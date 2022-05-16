Finance
How Corruption Damages a Society
Our societies are just like human organisms: they fall ill and get cured. When handled badly, by selfish and greed officials, practicing all forms of corrupt actions, our society becomes ill, weak, and can eventually break down. Corruption is a cancer to our society. It undermines the growth and development of any society. So, you want to know about how dangerous and damaging corruption is to the society? The following are some of its damaging effects on any society:
On Economy
Corruption poses a very serious threat to the economy of a society. No matter how economically powerful the society is corruption weakens the economic growth of that society. Officials in a corrupt society mismanage the economy, loot the public treasuries, and allow embezzlement and inflation to take over. Contracts, which are meant for public services, are diverted to service the private pockets of the officials. What does this means to the masses and the nation’s economic growth? It means that the poor masses have nothing to enjoy and the economy remain stagnant. In Africa; for example, economists are of the view that one of the reasons why corruption is widely practice in the region is because corruption has primarily taken the form of rent extraction. Researchers from the University of Massachusetts estimated that from 1970 to 1996, capital flight from 30 sub-Saharan countries totaled $187 billion, exceeding those nations’ external debts. In Nigeria, for example, more than $400 billion was stolen from the treasury by Nigeria’s leaders between 1960 and 1999. This means that, for African countries like Nigeria, the poor is in a very critical condition. This is because, aside from the rising prices of commodities in consequence of inflation created by the officials through the offering of “economic rent” — bribery and misappropriation– the poor can hardly enjoy anything from his country, and the consequences, as we have been seeing, is the continuing rage of anger and violence on the part of the marginalize poor to overcome, by any means necessary, the huge gap between them and the wealthy that has left them almost into nothingness.
On Polity
Corruption undermines democracy and good governance. In election, for example, where the electorates vote the candidate that they think will improve the quality of their lives, corruption damages this chance by sabotaging electoral processes with bribery and fraud. Wherever we look at it, whether it’s in politics or in governance, corruption reduces accountability, distorts representation in policymaking, and compromises the rule of law in judiciary. In the Third World countries, where corruption is more rampant, rule of law is breached in consequence of grave abuse of power, making the checks and balances almost impossible. This is very serious in the face of the nation’s public administration and citizens’ survival.
On Societal Development
Corruption slows down economic growth and discourages investment. How can a society develop in a land tainted with corruption? Any society that is willing to develop itself, engage itself in prudent practices and transparent administration must avert corruption. But corrupt societies find it difficult to avert looting public treasuries and, therefore, their development is almost impossible.
Corruption is a lethal threat to any society. It kills the economic development of a nation, weakens political culture, and destabilizes the growth and the development of a society. In the Third World countries, where corruption is widely spread, the poor suffered the most. Unless accountability and punishment is ensured, the authorities will remain corrupt and the society will remain weak and ill.
How to Get a Medical Billing and Coding Job Promotion
Medical billing and coding is one of the hottest medical professions in great demand with a great deal of job opportunities and rooms for promotion. Promotion will come with increment in pay and added benefits. It always helps to open up a lot of new and excellent opportunities as your value is highly recognized with this promotion.
However how can anyone be in the rightful position to earn for the promotion? What are the key criteria for one to be upgraded to the next level? What are the prerequisite for the job promotion? Here are a few key guidelines for anyone who hope to get a medical and coding job promotion in the near future.
a. Get yourself into the medical coding and billing educational program, preferably from a renowned University with world-wide recognition in the medical billing and coding field. Target for at least one associate degree in this field to create a good opportunity for yourself.
b. Get yourself a specialized certificate in medical coding and billing to sharpen your medical billing skills. Do not be contended with just an associated degree, instead you should try to out shine yourself whenever you can because there may be hundreds of medical coding and billing graduates just like you who are also seeking for related medical jobs in the market. Even if you are already working as a medical biller and wish to increase your proficiency as a medical biller or coder, seeking for this professional course will definitely help to enhance your competency in every component of the medical billing and coding process.
c. Equip yourself with the necessary computer skills to increase your computer proficiency because having good computer skills especially in MS Office is one of the pre-requisite of this profession. Being computer savvy will definitely increase your chance to get the promotion that you have been waiting for.
d. Gain great experience by trying your hands in all elements in medical coding and billing field by exposing yourself to any of possible opportunities in learning new stuffs even if they are not what you are responsible for officially in your current work place. In some case, you may proactively volunteer yourself to replace your colleagues if need to be away from the office for a short duration and is looking for someone to replace them for the mentioned period.
e. Register yourself in the RHIT examination (Registered Health information Technician), employers are more likely to hire and promote someone which had passed this exam.
f. Always stay acquainted with the latest career news by reading weekly career publication articles and news, and be attentive and conscious with your company news and its competitors at the same time. Keep high awareness on the company’s new directions, strategies or market opportunities; always look out for possible ways to improve the company’s image, reputation, and brands in the market.
g. Other than equipping yourself with the knowledge and skill-sets in medical coding and billing, you should also review some of those areas, such as: how to improve your leadership skills, how to improve one’s communication skills, how to be of career competency, how to handle internal conflicts among team members conflicts and a lot more. This is to make sure you are always be prepared if there are any good promotion opportunities for any team leadership role.
Travel Europe – How to Travel Europe on a Cheap Budget
We all want to travel Europe on a cheap budget these days.
Budget and discount price airlines have sprung up in almost every European country in the last few years – all of them fighting furiously with each other to offer the best value cheap airfare deals. But do we really benefit from these discount European travel prices or do the drawbacks of trying to travel Europe cheaply outweigh the advantages? Do the budget low price airfares blind us to the extra hassle that the cheap price might be hiding? Lets look at some current cheap European travel deals and see what we find.
Almost every European country now has at least one no frills budget airline. Easy Jet and Ryan Air are becoming well known and popular in Great Britain and in Ireland. Germany has four or five low cost airlines and cheap airfare specialists. Meanwhile, in Sweden, SAS have just launched their own budget offshoot called Snowflake.
At first glance the fares that these airlines charge can seem ridiculously low; Ryan Air have given their flights away almost for free in the past – although you still have to pay the airport tax of around twenty UK pounds. But where’s the catch? Is there a catch? Can you really travel Europe by air without spending a fortune?
Here’s the deal if you want to travel Europe on a cheap budget:
Firstly, the low fares airlines in Europe nearly always use out of town provincial airports – often about forty or fifty miles from the respective city centres. This can add up to two hours of travel time to your journey at each end. You also have to pay for the bus or train connection to get from your airport to the city centre. Make sure you add this price in to the cost of your ticket when comparing prices between cheap airfare deals and the prices charged by the mainstream airlines. In most cases the main airlines fly you into the city centre airport and thus cut your travel time and the cost of any extra transport.
If you’re unlucky enough to miss a flight then you could literally be stuck in a very rural airport overnight with all the food outlets closed down and no way to get back to the town or the city.
Secondly, you only get what you pay for. The European budget airlines may offer no in-flight service for food and drinks. Or, if they do, they will charge you for it at a premium rate. Coffee, sandwiches and beer may be very pricey indeed. To be fair, many of the flights are only of an hour or two’s duration so snacks and drinks may not be such a big deal.
Thirdly – figure out the total travel time and compare that to the costs. For example: it takes five hours to go from the very centre of Glasgow in Scotland to the very centre of London by train and it costs around twenty five UK pounds each way.
Now – you might pick up a cheap flight from Glasgow to London, only to find that both of your airports are forty miles from the city centre. That immediately adds three hours to your travel time, not counting the waiting around at the airports, baggage handling and all the extra hassle that goes with it. You will also have to pay separately for the bus or train journey from airport to city centre and vice versa. Unless your airfare is extremely cheap you might well spend more money in the long run for a less comfortable journey. Check it all out carefully in advance if you can.
Fourthly, the quoted cheap airfare ticket prices are only for APEX travellers. You might have to pay a lot extra if you need to change your flight time. Cheap airfare prices are also usually only available if you buy well in advance – buying the day before or on the day will add a big premium to the price. The baggage allowance is also on the mean side – often no more than 15kg or 20kg per person. Any more than that and you will face a very hefty premium on your cheap price ticket.
In summary – you can travel Europe cheaply by choosing your discount airline package carefully. But do try to weigh up all the extra hidden costs as you compare flight ticket prices. You should also factor in the extra travel time that arriving at a provincial airport may bring.
Please remember: Don’t get too hung up on it all!
Travel in Europe is fun – however you do it.
How to Choose a Software Development Company – Here Are 5 Criteria
When evaluating a software development firm, pay attention to the questions they ask. Are they taking their time to learn more about you and what you want, or are they rushing to handing you a proposal and a quote? We’ve done a research and selected the 5 key criteria we consider important for businesses to make their choice of a web or Mobile Application Development Company that would suit their needs. The criteria are listed by priority below:
1) The Range of IT Services a Company Provides
Any project development should be treated as a complex process that requires a comprehensive approach. It involves not only quality code writing but also preliminary business studies, team development, quality assurance, quality audit, risk assessment and mitigation on all stages of web development and post-release support. An outsourcing company that provides the full range of IT services can guide you on how to bring out the best of your project idea provides a non-trivial solution and create the product that will hit the market. Nowadays, rendering the full scope of IT services is a must-have for IT companies to produce a successful project.
2) Software Quality and Professional Approach
You should choose an outsourcing team based not only on their technology skills, but also their ability to apply useful tools and frameworks that accelerate development and increase work efficiency and productivity. Figure out what mockup tools, delivery process/methodology, tracking systems and quality software metrics the vendor employs to make software, and discuss your expectations with the vendor.
3) Methodology and Project Delivery Process
A reputable IT company should follow a structured and well-defined project management methodology (such as Scrum, Kanban, etc.) to optimize project development and provide effective collaboration between a customer and a vendor. It is especially critical for outsourced projects to ensure their proper monitoring and coordination in real time. Find out how you, as a customer, can be involved in the development process and keep track of your project implementation. Ask to prepare a communication management plan.
4) Language and Cultural Compatibility
So, you want your project to be delivered as expected and within a reasonable budget and time frame. A communication gap and cultural differences can cross all the efforts you’ve made before. Focus on your vendor language skills and cultural compatibility. To facilitate communication and interaction, choose an outsourcing vendor that has similar cultural and educational backgrounds.
5) Location and Time Zone
Preferably, your vendor should be situated within a close reach to your company. Proximity reduces travel costs and times greatly. And finally, make sure your vendor is located in the right time zone with similar working hours. That makes communication better and allows you to settle issues without delay.
When you partner with another Software Development Company, sudden astonishments can happen. Due dates get missed, finished results some of the time frustrate and spending plans are infrequently surpassed. So, keep in mind these 5 criteria when choosing a Software Development company.
