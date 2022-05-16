News
Dolphins signing former Pro Bowl pass rusher Melvin Ingram
The Miami Dolphins aren’t done adding talent to the roster this offseason, and they just landed a three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher.
Melving Ingram is signing with the Dolphins, according to a league source on Sunday.
Ingram, who can play both defensive end and outside linebacker and visited Miami in April, has made his mark in the NFL over nine seasons with the Chargers but found a resurgence late last season with the Chiefs.
At 33 years old, Ingram has 55 career sacks between regular season and postseason play since entering the league as a first-round pick in the 2012 draft.
After consecutive Pro Bowl campaigns from 2017 to 2019, Ingram suffered multiple knee injuries in 2020 that cut his final year with the Chargers short and caused him to miss more than half the season. He signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of training camp in 2021, and the Steelers then traded him at the deadline to the Chiefs.
In the second half of the 2021 season in Kansas City, he started six games, making 15 tackles and a sack. He then started all three of the Chiefs’ playoff games, adding five tackles and two postseason sacks. He was touted for the number of quarterback pressures he provided during the stretch, on top of the three total sacks.
The Dolphins also showed interest in Ingram, who has a home and trains in South Florida, last offseason and brought him to team facilities for a visit before he inked with Pittsburgh.
Ingram (6-foot-2, 247) provides Miami another pass rusher on the edge with rising second-year player Jaelan Phillips, fellow outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah.
The Dolphins are one of the most blitz-heavy teams in the NFL, even bringing their safeties on the pass rush while leaving their cornerbacks in single coverage or with one single-high safety.
()
News
Joe Ryan helps lead Twins past Guardians
The first time Joe Ryan faced Cleveland, it was the second start of his career, and he carried a perfect game into the seventh inning. The next time out against them, he gave up a run on three hits in five innings.
And the third time he faced the Guardians, which came on Sunday, Ryan turned in another strong effort, propelling the Twins to a 3-1 win in the series finale at Target Field.
Ryan’s only blemish came in the third inning when he allowed a solo home run to perennial most valuable player candidate José Ramírez. But aside from that, Ryan worked six strong innings, giving up just four total hits while striking out five. His effort was backed up by scoreless outings out of the bullpen from Cody Stashak, Joe Smith, Caleb Thielbar and Emilio Pagán, who came in to lock down the save.
The Twins struck first, using a Luis Arraez walk, stolen base and a Max Kepler single to get on the board in the first inning.
Solo home runs form Gio Urshela — his second in as many days — and Byron Buxton — his 11th on the season — resulted in the Twins’ other two runs on a day where they finished with just four hits against Triston McKenzie, who worked seven innings, and the Guardians’ bullpen.
News
Twins carefully manage Byron Buxton’s playing time as outfielder deals with knee issue
It’s no secret the Twins are a better team when Byron Buxton is on the field.
So when they lost a close game on Saturday night and Buxton remained on the bench throughout, it drew the ire of a fanbase eager to see the team’s star player have an opportunity to contribute in an important moment.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli certainly understands that. But these moves, he said, are done to safeguard the health of the Buxton, the team’s most important player, who has been playing through a right knee issue since April, and more recently, a mild right hip strain.
“Trying to keep guys as healthy as possible for 162 games and get the absolute most out of them can be challenging, and it’s more of a long game than anything else. It doesn’t always feel satisfying on a day-to-day basis,” Baldelli said. “There are frustrations from us, fans, the players themselves who want to be out there every day, but sometimes the decisions that are made are not fun or easy to make but we have to make them.”
Buxton has avoided the injured list this season thus far, but, including Sunday’s game, has played in just 23 of the team’s 35 games due in large part to the knee issue, which the Twins have been managing with selective scheduled days off.
After aggravating the knee on a slide in Boston on April 15, Buxton missed the next five games. Since then, the Twins have exercised caution with him both to manage the soreness and to ensure that he’ll be on the field as much as possible.
“This isn’t just kind of pre-emptive or however you want to describe it,” Baldelli said. “This is something we’re reacting to. It’s something that he’s been dealing with since the first week of the season and something that he’s playing through. All the things that he’s doing out there right know, all the amazing things that he’s doing, he’s doing while dealing with a pretty serious issue with his knee.”
Baldelli said Buxton is still dealing with some swelling in his knee and said the injury something that he “cannot play through and play every day.” In order to get him back to full strength or near it, Baldelli said they must build in these days off.
The manager said it’s his hope that they don’t have to do this the whole year — in addition to having scheduled days off, Buxton has also had days where he’s served as the team’s designated hitter — but for right now, it’s “what we have to do.”
“It’s in consultation with him and the training staff, medical staff, just trying to see exactly where he’s at on a given day,” Baldelli said. “He’ll certainly, I’ve said there are mistruths that he’ll tell sometimes with a smile on his face, too. He’ll try to fight his way into the lineup on days when he shouldn’t be, but we’ll try to work through that.”
BRIEFLY
Baldelli said there is no hard timeline for Carlos Correa’s (finger) return, but they’re “starting to really narrow in on this upcoming week for hopefully a return.” … Baldelli said Kyle Garlick (calf) is expected to meet the team in Oakland after completing his rehab assignment. … Baldelli suggested Dylan Bundy (COVID-19) would be piggybacked his first game back after recovering from the coronavirus. That game is likely to come in Oakland this week.
News
A fluke injury lands Nico Hoerner on the injured list after the Chicago Cubs shortstop collided with an umpire
The Chicago Cubs hoped Nico Hoerner’s fluke injury wouldn’t require time on the injured list.
Unfortunately for Hoerner, the Cubs couldn’t continue to wait and see how his ankle progressed as they deal with thin infield depth. So Hoerner went on the 10-day IL with a right ankle sprain before Sunday’s series finale in Arizona.
The Cubs activated shortstop Andrelton Simmons off the IL. Simmons spent the Cubs’ first 34 days sidelined with right shoulder soreness, an issue that emerged shortly after he signed in March.
Hoerner hurt his ankle getting tangled with second base umpire Dan Iassogna during an outfield collision in the first inning Tuesday in San Diego. He remained in the game, striking out in the top of the second before leaving in the bottom of the inning. Hoerner had not appeared in a game since then.
Hoerner can’t seem to catch a break. It’s the fifth time in the last two seasons the 25-year-old infielder spent time on the IL. He was getting in a groove before the fluky injury, hitting .305 with a 328 on-base percentage to accompany stellar defense to anchor the Cubs’ middle infield.
Simmons wasn’t in the lineup Sunday, but should provide defensive stability at shortstop for however long Hoerner is sidelined. Simmons went 2-for-24 with seven strikeouts and two walks in six rehab games at Triple-A Iowa.
()
Dolphins signing former Pro Bowl pass rusher Melvin Ingram
Steps To Optimize a High Traffic WordPress Blog
Joe Ryan helps lead Twins past Guardians
Rare American Coins and the 1981 US Assay Silver Dollar
Combining Web Design Business With Web Hosting Can Generate More Income For Web Designers
Travelling Through Mozambique on a Budget
BAYC NFT #6462 Ape Sold For Just 200 USDC, Raising Speculations
Magento Hosting and the Magento eCommerce Platform
Twins carefully manage Byron Buxton’s playing time as outfielder deals with knee issue
Tips to Help You Purchase a Spring Making Machine
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach