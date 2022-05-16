How to Generate Traffic Using Forum Marketing

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you’re wondering how to channel more traffic to your website or blog, I wouldn’t hesitate in using Forum Marketing as the vehicle for potential customers.

For example, there are millions of forums on the Internet for all kinds of niches.

From pet grooming, parents and teenage counseling, gaming forums where teenagers are playing games between friends, open forums for political, social, and environmental issues, small business forums and of course Internet Marketing Forums. The list is endless and this becomes an invaluable resource to share your ideas and learn from others within the same niche.

By far, the most important lesson to learn when you enter any forum is to follow the rules. Once you have these rules understood, you should have a lot of connections with like-minded people who will be willing to help you whichever way possible.

It’s within these forums where people get to know you and what you intend to deliver.

My recommendation is to build relationships with fellow forum members. Like all customer building relationships, their needs to be trust, credibility, responsibility, and accountability and if you already have these attributes, then this would not be a problem.

Having said that, the best thing to do is look at the questions members are asking and try to provide answers from your experience that members will appreciate.

And of course, you can add your questions that are on your mind and you’d be surprised how many people are willing to contribute to the thread of information during the discussion.

Similarly, once you have shared your thoughts and knowledge over time, if you are confident to take your business to another level, you may connect to forum members, to form a JV Partnership.

Whilst you are enjoying the opportunity to form these business relationships, you will find that visitors, members will click on your forum signature and link to your website. This is obviously your ultimate goal.

Furthermore, I would suggest you be careful not to add affiliate links in your signature unless the forum rules allow this and one such forum to be careful in this regard is the “Warrior Forum.” This forum is full of Internet Marketing Gurus willing to offer their services to help any individual to make money online and help you develop a full-time business. But still, you are not to add affiliate links. You must have your own website URL.

By the same token, my suggestion would be to focus on adding your value of contributing to each discussion and over the long-term, people will notice your sincerity and honesty.

Finally, to summarize some key points:

1. Keep to the Forum rules.

2. Make an effort to contribute your wisdom, knowledge and experience to each discussion and give your best answers and opinions.

3. Do not post affiliate links unless the forum allows.

4. Develop lasting business relationships, which could possibly encourage JV Partnerships.

5. Participate in Forums that fit within your niche.

6. Use Forum Marketing as a long-term strategy.

7. Stay away from sales pitches. Build the relationship first.

My last advice before I wrap up this article: Never ever be offended in forums where they maybe heated discussions. In other words, do not get caught up in your prideful emotions just because someone did not agree with you.

The best option would be to turn away and join another discussion.

I hope this article has given you some insight; using Forum Marketing and if you don’t want to use this medium as a traffic source, there are other traffic generating resources.

