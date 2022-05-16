Connect with us

Blockchain

Ethereum (ETH) Hashrate Reaches All-time High of 127 Petahash per Second

Ethereum (ETH) Hashrate Reaches All-time High of 127 Petahash per Second
Altcoin News
  • Ethereum’s hashrate has increased by 124.33% since June 28, 2021.
  • More than 80 mining pools and organizations use the Ethash proof-of-work algorithm.

Ahead of the impending Merge, Ethereum miners are pushing themselves farther and more than before. As much attention was paid to Terra, Ethereum’s hashrate reached an all-time high (ATH) on May 13, 2022, at block height 14,770,231 (block number 14,770,231).

After reaching 127 petahashes per second (PH/s), the network operates at a processing power of 1.18 PH/s. Until the Ethereum network transitions to proof-of-stake (PoS), miners will continue to operate on the network.

Relief Amid Recent Market Slump

As of the hashrate of 1.18 PH/s, Ethereum’s hashrate has increased by 124.33% since June 28, 2021. In addition, since March 25, 2019, the hashrate of Ethereum has risen by 725.17 percent. Innosilicon’s A11 Pro with 1,500 megahash per second (MH/s) may make $36.66 per day earning from today’s ether exchange rates, despite the recent crypto market dip.

Eth profit is $17.82 for the 750 MH/s miners and $11.71 for the 500-MH/s miner per day. With 303.12 TH/s of processing power, Ethermine.org is now the giant Ethereum mining pool. More than 80 mining pools and organizations use the Ethash proof-of-work algorithm to provide hashrate to the Ethereum blockchain. Even after the Merge, it’s probable that Ethereum miners will keep putting their resources toward the blockchain indefinitely.

However, when The Merge completes the transition, ether miners will no longer be able to contribute to the Ethereum network since the chain will be 100% PoS. The Merge, according to Ethereum developer Tim Beiko, may be delayed until the third quarter of 2022. Beiko said he “strongly suggests not investing more in mining equipment at this point.”

Blockchain

Banking the Unbanked: What Does It Mean?

May 16, 2022

Banking the Unbanked: What Does It Mean?
Banks are often regarded as a necessary evil. Even though they make billions of dollars every year, they still offer services without which the modern global economy wouldn’t be possible. For most people, owning a bank account is natural and common, making their daily operations possible.

Unfortunately, some people don’t really rely on banks, thus the nickname unbanked. Approximately 2.5 billion people aren’t unbanked because they chose to. Instead, various legal and natural obstacles do not allow them to have a bank account, even though that would make their lives much easier.

Why Can’t Some Countries Have a Bank?

Believe it or not, some countries don’t have a central bank. Some, like Monaco, are actually rich micro-states that made a conscious decision not to have a central bank. Others, such as Nauru and Palau, are too remote and small to have a bank, creating territorial obstacles that prevent them from having a bank. At the moment, Panama is a country without a central bank and with the highest number of people, currently counting around 4.4 million residents.

But not having a central bank and not being able to open a bank account are two different things. Many poor states have central banks, but banking services are limited to the rich minority.

Why Do Some Locations Not Have Access to Banking?

How come more than a quarter of the population still doesn’t have access to banking even though most countries have banks? You’ll find several answers to that question.

First, banks choose not to operate in many areas simply because the overall financial situation is unstable. Perhaps an ongoing war prevents that, or a terrorist organization controls the area. Sometimes, private banks simply refuse to operate in certain areas because it’s not viable for them, as the population is too poor.

In many developing countries, the population doesn’t have enough financial education to understand the importance of banks, including all the services they offer.

The results are quite disastrous when you combine all those reasons, and an urgent solution is needed.

Could Crypto Be the Answer to Banking the Unbanked

Cryptocurrencies can be the answer to the current problem with the unbanked, as they effectively don’t need a third-party (bank) to process money transactions. Users can easily send and receive Bitcoin anywhere in the world.

Still, this fact alone is not enough. Many individuals need to make legitimate cross-border transactions using official financial institutions. Therefore, it’s safe to say that the answer is a combination of crypto and traditional banking systems, and some crypto projects, such as Ripple, are already working on this big time. Ripple is joining forces with banks around the globe to make cross-border transactions quick, easy, and affordable.

Cross-Chain: Main Challenge for Crypto at the Moment

Crypto is still not close to banking the unbanked, as it needs to solve particular problems first, the most important being cross-chain interoperability. It simply means that different blockchains can work together and help you make transactions of value and information between different blockchains. In fact, the lack of cross-chain interoperability is much similar to the lack of good cross-border payment options, except that we’re closer to solving the former.

Many projects already have cross-chain interoperability, such as t3rn, which focuses on interoperable smart contract execution, allowing smart contracts to be executed on different blockchains. It also features a smart contract registry where developers can submit their contracts and get paid whenever someone uses them.

Final Thoughts

Banking the unbanked and giving everyone worldwide an equal chance to enjoy the benefits of financial institutions should be a priority in the upcoming years. Of course, banks alone may not be able to achieve that, but blockchain has opened many new possibilities, and some of the most competent people in the world are currently working on solving this problem.

Blockchain

Polygon Can Help With Ethereum’s Scaling — But for How Long?

May 16, 2022

Polygon Can Help With Ethereum's Scaling — But for How Long?
Ethereum is the most popular blockchain-powered network for building decentralized applications. In essence, Ethereum’s creators have taken the breakthrough technology of Bitcoin to the next level. 

However practical, Ethereum is a far cry from being perfect, and that’s why projects such as Polygon came to life. Namely, Ethereum has been experiencing issues with scalability, transaction speed, and transaction fees — all because of its underlying consensus mechanism, dubbed Proof-of-Work.

What Is Polygon and What Is Its Purpose?

Polygon is an Ethereum-based project, and its token MATIC is an ERC-20 token, meaning it’s built following Ethereum’s standards for cryptocurrencies. Polygon’s creators identified the Ethereum network’s problems and decided to offer help.

Therefore, Polygon’s primary purpose is to help Ethereum with scalability, flexibility, and sovereignty while not compromising some of the major benefits of the Ethereum network, such as security and interoperability. 

This is made possible thanks to the unique consensus algorithm used by Polygon called Proof-of-Stake (PoS). PoS makes it possible to achieve consensus on every block by having MATIC owners stake (lock) part of their funds and gain the right to validate transactions. Successful validators are rewarded in MATIC, meaning PoS also allows them to make a profit.

All in all, Polygon is considered a secondary scaling solution, speeding up and improving Ethereum’s scalability and transactions.

This is especially important for platforms that require quick transactions, such as dynamic games where there’s a lot of crypto and NFT trading. One such example is Chibi Clash, a popular Web3 gaming universe described as an auto battler that involves collecting and trading in-game NFTs. It also aims to come up with a unique play-to-earn experience.

Will Polygon’s Idea Last for Long?

The developers at Ethereum, led by Vitalik Buterin, realized that the network’s current consensus mechanism doesn’t work that well now that ETH has reached so many users. Therefore, Buterin announced that the network would introduce Ethereum 2.0, and parts of it are currently being developed and integrated into the existing network. One significant change is that Ethereum will shift from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake — the consensus mechanism used by Polygon.

Therefore, many Ethereum and Polygon users couldn’t help but notice that by introducing the same technology as Polygon, Ethereum could effectively make Polygon redundant. This created a line of skeptics who are now unsure whether to invest in Polygon.

Even though it’s difficult to predict what will happen in the long run, it’s safe to say that Polygon actually won’t be affected by Ethereum 2.0.

Polygon already works closely with Ethereum, and the two platforms have already launched very successful products. Moreover, metrics show that even after ETH2 is launched, it still won’t be able to achieve the speed of Polygon transactions, and the fees will remain higher compared to MATIC fees. 

Final Thoughts: Polygon Is the Best Thing for Ethereum at the Moment

Polygon has always been one step ahead of Ethereum and is still actively developing new scaling solutions that could further help both networks upgrade their transactions. Ethereum may introduce all of these new solutions later, but Polygon will likely work on something even more innovative by that time. Therefore, it’s safe to say that Polygon won’t become obsolete in the coming years.

10,900 Ethereum (ETH) Worth 22,510,559 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet

10,900 Ethereum (ETH) Worth 22,510,559 USD Transferred From Unknown Wallet
