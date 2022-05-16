Finance
Five Qualities of a Results-Driven SEO Company
It is essential for a business of any scale to undertake a digital marketing campaign. With smartphone users growing by the hundreds of thousands per day, having your respective website and a presence in all populated digital networks is essential to grow your leads and create conversions.
Search engine optimization (SEO) is an essential aspect of digital marketing. The use of voice-recognition software in smartphones use search engines to answer your queries. In fact, most mobile browsers use Google and other engines to find the answers to their queries.
Social media’s continuous growth had convinced many digital marketers that SEO is dead. The truth is, it is still alive. Borrell Associates, an industry think tank, found that US companies with digital campaigns have spent about $65 billion on SEM campaigns in 2017. In fact, it believes that the SEO services industry can grow to $72 billion in 2018 alone.
SEO services from companies will help you rank for search engines and become the preliminary audience choice when searching particular topics using keywords. The growing industry has made SEO companies numerous with competitive prices.
It can be difficult to choose the best one for your company. However, we understand that a quality company is one that has the following traits.
Observe Their Analysis (And Answers All Your Questions)
Free consultation or recommendations might seem like a sales strategy for these businesses, but if you try their free SEO services once, then you haven’t anything to lose in the process.
However, when you do use their free service, pay attention to the information they ask from you. They will ask about your traffic’s demographic, the brand’s products and services, and your website URL for starters.
A good company will not have an instant answer within a single day. A good SEO service provider may take 3-4 days before they can give you their consultation results. However, the best ones will accommodate questions you might have.
Feel free to ask the SEO service provider about the milestones and objectives they recommend to you if you take them up on their offer. Also, ask them why they are confident with the presented methods and how they measured the possible outcomes of the project.
A good SEO service will answer your questions without fail.
Sets Realistic and Achievable Milestones
A good SEO service provider doesn’t want to profit from their old customers. They want to create partnerships. Therefore, they will do their utmost to help.
They also know the right stepping stones to achieve even the grandest objectives you can have when it comes to your marketing campaign. They will create their initial timeframe. However, they are willing to adjust it to meet your deadline.
These reliable companies will talk to you about the right digital marketing channels you can use. In their plan drafts, you might see plans to use organic SEO and pay-per-click (PPC) tandem campaigns to raise awareness regarding your brand.
Lastly, if all the timeframes and milestones are finalized, a reliable SEO company will provide a contract that guarantees they will deliver all the promised results by the end of the project.
Experience in the Industry
Experience is the best teacher. Even the most bookish companies become better when they have had years in their respective industries.
However, for the SEO service industry, experience is a must.
This is because every few months, digital marketing shifts. Old strategies need updates to work effectively. Experienced companies have the know-how to improve ineffective strategies within the quickest time possible. But still, make sure to check their methods; a top SEO agency, Singapore or worldwide, is updated with the newest services to keep their clients’ sites ranking.
A Good Project Record
With experience comes a great number of happy clients. An SEO company expert, Singapore, Asia, or in the US, can refer to their case studies when making crucial campaign decisions. They may choose to publish these case studies in their website’s blog or they can refer it to you upon request.
Their portfolio speaks plenty about their methods and services. Data-packed portfolios are excellent and informative especially if they mention the brands they have worked with. However, make sure to observe the solutions they provided for clients in similar situations such as yours.
Excellent Feedback
Lastly, never underestimate the value of client feedback. Businesses who have found them to be positive will have plenty to say about their time working with the particular SEO agency. If you wish to know more about their feedback, you can ask the company to talk to references in industries that is similar with yours.
Discuss with these previous clients the methods the SEO companies used and the efficacy of their solutions. Ask about the handling of data and contracts. The more informative their answers, the easier
Conclusion
It is not difficult to find a company specializing in internet marketing in any countries because of the competitive markets nowadays. However, to avoid ending up with a company that won’t give you the optimal SEO campaign results you need, make sure to take note of these five qualities. SEO campaigns are an investment, so make sure you’re working with a reliable company.
Dr. Cyrus Peikari, Dallas MD, Discusses Concierge Medical Care
Dr. Cyrus Peikari received his MD from Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, which included several prestigious externships abroad. He then finished his Internal Medicine training at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Dr. Peikari is a well recognized physician as well as an author haven written several books. His medical textbook is used by physicians nationwide as a study guide for the ABIM Internal Board Exam certification.
After 10 years of holding leadership positions at Baylor Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital, Dr. Peikari decided to change course and opened a solo practice. Being born and raised in Dallas, he has always felt a strong tie to the local community. A few years later, he turned to a Concierge style medical practice.
With a Concierge style practice (also commonly called boutique or retainer based medicine) patients are charged a monthly or yearly fee. Insurance is not accepted. This, according to Dr. Peikari, eliminates a whole host of problems the typical physician encounters. Dr. Peikari typically takes no more than 200 patients in his practice and spends at least 30 minutes with each patient per visit. This allows for highly individualized care. Most physicians see 30-50 patients per day. Patient satisfaction in this type of setting is predictably higher.
Although this model tends to favor those with higher incomes and individuals with more complex medical conditions, the model has been successful in places like Seattle where Quliance has not accepted insurance reimbursement for over 15 years. Patients pay a flat monthly fee for unlimited access to 13 physicians. This model has been extremely effective since typically 40-50% of the overhead in a medical office is spent on billing and collections. As Dr. Piekari states “Everyone in health care is in transition, the market is eliminating traditional practices, which are going bankrupt. It’s becoming either Concierge Care or Mass Medicine.”
We were fortunate enough to take a few moments out of Dr. Piekari’s busy schedule and have him answer a few of our questions about Concierge style medical care.
Kevin: Dr. Peikari, one of the major complaints from most patients is that they are seeing an increase in waiting time and a decrease in individual attention from their doctor. Concierge care is a trend that is increasing in popularity. Could you explain the basic business model and why more physicians are opting for this type of practice?
Dr. Peikari: Concierge or “cash only” practices are changing medical care back to the way Marcus Wellby practiced it on TV. Until now, third parties, such as insurance payors and the government, have crowded themselves into the exam room. Concierge care brings back that close, private and personal care. You once again have a trusted physician, just like the one you had growing up.
Kevin: How can a patient expect to be treated differently in this type of setting?
Dr. Peikari: Concierge medicine allows enough time for a full discussion of your issues. Often, I don’t figure out what the real problem is until 30 to 45 minutes into the conversation with a patient. It is so refreshing to be able to get these major breakthroughs in health. This is what you miss in a 3 minute visit.
Kevin: Do you feel this will be viable alternative to traditional insurance based medical care now that The Affordable Care Act is about to take effect?
Dr. Peikari: It is viable because in a cash only practice, the market determines the prices. Although the nature of our specific services puts us at the higher end of the cost spectrum, you can now find Concierge services at a great price… thanks to free market forces at work.
Kevin: Can you explain how this type of practice gives you the ability to spend more time your patients?
Dr. Peikari: By eliminating 3rd party payors, our busywork time goes down by 90%, which allows our face time with our patients to increase by 1,000%. So a rushed 3 minute visit automatically becomes a leisurely 30 minute visit.
Kevin: How can a patient get the individualized attention of Concierge care and at the same time be prepared in the case of catastrophic illness?
Dr. Peikari: We do recommend higher deductible catastrophic insurance. In fact, this is what “insurance” originally was created to be: to “insure” you against catastrophe.
Kevin: To wrap this up Dr. Peikari, what is the biggest consideration one should make when deciding on what type of physician care best suits their needs?
Dr. Peikari: Your personal view on healing is what is important. If you believe that a prescription for drugs and a 3 minute visit is all you need, then the current system works well for you. However, others believe that it is the relationship with the physician, rather than just drugs, that helps unlock your inner healing abilities.
Dr. Cyrus Piekari runs his Texas MD medical practice in Dallas, Texas. He can be reached at 214-739-6100. His business website is texasmd.com.
Kevin Nimmo is an online media strategist and writer. He interviews subject matter experts and educates his readers based on information provided by experts in their respective fields.
Book Marketing 101 – Enhance Your Publisher’s Efforts
Congratulations! You have found a publisher well suited to your book. The contract has been signed. You are a published author! What’s next? What will your publisher do? What should you do to enhance the publisher’s efforts?
Authors covet traditional (trade) publishers because those publishers are experts in taking a book from manuscript to retail stores with perfection. No matter how many articles you might have read about the enticement of self-publishing or “vanity” publishers, trade publishers know what must be done, how to accomplish the tasks and they can do it in a timely manner. They have the artists, printers, distribution channels and retail connections that you require. That’s why you should be willing to share some of the profit with trade publishers.
Without a publisher, you would need to be an expert at cover art, graphic design, editing, printing, acquiring distribution channels, web site design, marketing to retail booksellers and all facets of sales. Very few excellent writers are also experts in all of those areas. And, even if you were an expert in all of those fields, would you have the time to accomplish all of those tasks, as well as restock retail stores? In today’s highly competitive and rapidly changing retail book market, even trade publishers cannot do everything. So, unless your last name is King or Clancy, you will need to chip in with some time and effort to make your book a smashing retail success.
What can you expect from your publisher?
A trade publisher will edit your book, create cover art, print the books, contract with distributors and then place your book on the Internet sites of Amazon, Borders, Barnes & Noble, Target and other major global retailers. Your publisher will market your book globally and arrange for distribution in all relevant countries. The publisher will then process the books to sales outlets and restock them on a regular basis. Your publisher may also promote your book at book fairs, through catalogs, through an e-mail or fax blast, generate media publicity, arrange book tours, create a web site, solicit reviews and arrange book signings. And, despite all of this effort on the part of your publisher, you’ll receive royalties, which a pretty nice feeling.
However, in today’s ever-changing book sales market, a great deal of additional work remains to be done by the author. Much of this is electronic marketing. Because of the changing nature of the publishing world and the revolution in electronic book purchasing, someone needs to market your book throughout the Internet world. Because this work is extremely labor-intensive and detail-oriented, few publishers have the time, workers and enthusiasm to make it happen. This is where the author must step in, with the motivation to work hard on behalf of his or her book. The bad news is that there is a lot of work for the author to do. The good news is that almost no expertise or money is required to accomplish these vital tasks.
Viral marketing:
The Internet has turned the publishing world upside down. Even mammoth publishing houses are today petrified with this abrupt change. People can purchase on the Internet, bypassing brick and mortar stores. They download books to their Kindle. They can even download books on the Internet for free. People today make purchasing decisions based upon what they can see and read on the Internet. For example, Amazon not only allows you to describe your book, display its cover and details; it also has a feature called “Search Inside” that allows prospective buyers to sample many pages of your book before buying. Bookstores and publishers are frightened and losing profit margin. But here is where you can step in and help your publisher.
What should you do to help your publisher? You can contact your local newspapers, magazines and on-line Blogs in order to solicit articles about you and reviews for your book. You can contact local bookstores and arrange for book signings. You can sell books on your own through local organizations. You can try to obtain reviews and interviews about your book everywhere in town. One of the fastest ways to solicit business for your book is through the media. Since you require positive reviews to sell your book, newspapers, magazines and book clubs are a great place to start. When you encounter serious interest, send them a review copy. If your publisher runs out of review copies, send them the e-book as a review copy, or ask them to purchase the Kindle version.
But, the world is a lot bigger than your neighborhood. If you want a great many people to read your book, you will need to create a global electronic marketing campaign. Fortunately, almost all of this can be accomplished with your computer. Better yet, it won’t cost you a dime.
First, create a viral marketing campaign. Viral marketing means many things, including web pages, Blogs, social networking, video marketing and all other electronic means of selling your book. It sounds difficult. In reality, it is simple and free. Use effective search terms in Google or Yahoo to find places and people related to your book. For example, a book about the history could be promoted to schools, public and private colleges, universities, historical societies and organizations dedicated to historical preservation. Thousands of people, places and organizations that might use such a book can be located with Internet searches.
Once you uncover these people, places and organizations, all that remains is to contact them with a sales pitch for your book. E-mail marketing is cheap and fast. However, your sales pitch must grab the reader’s interest quickly. You must construct an e-mail cover page that is informative, has embedded links to your web sites and the publisher and will sell the value of your book instantly. More about e-mail marketing later in this article.
Web site marketing:
Most publishers will create a web page for your book. But never rely on the public finding that one page, or even your publisher’s web site. Anyone can create a free web page for his or her book. Just visit Yahoo, Google, Hotmail, WordPress, Blogspot, Goodreads, or Geocities and begin building your site. There are many other Internet sites where you can build a web site or Blog for free. The instructions are simple and fast. The more web pages that you create for your book, on your own, the more chances buyers will discover it. I have dozens of such sites.
You can create a free web page that includes many detailed facts about your book, including review excerpts, historical data and links to your Blogs and web sites, as well as your publisher. To keep readers on the site, add dozens of interesting and useful links about the topic of your book. Then, you can create another free web site that includes a syllabus for your book, packed with features and reasons why people should purchase it. Connect these web pages to each other via links. This is FREE. All it takes is some of your time.
The secret to success with Internet web sites is to make them interesting and to use effective key words. Key words (a.k.a. “tags”) are the way that search engines find web pages. Select your key words very carefully. The more accurate and appealing your key words, the better the chance that search engines will uncover your book.
Some people recommend that you give away downloadable copies of your book on the Internet, as a marketing tool. Publishers may disagree. However, if you allow someone to download your e-book, or e-mail it to them, there is a chance that they will enjoy it and tell their friends about it. Since most people do not wish to read a book on their computer particularly a long book, print sales will increase as a result. Someone recently asked me if I was disappointed that so many people were reading my book from the local library, rather than paying for it at a bookstore. I don’t mind at all. People who enjoy your book will tell friends and family about it. In the end, giving away books judiciously is an effective sales tool.
There is no limit to the number of web pages that you can create. The more times you create a new web page, and the more times you update an existing page, the more times people will discover your book. Continue to perform maintenance on your key words and update your sites with new links. Before you are done, go to this web page http://www.google.com/addurl/?continue=/addurl. Here you will be able to submit your web sites to Google’s search tool. This step is critical, so that your web sites will appear on all future Google searches.
Blogs:
Blogging about your book, or writing on other Blogs about it can be a powerful tool to increase sales. Anyone can create a Blog for free and use it to promote a book. I Blog on two of my own sites. Blog about anything of interest to you, or any particular expertise you have acquired. It doesn’t have to be related to your book. Note that you can easily promote your book on Blog pages, through links and sidebar widgets. Just be sure to sign off each post as, “Author of …” below your name.
Perhaps more importantly, you can comment on other people’s Blogs, vastly increasing your book’s visibility. Use a Google search feature to troll the Internet searching for key words related to your book’s topic. When you find Internet newspaper or magazine articles about your book’s topic, visit the site and write something there about your book. Always sign off on Blogs with the title of your book and a link to your book’s web site under your name.
Similarly, you can comment on articles in magazines and newspapers via their Internet versions. In most cases, you will need to register. It’s free and the time you put into registering is a small price to pay for the ability to promote your book in all future iterations of that newspaper or magazine. Most Internet news media allow reader comments after an article. When you find an article related to your book, write your comment and then sign your name and, “Author of …” after your name. Be sure to include the title of your book and a link to its web site under your name.
Write articles:
Anyone can write articles and have them published on the Internet. Where is your expertise? In what way can you provide people with valuable information? Writing articles is not simple or swift. You may need to conduct some research. Take your time and write carefully. Your topic need not be connected with your book. I have had articles published on topics as wide ranging as publishing, psychology, religion, life, death, war, happiness, prejudice and philosophy. Each article is a chance to sign off with your book’s name and a link to its web site.
Establish a Goodreads account. Goodreads is a web site for readers and authors. It is a terrific place to see and be seen. There is no more natural place to sell your book’s value to potential readers. Although Goodreads is not a retail site, it offers an opportunity to network with other authors who have similar interests and problems.
Social networking:
Join as many social networking sites as possible. MySpace, Twitter, Facebook, Goodreads, Ziggs, Yahoo, LinkedIn, Multiply, Urbis, Squidoo… They are all valuable ways to make your book known. You may be able to generate your own Wikipedia page. At each of these social networking sites, you can create a profile, including a description of your book and stores where it is sold. But your work there is not finished. Join groups within the sites that are related to your book, your writing, or anything related to the topic. Promote your book through Facebook, MySpace and Twitter by joining groups related to it. LinkedIn is an excellent place to network with professionals of all types. At LinkedIn, you can create a profile to describe your book that will be seen by countless readers. You can also join groups of interest related to your book. You can reach literally thousands of people within these groups.
Amazon:
Amazon is not only a place to sell your book. It is a place to post a Blog. Amazon has a new sponsored link called “Filedby” that includes an author biography page where you can post a Blog and relevant articles. Also within Amazon, each content section has forums in which people start topics or respond to the topics of others. You can post messages and responded to messages in Amazon forums as wide ranging as history, fiction, war, romance, art, science, religion, literature, etc. Again, each time you write, sign off with your name and the title of your book. You will instantly reach thousands of potential buyers.
Another Amazon feature allows anyone with an Amazon account to create a review for any book sold there. Think about every book that you have read. You can locate the book on Amazon and create your own customer review. Just scroll down the Amazon page for any book until you see a button that says, “Create Your Own Customer Review.” Follow the instructions to rate and then review the book. When you are done, be sure to write, “Author of …” after your name. Every time someone reads your review of that book, the name of your book will appear. Since the reader is already on Amazon, they can purchase your book by typing its name at the top of the page. You can review as many books as you wish, each time marketing your own book under your signature.
Email marketing:
You can personally contact tens of thousands of critical people and organizations with e-mail. Never count on your publisher doing this. They can only dream of having the time and labor to accomplish such a task. All that you need are e-mail addresses, an effective sales letter and some time.
Use the Internet to search for lists of people who would have a natural interest in your book. You can uncover literally thousands of e-mail addresses related to your book’s topic. Organizations often include membership e-mail addresses. All that is left for you to do is to create an effective e-mail cover letter and send it to each member electronically. This is not spamming because the addresses are publicly posted.
While few of us are brave enough to open an attachment from a stranger, we are all willing to open a hyperlink. Embedding Internet hyperlinks into your e-mail cover page is simple and fast. In most e-mail programs, you can right-click on any word in an outgoing message and then select the “Hyperlink” option. Follow the instructions to embed the hyperlink. That word will appear in all future e-mail versions of your letter in blue or red. When your reader clicks on the blue or red word (while compressing the “Control” key), your web site will emerge in their browser. With this method, the reader can access all of your book’s important web sites, including your publisher’s web site, book reviews, the book’s Amazon page, another web site that contains a syllabus, author interviews and much more.
Hyperlinks are also vastly superior to typing in lengthy Internet addresses. For example, the Amazon Internet address for many books can be quite lengthy and would occupy at least two lines in an e-mail pitch page. Instead, simply hyperlink the word “here” at the end of a sentence. Clicking the word “here,” which will appear in blue or red, will transport the e-mail reader to the book’s Amazon page.
Your e-mail cover page message must be brief and concise – less than one page; while compelling the reader to learn more about your book. No one will bother to read a lengthy dissertation about your book while the rest of his or her daily incoming mail is piling up, waiting to be read. Just grab their interest quickly, hyperlink the best web sites and provide contact information. The e-mail is only designed to command their interest. The embedded web sites will sell your book. At least one of your embedded web sites should allow the reader to instantly purchase the book. Another hyperlinked web site should contain the book’s syllabus, access to your best reviews, the author’s biography and links to other relevant sites, articles, Blogs and books.
Once you have created an impressive e-mail cover letter, save it in generic form for future use. Then, each time you wish to contact someone new about your book, retrieve the file and customize it to that particular receipient. In most cases, you will require only a few minor changes to your original letter. This will allow you to contact literally hundreds of people rapidly.
Only a few days are required to create and modify e-mail cover letters, web sites and Blogs appropriately. It will cost nothing. In fact, some large Internet companies, like Google, will pay you per click if you allow them to advertise on your site. Instead of paying for web site development, create your own site and make money by selling advertising on it. Learn more about the “affiliate programs” at Google and Amazon.
Conclusion:
The world of book marketing and sales is undergoing considerable, rapid change. People who formerly explored books and purchased them at their local bookstore now increasingly accomplish this task from home or work on the Internet. Since publishers are still required to edit, print, distribute and market in traditional ways, and since they have fewer staff due to lower margins, it falls upon the author to accomplish many new tasks related to electronic marketing and sales.
You can construct web sites and Blogs that can be used to attract the public to your book and accomplish the sale with a few mouse clicks. You can solicit reviews, articles and sales by creating several attractive and concise web pages, by using appropriate key words in those web sites to attract search engines and by implementing an effective e-mail marketing campaign. You can accomplish all of this right from your own computer – and it is virtually cost free.
Marketing a book can be time consuming and frustrating. But do not count on your publisher to accomplish everything, particularly if you are a new author. Be willing to implement your own marketing campaign with web sites, Blogs, by writing articles and with an effective e-mail blitz. The harder your effort, the larger your royalty checks will become.
The Six Functions of Electronic Medical Records
Electronic Medical Records are going to be needed in the future. It is important to learn the functions of EMR and how it fits into an office work flow.
1. Patient Charting
Patient visit information is put into templates or forms; to contain information such as vitals, complaints, medical histories, review of systems, physical exams, etc. Most EMR systems have pick lists, drop-down boxes, handwriting recognition, or voice recognition to accomplish patient charting.
2. Order Communication Systems
This is often referred to as a Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE). This allows the Electronic Medical Records system to communicate information with external systems such as laboratories, imaging centers, hospitals, and pharmacies via Health Level 7 Interfaces. This allows providers to send out lab requests, imaging requests, prescriptions, submit visit charges, and diagnosis codes to the office/billing system.
3. Clinical Decision-Making Support Systems
Alerts, reminders, and recommendations are built into the system allowing automatic clinical decision making with information in the database. It also helps doctors with coding and diagnosis. Many EMR systems provide physicians with a recommended CPT code based off of Evaluation and Management (EM) rules. This allows physicians to bill payers at the highest possible rate for the services performed.
4. Document/ Image Management
It is important for offices to manage the enormous flow of paper entering their office. Offices are constantly flooded with patient intake forms, referring physician letters, lab reports, and faxes. EMRs allow doctors to access these documents on a intuitive user interface. EMRs provide physicians a way to manage images such as x-rays, MRIs, and ultrasounds.
5. Patient Portal
Personal health records allow patients to access their health record from any computer with a secure internet connection. These programs include features such as appointment scheduling, refill requests, electronic intake forms, record access, outcome assessments and patient education. The patient can also grant other providers access to this information which allows provider-to-provider communication.
6. Statistics and Reporting
Providers can create reports from databases for statistical purposes. This becomes especially useful in the case of drug recalls, health maintenance reminders and disease management.
