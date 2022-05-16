Finance
How to Choose a Software Development Company – Here Are 5 Criteria
When evaluating a software development firm, pay attention to the questions they ask. Are they taking their time to learn more about you and what you want, or are they rushing to handing you a proposal and a quote? We’ve done a research and selected the 5 key criteria we consider important for businesses to make their choice of a web or Mobile Application Development Company that would suit their needs. The criteria are listed by priority below:
1) The Range of IT Services a Company Provides
Any project development should be treated as a complex process that requires a comprehensive approach. It involves not only quality code writing but also preliminary business studies, team development, quality assurance, quality audit, risk assessment and mitigation on all stages of web development and post-release support. An outsourcing company that provides the full range of IT services can guide you on how to bring out the best of your project idea provides a non-trivial solution and create the product that will hit the market. Nowadays, rendering the full scope of IT services is a must-have for IT companies to produce a successful project.
2) Software Quality and Professional Approach
You should choose an outsourcing team based not only on their technology skills, but also their ability to apply useful tools and frameworks that accelerate development and increase work efficiency and productivity. Figure out what mockup tools, delivery process/methodology, tracking systems and quality software metrics the vendor employs to make software, and discuss your expectations with the vendor.
3) Methodology and Project Delivery Process
A reputable IT company should follow a structured and well-defined project management methodology (such as Scrum, Kanban, etc.) to optimize project development and provide effective collaboration between a customer and a vendor. It is especially critical for outsourced projects to ensure their proper monitoring and coordination in real time. Find out how you, as a customer, can be involved in the development process and keep track of your project implementation. Ask to prepare a communication management plan.
4) Language and Cultural Compatibility
So, you want your project to be delivered as expected and within a reasonable budget and time frame. A communication gap and cultural differences can cross all the efforts you’ve made before. Focus on your vendor language skills and cultural compatibility. To facilitate communication and interaction, choose an outsourcing vendor that has similar cultural and educational backgrounds.
5) Location and Time Zone
Preferably, your vendor should be situated within a close reach to your company. Proximity reduces travel costs and times greatly. And finally, make sure your vendor is located in the right time zone with similar working hours. That makes communication better and allows you to settle issues without delay.
When you partner with another Software Development Company, sudden astonishments can happen. Due dates get missed, finished results some of the time frustrate and spending plans are infrequently surpassed. So, keep in mind these 5 criteria when choosing a Software Development company.
A Treadmill Purchase Investment Will Reap Benefits
Home treadmills have emerged as preferred machines to work out on. They are simple to use and they provide people with times of high-quality cardiovascular exercise. Just get on a treadmill, configure a pace, and you’ll be geared up to go. Stroll at a leisurely pace to get the heart pumping or run at a more difficult rate to train or to get rid of weight. Whether you’re a workout novice or a fitness guru, there are many good reasons to use a treadmill over other exercise equipment.
One of the most compelling benefits for exercising on a treadmill machine has to be practicality, particularly if it is in the home. Think about this for a moment. There is certainly no need to go out to the gym. You can make the most of your free time by staying away from the entire routine of getting dressed, driving out, parking your car, waiting around in line for a machine, and then driving to return home. You never even need to fret about the weather outside the house. Simply hop on whenever you may be free and in the mood.
Strolling or sprinting on a fitness treadmill machine is quite easy and fun. You can multitask while on the fitness treadmill machine. Read through a book, listen to some melodies, search the Web or enjoy a television program. Tracking your fitness progress is also possible. Keep an eye on your speed, distance, heart rate and calories shed with a touch of a button.
The price involved with the acquisition of a treadmill can differ. There are some budget-friendly systems that are listed for only a several hundred dollars. Commercial-grade treadmills can cost a couple of thousand of dollars, but many of these come pre-installed with high-end features. The trick is to identify a balance of what you need and want. In any case you have to view a treadmill expenditure as an expenditure into your health and wellbeing.
Just before you proceed out and buy a treadmill, contemplate about exactly how you will be using it. This will certainly assist you choose the brand of treadmill you will be using. If you’ll be utilizing the equipment at your own home and in restricted areas, you may want to proceed with a collapsible treadmill as compared to a non-collapsable one. A decent motor really helps, and if you are going to be jogging more than walking, shop for a treadmill with at least a 2.5 HP motor. Treadmill belts differ in length, but if you are taller than 6’2″, you should go for a belt that is 60″ in length because of your longer stride.
Options can be found on all treadmill and the necessity of these features is based on your need and finances. Some features that are offered on certain treadmills have heart rate monitors, iFit Live compatibility, Internet connectivity, built-in TVs and power ramp inclines.
So think about getting a fitness treadmill machine for yourself today. It’ll be a fantastic short and long term investment. Exercise in the convenience of your dwelling or company office any time you want. Your body and well being will thank you for it.
ERP Brazil: SAP Business One Implementation for Multinational Corporation
SAP B1 has over 200 installations in Brazil at this time and the number of new customers is growing. In this article we would like to recommend SAP BO as ERP system for multinational corporation with subsidiary in Brazil. There are certain strong points about SAP B1 and certain areas for future improvement, but you as a manager should understand these pluses and minuses to make a selection decision
Pluses:
o Internationalization. It includes multicurrency, multiple languages support, availability across Latin America, in USA, Europe, Asia, etc. If your company is present on all or the majority of these markets, you can consider spoke (SAP BO in local country) – and – Hub (MySAP in Headquarters) model, which is reasonably easy controllable from your Headquarters, plus it avoids one-vendor-dependency syndrome in overseas location
o Localization. In large countries, such as Brazil federal, state and municipal regulation typically differs from American, European standards and needs to be specially addressed – this added functionality is typically referred as localization. SAP B1 is officially “localized” for Brazil
o SAP Brand. Again – this is when you prefer to stick to brand name MRP provider, and it should be respected. At the same time, when you stick to such provider as SAP, Oracle or Microsoft Dynamics – you probably expect better quality, support and longevity for your ERP
Area for future improvement:
o Localization. If you think about ERP history in Brazil – you should probably accept the fact, that if such locally designed ERP as Microsiga begun to address Brazilian requirements from the first day of going to the MRP market, then “localization” from Microsiga is a bit more advanced, it is addressing Brazilian Payroll, for example, and other features
o State and Municipal legislation. To implement all these taxation, reporting functionality is a matter of time, so you should be patient and respect SAP efforts to localize these requirements one-by-one as time permits. Meanwhile you should prepare required filing documents in Excel, based on SAP B1 reporting which is the base for your analysis and calculations
If you need help, please give us a call US/Canada: 1-866-528-0577, Worldwide: 1-630-961-5918, Brazil: +55-11-3571 4992, [email protected]
How to Recruit Dealers-Distributors to Sell For You
Everyone dreams of owning a super money-making business where other people do all the work, and their only duties involve the approval of sales and bank deposit slips. It’s the only way to go as a business owner.
The problem is however, not too many people seem to know how to ” put together” such a business. What you’re really talking about is an operation where you supply the product and other people do the selling-A prime source with a dealer or distributor network.
Assuming that you have the product, you’ll also need a sales kit and plenty of impressive, eye-catching promotional materials. If you don’t supply or offer to supply materials with which your sales force can sell the product, you’ll have a hard time enlisting people to sell for you, and you probably won’t set any sales records relative to your product either.
Let’s assume that you’ve just written a book-HOW TO MAKE $100,000 PER YEAR AT HOME, WITH YOUR COMPUTER..Okay, in order to sell this book, you’ve got to get the word out to the people that you have such a book available. Advertising on your own is going to cost you money, and unless you’ve got a good understanding of the advertising business, you may never reach your full sales potential-besides, the time and effort expended in finding the “right” place to advertise, the placing of your ads, monitoring your returns, and the frustrations of dealing with the curiosity seekers, will quickly wear you out. Such is not the way you envisioned your life when you got the idea to write the book, get rich and enjoy a life of leisure.
So, just as soon as you’ve got your book written-the book is your product-get some “bids” out to the advertising agencies in your area, the freelancers, and the advertising department at your local colleges. What you want these people to do is make up an advertising circular promoting and selling your book. Now then, in a different-maybe smaller-type, and kind of like an afterthought-at the bottom of this circular, you include the phrase: Dealer Inquiries Invited…
Look over all the submitted circulars and choose the one (s) you consider the best. then have a supply of these printed up at your local print shop, obtain a mailing list of opportunity seekers, and get them in the mail.
Just as soon as you’ve dropped these first circulars in the mail, start writing your dealer/distributor letter. This should be simply an explanation describing how you will dropship orders for their customers, allowing them a certain commission on each sale and, the price per copy you’ll sell your book to them in wholesale quantity lots. At the same time, this letter should include a copy of your advertising circular, and an explanation, reassuring these dealers that they can reproduce this circular with their name/address in place of yours on the order coupon. You might even include a brief note that you will pre-print these circulars with the dealer’s name/address and ship them to him for a wholesale printing price. All of this boils down to your supplying him or her with whatever is needed to promote and sell copies of your book for you. The bottom line is simply that you can only reach so many people, and sell so many books yourself. With 1,000 people helping you-mailing out advertising circulars and running small ads in hundreds of opportunity seeker publications-your costs of running your business will be minimal while your book sale skyrocket.
Remember though, you need an impressive, eye-catching advertising circular or mailing package for your sales force to use as their own, and you need a clear easy-to-understand books in wholesale quantity lots, and the availability of advertising materials for your dealers.
The advertising circular should be dual purpose- you send it out to solicit sales of your product, and at the same time, recruit dealers who are impressed with your advertising materials and feel that they can make some money for themselves by promoting your product. Again, this needn’t be much more than a simple “throw-way” line at the bottom of the circular: Dealer Inquiries Invited…
Now that you’re organized thus far, the next thing is to contract to run as many small DEALERS WANTED ads in as many of the mail order publications as possible. Such ads can be either a classified or a small, but eye-catching one inch display ad:
DEALERS WANTED! Outstanding new book. Sells like wildfire! Everybody wants a copy! Make $10 profit on every $15 sale! Details for SASE to:
Basically that’s all your “dealers wanted” ad needs to say, and then with plenty of exposure in all the mail order publications over a period of six or eight months, you should have hundreds of people all over the country selling your book for you. Simple, easy, almost cut and dried, but it works!
In building my own business from scratch over the past 10 years, I’ve found that once you’ve established a basic dealer/distributor network-or a list of people selling for you,you can add hundreds of related products, and the orders just keep coming in. Give it a try and see for yourself just how easy and profitable it can be for you!
Copyright 2004 by DeAnna Spencer
