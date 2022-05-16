How to Choose a Good WordPress Hosting

Share Pin 0 Shares

WordPress is becoming a very popular content management system (CMS), not only for blogs but also for websites. This is mainly due to its ease of use, flexible customization and with robust security. Largely, WordPress is used for blogs, although there have been intensive development of templates that are fit for regular websites. The application is more of a content management system backed by a database, and with a wide variety of web application extensions called plugins. Consequently, hosting a WordPress site needs more than what static page sites requires. Here are things to consider when choosing a WordPress hosting plan.

Disk space and Bandwidth

WordPress comes with its already designed template, of which takes a sizable amount of space in a web server. More importantly, the system has to be fed with content in form of text, images, videos and sometimes audio depending on the kind of site the owner is putting up. Therefore, WordPress requires sufficient disk space as well as bandwidth.

Server platform

WordPress is backed up by a MYSQL database, style sheets and numerous PHP scripts. Therefore, for a WordPress-based blog or site to work, the server needs to at least support MYSQL databases and PHP. WordPress systems run well in Linux based server platforms as opposed to Windows-based. These are some of the things you need to consider before paying for a WordPress hosting. Other things you may ask include emails and ftp accounts.

Online Backup Facility,

WordPress requires regular updating. At times things may go awry during updating of the content system or even upgrading of the server. This can result to lose of website files. To avoid such situations, your WordPress hosting should provide online backup facility so that you can constantly back up your website or blog when updating the system or the server applications.

Server Uptime

Another aspect which is quite important when it comes to choosing a good WordPress hosting plan is server uptime. Server uptime is a way of showing how effective the server is in terms of speed and availability. Apparently, this is one of the things web hosting companies or resellers will lie about. While server uptime should at least be 99%, many companies claim to offer 99.9% but actually very few of them do so. You don’t want your WordPress blog or site to be offline at any time, and so, you need to be quite adamant of this.

24 / 7 customer support

You also need to ensure that the hosting company is offering a customer support all times. This is to help you in case you land in trouble during installation, maintenance or upgrading of your WordPress site. This is something commonly forgotten by people looking for a web hosting provider. With WordPress, you can easily get stuck with technicalities that may be out of your knowledge leading to discontinuation of your website or blog online. Therefore, you should be able to reach for customer support at any time to get your woes solved.