Guide On How To Sell Gold Jewelry
When you are strapped of cash the easiest way to get money is to sell your gold jewelry-get cash for gold. The price of gold has been on upward trend and there are many advertisements flooding newspapers, internet, radio and television from gold buyers.
To get the most from your gold jewelry you need to be very cautious and follow the right channels.
How to sell gold jewelry
You should start by separating the jewelry into different categories: broken, missing parts and antique. Your next step should be to find the right value of your gold. You should note that there are many people who pretend to be professional jewelers, but they aren’t.
To be on the safe side you should find reputable jewelers from your local Better Business Bureau. If you live in the United States you should find great jewelers from The American Gem Society.
The jeweler will analyze the gold and give you the carat value and the gold’s weight in pennyweight. There are some jewelers who will give you the weight in troy ounces. You shouldn’t settle with the value given by one jeweler-you should get the value from at least three professionals.
In addition to getting the value from a number of jewelers, you should also determine the intrinsic value of the gold online. The cool thing is that there are many online calculators that will help you in determining the value within seconds.
You can also calculate the value on your own. You should start by determining the percentage of gold in your jewelry. Always remember that 24 karat is 100% gold; therefore, to get the percentage of gold in your jewelry you should divide the carat of your jewelry by 24.
For example, an 18-karat jewelry is 75% (18karat/24 karat=0.75=75%)
With the percentage you will be able to determine the weight of the gold. To do this you only need to multiply the percentage you get by the recorded weight of your jewelry. For example, an 18-karat gold ring weighing 20 grams has 15 grams of gold (29g X75=15g).
To convert the weight into ounces you need to remember that 1g=0.0353 oz; therefore 15g =0.53g (1 oz/0.0353 g).
To get the value of the gold you need to multiply the weight of gold (in ounces) by the current price. For example 0.53g X $1000/oz=$530
With all the information with you, you should now explore your selling options. As mentioned above, the price of gold is rising; therefore, it’s easy to find a gold buyer. You should note that different buyers will accept different qualities of gold. For example, online buyers will accept broken jewelry, but jewelry stores will only accept intact jewelry.
If you have broken jewelry, you should consider selling it to scrap gold buyers or broken jewelry buyers and save intact jewelry for jewelry stores.
You should approach different buyers and compare their prices. As rule of thumb you should buy from the buyer providing the best prices for your gold.
Virginia Extends Workers’ Compensation Coverage for Covid-19
Virginia had a problem. Workers were asked to treat Covid-19 patients but the they were not covered by workers’ compensation insurance due to Virginia’s strict proof requirements for occupational diseases. Fortunately, the general assembly has acted to correct this problem. The assembly passed a new law that provides coverage for health care workers and first responders who acquire Covid-19. The law provides a presumption that the disease was contracted through work. As a result, the health care workers and the first responders can now obtain coverage through their employer’s workers’ compensation insurance. The caveat is the disease must have been diagnosed between March 2020 and December 31, 2021.
Under the ordinary occupational disease claim in Virginia, the diagnosed employee must not only prove by clear and convincing medical evidence the problem was acquired at work but the employee must be able to show the problem did not occur outside the work place. As a result of these strict proof requirements, it is very difficult to obtain coverage for this type of problem especially when the public at large is exposed to the virus.
This law is a praiseworthy attempt to ensure that the employees who are putting their lives on the line for the rest of us have medical and wage loss coverage. Under Virginia Workers’ Compensation law, the diagnosed worker can have 100% of their medical bills covered potentially for the rest of their lives. Also, if the disease causes disability, then the insurance will provide wage loss coverage up to two-thirds of the employee’s salary for a maximum time of 500 weeks. This law should not only provide coverage for doctors, nurses, and policemen but also nurse’s aides, orderlies, deputy sheriffs and others who have to put their lives on the front lines so we can all be safe.
One of the most severely affected areas in Virginia have been nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities. Often it is the certified nursing assistants, nurse’s aides, and orderlies who are making low wages who suffer the brunt of the pandemic.
I would hope if the pandemic does not resolve by December 31, 2021 then the law will be extended. Because the law provides for a presumption, the insurance company would have to prove the employee contracted the virus other than on the job. It is hoped that those people who are first to respond to this crisis will not have the coverage they deserve.
Buy Solo Ads That Work – Guaranteed
Are you in search of an easy and quick way to drive traffic to your offer? Then solo ad is the best answer. They aren’t discussed much and do you know why? Few people who use it are hesitant to reveal their secret of effectiveness to their competitors. The best thing about them is that there are no distractions. Your email content simply consists of your ad. This also means you can reach out to a larger audience and utilize that to make your list longer. Here are some ways to advertise your affiliate programs, using solo ads…
1. Buy From a Reputable Vendor
The basis of using solos lies in buying it from a source that is well established and reputable. There are many reliable sources available in the market. However, some people sell them with no list or a list which consists of dead or fake email ids. Remember good solos don’t come cheap in case you even think of wasting your money on disreputable vendors.
2. Skim through User Reviews
Like every other thing you plan on buying, you might want to check out reviews of people on any solo ad offer. You can even check forums where the discussion centers around solo ads and think through the vendors you have got in mind. These days there are too many fake reviews too. If the reviews seem completely positive, it means there is something fishy, but if you see positive plus negative reviews, there are chances they may be true.
3. Make a Professional Ad Swipe
Wondering what swipe copy is? It is the email you send to the solo ad vendor who then forwards it to his list. Keep this content precise, short and emphatic. If it is long, the chances are mostly that people won’t read it. People won’t read it also when it is not interesting. Make it everything that people would love to read it.
4. Beware of too expensive Solo Ad Offers
Solo ads are basically costly. People spend so much money and time to make lists consisting of hundreds of thousands of email ids. They are not willing to sell it out cheap. And if you come across a solo ad that is really cheap, there are a lot of chances that most of the email ids are going to be fake or dead making you waste your money.
5. Don’t Forget Your Call-to-Action
When you buy ads, your ad is bound to be seen by many potential buyers which is the reason DO add a good call-to-action in order to elevate your Click Through Rate (CTR). Take the time you need to write an attractive call-to-action as it stands out to be an extremely important part of your ad.
Rational Travel Money Card Review
As simple as debit cards are to use, the c is even easier. First of all, there is no credit check, no interest accumulation, and no hidden fees. Some debit cards cannot even offer that. They make adding funds to the card very easy too, with platforms online, over the phone, and even via text message. This gives you total control and freedom over when and how you use it.
Every time you load it, you get the best exchange rate, sometimes as much as 10% higher than the exchange bureaus projections, it promises to provide an effortless and enjoyable experience. The Master Card symbol it bears, though, helps you to be able to use anywhere you want in the world.
While you travel, you are bound to encounter some problems. The Rational Travel Money Card offers free 24-hour customer service. This means that you will always have someone available to answer your questions or solve problems you may be having. You will never have to worry about your money too.
In the event that you lose your card, or it is stolen, you can report it immediately and get a replacement sent to you quickly, no matter where you are. However, the security chip and PIN program they use will protect you from unwarranted charges. You can expect to pay a small replacement fee and a couple of other reasonable maintenance fees over time, but you can also enjoy the benefits of no service charges on hotel, restaurant, and boutique acquisitions.
