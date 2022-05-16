Finance
How Can Local SEO Boost Your Local Business?
Local SEO is an essential marketing strategy if you’re a brick-and-mortar company with services or products of a local nature. If your clients are all local, then you should prefer local SEO to vanilla SEO. Local SEO is a myriad of techniques that are used by website owners to compete for highest rankings for local searches in their area of business for specific keywords related to their products and services.
For e.g. If you’re a doctor in a city, your customer demographic will entail mostly people from your city and not from the country as a whole. Google, with its launch of Local SEO algorithms has made it abundantly clear that local business have a special place and it is not in international SEO. They must divert their efforts to focus on local SEO instead.
Local SEO can turn the tables for any local business. If you’re looking to build a huge customer base, you must find a reputable local SEO firm that can handle your business needs. When your website pops out in results for other cities, those results are practically wasted because these visitors won’t convert to actual sales after all. It is the local clients you want, and this new trend could help you easily capitalize and build a better clientele.
If you’re a small business, Local SEO works better for you, rather than multinationals. It will definitely increase the popularity of your business, get you customer reviews and feedback for free and help new prospects locate you easily. When you initially start local SEO, your primary focus must be less used keywords which are longer, commonly known as long-tail keywords in the industry. These keywords can be easily ranked for and will start bringing you a trickle of traffic easily without much effort. Once you’ve got these out of the way, you can focus on more lucrative, harder to rank keywords. While these will take time and effort, the wait is usually well rewarded with leads and sales.
For local SEO to work out as you intend, your website must be optimized to the hilt for Google to understand where you are located and the nature and extent of services you offer. The local component of your business, which is the city or locality must be present in either the domain name, the website title or the content and if possible, in all of them. This ensures maximum visibility. If you hire a local SEO firm be sure to talk it over to understand their goals for your business and the efforts their willing to put in. Quite a few campaigns disappear into the dark without any sales or leads just because there was no plan of execution.
Another important factor is the main keyword, which can be included in the business name for online marketing purposes. While the name may sound generic, it will give you a better head start than most of your competitors have had and will get you leads and sales faster than anyone else. For example, if you’re a bakery in a city named Bartholomew, you could have your online business name as Bartholomew Bakery ending with the city name. The name sounds generic, but will help you greatly as you expand your local SEO efforts. This is a powerful, ingenious SEO strategy which is overlooked mostly, and can be your secret weapon to monopolize your rankings in your city.
Your website can also do well by having your name, address and phone number, NAP as we call it in the industry on every page, placed conveniently at a place easily visible to your clients. This is valuable, both from an SEO point of view and from the client’s. You client must not have to fidget about on the website to find a way to contact you and Google must at all times be referenced to your physical address and number so that it knows whom to related the contents of the page to. The best place for this information is in the header or the footer, the former being preferable. Your address helps create trust with the user. How many times have you seen an office address being prominently displayed on every page of the website? This is something that user need and if you deliver, helps them believe you. If you’re willing to take a step further, you can also have a Google Maps placed with your location in it which furthers your cause and helps your prospects easily find your location.
Modern psychology explains that a buyer goes through a variety of different phases before actually making a purchase. You’ll have to be sure to target buyers in the right phase. Your keywords must be carefully selected to get only those people who are serious about purchasing the products or services you are selling. Window shopping is prevalent on the internet too, and you’ll not be happy with having those kinds of visitors to your website. To go about it, put yourself in the customer’s shoes and think of what they’d search for if they were looking for your services. This is process of elimination. Rooting out the wasted keywords can exponentially increase your sales and reduce your efforts all at once. This task is a must and can only be done by you, who has deep insight into your market.
These tasks are time-taking and must be done by an expert. Be sure to hire a local SEO firm of repute with a long list of clients who’ve seen success in their campaigns. The best way would be to talk around in your neighborhood and ask for references from people who’ve profited from local SEO and have seen a good number of clients being referred from their online presence.
While the above points don’t fully encompass the soul of local SEO, they are a good starting point and definitely bring in some sales to encourage you to dive in further. Implement these points efficiently and see your clientele grow, steadily but surely.
What Are Actionable Tricks to Hire an ECommerce Developer in Budget?
Businesses are quickly moving online rather than sticking with the offline market. The reason behind it is, they experience the change; buyers find shopping stuff online way more convenient than visiting stores one after one. It also spikes the need to Hire Shopify Developer India for creating an online store.
If you’re also finding a good team of Shopify Developer in India, you should know why, when, and how it is important to hire an eCommerce developer.
No need to worry as we are here with some rock-solid ideas that will actually work whenever you need a helping hand to launch your online business.
So, let’s move ahead.
Shopify is definitely one of the most preferred eCommerce CMS platforms. It offers everything that a merchant wants to sell online and entices customers using various marketing tactics. However, the procedure of online marketing and business is quite tough to practice in a real life. There are lots of factors that any business person needs to consider such as evaluating the market trends, handle inventory, manage products, apply smart marketing plans, ensure shipping and return policies, and many more.
If this is your very first web store or you are completely blank about the online market, you should seek the best Shopify developer team around you.
Once you hire a Shopify developer, you will get enough time to focus on other important tasks of the company. Make sure that the Shopify developer that you are going to hire should have enough knowledge, experience, and skill in PHP, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, website hosting, API integration, and usage of version control.
Apart from these all requirements, there are some of the most important factors that you need to consider before hiring any Shopify developer which we’ve mentioned below.
- Include unique and innovative ideas
- Detailed portfolio
- Good communication skill
- Trustable testimonials
- Maintenance and support plan after development
Along with these aspects, one must have a few technical skills such as,
- JavaScript, CSS, HTML5, Bootstrap
- Third-party API integrations
- Hosting and deployment
- Version control
- Programming languages such as Laravel, CodeIgniter, NodeJS, and ExpressJS
- Project management tools such as Jira, Trello, Asana, and Slack
More than that, a full-stack Shopify developer should have a few qualities,
- Experience working with frameworks such as NodeJS and Django
- Experts in Mongo DB and MySQL
- Can handle media queries and deal with single-page applications
- Understanding of hybrid mobile app development
- Can have a built-in multitasking skill
Above all are the most important aspects that you need to seek into any Shopify developer before you hire them.
Wind up,
If you are extremely stressed about which platform could be perfect for your eCommerce store as you do have not enough technical awareness, then Shopify is a safe platform you should rely upon. The only challenging part is to Hire Shopify Developer India, but if an individual fits into all of the above criteria then you can work with him or her.
What is SEO Article Writing? – SEO Copywriting Explained
Many freelancers have questions about what is SEO; what is SEO copywriting; what is SEO writing. This article explains – in detail – what this is. And, how to make money from it as a freelance writer.
What is SEO?
SEO is an acronym for the phrase “search engine optimization.” Search engine optimization is all about doing specific things to your website to drive more traffic to it so that you can increase online sales – and traffic.
What are some of these “things?”
There are many, but here we will discuss what it is as it applies to freelance writers. And, this means writing text in a certain way so that web surfers (ie, internet users) can land on a particular site.
What is SEO As It Relates to Freelance Writers?
What freelance writers need to be concerned with is keywords. What are keywords? Keywords are the words and phrases that web surfers type in when they search for things online.
For example, let’s say you were interested in starting a foreclosure cleanup business. You may not know anything about it other than foreclosures are hot in the news right now and you are interested in starting this kind of company.
So, you log onto your favorite search engine, (eg, Google, Yahoo! MSN, etc.) and type in the keywords “foreclosure cleaning business” or “foreclosure cleaning” or “foreclosure cleanup” or some other relevant keyword phrase.
Note: When you type words into a search engine to find something on the internet, the words you type in are called a keyword (one word) or a keyword phrase (two or more words with commas in between).
How Businesses Get to the Top of Search Engine Results
When you type in these words and hit “ENTER”, a bunch of sites pop up and you start to surf (ie, click on the results) and start investigating the sites to see if they have the information you need.
The sites that pop up are the results that search engines like Google, Yahoo, MSN, et al think are the most relevant to the keyword phrase (aka search phrase) you typed in. Companies pay a lot of money to be among the first two or three pages in the results that search engines return.
Why SEO Copywriters are So In Demand and How They Make Their Money
One of the ways they get to pop up in the first two or three pages of results is to have relevant text that contains the proper keyword phrases. And, this is where you as an SEO copywriter can make a lot of money. You write the text that their site needs to pop up high in search engine results.
Many times, companies will simply give you a bunch of keyword phrases and let you write what you want — as long as it’s a certain length (usually 300-500 words).
There are many freelance writers – hundreds of thousands, if not a few million. BUT, only a tiny minority know what SEO is and how to write this type of copy. And, this is why they’re so in demand.
SEO copywriters have an in-demand skill. And, as more and more companies move larger portions of their advertising budgets to internet marketing, there is an even greater demand for their skills.
In the SearcheEngineWatch article, The SEO Copywriter: Wordsmithing the Web, William Flaiz, underscores the importance of an SEO copywriter. He writes:
“The role of the agency SEO copywriter is unique because…. Suddenly, the writer must optimize press releases, craft articles for social news, monitor social network communications, and develop wiki content…. a strong SEO copywriter is adaptable and capable of internalizing a lot of new information extremely quickly. These unique individuals have fast become the backbone of many SEO engagements. If content is king, then they [SEO copywriters] are the kingmakers.”
And this is why SEO copywriters can charge a premium for their services. If you’re looking for a way to start or maximize your income as an online freelance writer, then SEO copywriting is they way to go.
ACN Downline Report – Read This Before You Purchase Any ACN Downline Report
Considering purchasing an ACN downline report for your ACN business? Before you go and shell out any money, you need to read the following information before you make any decision.
Perhaps you have run out of your warm market list and are looking for outside resources to add more ACN reps to your business. And maybe you have been told the following about why you should buy ACN leads.
- These leads are people who have MLM experience and want what you have
- All you need to do is train them
- Sign them up and you do not have to do anything more except watch your downline grow
- These people have experience so they will likely be interested when you call them
There may be a few people who truly are interested if you utilize a downline report. The problem is however, that the majority of these leads turn into dead ends. Many of the people on this list are no longer interested, have changed their phone numbers and some of the phone numbers were never legitimate phone numbers to begin with. The other problem is that these numbers come from lists that are really old, which in of itself possess a big problem.
So what is the answer then if a list is not the answer to your desire to add more reps? Great question. The answer is in a network marketing education program that is guaranteed for success. Utilizing an MLM training program will make all the difference to your business because you have access to live conference calls and live personal mentoring, in essence walking you through each strategy you need to launch your business.
No longer are the days of chasing your friends and family a good idea to grow your MLM business. There is a better and more effective way and it comes in the form of good old fashioned education.
