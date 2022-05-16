News
Heat to face Celtics in Eastern Conference finals after Boston routs defending champion Bucks
The Heat finally know who stands between them and a trip to the NBA Finals.
With a 109-81 decimation of the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday, the Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference finals. Boston will face Miami in Game 1 on Tuesday at FTX Arena in Miami at 8:30 p.m.
Whether the Celtics or the Bucks had won, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it wouldn’t make much difference to the top seed in the East.
“At this point, whoever it is, both sides are familiar with each other just from regular season and how much we’ve played against each team in the playoffs,” Spoelstra said.
The Heat and Celtics are no strangers to each other. The Heat made it past the Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals in 2020 before falling to the Lakers in the NBA Finals in the COVID-necessitated bubble postseason near Orlando.
Miami played Boston three times in the regular season, dropping two of three games. The Heat won the most recent matchup on March 30.
Celtics star Jayson Tatum has averaged 17.7 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists against the Heat in those three games this season. In 15 career games against Miami, Tatum averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
“Just experience,” Bam Adebayo said. “I feel like that’s the biggest thing. You start to figure out a guy’s tendencies after playing them year after year. And then you see them improve or go the other day, depending on his work ethic. You watch guys progress in this league after two, three years of going against each other. You kind of get a feel for their game and how they play.”
Miami has the advantage over Boston by virtue of having time to recover. Miami ended its series against Philadelphia with a win in Game 6 on Thursday, giving the Heat four full days to rest and prepare for the conference finals. Meanwhile, the Celtics will have to regroup and travel to Miami for the start of the next series on Tuesday.
“It’s important,” guard Tyler Herro said. “Between the Atlanta series and the Philly series, we got a couple days and now we’ve got a couple days until the next series. I think it’s good for our group to get a couple days of rest, get into the facility together, get a practice in and get ready for the next series.”
Eastern Conference Finals schedule
Game 1: Tuesday, May 17 — Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2: Thursday, May 19 — Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: Saturday, May 21 — Miami at Boston 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 4: Monday, May 23 — Miami at Boston 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 5: Wednesday, May 25 — Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)*
Game 6: Friday, May 27 — Miami at Boston, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)*
Game 7: Sunday, May 29 — Boston at Miami, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)*
* if necessary
News
Schedule: Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference finals
The final part of the Eastern Conference finals equation is now in place for the Miami Heat.
With the schedule set in place last week by the NBA, with the Heat eliminating the Philadelphia 76ers 4-2 in that best-of-seven round, the opponent now also is in place as well as the road venue.
The Boston Celtics completed the equation by eliminating the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 of their second-round series on Sunday at TD Garden.
Eastern Conference finals
Game 1: Tuesday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 2: Thursday, FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 3: Friday, TD Garden, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 4: May 23, TD Garden, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 5*: May 25: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 6*: May 27, TD Garden, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 7*: May 29: FTX Arena, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
* – If necessary.
(No local television in conference finals.)
News
Authorities: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting
LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — One person was killed and four others were critically wounded in a shooting Sunday at a Southern California church, authorities said.
Deputies detained one person and recovered a weapon following the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in the city of Laguna Woods, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter.
A fifth injured person suffered minor injuries, officials said. All the victims were adults.
Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding to the scene.
Laguna Woods was built as a senior living community and later became a city. More than 80% of residents in the city of 18,000 people about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles are at least 65.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said on Twitter that he was closely monitoring the situation.
“No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event,” the tweet said.
The incident occurred in an area with a cluster of houses of worship, including Catholic, Lutheran and Methodist churches and a Jewish synagogue.
The shooting came a day after an 18-year-old man shot and killed 10 people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.
News
Orioles get swept as offense strikes out season-high 16 times in 5-1 loss to Tigers: ‘We’re going to get through this’
In what might be a move most emblematic of how lackluster the Orioles offense performed against the Tigers this weekend, the Baltimore infield crept onto the grass once Detroit had a runner reach third base with one out in the second inning.
Miguel Cabrera had already homered off right-hander Tyler Wells. And the possibility of another run crossing the plate, putting the Tigers up two on Sunday afternoon, was too imposing — at least for an offense that had scored two runs in the first two games of the series.
The infield depth didn’t matter in the end, as Harold Castro’s RBI single found the outfield grass. And either way, that extra run didn’t change much. The one run scored earlier appeared to be more than enough for Detroit, a molehill in the shape of a mountain the Orioles were incapable of climbing, until Trey Mancini’s solo homer in the ninth inning of the 5-1 loss.
“Nothing changes,” outfielder Anthony Santander said through team interpreter Brandon Quinones. “We’re going to keep working hard, and we’re going to get through this.”
Baltimore matched a season high by striking out 16 times, with 11 of those coming against left-hander Tarik Skubal across the first six innings. Center fielder Cedric Mullins was responsible for four of those punchouts — a career high for last year’s All-Star. It amounted to a dismal series finale at the end of a weekend in which the offense only seemed to regress.
On Friday, the Orioles stranded 14 runners and went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position. They were shut out Saturday, finally pushing a runner into scoring position in the seventh inning. And on Sunday, they managed just four hits with Mancini’s homer the only extra-base knock.
“The last two days, just not much offense,” manager Brandon Hyde said. “Got the Yankees coming in. Got to move on from this one and be ready for tomorrow.”
The efficiency that allowed Wells to complete at least five innings in each of his last three starts vanished Sunday, even as he avoided a walk for the fifth straight start. The 27-year-old allowed eight hits in four innings, including two to the first two batters he faced in the fifth before Hyde made a call to the bullpen.
Hyde targeted somewhere between 60 and 80 pitches for Wells, with the hope that would push him into the fifth or sixth inning. But a 22-pitch second inning that included Cabrera’s second home run of the weekend and the 505th of his career taxed Wells early.
“I’m sure he’s seen so many pitches that were great pitches for him to hit that he missed, and then there’s also a lot of pitches that he’s seen that he’s absolutely killed,” Wells said. “I’m not going to worry too much about giving up a home run to that guy. He’s hit a lot of them. Obviously, a lot of hits. He got the best of me.”
Then Castro added his RBI single in the second before Cabrera added another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the third.
The leadoff singles by Tucker Barnhart and Robbie Grossman were the final straw, raising Wells to 71 pitches. And between left-hander Logan Allen and right-hander Bryan Baker, another two runs came home, pushing Baltimore further behind.
“I believe in our hitters,” Wells said. “They’ve done a lot of really good things as of late. The last three games haven’t really told the bigger picture.”
A big hit of the wrong kind
Shortstop Jorge Mateo attempted to push a base-hit bunt down the first base line, and as the ball rolled foul, he took a crunching hit from first baseman Spencer Torkelson that left Mateo on the dirt. Mateo remained in the game for two more innings, but he didn’t break on a ball at shortstop he tends to get to before he was replaced by Chris Owings in the fourth.
The Orioles announced Mateo left with rib soreness. An injury to Mateo would further deplete the Orioles, who are already dealing with injuries to first baseman Ryan Mountcastle and outfielder Austin Hays.
Mateo was diagnosed with a chest and shoulder contusion and X-rays were negative, Hyde said after the game. Hyde said he didn’t anticipate needing to make any player movements, with Mateo just day-to-day, but another injured player remaining on the active roster slims the bench to just two position players.
“It was a little scary, for sure,” Santander said. “The first baseman has a big body, and you could tell it was a heavy, hard hit, so you kind of get scared a little bit.”
A matter of days for Hays
Hays considers himself lucky. For how the cleat landed on his hand Thursday night, there could’ve been worse damage — a torn ligament or a broken bone. Still, despite avoiding that outcome, the stitches and cuts that are now scabbing across his left hand aren’t pleasant, and the swelling hasn’t fully abated.
“I was really lucky the cleat didn’t hit anything,” Hays said. “It was just kind of cuts, that was it. No serious damage. Just let that settle and then I’ll be good.”
Hays needed 48 hours for the stitches to set before he was able to begin working out again, so he threw without a glove and ran in the outfield Saturday. He hopes to begin swinging Monday. Even with the potential of more time off over the upcoming series against the New York Yankees, there hasn’t been any discussion of an injured list stint.
“I missed a lot of games the last couple years, so I want to be in there every game,” Hays said. “Seems like most injuries I’ve had are freak things. So, yeah, it’s very frustrating. I was going really good, my body was feeling pretty good, was going pretty good at the plate. Just trying to get back in there as soon as possible so I can keep up the consistent at-bats.”
Monday, 7:05 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
