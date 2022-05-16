Finance
Free Online Charity? A Review of the Free Charity Game Websites
A new internet phenomenon has sprung up these past two years. Free charity game websites pledge to donate to various causes if the visitor is simply willing to play an online game. The games available include simple word definition questions, geography trivia, number memorization and even crossword puzzle questions. The visitor is able to play for as long as he likes, donating increasing amounts of resources towards the designated charity.
It is now possible for a person to be selective about which site he wishes to spend his time on. Users can now choose from different games to play as well as different kinds of donations.
Which sites are the best? Which ones should you visit? Below is a summary of the current free charity game websites out there.
Freerice.com
Free Rice is the free charity game juggernaut. Since its opening on October 7, 2007, the site has donated over 41 billion grains of rice to needy communities. Free Rice plays a bit like a never ending SAT test. You are given a particular word, and four possible answer words are then listed below. The player must choose the answer that is similar to the listed word. If the player is correct, twenty grains of rice will be donated to the UN World Food Program. The site claims that playing the game may improve your vocabulary. The words used in the game get more difficult as the player answers more questions correctly.
Charitii.com
Charitii.com is an interesting and fun take on the free charity game concept. The game plays like a multiple choice crossword puzzle. The clues are similar to the ones found in crossword puzzles, and the answer is what you would be writing into the boxes. Some of the puzzles are quite creative, often leaving the player with an “A-HA” feeling after realizing the answer. For each correct answer, Charitii.com will donate five ounces of clean drinking water to the charity: water nonprofit organization. This organization will utilize 100% of the funds it receives to give water to communities living in poverty. The game plays quickly, and the water donations easily add up. The website claims over 10,000 puzzles in their custom database, and players are also able to submit new puzzles to the database for others to play. Charitii.com automatically adjusts the game’s difficulty level as the player solves more puzzles.
Freeflour.com
Freeflour.com is a web charity site that looks very much like the Free Rice website. With the same boxy look and general layout, the website hasn’t changed much, but the colors are now brown instead of green. The website presents users with tough multiple choice geography trivia questions. For each correct answer, 1 spoon of flour will be donated on the player’s behalf. The site says that 100 spoons of flour are needed to make a single loaf of bread. Freeflour.com states that it will donate an amount of money that is equivalent to the value of the flour collected on the site to the “Bread for the World Institute.”
Aidtochildren.com
This site also looks quite a lot like the Free Rice website, utilizing the same boxy green style. The game itself is essentially the same as Free Rice as well. You are given a target word and then 4 possible answers. Like Free Rice, you must pick the word that best describes the target word. If you select the correct answer, $0.0025 (a quarter of a penny) will be donated to help buy gifts for children through World Vision, a Canadian relief organization.
Freepoverty.com
Like Freeflour.com, this site also uses geography trivia questions for the visitor to play. The website relies heavily on JavaScript to provide a more interactive experience. The game tells you the name of a geographical landmark or city, and then gives you a limited amount of time to place a marker on a map indicating where you think it is located. Depending on how close you are to the precise location, a different amount of water will be donated. FreePoverty.com currently does not specify anywhere on their website how and where exactly the water is donated, which is cause for concern.
Helpthirst.com
This is another site built to donate water to poor communities. The site layout is clean and simple. The game tells you a number, such as 4295, which you then have about three seconds to memorize. After the time limit, the number is erased, and you must then tell the game what the number was. This site will donate 1 cup of water to World Vision for every correct answer. As you get more answers correct, the length of the number to memorize gets longer. The game concept is different from all the other charity websites, but players may grow bored memorizing increasingly long strings of numbers.
Simple Click Charities
Simple click charity web sites, such as http://www.thehungersite.com, are the original free online charity. They require you to click on a banner to then donate a predetermined amount to charity. There is no game to play. The website visitor must simply click on a banner to open up a page showing numerous advertisements. This type of charity is somewhat limited since the user can only click on the banner once a day. Future clicks that day will not donate to charity, so users are limited in the amount of help they can do. Also, since there is no game to play on these websites, players may quickly lose interest and subsequently will stop visiting.
The number of free charity websites has increased steadily these past couple of years. I hope that this guide has been helpful towards understanding what is currently available on the internet.
The Real Easy Way to Internet Writing
There is a lot of free information about writing on the internet. You can obtain some of the free information by just using a search engine and signing up for a free course, these are available through many of the article sites.
However, it seems that most of the e-books and free instructions I receive in my e-mail are NOT FOR NEWBIES (even though a lot of them say that they are). Many of them are hard to understand and it takes longer to read and understand them than it does to do the necessary work.
I wrote this to make the real NEWBIES internet writing start easier!
First things first! What are your goals? Do you want to write books, write short stories, or write articles? Decisions, Decisions!
Most people go through a period of trying to decide what to write. You may want to review products and write articles to promote those articles
- Become an affiliate for various programs, review products you are an affiliate for, and then write articles about those products. These will be articles about other people’s products which you then submit article directories. When someone buys the product from your article, you make money.
- This is the fastest and cheapest way to internet income.
- You are able to do this without spending a dime, other than your computer and an internet connection. Should you choose article writing you will need a little help getting started. Like finding the easiest ways to do the research and submit your articles to article site’s.
* The following is the simplest way that I know of to get started:
- Go to any website that offers trial versions of products, click on a link that is for a download of easy noter to keep record of your affiliate and all other info you may need later. This is the small version, later you may want to but the full version. However, the easy noter lite works just a good. Just a few more features in the Pro Version. You may use a spreadsheet if you prefer, it is just a lot harder to keep up and you are more likely to misplace information.
- Next you will need to do is get a Pay pal account (there is no charge for this).
- Then you will need to sign up for affiliate programs such as ClickBank, Commission Junction, PayDotCom, and RegNow. (these are all free to sign up).
- Then the fun begins, start your research for programs to promote through an online search. There are many out there. Each of the affiliate programs offers their own product search ability.
- You can use ClickBank for this, or any of the affiliate connections which you have signed up to become a member of.
* For my research, I choose to use ClickBank. I can see which programs offer the best conversion by affiliates, the commission percentage rates, and referred by affiliate’s information.
- The higher the conversion rate is the more you will sell.
- The higher the commission percentage the more you make.
- The higher referred by affiliate percentage means that is how many of their sold products sold were by affiliates. Bit.ly also offers a URL shortening service.
- That simply means it will make your long URL short and will mask your affiliate links. Masking your links in important so that your sales cannot be stolen by a dishonest affiliate.
- If you choose to, you can add a tracking link to each link you use. Tracking links will let you know which of your ads (or articles) are making you money.
- When using ClickBank first choose the sort options:
- Conversions
- Referred by affiliates
* Next, click on the link for each of the sites you are thinking about promoting.
Very carefully look at each of the sites that you are considering. That way you can decide to promote the sites products (or not).
One of the deciding factors for me is if they offer a trial. If they do, I can use the product for a while and make a wise decision as to how well they work.
Key: Make sure you believe in what you are promoting. After doing all the research and approving the program, I sign up as an affiliate for the programs I want to promote. Then I begin an article for the product using a professional version of an article writing software program.
- Choose one that allows you to search content for numerous similar products.
- You then pick the sentences you would like to use and rewrite them in your own words.
- You copy and paste. Then you change every sentence using your own words.
You can get a trial version of the professional writing program and use it as long as you want before buying the full version. I always try everything before I buy, if it is available. The trial version will not be as complete as a full version, but most are fully functional. Once I think the article is good, I start the submission process.
You can do a search for submission sites and submit manually.
There are free automatic submission products also. You can get a trial version of a professional product as I did and use it as long as you like before purchasing the full version of the product. Many article submission sites are in the submission software.
You will need to take the time to sign up for each of them that you wish to use and confirm your e-mail address.
This step will need to be done if you submit manually or with any of the submission software. If they do not know who you are, you cannot submit to them. As soon as you sign up at the submission site, put the information in your submission software.
- Also, put it in your EasyNoter in case you have a problem with your computer. You should back up your easy noter daily so you will never lose your information.
- The submission software will automatically fill the blanks in for you each time you start to submit to that site. Then; it becomes automatic submission.
- Just plug in the article, fill in the name blank, what category, and ZAP, your article goes out to many article directories.
- People see it, read it, and buy from you, MONEY!
Before learning the above shortcuts, I spent hours and hours studying and researching before writing just one article or otherwise supporting the said product. It did not have to be that hard.
A well-written article can get more visitors to buy products or services you support, thereby increasing your profits.
If your article ion the front-page of an article-publishing website, your product or website will get maximum hits. As you probably know by now, In order to sell products, it is necessary for trained & skilled individuals to research and write articles about the products.
YOU can write those articles! Have you tried and failed, gave up and quit? Started over another day as I did?
On the other hand, are you still pounding away on your computer? Then after reading the article you wrote, rewriting the article repeatedly before you consider it perfect.
Golly, were we ever doing it the hard way. There are products that will help you write your article effectively by allowing you to search content for numerous similar products.
You then have the option of sending the results, one paragraph at a time, to another program to write your article from proven content. Then all you have to do is pick the sentences you would like to use and rewrite them in your own words.
Submission takes the longest, therefore it is wise to use a submission product, and you can use a free product to start with, or get the trial version of a profession product. Fill in the blanks once and start submitting.
Using product like this you will discover the power of having your article and content indexed by search engines when it is published by article submitting sites. Article writers, website designers, publishing houses, and a lot of others use these article generation tools on a daily basis.
How To Help People Know About Lymphoma Awareness Month
Spread Awareness and Reach More People
Lymphoma cancer develops in the lymph nodes and the lymphatic system. The two major types are non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Due to lack of awareness, many people have no idea about how serious lymphoma is. Since September is designated as Lymphoma Awareness Month, every one of us should take this opportunity to help people understand how dangerous this disease actually is.
Knowing Your Type of Lymphoma
Making an early diagnosis of cancer is a difficult task. With more than 60 subtypes, this is actually kind of understandable. The most important thing is to know which type of lymphoma you have and only then you can receive the best treatment and case-specific support services.
Light it Red for Lymphoma
To commemorate Lymphoma Awareness Month, a lot of people participate in the “Light in Red for Lymphoma” initiative organized by the Lymphoma Research Foundation. This is a global campaign to light significant landmarks and buildings in red in order to create awareness and support lymphoma survivors.
Get Updated
Get updates on prevention and treatment options – this is very important to reduce your risk of developing lymphoma. Join the Lymphoma Information Center to get free newsletters. It can also be very useful to watch media programs about the personal experiences of patients.
Spread the Word through Social Media
Spread the word through social media – go on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn – we all know they are all fantastic tools in raising awareness. Share latest information, photos and stories about lymphoma survivors. Update your cover photo and show everyone just how important this month is.
Donate Blood
Lymphoma patients may require blood transfusion because of heavy blood loss during surgery – many have a decreased ability to produce new blood cells because of chemotherapy treatment. Organize a blood donation camp and ask your friends, family and colleagues to support you and participate.
Organize a Campaign
This September, you can host campaigns and make people aware of different prevention and treatment options. Meet healthcare professionals and ask them to give a lecture on the topic. Gifts are playing a key role in spreading your message more efficiently – give them away to all attendees in the campaign. There is a whole variety of customized gift options available online such as custom T-shirts, key chains, mugs, hats, silicone rubber wristbands and many more for you to choose from.
If you are into trendy, fashionable and cost-effective accessories, then opt for wristbands. You can get these products with a variety of types, colors, fonts, sizes and styles. They are made of high quality material called silicone which is non-allergenic to skin, durable, long lasting and comfortable to wear. Lime green symbolizes lymphoma awareness. In view of their easy customizable nature, you can customize your lime green wristbands with different inspirational awareness messages and use them in your campaign to reach more people.
The Beginners’ Guide To Digital Marketing
What Is Digital Marketing & Its Need?
In order to connect a product to the right customers, numerous digital techniques are used. Because it’s a time where the modern customer is most likely to be found online and to grab their attention, it is must that the product is also marketed online. The techniques involved in doing so, as whole, results in a wider term known as DIGITAL MARKETING.
Without wasting much time, let’s discuss what techniques we are talking about and how exactly do they work.
SEO – Search Engine Optimization
According to Wikipedia, SEO is “the process of affecting the visibility of a website or a web page in a search engine’s unpaid results.”
In simpler terms, talking about online business, there is a website selling products/services, a customer looking for the same, and a platform connecting them both. This platform is the search engine (which is Google in most of the cases). SEO is a process, which comprises of optimizing the seller’s website according to the Search engine’s guidelines in order to be preferred by the search engine when the customer tries to explore it using a keyword.
Further, SEO could be divided into two categories;
- On-Page SEO – This results in a lot of changes on the website namely, Meta Tags, Meta Descriptions, Keyword Insertion, Content Optimization, Loading Speed of the website, Minified Content and a lot more.
- Off-Page SEO – Off-page SEO is all about link building. No. That is the biggest misconception about Off Page SEO. Link-Building is an important part, but Social Bookmarking and Social Media Marketing also play a crucial role in building authority.
SEM – Search Engine Marketing
There are so many Search Engines that offer advertising platforms for Search Engine Marketing. Google AdWords being the most popular of them all, Yahoo Search Ads and Bing Ads also fall under the same category. Keywords and Bidding Strategy are the two main concepts that define the success of an SEM campaign.
SMM- Social Media Marketing
Unlike SEM, SMM does not essentially require using ad platforms. However, they are a part of SMM, it could also be done using social media websites for sharing promotional content that is designed in a manner that the users feel an urge to share the same or to visit the websites they are linked to.
Content Marketing
In other words, it could be known as informative marketing. It’s a process in which a brand or a business creates informative content for its readers without pushing on sales, but swiftly drives them towards being encouraged to opt better things in life. (Maybe to buy from you)
That was a bit of information available from the huge world of Digital Marketing. Use some or all of them to witness an excessive up gradation of your online business. If you still face problem and willing to get professional help for your upcoming digital marketing campaigns, always consult a leading and well-known SEO Company to witness magic happening.
