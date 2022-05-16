Finance
How to Generate Traffic Using Forum Marketing
If you’re wondering how to channel more traffic to your website or blog, I wouldn’t hesitate in using Forum Marketing as the vehicle for potential customers.
For example, there are millions of forums on the Internet for all kinds of niches.
From pet grooming, parents and teenage counseling, gaming forums where teenagers are playing games between friends, open forums for political, social, and environmental issues, small business forums and of course Internet Marketing Forums. The list is endless and this becomes an invaluable resource to share your ideas and learn from others within the same niche.
By far, the most important lesson to learn when you enter any forum is to follow the rules. Once you have these rules understood, you should have a lot of connections with like-minded people who will be willing to help you whichever way possible.
It’s within these forums where people get to know you and what you intend to deliver.
My recommendation is to build relationships with fellow forum members. Like all customer building relationships, their needs to be trust, credibility, responsibility, and accountability and if you already have these attributes, then this would not be a problem.
Having said that, the best thing to do is look at the questions members are asking and try to provide answers from your experience that members will appreciate.
And of course, you can add your questions that are on your mind and you’d be surprised how many people are willing to contribute to the thread of information during the discussion.
Similarly, once you have shared your thoughts and knowledge over time, if you are confident to take your business to another level, you may connect to forum members, to form a JV Partnership.
Whilst you are enjoying the opportunity to form these business relationships, you will find that visitors, members will click on your forum signature and link to your website. This is obviously your ultimate goal.
Furthermore, I would suggest you be careful not to add affiliate links in your signature unless the forum rules allow this and one such forum to be careful in this regard is the “Warrior Forum.” This forum is full of Internet Marketing Gurus willing to offer their services to help any individual to make money online and help you develop a full-time business. But still, you are not to add affiliate links. You must have your own website URL.
By the same token, my suggestion would be to focus on adding your value of contributing to each discussion and over the long-term, people will notice your sincerity and honesty.
Finally, to summarize some key points:
1. Keep to the Forum rules.
2. Make an effort to contribute your wisdom, knowledge and experience to each discussion and give your best answers and opinions.
3. Do not post affiliate links unless the forum allows.
4. Develop lasting business relationships, which could possibly encourage JV Partnerships.
5. Participate in Forums that fit within your niche.
6. Use Forum Marketing as a long-term strategy.
7. Stay away from sales pitches. Build the relationship first.
My last advice before I wrap up this article: Never ever be offended in forums where they maybe heated discussions. In other words, do not get caught up in your prideful emotions just because someone did not agree with you.
The best option would be to turn away and join another discussion.
I hope this article has given you some insight; using Forum Marketing and if you don’t want to use this medium as a traffic source, there are other traffic generating resources.
Click the link below to learn where to advertise your website to funnel 2000 guaranteed website visitors and more…
Choosing the Right Website Hosting Package for Your Business
Choosing the appropriate website hosting service for your business could prove to be a daunting task. However, familiarizing yourself with the features offered in various packages could be your first step to making a good and sound decision.
When sourcing for a web host, consider checking out the key features they are offering as well as bonus features. Customer support is another important aspect of web hosting and the company you are considering should be able to offer convenient and reliable customer support, customer support offered round the clock would be the most effective. It would also be advisable to enquire from individuals or organizations that are already using the service about its user friendliness. Lastly consider the various packages and their prices. Here are the various packages you are likely encounter.
There are two main types of Web
hosting namely; dedicated hosting and shared hosting. There are other forms of web hosting which are more like hybrids of the two. These types of hosing are Virtual Private Server hosting {VPS}, managed hosting and Reseller hosting.
Dedicated website hosting is a type of hosting where the hardware is dedicated to your website only. When using this kind of service, you enjoy total control and superior performance since it allows you to choose an operating system and enables you to install software applications.
Unlike dedicated hosting, users on shared website hosting share bandwidth and disk space. This package is easy to maintain and ideal for people who are on a low budget or are starting up a business and do not want to incur high capital cost.
A virtual private server or VPS it is a software generated package whereby, one server is split to many virtual servers. This kind of server provides better performance as well as more security in comparison to the other shared hosting packages at a lower price.
On managed website hosting, the user does not have to deal with the technical challenges of managing a dedicated server, web application or database management. This is the ultimate solution for people who want a dedicated server but lack the technical knowledge to handle or a user who needs the dedicated server but is too busy for the server management task. However it comes with a high price tag in comparison to the others.
Reseller website hosting enables the client to buy a service plan from the host packaged with a given amount of bandwidth, disk storage capacity and other features with the aim of selling the services.
Choosing the right kind of package would mean examining and weighing the options carefully in order to end up with a package which will offer the best performance, most reliable and secure, sufficient bandwidth to handle all your data transfers as well as offer the amount of web space you require for your business. Get the best value for your money by choosing the right features in the various web hosting packages.
Water Will Find a Way
Water damage claims in Canada now make up 53% of all property insurance losses.*
As a former Insurance Broker I can attest to this statistic and even suggest that if all damage to property were reported & covered, that the number would be even higher. Why this growing trend? This is truly the fault of our own progression & modernization. If you consider that at only 100 years ago almost no one had water running or electricity into their homes, you can understand that damage from water was rare & in turn damage from fire was high. Electrical code (if you did have electricity running to your home) was non-existent & lighting your way by oil lamp & heating your house with firewood in a cast iron stove was the norm.
In this relatively short period of time we have evolved from indoor plumbing being a novelty of the rich to living in homes which in some cases have more bathrooms than bedrooms, appliances that wash our clothes & dishes and Hot water tanks sitting in our basements. This is the new normal. And although our electrical & heating prowess has grown to an art form in terms of safety and security, we haven’t yet solved the water puzzle.
I recall years ago as I was navigating the ropes as a first time homeowner, I was wrestling with a leaky garage. Every time it rained the water entered and soaked the floor. My wise neighbor was having a laugh at the many attempts I had made to band aid the situation. I was sure I could avoid what I though was the large bill it would take to properly re mediate the situation. Being a good neighbor he didn’t laugh too hard but instead offered the patient insight that I’ll always remember; he said to me “Water will find a way”. And it did, through every contraption, patch & quick fix I could throw at it.
I was lucky in the end that the water never did come into the house through the garage & after the painful reality of defeat had sunk in, I opened up my wallet and the phone book to call in a professional. I was however not so luck a few years ago when the washing machine malfunctioned a flooded my entire basement in 4 inches of water. I was so busy concerned about water coming in from the outside I never considered I’d get hit from the inside. My neighbors words echoed true: Water had found a way!
It turned out a simple $6 hose had burst and caused $25,000 in damage. (by the way: the cost of the upgraded braided hose I could have bought at the hardware store instead was only $12). Yes, two months and too many headaches later, I was able to rent out my basement again. Not only had I displaced my tenant and had to find a new one, I lost the income from rents, the deductible and my claims-free discount on my insurance policy (not mentioned the hours I spent on the loss salvaging property from the flooded basement).
Now my own personal mini-disaster described above is all too common for building owners of all types. As mentioned above 53% of all property damage claims are coming from water damage of one sort or another. This includes, burst pipes, storm damage, flood, malfunctioning appliances, faulty building envelope construction, sewer back-up losses, the list goes on. As building owners you can understand the potentially devastating effect water damage can have on your investment. Rents stop but bills continue to pile up. Tenants leave & find new premises to rent or lease. The mortgage still needs payments as do the utilities. Consider the even higher costs when the water is from grey & black water sources. Aside from the property damage you now have to consider mold and other airborne pathogens that can contaminate the property and even the air. Surely the solution isn’t to knock down every building and reconstruct with today’s latest technology in plumbing and water damage prevention. In my case a $12.00 investment would have saved $25,000.
Here’s a few loss prevention techniques you can implement in your building maintenance program:
– keep floor drains clear of obstruction;
– ensure that there is proper grading around your building;
– install a sump pump;
– install back flow valves or plugs for drains, toilets and other sewer connections to prevent water from entering the home;
– for vacant buildings: drain the plumbing & arrange to have someone come in to ensure no signs of leakage has occurred. It is important to keep the heat on to avoid frozen pipes especially in older buildings.
– check water connections, hoses, pipes for signs of wear and tear.
Now there is no fool-proof way to ensure water damage will never occur. But if it does have on hand contact information for a Restoration Company as well as your insurance broker’s phone number. Whether insured or not, it is important for property owners and managers to document damage with photographs or video, and immediately, to begin loss mitigation procedures themselves; or hire a qualified contractor to do this on their behalf. It is totally inappropriate to put off mitigation while waiting for an insurance claims representative to arrive on the scene to evaluate the loss. By that time, in all probability sufficient time will have passed to grow and amplify microorganisms, which may not be covered by insurance. Loss mitigation is defined by insurance policies as “reasonable and prudent measures designed to preserve, protect and secure property from further damage.”
We do this because we know “water will find a way.”
* Insurance Bureau of Canada (2009 stats cited)
WordPress – The Best CMS Platform
WordPress is open source, flexible, SEO friendly, responsive and user-friendly open source CMS (Content Management System) and that it is why the best CMS platform in use today. Millions of the website owners in the world have trusted WordPress to create their beautiful websites. It has worldwide community support with millions WordPress developers, users, and supporters around the globe. It is open source software which is freely available to be downloaded, installed, and used as your own.
The statistics rather makes a stronger sense than the words:
1. “Over 60 million people have chosen WordPress to power the place on the web.”
-WordPress.org
2. Among the total population of CMS users worldwide, 48.19% of them use WordPress to develop their websites. The data stated here is based on CMS Usage Statistics at builtwith.com on 19th July, 2015.
With these two instances, you might have been convinced to develop your new or next project on WordPress. But if you are still confused, let me give you details on how WordPress is the ultimate solution for your website building plan. First thing is that it’s probably the most user-friendly CMS ever. If you are not much tech-savvy and have less or no idea of coding, it’s the only and best option for you. Even the beginners can use WordPress and create an elegant website for any purpose. WordPress is easy to use and doesn’t require HTML or PHP knowledge which one needs to use other CMS platforms like Drupal, Joomla etc. WordPress offers various themes/templates with beautiful designs which you can easily customize and give your shape. Besides, you have an easy access to numerous plugins and widgets that make you able to add various functions in your website.
WordPress is the top CMS platform because it’s cost-effective. As mentioned earlier, it’s an open source system allowing you to make use of it for free. There are thousands of free WordPress themes and plugins by the enthusiastic geeks.Besides, you don’t necessarily need to hire developers, designers or programmers to build a website but you can do it all by yourself. So, you will save a bundle of money.
It is the most popular CMS system due to the responsive feature of it. These days, most of the web surfers prefer tablets, iPhones, and mobiles to desktops or laptops. You can have a wider access to audiences if your website is responsive-displaying your content good at all kinds of devices, either with small screen or large screen. On the other hand, it is SEO friendly. You can create a great website content with WordPress and can get higher traffic to your website. It is search engine optimized so that your website gets better rank over search engine results driving larger audience to your website. That ultimately helps you establish a brand in this competitive market and change the website visitors to the customers, subscribers. Finally, you make good money through it! So, I conclude that WordPress is the best CMS.
