Governor’s Fishing Opener celebrates first year of partnership with tribal nations
For the first time in its 74-year history, the Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener was held in partnership with a tribal government.
Hosted by the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, the event celebrated not only the importance of Minnesota’s fishing and tourism industries but also the state’s relationship with Indigenous nations.
“Having the Governor’s Fishing Opener on a reservation is a really big deal,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who herself is an enrolled member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe. “This weekend we’re connected to each other.”
Taking place over two days on May 13 and 14, activities for the event were held across Leech Lake Nation, from a community celebration in Cass Lake on Friday evening to an official boat launch taking place bright and early Saturday morning on shores of Lake Winnibigoshish.
While the Governor’s Fishing Opener marked a notable first through its partnership with Leech Lake, it also celebrated a return to normal following the event’s disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years.
“There’s also something that’s been missing these last couple of years, just the opportunity to gather with other folks,” Gov. Tim Walz said as he welcomed everyone to the event on Friday evening, “and just to kind of pause and realize how incredibly blessed we are.”
Those at the Governor’s Fishing Opener were merely a handful of people across the state who took to the lakes and rivers over the weekend to fish, enjoy the outdoors and spend time with family and friends.
“What (fishing) truly is is a community,” Lauren Bennett McGinty, executive director of Explore Minnesota, said during the Friday event. “It brings people together and that’s what it’s doing today, and that’s what it’s doing with a half-a-million other people around the state.”
On Lake Winnibigoshish alone dozens of boats took to the open water, finding quiet bays to cast their lines and hope for a bite.
As people across Minnesota kept up their fishing traditions, the Governor’s Fishing Opener carried on some of its own. One of these was the annual competition between Walz and Flanagan over who could catch more fish. This year it was Walz, who caught a 21-inch walleye.
The event also brought in Indigenous practices for the first time, with Leech Lake Chairman Faron Jackson, Sr. making an offering of tobacco before fishing began, placing it on top of the water.
Flanagan hopes that upcoming years practices like this will be included in a new tradition for the opener to increase Indigenous involvement.
“For the first time, four Anishinaabe were in the governor’s boat,” Flanagan said after fishing had ended on Saturday. “It’s history, and we’re going to keep doing it.”
Partnering with Leech Lake for the opener modeled something that Walz has outlined as a priority for his administration: improving the relationship and coordination between the state and tribal governments.
“It’s a fundamental shift over the past few years of how state and tribal relations work,” Walz said. “We want to be the model for the country. We’re getting better results and there’s more trust built up.”
The event also served as an opportunity for local Indigenous groups to highlight where Walz’s administration has struggled to keep those promises.
Outside of Friday evening’s event, held at the Cedar Lakes Casino and Hotel, members and supporters of Honor the Earth, an Indigenous-led environmental group, gathered for a protest dance calling for a stop to the Huber Mill Project.
The project, a lumber mill set to be built near Cohasset, Minn., and just one mile outside of the boundary for Leech Lake Nation and on 1855 treaty land, has been mired in controversy in part due to a lack of consultation with tribal governments, who only found out about the plans through a press release.
“We’ll be the first to say we’ve seen vast improvements in the state-tribal relations, but these old habits die hard,” Walz said. “The fact is that the chairmen of Leech Lake and Fond Du Lac were right about this, they needed to be consulted in how we did this. So that project is in reevaluation.”
Despite these setbacks, Walz reaffirmed his commitment to improving the state’s relations with tribal governments on a basis of respect and partnership.
“These are sovereign nations, and the state needs to deal nation to nation, state to state with them,” Walz said. “That partnership of equals benefits everyone.”
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Employees Salary will increase by ₹ 27,312 in July, know latest updates from center
7th Pay Commission: Big news! Employees Salary will increase by ₹ 27,312 in July, know latest updates from center
7th Pay Commission Latest Update: After the data of AICP index for March, it is almost certain to increase the DA of central employees in July. This time the DA of the employees can be increased by up to 4 percent. On this basis, the DA of employees with basic salary of Rs 56,900 will increase by Rs 27,312 annually.
7th Pay Commission Latest Update: The announcement of increasing dearness allowance of central employees was made by the government in March. The government talked about implementing the DA hike from January 1. The Finance Ministry had talked about giving three months arrears along with the salary of April. Now in July, once again the dearness allowance of central employees is expected to increase.
May increase up to 4%
It has become clear from the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI) that came in March that dearness allowance may increase at the rate of 4% in July-August. There was a fall in AICPI figures in January and February. Based on these figures, the possibility of increasing the DA (Dearness Allowance) for July-August was less. But after the release of the number of March, the DA hike is being considered fixed.
Data for three months yet to come
If DA hike is 4 percent in July-August, then dearness allowance of central employees will increase from 34 percent to 38 percent. Although the figures for April, May and April are yet to come, but seeing the rising inflation, the AICPI figure is likely to increase.
What will be the salary if DA is 38 percent?
Employees with basic salary of Rs 56,900 will get Rs 21,622 as DA on account of dearness allowance being 38%. According to 34 percent DA, these employees are getting dearness allowance of Rs 19,346. According to this, his salary will increase by Rs 2,276 every month (Rs 27,312 annually).
Hike in minimum wage
Those with 18 thousand basic salary are currently getting DA of Rs 6,120. If the DA is 38%, it will increase to Rs 6,840. That is, every month salary will increase by Rs 720. According to this, there will be an increase of Rs 8,640 annually.
Why is DA given?
Let us tell you that DA (Dearness allowance) is given to the state and central government employees to improve their cost of living level. The purpose of the government behind this is that despite the rise in inflation, there should be no difference in the living conditions of the employee
The post 7th Pay Commission: Big news! Employees Salary will increase by ₹ 27,312 in July, know latest updates from center appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Saints match longest franchise losing streak
The St. Paul Saints dropped both games of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Columbus Clippers, matching a franchise record of seven consecutive losses and setting a franchise record with eight straight losses on the road.
Bailey Ober, on a rehab assignment, started the first game, pitching five innings and allowing five runs, four of which were earned, while striking out seven. He started particularly strong, retiring the first six hitters in order.
It failed to matter, though, as the Clippers pulled away for a 5-3 win in Columbus, Ohio.
Kyle Garlick, also on a rehab assignment, helped the Saints begin a comeback attempt in the sixth, hitting a double to left before being brought home on a double from Derek Fisher. Garlick finished 2 for 4.
Jose Godoy hit an RBI single later in the inning to get the Saints within 5-3, but that’s as close as they would get.
After setting the franchise record with seven straight losses on the road, the Saints (15-19) quickly extended it to eight, falling 5-4 to the Clippers (24-12) in eight innings in Game 2.
The Saints were one out away from victory in the seventh, but Tyler Freeman hit a solo home run to center field off reliever Trevor Megill to tie the game at 4-4.
The Clippers got their third walk-off win in the series in the eighth after Alex Call, placed on second, advanced on an errant pick-off attempt by catcher David Banuelos, and Oscar Gonzalez drove him home with a sacrifice fly to left.
Alex Kirilloff went 2 for 3, Curtis Terry hit 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Banuelos and Ernie Yake each drove in a run for the Saints in Game 2.
St. Paul returns to action on Tuesday, beginning a six-game series at the Omaha Storm Chasers at 6:35 p.m.
‘Barry’ S3E4: Sally’s Show Is Certified Fresh, Barry’s Life Is Dangerously Rotten
It’s a basic principle of comedy that violence is inherently funny, so long as it has no real consequences. It’s why action movies can use a kill as a punchline, or why we can watch Daffy Duck get repeatedly shot in the face; with very rare exception, you’re never going to have to think about that nameless henchman again after he takes a harpoon to his chest, and Daffy’s going to keep making jokes no matter how far his beak moves from its proper position on his head. This season of Barry is actively removing the separation between violence and consequences, and this week’s episode “all the sauces” even reveals the miserable reality behind the show’s very first grim joke.
The episode’s teaser follows an as-yet-unnamed woman (Annabeth Gish) returning home from some errands while chatting with her husband on the phone. It’s one of those casually lovely conversations that immediately reads as a happy, carefree couple sharing their life. On this show, we’re trained to be suspicious, and Gish’s performance is just a hair too sincere for comfort. Is she actually happy, or is her next call going to be to Barry, telling him to execute her spouse?
That might be the funny version of this vignette, but that’s not what we’re here to do this season. Instead, the scene is played straight. At the end of the call, we cut to her husband (Benjamin Hardy) settling into bed in his hotel room, just before Barry shoots him dead. If the victim looks familiar to you, it should; that’s the body from the opening shot of the series. Back then, he was a prop for a darkly comic scene about the mundane life of a hired killer. Now, he’s a person, and his death is the beginning of a totally different story, that of his family coping with his murder. We smash cut to the widow months later, and there’s no ambiguity here. This is a soul hollowed out by tragedy.
Enter Monroe Fuches, in the guise of private detective Kenneth Goulet, who offers the widow and her son (Alex MacNicoll) the name and address of the man responsible for their pain. Later, Fuches pays a visit to George Krempf (Michael Bofshever), father of actor Ryan Madison, whose death sent the entire series into motion. Fuches is giving life to Ana’s fable of the vengeful villagers, creating a pack of panthers and setting them loose to destroy on his behalf. The episode ends with the widow and son buying a handgun and swearing to stand by each other as they exact their revenge. This puts the audience in a complicated position. Fuches is a bastard who took a confused and wounded veteran and exploited him for profit, and we don’t want him to get what he wants. His pawns, on the other hand, are innocent people in pain who he’s just sent after a highly-trained killer, and there’s a reason Fuches is visiting more than one of Barry’s victims-by-proxy: He doesn’t expect all of them to survive. Are the storytellers cruel enough to let Barry kill one of these ad hoc assassins in self-defense? Do they dare to punctuate their deaths with a sick joke? On Barry, not only is such a twist possible, it’s even conceivable that they might get us to laugh at it.
And “all the sauces” does score some solid laughs, even if a few feel like the result of punch-up rather than natural consequences of the story. Gene Cousineau’s agent Tom (Fred Malamed) gracefully conveys an impossibly long string of accumulated insults from throughout Gene’s career, though it’s the sort of gag that feels like it belongs to another series. Natalie’s misunderstanding of Sally’s personal remembrance as some sort of series pitch also feels out of place, but it’s still good for a chuckle. The source of humor most on-point this week is Barry’s assignment to plant a bomb beneath Cristobal’s house and assassinate the entire Bolivian hit squad (minus Cristobal, who’s supposed to be at pilates). The bomb, bought on the dark web and represented only by a plain cardboard box and some excellent sound design, is a great prop, and the concept of the “Detonator App,” complete with a run-of-the-mill customer service line, is executed brilliantly.
The comedy dissolves very naturally as the smoke clears from the explosion, Barry finds Cristobal in shock but in one piece, and returns him to the loving embrace of Noho Hank. Barry doesn’t know how close he came to killing Cristobal, nor how nearly he saved him from being executed by Fernando and his men for his affair. What we (and Barry) see is Hank’s relief at the return of the man he loves, and how his concern makes everything else seem unimportant. It’s enough to make Barry drive straight to Gene’s apartment and deliver him the full payment he received from Hank for the bomb job, along with a promise that neither Gene nor his family will ever need to see or fear him again. Between the money and Gene’s restored career (of course the TV execs loved his explosion on the set of Laws of Humanity), Barry now offers the final, most necessary piece of his apology: his absence.
Across town, Sally attends the world premiere of her series, Joplin, which to everyone’s surprise is an overwhelming critical success. We watch Sally process the news of Joplin’s 98% Rotten Tomatoes score, unable to speak for nearly a minute from the surprise and ecstasy of having her journey validated at last. As Sally, actor Sarah Goldberg stuns in this scene, which contains a 20-second unbroken take of her face as she cycles through emotions, as if her entire life is flashing before her eyes. It’s a magnificent performance that builds to another important triumph for her character: Thanks to the brave intervention of her mentee, Katie (Elsie Fisher), Sally finally realizes that Barry’s behavior has sent her sliding back into her old habits of apologia and self-blame for how poorly her partner treats her. She confidently ends the relationship, leaving Barry alone and stupefied. For anyone but Barry Burkman, this would be rock bottom, but with four episodes left in the season and at least three people plotting his death, things are only going to get worse before (or even if) they get better.
