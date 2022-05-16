Finance
Ethical Gift Ideas
There are countless gift ideas to choose from these days and ethical gifts have enjoyed a fair measure of publicity. Giving a gift simply won’t cut it anymore, any gift worth giving should have an ideology attached – or so you’d be forgiven for thinking? The trend for charitable gifts which have some worthy benefit included is all well and good, but often they depend upon the recipient having the same beliefs as the well intentioned gift giver.
Well, an ethical gift doesn’t have to conform to popular stereo types; you can present a gift to your friends or loved ones which has ethical credentials without forcing your beliefs upon them. There are many ways that you can buy and present a gift that looks and feels or even tastes just as good as any other traditional gift – often it’s just a matter of searching around and using a little imagination.
Ethical Christmas Gifts
At Christmas time you can be tasked with finding gifts for people you don’t know too well or who are just difficult to please? It’s not uncommon, therefore, to take the easy option and opt for a ‘one gift fits all’ strategy.
Gift vouchers, cosmetics, chocolate and gadgets are all popular gift ideas that most people are familiar with.
However, what most people don’t realise is that there are ethical alternatives to each of these categories that are often better quality and convey an impression that you have given some thought to the process.
Gift Vouchers can easily be substituted with gift certificates that donate a percentage of the value to a good cause. Often the voucher itself is just the same as any other store voucher or gift card but with an ethical twist?
Chocolate can be purchased from companies who have strong ethical values or can be ‘fair-trade’ where the product is sourced from producers in the third world and monitored to ensure that they profit from their endeavours.
Cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products can be organically produced and cruelty-free.
Gadgets such as solar powered and wind-up radios, solar re-chargers and energy efficient coffee makers are all popular gift ideas for men who like gadgets and will enjoy added benefits that these kind of products offer. Not only are the good for the planet but a lot more convenient than having to buy and replace batteries every two minutes.
Ethical Wedding Gifts
Weddings are another time when a lot of gifts are bought and a perfect occasion to do some good. Many couples already have the usual appliances and home furnishings that make up a traditional gift list and may appreciate something a little different?
A growing number of marrying couples with ethical or green credential are also signing up with specialist gift list providers who have a strong emphasis on charitable and ethical gift themes.
Many well known charities and non-governmental organisations offer gift list services which help their cause. For example, World Vision and Oxfam each have gift services where wedding guests can put money towards specific charitable projects. Typical gifts include text books and school equipment for children in the third world, tree planting schemes, providing a water well or drainage equipment and so on. Each guest can choose a specific project to donate to and a gift card or voucher is produced to acknowledge the donation.
UNICEF also have a scheme where guests can buy specific gifts from providing simple water containers to providing a support vehicle for use by the agency’s workers abroad. Some smaller charities also offer gift solutions such as wedding favours and hand-made gifts produced by families in the third world.
No matter what the occasion, or the recipient in mind, there are many ethical gift alternatives available to choose from. So the next time you are thinking of buying someone a gift, please spare a thought for those who are less fortunate and consider buying an ethical gift which will help someone else too
How to Sell a House by Owner by Employing Real Estate Investor Secrets – Part 2
In How to Sell a House by Owner, Part 1, we pointed out the all important hand painted, pink fluorescent signs. They work! I have had as many as 250 flyers taken from the flyer box in a single weekend. For me, that has been the magic bullet on how to sell a house by owner and get a swift house sale.
It requires considerable time to create the signs, and to stick them on all of the corners within your neighborhood, but trust me when I say to you, your problem will not be, “not bringing in enough lookers”.
In case you are at all like me, or wish to be like me, in the sense that you do not want to use a Realtor to sell your property, as soon as you get the buyers looking through your house, then you definitely have some different techniques to select from.
Listed here are the ways savvy Real Estate Investors intelligently and creatively attempt selling their homes repeatedly without using a Realtor. In this down real estate market it just could be time for you to utilize some of the same secrets.
* First: Once you have had the lookers walking through your house, now it is time to make the best deal that you can, and then fill out a Purchase & Sales Agreement and open up escrow.
* The second method gets a bit more creative. This is called The 9-Day Highest/Best Bidder Sale. Your home will sell in 9 days. You merely do not know exactly how much the price will be.
Have a minimum of two one-hour open houses during two weekends and 1-open house in the middle of the week. Take bids on the house and on the last day at 5 pm, you start the rebidding process and then sell to the highest bidder (if you choose to accept their offer).
* The third technique is the Transferable Seller Financing Approach. This gets considerably more in-depth and very creative, but it is just another tool you can make use of if you need to be creative to get a quick sale.
* The fourth technique is the use of a Lease with an Option to Purchase. This approach will get a person into the property quickly, alleviating you from the burden of having to make the house payments, and it gives the potential buyer a given time frame to actually purchase the house.
* And, the fifth technique, should you be behind on your house payments, is utilizing a Short Sale.
That is one way on how to sell a house (by owner), and get a quick house sale, without using a Realtor (however, with the Short Sale, a Realtor might be included in this approach). Of course, if you are looking to get the very best possible price for your home, then your home should be in “Model Home” condition. Anything less will attract a lesser sum for your house. If your home is a fixer-upper, then price should not be the most important issue, but selling quickly might be.
When you start thinking like a Real Estate Investor, you will discover how to sell a house by owner, and perhaps have a high probability for a quick house sale, and attract a greater profit for your efforts.
Learning how to obtain or sell a residence in this real estate market suggests doing it like a real estate investor. I would only acquire a home way below current market value. It only makes sense to discover How to Buy a Home Short Sale. Regarding how to sell a house by owner, you need to discover all of the real estate investor secrets.
Utilize a Car Donation Program for Easy Disposal of Your Old Car
Let’s face it, when you want to sell your old car it can become a pain in the neck quickly. You make appointments and change your plans and no one shows up. You spend your time home from work on the phone fielding ridiculous requests just to get one good prospect who is the one who never shows up. You can eliminate the stress and problems with trying to sell your old car simply by finding a car donation program.
Finding a car donation program should be fairly easy as there are many charities that set up this kind of donation. Many charities will come to your home and remove your old car with no out of pocket expense to you. There are very little restrictions when you look for a car donation program to utilize your old car for the good of others. Most charities that run a car donation program only require that you have four inflated tires.
When you give your car to a charity you will feel good about contributing to other people. Many times we take for granted all the good things we have in our lives and being reminded that everyone isn’t quite as lucky as you are can be a good thing. Many charities will sell the used car at auction and use the proceeds for whatever programs they run.
You can find so many different charities that target different groups to help. You can choose a charity that has meaning in some way for you. If you have lost someone to the ravaging disease of cancer you can donate your used car to a cancer research car donation program. Within the cancer research community you will find many specific car donation programs too.
If your interest lies with wildlife, you can find a car donation program that caters to reintroducing animals back into the wild. Your car can fund a rehabilitation program for abandoned or abused animals. Think how good that can make you feel.
Another benefit of searching for a car donation program is that you can usually use your generous gift to others as a tax write off when tax time rolls around. Check with a professional who knows the laws concerning donating a car in your state.
Tips to Help You Buy House Building Materials
If you are going to build a home or work on a remodeling project, make sure you consider the building materials first. This is important to keep in mind if you have never bought this type of stuff from the plumbing store before. It’s important that you go for the right building materials. Given below are the things that you may want to take into account when choosing these materials. Read on to find out more.
Purchase Costs: Purchase costs are not limited to the initial costs of products or materials. Make sure you consider the cost of installation. Plus, you need to find out how quickly you may need to get a product replaced. For instance, it’s better to buy products that are expensive but may last longer.
Operating Costs: Basically, these are energy costs that are paid on a monthly basis. This may include irrigation, cooling systems, heating and appliances, just to name a few.
Appliances and their Repair Costs: This includes simple stuff, such as HVAC air filters. Keep in mind that you need to be more careful when it comes to buying building material for your house exterior. The reason is that the exterior of your house will be exposed to all types of harsh elements.
How to buy Home Building Materials?
This decision depends upon your residence location and the stuff you want to purchase. We suggest that you choose a local store to buy your desired items. A great benefit of buying locally is that you can go to the store and check each item before you place your order. Given below are some important points of sale:
Box Stores: These are quite popular with most homeowners as they can be found everywhere. However, you have limited options to choose from as far as brands are concerned. Plus, they will have a variety of products for customers.
If possible, you can take a friend with you so you can finalize the items you want to buy. So, this is important to keep in mind.
Local Lumberyards: They don’t work with a lot of manufacturers but offer a whole host of products in order to meet the needs of builders. The good thing about them is that their experience and stock sizes are reliable.
Salvage Companies: These providers are a great choice if you want to reuse something, such as hardware, doors, and a fireplace mantel. Although there is a lot of hype regarding making stuff with pallets, this phenomenon is not new. Therefore, you may want to consider these companies as well.
Online Resources: This is a great choice if you want to buy small items and tools. Many manufacturers come up with fresh products, such as deck construction materials that are packed in squares unlike the eight-foot boards.
The Takeaway
Long story short, these are a few tips that can help you purchase house-building materials. Keeping these pointers in mind is a stroke of genius if you don’t want to end up making the wrong choice. Hope this helps.
