How To Sell Your eBook Online on Muthurwa Marketplace
What is Muthurwa Marketplace?
Muthurwa Marketplace is a platform for selling digital products like eBooks, templates, wp themes, photos, Joomla templates, House Designs, Softwares, School notes e.t.c.
How to setup your account
Setting up your account on Muthurwa.com is as easy as opening your Facebook account
- visit: muthurwa.com
- Click Start Selling
- Register with your email.
- How to setup your eBook shop
- First your shop needs to be approved
- Go to SHOP and submit for review
The secret for quick approval is to provide the required details. That is a description of what you will be selling in your shop, image of your shop, about your shop and if you have any shop policies be sure to provide them in the policy’s page.
Your shop will take a maximum of 24 hours before it is approved.
Getting started with uploading your eBooks
- After approval of your shop.
- Login into your account
- Click items
- Then add your eBook
Be sure to add all the required product details like the product image, product description, product tags and don’t also forget to upload the product file.
NOTE: Product description is very important otherwise it will be rejected.
That is it.
Check back your account to confirm your earnings.
Muthurwa Marketplace Account Rejection
There is no chemistry in getting approved to start selling on muthurwa Marketplace. If your application has been denied, it is because of any of the following reasons;
- You did not provide contact details: Contact details are important for us to reach you incase of any problem
- You did not provide a description of what you want to sell: Providing a short description of what you want to sell during your application will enable us to know whether you are fit to be part of our community.
- You registered with fake details: We can easily detect when you are using fake phone number or email when applying. That will result to automatic rejection.
- You want Sell products that need shipping/delivery: Here at muthurwa marketplace we do not accept selling of products that need shipping. You can sell such items on Jumia.co.ke or Olx.co.ke. We only allow selling of downloadable products (digital products)
What next after account rejection
Be sure to update your application details and Re-apply.
If you are not sure of where you went wrong, kindly their support team on [email protected] for help. They are friendly to their customers.
Muthurwa Marketplace website: https://muthurwa.com
Why Your First Grader Can’t Read: He Might Be Smarter Than You Think
When it comes to reading, first grade is a critical year in a child’s academic development. It is during first grade that most teachers define their students as emergent readers, early fluent readers or struggling ones. Unfortunately, it is also in first grade where common instructional practices are arguably most inconsistent with how bright children who are analytic in nature learn. Much has been researched about visual learners, auditory learners and kinesthetic learners, but there are two more types of learners that we do not hear about as much. They are: the memorizers and the analyticals.
Memorizers need to know the how. Meaning, show them how to do something they memorize it, store it away for future reference and repeat it back to you on demand. Memorizers tend to do well with reading, social studies. Memorizers can remember the spelling of a word or a fact without having to have logical explanations as to why. However, analyticals need to know the “why” in addition to how something is done. Analytics are logical thinkers and if something does not make logical sense their brains will reject it. Analytics are critical thinkers to the highest degree. They tend to excel in math, technology and science. The problem comes in with analytic learners when you try to teach them a subject without the “why”.
Here’s where things can go downhill for analytical learners and they run the risk of being prematurely labeled or mislabeled as learning disordered when they may not have a learning “disorder” but a learning “difference.”
Case in point: in order to read, even emergently, children must know how to blend isolated sounds into words. In order to write, children must know how to break words into their component sounds. Here’s where the problem arises: since many first grade teachers focus primarily on phonic awareness, for words that do not sound how they are spelled like (off) (of) (where) (this) the analytical learner does not understand why the English language is not always written they way it sounds phonetically. As a result may lag behind his peers when it comes to reading. This was an issue for my son who had to repeat the first grade because he was not reading on grade level despite additional services provided by his school.
I made the decision to homeschool him and developed my own curriculum in accordance with state standards to bring him up to speed. I always knew that my son was a kinesthetic learner but I did not realize until recently that he was an analytical learner to. He is a critical thinker and will ask a million questions and problem solve until he figures a concept out. with this new information, I began to teach my son the rules of spelling in addition to phonics and sight word memory. We worked on all of the constant blends (sh) (th) (wh) (ch) I taught him the vowel blends that (ea) like read, bead and teach makes the long e sound but (ea) also makes the short e sound like head, dead, read (past tense). I explained the (how) of spelling in very basic terms. Part of our language arts homeschool program includes him reading 4 books independently (two starter books that he must read independently, followed by two books that are slightly above his level. Instead of reading aloud to him, he must read aloud to me and tell me the main idea, the main characters in the book and at least 2 character traits for each character and how the book relates to something in real life. I then write three vocabulary words from the read aloud book, which he must use in a sentence that is not only punctuated correctly with words evenly space but that makes logical sense. This is but a small part of our first grade homeschool language arts program.
It amazes me to see my son beam with pride as he begins to experience success with reading. He went from hating to read to reading a minimum of four books a day. Since my son is not a “because I said so child,” he needs to know the “why” (logical reason broken down) in addition to the how something is done. This is why math and science come naturally to him. These subjects follow a logical order, a sequential pattern, being a result of something else. He needs to be taught in a way that speaks to his analytical nature, his rationale reasoning. It is also worth noting that many Autistic and Dyslexic children are virtual mathematical geniuses.
If you have a child, who is a struggling reader, meet with your child’s teacher frequently to find out what instructional methods she is using to teach your child and how they are working. Take the time to discover your child’s dominant learning style. Is he a memorizer or an analytical learner? You need to know this. Knowing this will make all the difference in your child’s academic success. You never know. Your struggling reader may be a whole lot smarter than you think.
Antique Jewelry – Buy the Perfect Vintage Piece For Your Collection
Wonder what more to add to your jewelry collection in your jewelry box? If you are looking for something exclusive, antique jewelry can be the perfect answer. Classic and charming, antique jewelry can add that perfect touch to your couture. Flaunting such a timeless piece of jewelry would surely be a signature style statement.
Any jewelry crafted in the time period before the 1900s is usually termed as antique. The more old the piece, the more expensive it becomes. The price of a piece of antique jewelry also depends on the intricacies of the craftsmanship, the condition of the jewels used and the number of repairs done to the piece.
It is easy to locate a store for ordinary jewelry. However, you would not find exclusive antique jewelry in any store. You need to know where to look for if you are shopping for such pieces. Boutiques and antique dealers are known to buy and sell antique gold and silver jewelry pieces. You can buy them at auctions as well.
Online stores also offer connoisseurs the option of choosing and buying pieces of antique jewelry according to their wish. It is a good idea to choose a reliable store for buying a piece of antique jewelry. Go for the popular ones that have been working in this field for many years and are well-known among customers.
It is difficult for a buyer to judge the authenticity of a particular piece of antique jewellery. So it is best to opt for a store which is well-renowned in this particular field. This ensures that the piece you are buying is a real one and not a replica. However, it is advisable that you look for certain things before you buy any such piece.
Look for the seam of any piece of antique jewelry. The presence of a seam indicates repairs done to the piece. It is best not to choose any jewelry with multiple seams. The puns and clips of the item are also sure tell-tale signs of their age. It is the back portion of the piece of jewelry that reveals its original condition.
Be it a gold necklace set with guineas or chandelier earrings studded with rubies, or even a gold ring, classic jewelry have an appeal of their own. Wearing a single piece of antique jewelry can make you the cynosure of all eyes at any party. Owning such a collector’s item adds to your aura of style and elegance.
Often antique jewellery pieces are passed down from one generation to the next as family heirlooms. It’s a huge misconception if you think that any such piece of vintage jewelry is only suitable for the aged to wear. An antique piece of jewelry can enhance the charm and appeal of anyone, young or old.
Owning a piece of antique jewelry can sure make you the talk of the town. However, you need to possess a certain amount of poise, dignity and grace if you wish to flaunt it properly. Antique jewelry is also pretty expensive. However, shelling out a heavy amount becomes worthy when you feel the ethereal appeal of the amazing adornment!
Counseling for Depression and Anxiety
Some depression and anxiety can be helped by incorporating caring self-talk and by supporting self-worth and assertiveness. We tend to do to ourselves and to others that which was done to us in childhood. Now as adults we must give to ourselves all the healthy things we needed from healthy parents. Here are some things to do to change the foundation of depression and anxiety:
Step 1. Write down the negative things you think about yourself, others, and your circumstances. This activity will bring to your conscious awareness the negative thinking and self-talk that is common to many kinds of depression and anxiety. The negative and self-critical self-talk demoralizes the ego and manifests as feeling down, blue, sad, anxious, fearful and self-doubting. This low mood and anxiety then affect sleeping, eating, and low energy. Common examples of negative self-talk are: I am incapable, I can’t do it, I am unlovable, I am a failure, I failed again, I can’t do it, No one wants to talk to me, No one cares about me, etc.
Step 2. Write down statements that are self-caring, nurturing, reassuring, supportive, and validating. This exercise helps to identify the opposites of the negative self-talk: I can do it, I have many abilities, I am caring and kind, I can get what I need and want, I deserve to be happy, I can succeed, etc.
Step 3. Write down negative things parents said or communicated to you when you were growing up. Here you can write down what you thought parents felt about you by what they said or did such as: I wish you were never born, I do not like you, I do not care about you, I do not want to be around you, You are in the way, You are a bother, You should be seen but not heard, etc.
Step 4. Write down things you needed or wanted parents to say to you as a child. Here you can write the things you wanted or needed parents to say or do such as: I love you no matter what happens, I am so glad you are in my life, You can succeed, It’s OK to cry when you’re hurt, Everything will be OK, I felt the same as you sometimes, You can do anything, You are good at that, Thanks for helping me, You are so kind and caring, etc.
Step 5. Write down what you would do or say if you saw another child being treated the way you were treated in #3. If you heard someone say mean things to a child or slap a child, what would you say? Maybe you would say things like: You have no right to say that, Be nice to the child, The child needs your love, You need to support your child and be reassuring and caring and loving and affectionate, You need to be encouraging, etc.
Step 6. If you had all the positive things as a child that you needed from healthy parents, how do you imagine your life might be different today? If your parents had said encouraging, caring, and supportive things to you as a child, how do you imagine your life might be different today? This step helps you formulate and create a vision for how your life can be different in a healthy way. Depression that comes from negative self-talk is a form of self-abandonment and self-abuse. The ultimate self-abuse and self-abandonment is self-harm and suicidal thinking. Conversely, hope, optimism, self-worth, and self-confidence form the basis of a stable mood and sense of security, safety, confidence, well-being, inner peace, personal power, and happiness.
Step 7.Now you must be for yourself all the things that you needed your parents to be for you: encouraging, nurturing, loving, caring, supportive, and reassuring. This means you need to say to yourself and be for yourself all the positive things you needed from healthy parents. If no one else can give you the caring that you need, who does that leave? Ultimately, you are the one who must care for you. So this means you must choose healthy people to be in your life, and you must be supportive of yourself and of that other caring person. In this way you will be caring of yourself. Another important piece is to stand up for yourself and support yourself when you are treated badly by others.
Step 8.You must be assertive and say things like: I don’t like your tone, I deserve more respect than that, I deserve a raise in salary, I feel annoyed when…etc. Take care of that little boy or girl who was abused and mistreated. That little boy or girl is still inside you and needs your protection. Be for yourself now what you needed then. Will you stand up for him or her?
