Finance
Help! My Low Back Pain and Sciatica Are Killing Me!
The pain in your low back drops you to your knees again. All you did was bend over to pick up the pen you dropped on the floor. This time is different, though. It’s worse than it’s been in the past. This time you feel pain shoot down the back of your leg. A white-hot dagger is stabbing you in the rear end and you feel numbness and tingling in your leg, perhaps all the way down to your foot. You can’t straighten up to walk and you are limping along like you’ve been shot. You remain still and pray the pain goes away…but it doesn’t go away. In fact, it’s getting worse. Your thoughts come in rapid-fire succession, “what is happening to me, what should I do, who do I call, should I go to the emergency room, will I need surgery?” Good questions.
If you are experiencing any combination of these symptoms, chances are you have a herniated disc in your lower back, one of the causes of mechanical back pain. The swelling from inflammation or the disc itself can cause an impingement or “pinching” of the spinal nerve root. The lower lumbar nerve roots eventually form the sciatic nerve in your leg. Inflammation of this nerve is commonly known as sciatica. “Mechanical low back pain is one of the most common patient complaints expressed to emergency physicians in the United States accounting for more than 6 million cases annually. Approximately two-thirds of adults are affected by mechanical low back pain at some point in their lives, making it the second most common complaint in ambulatory medicine and the third most expensive disorder in terms of health care dollars spent, surpassed only by cancer and heart disease.” 1
But just because you have these symptoms, doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to rush to the surgeon. According to a landmark study published in the medical journal Spine, “an operation should not be performed if other treatment will give equivalent results within an acceptable period of time…the patient with low back pain and sciatica should not automatically be referred to the surgeon.” 2 If that’s the case, then what are some of your other options? If you are like most people, the first place you will think to visit will be your family doctor’s office (or an emergency room, if you are really in a panic). Traditionally, medical doctors will prescribe medications, such as pain killers, muscle relaxers, anti-inflammatories or any combination of these. There are three problems with taking medication, if this is all that is done.
- Medication only treats the symptoms.
- Medication only provides temporary relief.
- Medication has many unhealthy side-effects. Take the time to read the warning insert with any of these medications and you will know what I’m talking about.
By contrast, chiropractic care has been shown to be more effective in treating chronic low back pain than traditional medical care. In one study published in the Journal of Manipulative Physiological Therapeutics (JMPT), it concluded that “…the improvement for chiropractic patients was 5 times greater [than for medical patients]. Patients with chronic low-back pain treated by chiropractors show greater improvement and satisfaction at 1 month than patients treated by family physicians.” 3
Are there times when surgery is necessary? The answer is, most definitely, yes. Absolute signs for surgical intervention are those patients with cauda equina syndrome (which is rare), in the presence of severe motor deficits resulting from a large extruded or migrated disc fragment, and in patients with intractable pain. Unless one of these conditions is present, chiropractic care for the treatment of discogenic or mild to moderate sciatic pain from intervertebral disc herniation has been proven to be safe and effective. One study shows that chiropractic treatment (in this case in the cervical spine) is 100 times safer than using Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs like asprin, ibuprofen, naproxen, etc. 4 Another study shows patients had an 86% improvement in chronic low back pain after a course of chiropractic care. 5
As a side note, let me also say that medical care and chiropractic care are not mutually exclusive ways to treat mechanical low back pain and sciatica. In my experience, I have seen great results with the most severe cases when managing these conditions cooperatively with a patient’s primary care doctor or pain management specialist. In these cases the medication is useful or necessary in order for the patient to tolerate conservative care; for example, when it is extremely difficult for the patient to move or to be moved.
Lastly, not every case of sciatica is caused by a herniated disc. A condition called piriformis syndrome can cause impingement of the sciatic nerve as it exits the pelvis. Basically, the piriformis muscle attaches at the sacrum, passes through the greater sciatic notch of the pelvis, and attaches to the top of the femur (the upper leg bone). Atheletes who participate in sports where they are sitting, such as rowing or cycling are particularly vulnerable to strains of the piriformis. Runners who overpronate are also susceptible to piriformis injury. When the muscle is injured, it causes swelling due to inflammation, which can then irritate or compress the sciatic nerve as it exits the pelvis. It is important to rule out spinal injury as the cause of sciatica, but the following video will demonstrate a stretch for the piriformis muscle. If your symptoms resolve after performing the stretch for a week or two, then you probably had piriformis syndrome and should continue this stretch as part of your daily routine to help prevent future injury. However, if you are still experiencing the same symptoms or if they intensify, seek professional help as soon as possible.
- Kinkade S. Evaluation and treatment of acute low back pain. Am Fam Physician. Apr 15, 2007;74(8):1181-8.
- Weber H. Lumbar disc herniation: a controlled prospective study with ten years of observation. Spine 1983;8:131-40.
- Nyiendo J, Haas M, Goodwin P. Patient characteristics, practice activities, and one-month outcomes for chronic, recurrent low-back pain treated by chiropractors and family medicine physicians: A practice-based feasibility study. JMPT 2000 May;23(4):239-245.
- Hurwitz EL, Aker PD, Adams AH, Meeker WC, Shekelle PG. Manipulation and mobilization of the cervical spine. A systematic review of the literature. Spine 1996 Aug 1/21(15):1746-59.
- Harrison DE, Cailliet R, Harrison DD, Janik TJ, Holland B. Changes in sagittal lumbar configuration with a new method of extension traction: nonrandomized clinical controlled trial. Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation 2002 Nov;83(11):1585-91.
Finance
Why Should I Invest In Binary Options?
Why should I invest in binary options? This is the most common question asked by almost every single investor who comes to me for getting suggestions about where to invest. Stock markets have lost their charm particularly after the financial crunch of 2007 as poor economic conditions have badly affected the investors all over the globe. High risk associated with ordinary trading is the major reason why investors are losing interest in them. Binary option trading is like a new hope for the investors as this unique and innovative trading opportunity allows everyone to earn profits irrespective of his or her experience in this niche.
When I suggest new investors to take benefit from investment opportunities offered in binary trading then they first look at me thinking that I am a fool. Some of them straightforward ask me why should they do so and I always convince them by providing following reasons.
Binary options trading is far better and secured compared to ordinary stock trading as you can control risk in it. The loss you may bear is always equal to the amount of funds, which you have kept at stake. You must invest in binary option as it enables you to increase your revenues by just buying or selling the option not the asset itself.
Binary trading also provides additional investment opportunities but only those investors can get benefit from them who always remain ready to take benefit from any sudden events. These events may include the death of any high profile politician, change in government regulations, change in value of currency etc as these small incidents through seems irrelevant but they directly affect the price of commodities especially oil, gold, gasoline etc.
You should invest in binary option just because it is far less complicated than ordinary trading as it does not forces you to read huge financial reports or other complex data. What it requires is to just predict the market trend of those commodities or assets, which you are trading. You can do binary trading in the comfort of your home and that is the best thing about it.
I hope after reading article just like those investors, who comes to me, you will also be convinced that it is wise to invest in binary trade rather than ordinary trade. Now is the time to join any efficient binary options platform not only for hiring a binary broker but also for investing in this niche. You can easily Google search binary platform.
Finance
Human Resource Planning for Healthcare
The WHO defines HRH (Human resource for health) planning as “the process of estimating the number of persons & the kinds of knowledge, skills, & attitudes they need to achieve predetermined health targets & ultimately health status objectives”.
HR planning is a dynamic process, involves 3 stages; stocktaking, forecasting, & designing temporary workforce. In the first stage of stocktaking, recruitment & selection of key types of employees align with strategic business plan to achieve specific targets. The second stage of forecasting is subdivided into two phases, forecasting future people needs (demand forecasting) & forecasting availability of people (supply forecasting). The third & final phase involves flexible strategy to recruit temporary employees as per need assessment & cost-effective benefits.
1. Stock-taking: – The principle is to identify how many people are needed at every level of the organization to achieve business objectives- in line with overall strategic plans – & what kind of knowledge, skills, abilities & other characteristics these people need.
The optimal staffing of modern health services requires many different types of staff. These include; –
1. Clinical workers – doctors & nurses.
2. Technical staff for diagnostic services, such as laboratory & radiology, pharmacy staff.
3. Environment health workers, such as health inspectors.
4. Preventive & promotive staff, such as community health workers, administrative staff, etc.
In a healthcare organization, traditional quantitative approach are used to make enumerative judgments based on subjective managers prediction to allocate certain budgets for employee’s payroll expenditure & need assessment of key employee potentiating responsive to organizational system & design. Resource allocations are best executed with the help of activity based cost management, that controls cost & labor required for specific job/event & reduce wastage.
For example: Comparative rates of healthcare activity: –
Inpatient care bed days per capita
Acute care bed days per capita
Acute care staff ratio – staff per bed
Acute care nurses ratio – staff per bed
Inpatient admissions per 1000 population
Acute care admissions per 1000 population
Doctors consultation’s per capita.
The types of health staff in a particular country are dictated by the kinds of health services provided & level of technology available.
For example: –
Nature of health organization: primary, secondary, & tertiary.
Types of sector: public, private, non-profit funded organization.
Infrastructure: size of the hospital (200 beds, 400 beds, 1000 beds).
General (multispecialty) or specific care providers (cardiovascular, cancer).
2. Forecasting: –
Demand forecasting: – Planning for the medical workforce is complex & determined by relatively mechanistic estimates of demand for medical care. Dr. Thomas L. Hall (1991) proposed 5 generic methods for estimating demand for health care, such as
1. Personnel to population ratio method: – This method calculates ratio of number of health
Personnel as compared with the population count. However, with inappropriate data available, it has serious limitations, such as it is only applicable with acceptable health conditions, a stable health sector, & a limited capacity for planning.
2. The health-needs method: -This method requires & translates expert opinion about people’s health needs to staff requirements. Health needs are derived from the determination of disease specific mortality & morbidity rates. The staff requirements are evaluated from the norms for the number, kind, frequency, & quality of services,& staffing standards that convert the services into time requirements by a certain category of health workers to perform the services. This method initiates the need for sophisticated data system & survey capabilities, & a high level of planning expertise which are not readily available.
3. The service -demands method: -This method accounts the numbers & kinds of health services people will use at an anticipated cost of obtaining them, rather than their professionally determined need for such services. This specifically provides data about economical regression pertaining to utilization of private healthcare sector as compared to government funded health sector.
4. The managed healthcare system’s method: – The managed health care system’s entails a known client population who would have reasonably good access to health amenities. But flexible socio-political trends & economical recession influence healthcare reform policies.
Supply forecasting: –
Forecasting HR supply involves using information from the internal & external labor market. The calculation of staff turnover & workforce stability indices measures internal supply for HR Planning. External labor market gives detailed spectrum on tightness of supply, demographic factors, & social/geographic aspects.
Internal supply: – The evaluation of the gross number of people needed for a specific job & arrange for other provisions of HR processes, such as training & developmental programs, transfer & promotion policies, retirement, career planning, & others have crucial importance in maintaining constant supply of HR in an organization.
1. Stock & flow model: – This model follow the employee’s path through the organization over time, & attempt to predict how many employees are needed & in which part of the organization.
a)Wastage analysis; – This analysis refers to the rate at which people leave the organization, or represents the turnover index.
The number of people leaving in a specific period
Wastage analysis= x 100
The average number employed in the same period
b) Stability analysis ( Bowey, 1974): – This method is useful in analyzing the extent of wastage in terms of length of service.
Total length of service of manpower employed at the time of analysis
Stability analysis=x 100
Total possible length of service had there been no manpower wastage
2. Replacement Charts: – Replacement chart is a list of employee’s for promotion, selected upon the opinions & recommendations of higher ranking people ( Mello, 2005). Some replacement charts are more systematic showing skills, abilities, competences, & experience levels of an employee.
3. Succession Planning: – An aging workforce & an emerging “Baby boom” retirement waves are driving the need for new management process known as succession planning that involves analyzing & forecasting the talent potentials to execute business strategy.
Will Powley,senior consulting manager for GE Healthcare’s performance solutions group says, that the first step in effective succession planning is a quarterly talent review that begins with an examination of the hospital or health system’s organizational chart.
In a 2008 White Paper on succession planning, GE Healthcare identified a few best practices for healthcare for succession planning:
1. Identify & develop talent at all levels
2. Assess top performer’s talent rigorously & repeatedly
3. Link talent management closely with external recruiting
4. Keep senior management actively involved
5. Emphasize on-the-job leadership & customized employee development
6. Create systematic talent reviews & follow-up plans
7. Maintain dialogue with potential future leaders.
External supply: – HR managers use outside information, such as statistics concerning the labor market from the organization & external labor market, in other words external & internal statistics.
External statistics: – Graduate profile
Unemployment rates
Skill levels
Age profile
Graduate profile: – There is substantial public sector regulation of all health care markets, & entry to labor market is highly constrained by licensing & professional regulations.
Unemployment rates: – There is lack of economic principles, the role of incentives is largely ignored & supply elasticity in the labor market is mostly unknown & poorly researched.
Skill levels: – Higher education (specialization & super-specialization) are proportionally restricted to limited seats of admission governed by medical regulatory bodies.
Age profile: – The organizational charts of recruitment gives details of rates of recruitment, retention, return & early retirement of employee’s, which helps to enumerate future vacancy rates, shortages, & need for replacement.
Internal statistics: – Demographic profile
Geographic distribution
Demographic profile: – Demographic changes (e.g. the number of young people entering the labor force) affect the external supply of labor. Age composition of workforce will force to review recruitment policies. The trend of increasing proportion of women in employment has lead to progressive development of both organization & country.
Geographic distribution: – The attraction of workforce to urban areas are influence by following reasons; employment opportunity, access to facilities – transportation & technology, & others.
3. Temporary workforce planning: –
Herer & Harel (1998) classifies temporary workers as: temporary employee’s, contract employees, consultants, leased employees, & outsourcing.
High social costs has initiated work sharing strategy which are flexible & provides more benefits, such as
1. Part- time temporary workers numbers & hours can be adapted easily with low maintenance cost to meet organizational needs,
2. Employees possessing appropriate/ specialized skills benefits functional areas within & outside the organization.
3. No responsibility for exclusive benefit enrollments, such as job security, pension plan, insurance coverage, etc.
In today’s work environment, outsourcing can be added as a temporary worker planning technique. Outsourcing requirement is assessed & evaluated on cost & benefit decision. Ambulatory services, pathological or diagnostic testing services, laundry, catering, billing, medical transcription, & others are most commonly outsourcing services promoted in healthcare organization.
Finance
Overview of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
By the early twentieth century, a leading source of economic activity was the pearl trade. However, World War I, the Great Depression, and the Japanese invention of the cultured pearl resulted in a significant weakening of the pearling industry. The heavy taxation on pearls imported from the Gulf following World War II by India caused its irreversible decline. As a result, some turned to fishing. But, with little education and no roads or hospitals, the future looked bleak. By the 1930s, the first oil company entered the region and began conducting surveys around Abu Dhabi. In 1962, Abu Dhabi exported its first cargo of crude oil that would play an essential role in the UAE’s development.
Since the 1820s, the English had maintained a presence in this region. In 1853, Britain intervened in the area due to pirate threats and made a permanent truce to provide protection and oversight of the foreign policy. It was explicitly understood that Britain would not colonize the area. This agreement was made with a group known as the Trucial States, which were a collection of sheikdoms in the Persian Gulf. The Trucial States, also referred to as the Trucial Colony, was composed of present-day Bahrain, Qatar, UAE and Oman. Following a period of Arab nationalism and anti-British activity beginning in the 1940s and 1950s, the British eventually relinquished administration of the region in 1971.
On December 2, 1971, the UAE was created by uniting seven of the Trucial States under a unified Constitution: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm al Qaiwain, Ras al-Khaimah and Fujairah. Abu Dhabi is the largest of the former territories and is the federal capital. Dubai is second largest of the emirates and is the main port, commercial center, and airport hub. The five other emirates are smaller areas that realize political and economic benefits through alliances with the larger neighbors, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. All seven states are ruled by Sunnis.
The UAE is considered by some to be an autocracy, which is a form of government in which one person possesses unlimited power. There has been even less political reform in this country than in other Gulf States, even Saudi Arabia. International non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have ranked the UAE as having among the least free political systems in the world. In particular, such studies have highlighted the existence of the ‘sheikh’s dilemma’ in the UAE, in which economic but not political reform is pursued. To maintain peace, a ‘ruling bargain’ is implemented where the UAE government distributes oil wealth equitably, while also carefully exploiting a range of ideological, religious, and cultural resources. Others simply state that the UAE exhibits a monarchical presidency led by ruling families on neo-patrimonial lines.
Following the British withdrawal, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan became the first president. Sheikh Zayed, once Emir (or ruler) of Abu Dhabi, ruled as UAE’s president for over thirty years until his death on November 2, 2004. Due to oil wealth, Sheikh Zayed became one of the richest individuals in the world with an estimated net worth in excess of $24 billion (USD). Following his death, the eldest son of Sheikh Zayed, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan became President of the UAE. Sheikh Khalifa is the world’s third richest member of a royal family, with an estimated net worth of $19 billion (USD). The presidency of UAE is decided by a vote by the Federal Supreme Court (FSC), a governmental entity in the UAE rather than through an electoral or popular vote. Political parties are strictly prohibited.
The UAE’s highest authority is the Supreme Council of Rulers (SCR). The SCR is given power to initiate policy and reject laws that have been previously passed. Seven hereditary rulers and sometimes their crown princes and closest advisors have control of this governing body. Subordinate to the SCR is the Federal Council of Ministers (COM). The bulk of UAE’s policies and daily affairs are formulated by the COM, which meets more frequently and formally than the SCR. The judicial branch of government is run by the Union Supreme Court. Judges are appointed directly by the UAE president.
The FSC is the highest constitutional authority in the UAE and has both legislative and executive powers. Overseeing the FSC are the rulers from each of the seven emirates. In addition to the FSC, there are both secular and Islam courts in all seven emirates. The secular courts in the UAE rule on criminal, civil, and commercial matters. Family and religious disputes are heard in the Islamic courts. Each emirate has their own government with municipalities and departments.
There is a high degree of political stability in the UAE, and it is the only Arab state to have a working federal system that withstood the test of time. Furthermore, there are many women in all levels of government. This is a positive reflection on the UAE given its Middle East location.
Sheikh Zayed had a foreign policy to not use force over compromise and to become a major donor of overseas aid, such as infrastructure development and humanitarian relief.
Sheikh Kahlifa developed a foreign policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries. He also supported the pursuit of peaceful resolutions of disputes. The UAE has provided support to the Iraqi Government in the form of debt forgiveness and is a strong advocate of instilling peace in the Middle East with help primarily from the USA. In addition, the UAE promotes intercultural and interfaith dialogues with the primary goal of mitigating misunderstanding between faiths and cultures with the belief that such misunderstandings are used as leverage by terrorists and those who harbor them.
There is strong support in the UAE for international institutions such as the United Nations. The UAE signed or ratified laws to protect the rights of people with disabilities and hosted conventions to eradicate torture and cruelty in punishment, suppression of nuclear terrorism and combating human trafficking. Illicit drugs are another problem, as its proximity to South Asia makes it a drug transshipment point for traffickers. Furthermore, being a major financial center, the UAE is at risk of harboring money laundering schemes. The international community is seeking the UAE government to implement controls to mitigate these problems. The UAE is also a supporter of peaceful resolutions in Palestinians with the support of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
Disputes have existed between the UAE and Iran over the ownership rights to three UAE-based islands. These disputes date back to 2003 when Oman and the UAE signed and ratified boundary agreements for the entire border. Failing to publish the agreement and detailed maps of alignment gave Iran the opportunity to dispute the Tunb and Abu Musa Islands. In October 2009, Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a joint commission between itself and the UAE. Furthermore, the UAE has concern over Iran’s nuclear program. Once long-time tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE have also abated. The biggest threat to the UAE is an internal regime failure, which would collapse the GCC military.
The UAE’s foreign aid policy is based on the Islamic philosophy of extending a helping hand for the needy to fulfill a duty of all Muslims. Wealth from oil and gas provides the UAE with the means of helping less fortunate countries. Organizations such as the UAE Red Crescent, which provides emergency relief, play an important role in such efforts.
Relations with the USA have been well-maintained and unified with the goal of maintaining a strong alliance with security and economic interests, including stability in the Middle East and the reliable supply of energy to global markets. The UAE is the largest importer in the Arab World of US goods at $144 billion (USD) in 2008. Over 750 US firms have a presence in the UAE, including Bechtel, ExxonMobil, Starbucks and Cold Stone Creamery. (The World Factbook 2009, 15) Following the global recession, the UAE has tried to insulate the local economy while working with multilateral institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and on a bilateral basis to help countries most seriously impacted.
One setback for the UAE is the severe repression of freedom of speech. There are controls restricting the media from criticizing or questioning the actions of policy. The UAE government pushed new media laws past a first legislative hurdle on January 20, 2009, which would restrict the freedom of press. Any journalist who criticizes the royal family or publishes information that is damaging to the economy, Islam, or UAE citizens is fined up to 1,000,000 Emirati Dirhams (AED). The maximum fine is equivalent to about $270,000 USD. Imprisonment is also possible, but rarely enforced, as the industry practices self-censorship. Censorship has also been exercised by the UAE government. Censoring media on UAE’s prison affairs, democratization efforts, and criticism of the ruling family is seen as repressive to the rights of UAE citizens.
For instance, the UAE does not participate in a bankruptcy process as in many Western nations. Debtors unable to meet such obligations are sent to a debtor’s prison and this has been an increasingly occurring affair since the start of the global financial crisis. Many questions have been raised about the ethical nature of this practice, as well as the level of humane treatment at such facilities.
Property rights in the UAE are about forty percent below the global average, according to the Heritage Foundation, due to the considerable influence the ruling families exercise on the judiciary. Corruption and incompetence in the system is rarely challenged. All land in Abu Dhabi is government-owned. Foreigners may obtain mortgages in Dubai. The UAE leads the region in the protection of intellectual property rights.
The population of the UAE is expected to grow from 4.76 million in 2008 to 5.06 million in 2009, a 6.31 percent annual growth rate. The UAE is extremely reliant on expatriates in its workforce. As of 2007, there were an estimated 3.62 million non-UAE nationals versus 864,000 UAE-born nationals. Most labor issues concern expatriates, especially among the unskilled segment. Addressing these issues is an ongoing development.
In the same year there were an estimated 3.08 million males and 1.4 million females. While Arabic is the official language, English is preferred in the international business community of the UAE. Islam is the official religion of the UAE, but all religions are tolerated.
UAE nationals are described as being tolerant, forward-looking individuals who maintain a strong sense of tradition. There is a high standard of living that is shared by many, including a well-developed education system and health services. There are over sixty public and private universities in the UAE. The illiteracy rate is approximately seven percent.
The UAE government supports efforts to develop human services, especially to assist in the empowerment of women and for social welfare programs. Approximately thirty percent of the UAE workforce is comprised of women. While migrants primarily wear Western-style clothing outside of work, the UAE nationals primarily wear traditional clothing in most settings for cultural reasons and to distinguish themselves from foreigners. Rapid advancements in healthcare facilities have drastically reduced infant mortality (to approximately eight out of every 1,000 births in 2008) and raised the average life expectancy age in the UAE (to seventy-seven for men and eighty for women). Social security services amounted to over $600 million (USD) in 2008, providing financial assistance to nearly 38,000 people.
The UAE sought to modernize under President Sheikh Zayed. Today, the country benefits from a vibrant free economy with a significant annual trade surplus. Reform of property laws has led to a boom in real estate and tourism, especially within Dubai. Tourism is expected to increase to 11.2 million tourists to the UAE in 2010.
Using such efforts as free trade zones, the UAE has been able to successfully diversify away from dependence on oil and gas exports. Free trade zones attract significant foreign investment given the incentive of one-hundred percent foreign ownership and tax-free profits, creating thousands of jobs and facilitating a technology transfer. In 2007, the direct foreign investment (DFI) into the UAE was the highest in the region, at around $19 billion (USD). Two of the largest free trade zones in the UAE are the Dubai Media City and Jebel Ali Free Zone. For instance, Jebel Ali Free Zone, a container port terminal, transports over eight million containers of cargo each year and was expected to reach $180 million in profits in 2007. This is more than all of India’s ports combined.
The GDP in the UAE was approximately $199 billion (USD) in 2007 using current prices, which represented a 5.2 percent annual growth rate and is approximately 115 times larger than its GDP in 1971. Major industries are oil and gas, petrochemicals, aluminum, cement, ceramics, ship repair, pharmaceuticals, tourism, transport, real estate and financial services. While many private companies operate six days each week, the government institutions reserve Friday and Saturday as days off.
In 2007, the UAE economy was ranked the twenty-ninth most competitive economy out of forty advanced economies in a study. This puts the country well ahead of any other Middle Eastern nation. According to the study, some of the strengths of the UAE included a government surplus, low national debt and a high national savings rate. Some of the weaknesses include uneven performance, a lack of innovation and entrepreneurship and high inflation, which unofficially has been as high as fifteen percent. In fact, the UAE is now the second largest Arab economy, behind only Saudi Arabia.
Economic growth is anticipated to slow as the country continues to mature and stabilize. Several serious issues hinder the continued UAE economic expansion. The property market throughout the country has issues such as project delays and bank funding shortages. Partially finished commercial buildings can be found primarily in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and to a lesser extent in the other five emirates The recent decline in fuel prices has had implications on the UAE budget despite efforts to diversify. Furthermore, the UAE government is implementing more stringent lending guidelines for individuals and companies, while UAE banks are reducing exposure to foreign debt. The UAE had a budget surplus in 2006 of 211.3 billion AED. In 2007, the budget surplus increased to 236.15 billion AED.
Despite the efforts by the UAE to become less dependent on natural resources as a source of revenue, petroleum and natural gas exports continue to play an important role in the economy. UAE main export partners are Japan, China, and Iran. Imports into the UAE are mostly machinery and transport equipment, chemicals and food. Its main import partners are the European Union (Germany, UK and Italy), China, India, the US, and Japan. In 2006, the UAE had a trade surplus of 132.38 billion AED and a trade surplus of 135.94 billion AED in 2007.
To support the banks, the government is working on establishing guarantees of banking deposits and supporting low interest rates. Also, major infrastructure projects are being initiated at this time to lock in savings due to the economic downturn. Corporate governance and transparency standards are rising in the UAE as of late to instill international investor confidence in its equity markets.
The AED is currently pegged to the USD at 3.673 AED to every USD. The peg was established in the late 1980s; the current peg was established in 2002. This strategy could work well for the UAE because one of the country’s major sources of revenue is oil, which is denominated in USD. However, this also makes the UAE subject to any and all currency movements in the USD relative to other currencies. One of the major drawbacks of this exchange rate policy is the effect of high inflation in the UAE.
There have been several lessons learned in the UAE following the most recent global recession. First, leaders in both the public and private sectors took note of the correlation and interconnectedness of global market players. Secondly, careful study was undertaken to evaluate the re-recessionary impact on the UAE economy of oil price declines. Despite slowing growth, the UAE still has one of the fastest growing economies in the world. One of the main drivers of economic growth and employment creation in this country has been the consistency of fixed capital investment from the government, public institutions, and private entities. Four primary sectors are attracting investment and providing economic expansion in the UAE: hydrocarbons, manufacturing, transportation and communications and real estate.
Dubai plays a strategic role in the future of the UAE. Since the beginning of the twentieth century, Dubai had become the premier trading post of the Persian Gulf. Today, it is a massive metropolis with a population in excess of two million people. The initial catalyst for the emirate was oil wealth, which was used to invest in infrastructure and facilitated rapid socioeconomic developments starting in the 1970s and 1980s. A pioneering model was then introduced to create a post-oil economy based on diverse industrialization and a variety of specialist free zones. The diverse industrialization included such sectors as commercial infrastructure, light import-substitution, promotion of luxury tourism and a freehold real estate market.
Abu Dhabi, UAE’s political capital, has at least ten percent of the world’s proven hydrocarbon deposits and over ninety percent of UAE oil exports. Through oil-based revenues flowing into the country, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has formed to become the largest sovereign wealth fund (SWF) in the world. ADIA has teams of foreign experts that scour the globe for a variety of investment opportunities in the developed world, such as a five-percent stake in Fiat-controlled Ferrari, Southeast Asian emerging markets, and other developing countries (such as investments in Libya’s tourist infrastructure) that are expected to have substantial future growth.
Over the next ten or more years, the UAE and GCC members as a whole are anticipated to receive a windfall from a strong demand-side energy stimulus due primarily to the rapid economic developments in Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRICs). The BRICs were first recognized by a team of economists and other researchers at Goldman Sachs and, according to their predictions, the BRICs will exert considerable pricing pressure on global energy markets over at least the next decade due to their rapid economic development. If this takes place, the UAE will be able to sustain high investment levels and strong welfare-enhancing economic growth. Due to current regional instability and periods of regional violence, which is among the worst in the world, the UAE’s full economic potential from this scenario will unlikely be reached. Nonetheless, the UAE and the rest of the GCC have an opportunity in the coming decades to become one of the most prosperous regions in the world.
Despite impressive economic growth and development, areas of vulnerability within the economic system of the UAE exist. Social welfare systems have tied the government to burdensome distributive practices, which can bread an unproductive mentality among the native population. Secondly, many new sectors are especially reliant on foreign investment and an expanding expatriate workforce. For instance, Dubai has succumbed to not only globalizing but also appears to be Westernizing. Taboo industries for the UAE have been established in Dubai to cater to foreign residents. They include night clubs, movie theaters and bars.
The other five emirates outside of Abu Dhabi and Dubai lack in economic development and growth potential. Ajman and Sharjah are both resided in by Dubai workers looking for cheaper accommodations. Ajman has great stability, with only four rulers since 1900. Sharjah is a city of learning and the arts, representing the cultural capital of the Arab World and has over twenty museums. Umm al-Qaiwain is the second smallest emirate and is relatively unproblematic and politically stable. However, the emirate’s stance on alcohol has created rifts with the UAE rulers. Umm al-Qaiwain licenses the right to sell and consume alcoholic products, like Dubai, but also operates hug shops at beach resorts. Residents in this emirate rely on fishing and cultivating palm trees as primary sources of income. Umm al-Qaiwain is undergoing an architectural renaissance and is rapidly developing. Fujairah is the only emirate on the eastern side of the UAE along the Gulf of Oman and has lowly status in the country’s development process. If it is able to overcome this situation, Fujairah has the potential to become an important alternative port of Dubai and the rest of the UAE.
The emirate benefits from great stability and good neighbor relations. Ras al-Khaimah has experienced instability over the last few decades and is expected to have more internal problems over the near future. It is not oil rich nor near Dubai, but is an important supply of labor into Dubai.
Financial regulation is somewhat complex in the UAE. The DIFC has its own regulator, the DFSA, and its own civil and commercial laws. The rest of the UAE financial system is regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE, The Emirates Securities and Commodities Authority (ESCA) and the Ministry of Economic Planning (MEP).
The Central Bank of the UAE is granted a general power to create rules governing all matters that fall within its authority. Most of the Central Bank’s power focuses on setting monetary policy and bank regulation, rather than regulating the securities market unless it regards anti-money laundering practices.
There is no formal bond market in the UAE. In order for companies to issue debt, they must list the bond offering on a different exchange (such as the London Stock Exchange), through bond dealers in commercial banks or through private placements directly to investors.
Of the seven emirates in the UAE, Dubai has been hit the hardest by the global financial crisis. The volatile situation in Dubai has affected the whole country and, coupled with a fall in oil prices, the IMF estimate a 3.3 percent contraction in the UAE in 2010. Alternatively, UAE officials have expressed optimism about the country’s future in an attempt to instill confidence in the UAE economy.
The GCC states, seek to become a regional financial hubs. Barriers to achieving this goal have risen as a result of the Dubai World crisis and the UAE’s response. International confidence in the ability of GCC to restructure their debts have been questioned as global investors express concern over issues of transparency, accountability and good corporate governance. At the heart of the issue is the region’s reputation for good governance. An even more serious development is whether such problems are symptomatic of a deeper trend. It is expected that international investors will subject the Gulf states to a far greater level of scrutiny in the future.
UAE government-produced research on the economic outlook in 2009 acknowledged that challenges lay ahead due to the financial crisis and global economic downturn, but emphasizes the country’s strong foundation in which to withstand such challenges. The large current account surplus, estimated at $285 billion (USD) in 2008, and the government’s large controlled overseas assets is expected to shield the UAE from a sharp downturn. However, trade and associated industries are anticipating a slowdown in exports in the future. One positive key prospect from this downturn is the expected decline in inflationary pressures in the UAE due to a fall in soft and hard commodity prices.
Liquidity in the banking sector is an issue that is receiving close attention by government officials in the UAE, as non-Abu Dhabi based banks appear to be undercapitalized following a series of profit falls. The property market, especially in Dubai, is very weak and precipitated by negative sentiment and a short supply of funding. Future construction projects are in doubt as leveraged property firms struggle to obtain new capital. Public-funded infrastructure projects, on the other hand, are expected to continue to experience robust growth. For instance, construction on Dubai’s Al Maktoum International Airport will be the world’s largest aviation hub when finished in 2015.
The UAE government literature emphasized that the government will not let any major firm fail. Furthermore, it was highlighted that most leading firms in major sectors such as property, banking and transport are either wholly or partially government-owned and, as such, their debts have an implicit government guarantee.
Help! My Low Back Pain and Sciatica Are Killing Me!
Why Should I Invest In Binary Options?
Human Resource Planning for Healthcare
‘Barry’ S3E4: Sally’s Show Is Certified Fresh, Barry’s Life Is Dangerously Rotten
Overview of the United Arab Emirates (UAE)
History Of Electronic Medical Records
Attractive E-Mail Design Drives Traffic
Things to Consider When Buying Eyeglasses Online
Five Qualities of a Results-Driven SEO Company
3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs road trip, including Justin Steele answering a challenge for shorter at-bats
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach
How Is Project Management Changing in 2022: Key Trends
7 Health Benefits of Vitamin B12
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Trending Searches on CoinGecko Today as per CryptoDep
-
News1 week ago
Saints’ Derek Fisher, a World Series winner, keeps his focus on future
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Top 3 Crypto Altcoins With Massive Potential in 2022
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Primary Knowledge About Abortion
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits of Ayurvedic Back Pain Treatments
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Benefits and Trends of Digital Transformation in Healthcare Industry
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Japanese Swords for sale: Why they are special
-
social media4 weeks ago
12 Tips to Increase Instagram Reels Reach