufacturing.
#5 Integrate CRM for better customer satisfaction
With an integrated CRM system within the ERP software tailored to the clients or customer base, enterprises can well manage their leads and follow-ups to assure satisfaction of the customers. Thus, businesses only need to affirm it with their Odoo ERP development partner that their solution has tuned in a perfect customer relationship management system for managing their all customer related data.
These are the most basic yet pertinent ways to customise an Odoo ERP software so that it perfectly adhere to the business form and meets up the discrete and specific needs of the enterprises. Be it garments, manufacturing or hospitality, the needs of the industry towards picking an ERP software solution is always customised which calls for all-around Odoo customisation when businesses get their software built from a development partner.
