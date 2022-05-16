Ethical Gift Ideas

Share Pin 0 Shares

There are countless gift ideas to choose from these days and ethical gifts have enjoyed a fair measure of publicity. Giving a gift simply won’t cut it anymore, any gift worth giving should have an ideology attached – or so you’d be forgiven for thinking? The trend for charitable gifts which have some worthy benefit included is all well and good, but often they depend upon the recipient having the same beliefs as the well intentioned gift giver.

Well, an ethical gift doesn’t have to conform to popular stereo types; you can present a gift to your friends or loved ones which has ethical credentials without forcing your beliefs upon them. There are many ways that you can buy and present a gift that looks and feels or even tastes just as good as any other traditional gift – often it’s just a matter of searching around and using a little imagination.

Ethical Christmas Gifts

At Christmas time you can be tasked with finding gifts for people you don’t know too well or who are just difficult to please? It’s not uncommon, therefore, to take the easy option and opt for a ‘one gift fits all’ strategy.

Gift vouchers, cosmetics, chocolate and gadgets are all popular gift ideas that most people are familiar with.

However, what most people don’t realise is that there are ethical alternatives to each of these categories that are often better quality and convey an impression that you have given some thought to the process.

Gift Vouchers can easily be substituted with gift certificates that donate a percentage of the value to a good cause. Often the voucher itself is just the same as any other store voucher or gift card but with an ethical twist?

Chocolate can be purchased from companies who have strong ethical values or can be ‘fair-trade’ where the product is sourced from producers in the third world and monitored to ensure that they profit from their endeavours.

Cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products can be organically produced and cruelty-free.

Gadgets such as solar powered and wind-up radios, solar re-chargers and energy efficient coffee makers are all popular gift ideas for men who like gadgets and will enjoy added benefits that these kind of products offer. Not only are the good for the planet but a lot more convenient than having to buy and replace batteries every two minutes.

Ethical Wedding Gifts

Weddings are another time when a lot of gifts are bought and a perfect occasion to do some good. Many couples already have the usual appliances and home furnishings that make up a traditional gift list and may appreciate something a little different?

A growing number of marrying couples with ethical or green credential are also signing up with specialist gift list providers who have a strong emphasis on charitable and ethical gift themes.

Many well known charities and non-governmental organisations offer gift list services which help their cause. For example, World Vision and Oxfam each have gift services where wedding guests can put money towards specific charitable projects. Typical gifts include text books and school equipment for children in the third world, tree planting schemes, providing a water well or drainage equipment and so on. Each guest can choose a specific project to donate to and a gift card or voucher is produced to acknowledge the donation.

UNICEF also have a scheme where guests can buy specific gifts from providing simple water containers to providing a support vehicle for use by the agency’s workers abroad. Some smaller charities also offer gift solutions such as wedding favours and hand-made gifts produced by families in the third world.

No matter what the occasion, or the recipient in mind, there are many ethical gift alternatives available to choose from. So the next time you are thinking of buying someone a gift, please spare a thought for those who are less fortunate and consider buying an ethical gift which will help someone else too