Dolphins, Buccaneers to hold joint practices ahead of preseason game in Tampa
Before the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kick off their preseason schedule on Aug. 13, the two teams will hold joint practices in Tampa that week, according to a league source.
Joint practice sessions allow teams to work against an opponent during training camp after weeks of being restricted to intra-squad practice reps.
Last season, the Dolphins held joint practices against the Bears ahead of their preseason opener in Chicago and then the following week at home against the Atlanta Falcons.
Miami’s other two 2022 preseason games are both at Hard Rock Stadium in the Saturdays that follow, against the Las Vegas Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles. Since the NFL expanded its regular-season schedule from 16 games to 17, it has also removed a preseason game off the slate — from four to three.
The Dolphins lost to the Buccaneers in Tampa last October in a 45-17 rout in which quarterback Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns.
Brady has since been linked to the Dolphins on multiple occasions this offseason. First, a 2020 meeting between Brady and the Dolphins was referenced in former Miami coach Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit against the NFL and some of its teams over racially biased hiring practices. Later, multiple reports detailed mutual interest in Brady joining the team in some sort of front office or ownership role and to eventually play quarterback.
Brady, who turns 45 in August, retired and then unretired this offseason, has since accepted a job as an NFL game-day analyst for FOX upon the conclusion of his playing career, whenever that may be.
Man’s body found tangled in debris on the Mississippi River in Anoka
A man’s body was found tangled in debris on the Mississippi River in Anoka on Saturday night, authorities said.
Following up on a 911 call, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office personnel located the body near the 400 block of Rice Street.
When emergency workers arrived, they declared the man dead, the sheriff’s office said.
The man’s identity will be released after his family is notified. The death is under investigation and no further information was available Sunday.
Heat’s Kyle Lowry misses Sunday practice ahead of conference finals
Veteran Heat guard Kyle Lowry did not practice Sunday after missing the final two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals with a hamstring injury, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra said.
“He was doing things on the side, things of that nature,” Spoelstra said. “I don’t have an update on him.”
Lowry played in only two of Miami’s six games against Philadelphia, and three of the Heat’s first-round matchup against the Hawks.
Miami is 6-0 in playoff games without Lowry so far this postseason. Victor Oladipo and Gabe Vincent have done an admirable job filling in for the injured Lowry. Oladipo has averaged 11.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in the postseason this year, while Vincent has averaged 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
Miami will face either Boston or Milwaukee in the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday at FTX Arena in Miami.
Mourning praises Spoelstra’s ‘masterpiece’
Heat legend and Basketball Hall of Famer Alonzo Mourning was inducted into the Jason Taylor Community Hall of Fame on Saturday, and he had kind words for someone who will likely join him in the Basketball Hall of Fame.
“Hands down, [Spoelstra is] one of the best ever,” Mourning said. “He’s had some excellent teachers. His father, obviously, Pat Riley. He’s had some excellent teachers. He’s just utilizing what he’s been taught and he’s incorporating his knowledge the game, as well, his own personal knowledge.
“And he’s created a masterpiece. He really has. And the beauty of it is that guys respond to him. One of the hardest things about coaching is to get 12, 15 guys — especially in basketball — to do what you ask them to do. You do it hard, you do it right. And Spo has the ability to do that, to get through to these guys and to get them to produce out there on the court.”
Mourning has worked in the Heat front office as the vice president of player programs for 11 seasons, and he said he and the rest of the organization are proud of what the team has accomplished so far this season.
“I know I speak for all the coaches and our management: We’re very proud of our guys,” Mourning said. “They know they’ve still got a lot more work to do. So we want to take these couple of days and try to figure out who we’re going to match up with. Guys are in the lab, they’re working, getting themselves ready for the next round.”
Spoelstra not into social media
Winning a pair of NBA championships and leading this year’s team to the conference finals doesn’t leave a lot of time to fire off tweets.
Spoelstra’s Twitter account has more than 34,000 followers but only one post: a tweet from October 7, 2010 that says, “Great Training Camp, fired up for the season.”
Spoelstra said Sunday that he didn’t even send that tweet.
“It was my brother-in-law,” Spoelstra said. “He set up my Twitter account and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to need to do this at some point.’ We were in Hawaii. He set up the account and then, whenever that was, before the season. … He thought it was the funniest thing ever.”
Although he is not an active poster, Spoelstra said he does appreciate what the team’s social media team does.
“I get stuff from the staff when they find something really funny,” Spoelstra said. “People will be passing around their phones and laughing at it. I think we have a super creative group. They have earned the trust of everybody in that building. … It’s cool. It’s great for fan engagement. Our players love it. We all are slowly coming around to that.”
