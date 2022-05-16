Finance
How to Choose a Good WordPress Hosting
WordPress is becoming a very popular content management system (CMS), not only for blogs but also for websites. This is mainly due to its ease of use, flexible customization and with robust security. Largely, WordPress is used for blogs, although there have been intensive development of templates that are fit for regular websites. The application is more of a content management system backed by a database, and with a wide variety of web application extensions called plugins. Consequently, hosting a WordPress site needs more than what static page sites requires. Here are things to consider when choosing a WordPress hosting plan.
Disk space and Bandwidth
WordPress comes with its already designed template, of which takes a sizable amount of space in a web server. More importantly, the system has to be fed with content in form of text, images, videos and sometimes audio depending on the kind of site the owner is putting up. Therefore, WordPress requires sufficient disk space as well as bandwidth.
Server platform
WordPress is backed up by a MYSQL database, style sheets and numerous PHP scripts. Therefore, for a WordPress-based blog or site to work, the server needs to at least support MYSQL databases and PHP. WordPress systems run well in Linux based server platforms as opposed to Windows-based. These are some of the things you need to consider before paying for a WordPress hosting. Other things you may ask include emails and ftp accounts.
Online Backup Facility,
WordPress requires regular updating. At times things may go awry during updating of the content system or even upgrading of the server. This can result to lose of website files. To avoid such situations, your WordPress hosting should provide online backup facility so that you can constantly back up your website or blog when updating the system or the server applications.
Server Uptime
Another aspect which is quite important when it comes to choosing a good WordPress hosting plan is server uptime. Server uptime is a way of showing how effective the server is in terms of speed and availability. Apparently, this is one of the things web hosting companies or resellers will lie about. While server uptime should at least be 99%, many companies claim to offer 99.9% but actually very few of them do so. You don’t want your WordPress blog or site to be offline at any time, and so, you need to be quite adamant of this.
24 / 7 customer support
You also need to ensure that the hosting company is offering a customer support all times. This is to help you in case you land in trouble during installation, maintenance or upgrading of your WordPress site. This is something commonly forgotten by people looking for a web hosting provider. With WordPress, you can easily get stuck with technicalities that may be out of your knowledge leading to discontinuation of your website or blog online. Therefore, you should be able to reach for customer support at any time to get your woes solved.
Tips to Start Intraday Trading
In Stock Market Investors and Traders are defined differently although most of the people remain confused and use these terms interchangeably. People involved in Intraday Trading are referred as traders or day traders and those who put their money in stock market for longer period of time to earn profit later by selling the shares are called investors.
While investing in shares does not involve much risk, and one has to see only the fundamentals of the company in which they are planning to invest, intraday trading involves greater risk and the intraday trader has to see the technical view of the company. Here my tip to intraday traders is that they should be fast and quick at taking decisions during online trading sessions, as markets are very volatile and changes levels quickly.
There are certain rules which to keep in mind before starting intraday trading:
Choosing brokerage: While choosing a brokerage for intraday trading you should see their available markets, features of trading software, their market data feeds and their commissions and fees.
Choosing Market: Each of the markets have their own characteristics suited to different styles of trading. While choosing a intraday trading market best suited for you see the initial and maintenance margin requirements, tick sizes and values, and volatility (range of movement).
Which stocks to buy: In day trading one cannot just enter any stock. You should see two things in the shares you are planning to buy for intraday trading: liquidity and volatility. While liquidity refers to the volume of the stock it allows you to enter and exit at a good price, Volatility refers to the price range an intraday trader operates in. Thus volatility means greater profit or loss.
Some Do’s and Don’ts of Intraday Trading:
- If the share you are holding is in minus and the index is positive from yesterday then it should be cut and if intraday trend of index is in buy then one should buy a stock in which is in plus.
- It is not necessary that a stock which is strong today during intraday trading will remain strong tomorrow also, simultaneously if a stock is weak today might not be weak tomorrow.
- Keep up with the latest news, as the general psychology of public is to buy when good news is there.
- If US Markets have gone up overnight, then here in India markets in all probability will open strong, so one should be quite careful when buying stocks.
- Always invest in stocks which have high volume, these kind of shares are also called liquid stocks.
- Start with paper trading and then enter the real market when you start making profits on paper.
- Remain constant in volume i.e., if you are trading in ten lots of Nifty Futures then trade in ten lots only.
- And last but not the least Stop Loss is a must in Intraday Trading.
Thus these were some of the tips for the new entrants of intraday market or day traders.
WordPress Hosting: The Best Blogs From the Best Hosting Site
The most successful open source software is probably WordPress. It is a free blogging platform most popular for its advanced services that many users have trusted over the years.
What is WordPress?
WordPress is a blogging software that is available free of charge. You need to download the software and install it for less than 5 minutes. The software is open source so you can tinker it with your own codes. Then you can begin blogging with access to dozens of gorgeous themes and writing tools. If you want, you can host your own WordPress in your website, in which case you’ll need a PHP and MySQL hosting to get it work properly. You can also choose to obtain a free lifetime blog account at WordPress.com and have over 3 gigabytes of storage space for your posts. The software has been top rated for reliability and ease of use. Download for free at their website.
The Irresistible Features
Here are what makes WordPress Hosting the top choice. Aside from being free and having 3 gigabytes of storage, you’ll have access to a great word processing tool which allows you to create perfect posts rich with pictures and embedded videos. Import your previous contents from Blogger, LiveJournal, Movable Type, TypePad, or an existing WordPress blog and start from where you left. Available to over 50 languages plus the benefits of 24/7 online support, a blogging community, and dedicated servers, this is certainly the best software you can get.
You may need some technical know-how to steer you out of mistakes in handling the program and successfully host your own WordPress blog. Nevertheless, WordPress Hosting is an irresistible way of getting a great blog with amazing features in a few seconds.
If you are not satisfied with the free hosted blog with a sub-domain, then you can sign up for an account with a popular host that offers WordPress hosting.
Some History of the Allen Roundhead Gamefowl Chicken Breed
To simplify the story of the Allen Roundheads for those who haven’t heard it before.
Will Allen of Mississippi obtained a Boston Roundhead gamecock from Dr. Fred Saunders and crossed him over some hens that a blend of Redquill and Grist Grady. The Gradys’ were originated seemingly as a succession of battle crosses by Col Grist of GA. Some of the breeds making up the Gradys were Claiborne, Shawl neck (Southern USA Whitehackles) and Warhorse, plus a bit of Spanish blue stock.
Since all these breeds are straight comb, it would seem that Boston cock had very strong pea comb genes to give that characteristic to his offspring and descendants for generations to come to this day- after 100 yrs. or so.
I have owned many, many “Roundhead” fowl over the past long yrs. I have been in the sport. I put the name in quotes because it refers (in the USA) to most any pea comb fowl that happens to be black breasted reds with white or yellow legs and that do not show too much of their Oriental lineage.
However there are also Black Roundheads and Negro Roundheads and on and on. So now it is used more as a generic term for pea comb fowl than as the name of a specific breed. However, generally the name refers to the Allen and Shelton Roundheads (Shelton was Allen’s brother-in-law and they owned the fowl together). But another” however” the Allen Roundheads were breed and to a great extent developed by another old man-R.E. Walt. In fact in my younger days, most of the Roundhead gamefowl around OK. were referred to as RE Walt Roundheads instead of Allens.
You might ask about the Boston Roundheads that made the Allens. They arrived in the USA from Ireland without an ID tag. According to my sources, these fowl were known to be Irish Whitehackles-bred just like the more common English Whitehackles such as the North Britons, Earl of Derbies, and so on but many of the Irish had pea combs. The original Kearney (and Duryea) Irish Whitehackles had a % of pea combs as well as the Irish Whitehackles bred by my Irish friend John Tynan. I think he called them Queen Anne Whitehackles but I have forgotten for sure.
Remember after England colonized India, the English breeders had access to the best Oriental fowl such as Asil and even Japanese. These Oriental bloodlines were then added to the early English fowl of 500 yrs. or so ago that weighed only around 4 lbs.-about like the small Spanish cocks today. The Oriental crosses increased the size to around 5 lbs. or bigger, which most American cocks are today.
Over the years, the English breeders bred out the pea comb but since it didn’t bother the Irish, they continued to breed both straight comb and pea comb Whitehackles. Of course the name Whitehackles comes from the old English custom of trimming the neck hackles close to the skin so that the cocks with a white under feather in the neck would be a whitehackle. There are also breeds called Blackhackle. There are jillions of Oriental/American crosses that come peacomb and are called Roundheads that contain not a drop of the original Allen bloodline. As is true for all other strains-some Roundheads are awfully good while others are awfully bad but most are somewhat in the middle. The pea comb Kelso fowl owe much of their good qualities to the George Smith Roundhead (same stock as Lundy Roundheads) that was blended with Claret to make the McClanahans that Walter Kelso used in his initial cross.
